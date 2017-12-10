Posted by Darren Urban on December 10, 2017 – 12:38 pm

It was already know that Adrian Peterson was going to miss today’s game with a neck injury, but the Cardinals must feel better about Kerwynn Williams and his sore ribs too because a second running back — Bronson Hill — is also inactive today. Corey Peters will miss another game this week because of his bad ankle. Otherwise the inactive list is fairly straight-forward.

The full list of inactives:

— QB Matt Barkley

— WR John Brown (toe)

— WR Carlton Agudosi

— RB Adrian Peterson (neck)

— RB Bronson Hill

— C Max Tuerk

— DL Corey Peters (ankle)