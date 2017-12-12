Does Veldheer injury make Palmer decision?Posted by on December 12, 2017 – 10:08 am
After Bruce Arians did his Monday press conference he did his weekly interview on the “Bickley and Marotta” show on Arizona Sports 98.7, and mentioned that he was still hopeful Carson Palmer would be able to play again this season. Palmer himself has said he’s working toward that, although it’s been left vague what exactly is the plan. Palmer would have to be healthy first, and he’s not even practicing yet. Slow healing could make all the discussion a moot point.
But you have to wonder, now that Jared Veldheer is done for the season and fellow starter Earl Watford will miss some time, whether that alone could force the Cardinals’ hand. Having a banged-up offensive line isn’t ideal for any quarterback, but it would seem less so for a quarterback who isn’t known for his mobility. It’s one thing to get Palmer healthy, it’s another thing to put him on a line with, for instance, rookie Will Holden at left tackle.
Again, this might all be moot. GM Steve Keim just said Monday that, aside from about-to-play long snapper Aaron Brewer, there is no one else trending healthy enough to come off IR. But when you start factoring in circumstances, maybe that’s for the best anyway.
By georgiebird on Dec 12, 2017 | Reply
Palmer should NOT come back for any reason. Cards play Washington, Giants and Seahawks- three very physical defenses. Palmer couldn’t do well against these defenses in his best day.
Palmer gets a lot of positive backing on this site but looking at other commentary, he is not thought of as a very good QB.
By Darren Urban on Dec 12, 2017 | Reply
Georgie —
RE: “Palmer couldn’t do well against these defenses in his best day.”
Dec. 24, 2016 (the last time Palmer played Seattle.)
at Seattle. Behind a ravaged offensive line, actually, without Veldheer and Humphries
W 34-31
26-16-284-1-0
By georgiebird on Dec 12, 2017 | Reply
My least favorite team in the NFL is the Redskins -and for many reasons.
1) Skins poached 3 of our best players over the years and all 3 are in the Redskins Ring of Fame- Pat Fischer, Dave Butz and Ken Harvey. All drafted by the Cards and all helped the Skins win Super Bowls and NFC titles
2) one of our best players last year DJ Swearinger now plays for the Skins
3) Our best QB, Jim Hart, finished his career with the Skins
4) During the period 1976 to 1992 the Redskins beat us over 80% of the time – something like 24 out of 30 games.
5) Skins beat us on a tie- breaker for the wildcard in 1976
I could be wrong but the Cards didn’t get anything back from the ‘Skins for all this loss of talent- guys left for more money.. For most of the last 50 years, it’s been a one sided “rivalry”. I don’t even remember any Redskins players that have played well for the Cards.
By Tradersbrain on Dec 12, 2017 | Reply
georgiebird: “Palmer couldn’t do well against these defenses in his best day.”
Totally agree with Darren’s response, Palmer has yet to lose in Seattle as a Cardinal.
By georgiebird on Dec 12, 2017 | Reply
@Darren,
re: Palmer
Good one .
There is an “Acorn” joke in here somewhere.
By Darren Urban on Dec 12, 2017 | Reply
Georgie —
RE: Acorn
I can find a lot of examples of Palmer playing well. For you to say otherwise is disingenuous.
By Adam Smith b1723 fka DTL on Dec 12, 2017 | Reply
Palmer a warrior in Seattle.
Would love to see him do it again. Also, would love to see how Gabbert would handle it…
By Woody on Dec 12, 2017 | Reply
Darren,
Thanks for clarifying that last post. Some people need to research facts before their outburst.
By clssylssy on Dec 12, 2017 | Reply
Georgiebird…
I couldn’t disagree wit you more! Carson Palmer has proved to be one of the toughest QBs in the league who, on a regular basis, has taken a beating behind a nonexistent O-line, but has been able to recover & lead the team to wins. Players respect him (they are the ones I consider qualified to make such judgements) for his football IQ & leadership and he was in a he conversation just a few years ago for MVP. He’s like the football version of a Timex watch…takes a lick’n but keeps the on ticking!
By D on Dec 12, 2017 | Reply
Why?
The reality is that this season has been over for some time, can we please shift the conversation to next year (starting to sound like a Cub fan prior to their WS win) and less on wishes, hopes etc.
No way Palmer would want to deal with playing behind this Oline. Which transitions to next years Oline. Besides DJ and maybe Shipley as a backup to teach the new players, I don’t see why Keim would bring back the same Oline.
The Oline in 2018 should be 1b in prioritizing only behind a future QB as 1A.
I believe last spring when the rumors of Palmer not returning and listing his house for sale, he was promised an improved Oline, well look at how bad they played prior to the injuries. If Palmer does decide to come back I would guess he will wait until we’ll into free agency to see if any Oline players were added for 2018.
Did anyone else hear Jay Feely during the game that “Dawson told me how he doesn’t feel comfortable with their blocking scheme during field goals” Talk about throwing the Teams coach under the bus. How the heck do they go into this late in the season without adjusting to their kicker needs? Or is this Phil making excuse foe his 42 yr old shaky leg?
By Halagator on Dec 12, 2017 | Reply
D –
There were injuries right out of the gate for the team – Palmer didn’t have a solid line at all for 3/4 of the time he played this year.
Not sure why everyone hates on Palmer. He’s 12th all time in Passing yardage, 11th in Pass Completions & 12th in Passing TD’s. Plus he has 92 wins as a starting QB, even though he has played on some mediocre football teams a good chunk of his career
By creditcard on Dec 12, 2017 | Reply
The title of this article, I first thought Darren is in reference to next year for Palmer. Keep in mind Veldheer thought about retiring during preseason; season ending injuries will probably cement Veldheer’s decision to retire.
Palmer will also retire, as with Larry Fitzgerald, (unfortunately for both ofthese players). Rucker, Dansby, and Bethea, will certainly retire on defense. Lee and Dawson will call it quits on ST.
Several players will probably not make the Cards or go elsewhere: Mauro, Gunter, B Williams, Bethel, most if not all of the O-linemen, J Brown, J Brown, Nelson, Gresham, Golden, Stanton, Penny, and more.
In summary, and in my opinion, next year’s Cards will look totally different than this year’s Cards. I’m guessing at least 30-40% players will turnover during the offseason. Because of the expected radical turnover, I think the next couple years for the Cards will be bleak. I think Arians and Keim also know this, and they too, will call it during the off season.
By clssylssy on Dec 12, 2017 | Reply
D….
While you make good points, the reality is that everyone (looking for future employment) will want to finish with the best possible record as well as the best possible tape & having the people on the field to accomplish those ends tends to be of primary importance at this time of year.
By Jim Richardson on Dec 12, 2017 | Reply
Guys, Palmer would be an idiot to come back now. He needs to retire before he really gets hurt and we need to move on. Gabbert probably isn’t the answer. I agree with what Keim and Darren said recently – accuracy can’t be taught. You either have it or you don’t. We’ve been down that road before and don’t need to go there again. Nick Foles is not the answer, but he might be a good short term fix if he is available, although now he will be trying to get the Eagles into a Super Bowl. Foles would do well in Arians’ system. What can I say – I liked him at the U of A.
By jeffcardinalfan on Dec 12, 2017 | Reply
georgiebird…don’t forget the missed o’donohue fg on last play of last game in 78 against skins… maybe…if he makes it were in,if he misses were out…I couldn’t even watch and turned the channel as I knew o’donohue would blow it.
it would have been interesting to see carson with a really good team…he has put up some numbers but has played a lot…imho he lacks the “it” factor that brady, Namath, montana had.
as far as next year goes cards should overhaul roster but with ba/sk, carson and larrys future uncertain all we can do now is speculate…my guess is that carson and larry retire and ba comes back IF HE REALLY BELIEVES IN GABBERT..with some coaching changes…there should be at least 3 kickers in camp, a qb should be drafted high and ol and receiver must be addressed in both free agency and draft…with golden healthy defense doesn’t look too bad especially if we can find a cb and the badger returns to form(maybe we cut him loose-trade? and go with baker)
By michael on Dec 12, 2017 | Reply
Georgiebird-
Five reasons why the team from DC is your least favorite team and the maligned ownership of Dan Snyder or the racial slur of the team’s nickname can’t crack the top 5?
By joe holst on Dec 12, 2017 | Reply
I’m getting Derek Anderson/John Navarre/John Skelton flashbacks with Blain Gabbert, the game is 2 /12 hours deep and you still waiting for the 1st touchdown, not exactly Kurt Warner escque with 4-5 touchdowns every game.
By Joe C. on Dec 12, 2017 | Reply
While I’d love to compete for a Super Bowl every year, if this is a down year we’re pretty lucky. I really enjoyed the Jags and titan games. I feel every Sunday we are competing. Gabbert is intriguing and worth having on the roster for back up money. I could easily see him excelling with another year under his belt. Whether that’s in relief of Palmer or bridging through a young draft pick. I’m torn because we could win out, which would be nice, but I want the high draft pick. Ride Palmer one more year with Gabbert available if he gets hurt or gets old. Grab best player available in the draft and hope its a CB2, WR, or Olineman. Resign Bynes and Boone and Williams. Trade a draft pick and AP for something good. Move the Honey Badger.
By JTDG on Dec 12, 2017 | Reply
“But you have to wonder, now that Jared Veldheer is done for the season and fellow starter Earl Watford will miss some time, whether that alone could force the Cardinals’ hand”
Ha ha. This made me laugh. Like the oline was stellar when everyone was healthy? Isn’t Palmer on IR and didn’t Stanton get injured and didn’t I just watch Gabbert get sacked 8 times and the cards took a timeout because he was shaken up?
With or without Veldheer, Palmer was going to put his life on the line if he came back.
By Scott H on Dec 12, 2017 | Reply
Halagator –
RE: Palmer
But let’s not forget what Palmer has NOT done, which is having success in the post-season. That stands out for a guy that has played as long as he has. Only ONE post-season win on his resume. ONE. I’m not saying that is a reason to “hate” on Palmer, but…..it is cause for the doubts that some may have.
By Scott H on Dec 12, 2017 | Reply
D –
I agree – and have for some time now – that it is time to look ahead to what the future is for this team. But with Fitz reaching new milestones every week at this point and the way some of these young guys are playing, there ARE reasons to stay tuned in. But as far as TEAM success goes…..2017 has felt over for quite a while now. Really, did it ever feel like there WAS hope for a post-season spot. For me, it did not.
I hope to see them win out. At least, I hope for 2-1. A win out here on the east coast would be nice to see since that is typically a point of struggle for the Cardinals. The Redskins are beatable. The Giants SHOULD be a win. Hard to know if the Giants will still have any motivation left by that time. Week 16, on the road, Christmas weekend…..they may just do a drive by and want to get back on the plane ASAP. But Week 17 in Seattle is the one I REALLY want! That may all come down to whether or not Seattle needs the game. If they do, I’m pretty sure they’ll get it. Our O-line is beyond decimated and who knows how Gabbert will fare against that pass rush.
But we also know Gabbert wants to make a case for himself. We know the Cardinals are still playing all out. That is a sign of character. And I hope to see the heart and character they have been playing with rewarded.
By D on Dec 12, 2017 | Reply
Halagator
I am not hating on Palmer, there is no reason to come back early behind the worst Oline in the NFL.
K. Barnes could have been signed after DJ got hurt early in the season.
By Cody Zarr on Dec 12, 2017 | Reply
Darren/Georgie
Isn’t Palmer undefeated in Seattle for us or something close to it?
By Darren Urban on Dec 12, 2017 | Reply
Cody —
RE: Palmer in Seattle
Yes. In three starts there as a Cardinal, Palmer is 3-0. He did not start there in 2014.
By georgiebird on Dec 12, 2017 | Reply
To All,
Sorry for my demeaning comments of Carson Palmer. For the benefit of the group and for my continued peace with my fellow Cardinals’ fans, I hope the Cards bring back Palmer for as long as he wants to play. When I get 30 thumbs down out of 30 votes, it’s time to fold ’em.
By Ben Whitley on Dec 12, 2017 | Reply
Darren do you expect the Cardinals to select an offensive lineman in the first round of the draft this year and possibly moving on from either Veldheer or Humphries in the off-season? I know Connor Williams from Texas and Mike McGlinchey from Notre Dame are considered very good prospects at the tackle position and I’m curious if you believe the Cardinals will address the offensive line early in the upcoming draft.
By Darren Urban on Dec 12, 2017 | Reply
Ben —
RE: First round
I think a lot of positions are on the table. Quarterback is absolutely possible, but an offensive lineman could also be the choice.
By Richard S on Dec 12, 2017 | Reply
Monday Monday Night Football announcer Don Meredith becomes unglued in the press box when the Cardinals hand his former Cowboys a 38-0 defeat in Dallas. It was the third shutout in a row for the Big Red defense. Johnny Roland’s punt return for a touchdown got things rolling.Nov. 16, 1970.
from
http://www.stltoday.com/big-red-moments-we-ll-never-forget/collection_0a697220-df9f-11e7-97d4-d7857cc208c6.html#tracking-source=home-latest-2 in the Stltodaoy.com
The best Monday nite game I ever saw.