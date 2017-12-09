Posted by Darren Urban on December 9, 2017 – 1:21 pm

Adrian Peterson hasn’t spoken to the media since being hurt, but today he did post on Instagram about the injury, which indeed happened when he was dumped head-first into the ground against Jacksonville. Peterson gives no news about a timeline other than what Bruce Arians has been saying — he needs rest. But he does note “I could’ve easily broken my neck.”

Peterson will miss his second straight game Sunday. Kerwynn Williams will start in his place.