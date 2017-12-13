Again, Larry Fitzgerald with the tacklingPosted by on December 13, 2017 – 10:14 am
First, the background. Everyone knows Larry Fitzgerald likes to tackle. Not necessarily in games, mind you — no one wants a turnover — but off to the side, when guys aren’t suspecting. I’ve written (and ranked) about it before. After the Cardinals beat the Titans last Sunday, Fitzgerald was in a particularly frisky mood apparently. Maybe it was the victory. Maybe it was the fact Fitz now was third all-time in both receiving yards and catches in NFL history. Maybe it was because he rarely plays against Eric Decker, fellow Minnesota native and University of Minnesota product. Maybe it was his way to celebrate Peters’ recent contract extension.
But there was Fitz, postgame, taking down Decker and Peters. As always, around Fitz, you better have your head on a swivel.
By Scott H on Dec 13, 2017 | Reply
I love this silly / playful side of Fitz. And I would consider it an honor to be one of his victims. Clearly, this season has not been what Fitz ( and the rest of us ) would have wanted. But I’m glad to see he doesn’t get too down about it.
By Adam Smith b1723 fka DTL on Dec 13, 2017 | Reply
They’ve worked out Barnes, so maybe he can help? Surprised we didn’t have another experienced LT signed 5-6 weeks ago… Painter cut and resigned, obviously not that guy. Keim failed to properly address this key position, among many successes elsewhere…
What are 3-4 most important positions, obviously QB CB LT… 2 of 3 neglected (until Tramon brought in very late)… maybe Holden now ready? Praying so…
By JTDG on Dec 13, 2017 | Reply
Thanks Darren,
I saw the Peters one but couldn’t tell who it was from the other side of the field, but missed the Decker one.