Posted by Darren Urban on December 13, 2017 – 4:59 pm

For much of the season, the NFL and its players have been trying to work towards support to players’ concerns about social issues and create a social justice partnership/initiative. Recently, the league agreed to donate $90 million while teaming with players toward those goals. With owners meetings currently underway, ESPN’s Jim Trotter reported the tentative working groups for the initial social justice meeting between the league and the players will have a decidedly Cardinals flavor.

Among the players and former players expected to take part are three ex-Cardinals: Anquan Boldin (who, along with Eagles defensive back Malcolm Jenkins, has been at the forefront of this work from the players’ side), Josh McCown and Aeneas Williams (who was tapped by the city of Ferguson to help heal that area after the unrest there in 2014.)

On the owners’ side, one of the representatives is Cardinals president Michael Bidwill. This too is not a surprise. Current Cardinals have been pleased with how engaged Bidwill has been with them this season on this subject. It is obviously a hot-button topic this year with the NFL and many fans, and working toward results — rather than rhetoric — is important.