Posted by Darren Urban on December 14, 2017 – 4:24 pm

The MVP race is an interesting one this season in the NFL. The season-ending injury to Eagles QB Carson Wentz — considered by many a front-runner for the award — threw a wrench into the discussion last week, as did subpar games from two other quarterbacks in contention: Tom Brady and Russell Wilson. One name popping up of late is Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who has been dominant for a Pittsburgh team at the top of the AFC. Brown has 99 catches for 1,509 yards and nine touchdowns already, with six games of at least 144 yards. If Brown were a running back, his MVP potential would be unchallenged.

But a wide receiver has never won the award. Voted on through the Associated Press, the award almost always goes to a quarterback or running back. The only two players ever to win it that were not a quarterback or running back were Redskins kicker Mark Moseley in the strike-ridden 1982 season and Vikings defensive tackle Alan Page in 1971.

Fellow wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said Brown is a good choice to change that.

“I definitely believe so,” Fitzgerald said. “I don’t think there is anybody who is as dominant as he is in the game right now. He’s playing at an extremely high level. He single-handedly has won or put his team in position to win three or four games this year. What he does in terms of creating mismatches for his teammates, you can’t value that enough. When he is getting double-teamed, someone else is getting singled. Guys are taking advantage. Ju-Ju (Smith-Schuster) is having a big year, and I’m not saying he’s not a great player, but when you have an Antonio Brown, you know where the focus is going to be.

“(Brown) has been dominant when he’s had his opportunities. Nobody has been more dominant.”