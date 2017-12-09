Adrian Peterson writes about neck injuryPosted by on December 9, 2017 – 1:21 pm
Adrian Peterson hasn’t spoken to the media since being hurt, but today he did post on Instagram about the injury, which indeed happened when he was dumped head-first into the ground against Jacksonville. Peterson gives no news about a timeline other than what Bruce Arians has been saying — he needs rest. But he does note “I could’ve easily broken my neck.”
Peterson will miss his second straight game Sunday. Kerwynn Williams will start in his place.
What a blessing I could’ve easily broken my neck or seriously injured my neck. No surgery required, just some TLC & Rest! I know my fan base been wondering where’s AD, the deal, Diesel, AP?! Just know I’m blessed and highly favored, this story could’ve ended differently. There’s good in every situation… see it and hold on to it! It pays off in the long run, trust me, I know by now! #still2blessed2bestressed! 🙌🏿💪🏿👌🏿🙏🏿
Adrian Peterson
