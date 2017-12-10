Still no Peters, as AD down againPosted by on December 10, 2017 – 12:38 pm
It was already know that Adrian Peterson was going to miss today’s game with a neck injury, but the Cardinals must feel better about Kerwynn Williams and his sore ribs too because a second running back — Bronson Hill — is also inactive today. Corey Peters will miss another game this week because of his bad ankle. Otherwise the inactive list is fairly straight-forward.
The full list of inactives:
— QB Matt Barkley
— WR John Brown (toe)
— WR Carlton Agudosi
— RB Adrian Peterson (neck)
— RB Bronson Hill
— C Max Tuerk
— DL Corey Peters (ankle)
Posted in Blog | 5 Comments »
By Dr. G. on Dec 10, 2017 | Reply
Darren – – Re: John Brown
A terrific athlete for a mini-WR, but would you agree he is gone for 2018 whether BA is here or not? …just so much misfortune and injury prone.
Jonathan Cooper looks OK today…just FYI…
Barkley gone… AD cut? ($3.5M)
By Darren Urban on Dec 10, 2017 | Reply
Dr. G —
RE: JBrown
Maybe. I didn’t think there was any way Ellington was coming back but he did. Same kind of thing. Does Brown play for minimum?
By georgiebird on Dec 10, 2017 | Reply
PP on first Titans TD- terrible tackling. Looked like a novice.
By Dr. G. on Dec 10, 2017 | Reply
Well, If we were looking at any player not named Fitz, CJones would be the only player we could vote for the Pro Bowl just looking at today’s game:
– ugly missed tackles
– shoving vs tackling for a TD
– looks like Prevent Defense mostly
– dumb PI call for another 1st down
– Gabbert has no time with the OLine play…taking a beating
– Seals/Gabbert on different pages
– 12 men? I think we are only allowed 11
– STs can’t stay in their lanes – giving up lots
– “”Dicipline?”” Are the coaches “”getting through?””
– Fitz is incredible…passed Moss now…go to him..
Looking for some bright spots in 2nd half…can’t believe it’s not 24-0
There’s a time for everything – “”time for big changes to cover the open sores.””
…confident for necessary moves for 2018….
By Dr. G. on Dec 10, 2017 | Reply
Darren – PP thougb he had Offensive PI…quit on the play and complaining to the ref…answer to your query…