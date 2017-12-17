With Gresham ill, Seals-Jones should play morePosted by on December 17, 2017 – 9:29 am
The Cardinals’ inactive list isn’t that difficult to figure out, given the number of players listed out by the time we got to Saturday night. The latest man added to that group was tight end Jermaine Gresham, who was downgraded to out Saturday because he is sick. That meant the Cardinals promoted tight end Gabe Holmes from the practice squad — and he is active — but what is likely more important will be increased snaps for rookie tight end Ricky Seals-Jones.
How much more Seals-Jones plays will be something to watch. Holmes is a little bit thicker than Seals-Jones and might serve the Cards a little better as a blocker.
Defensive lineman Corey Peters also returns from his ankle injury today after missing the past four games.
— QB Matt Barkley
— WR John Brown (toe)
— CB C.J. Goodwin
— LB Gabe Martin (hamstring)
— G Earl Watford (ankle)
— TE Jermaine Gresham (illness)
— DL Josh Mauro (ankle)
By mitchaz on Dec 17, 2017 | Reply
RSJ should be playing more anyway. Gresham has been wildly inconsistent and is the most penalized TE in the NFL. His 4 year contract at $7.2M per remains utterly mind-boggling.
By Jametruis Judge on Dec 17, 2017 | Reply
Well, I’m watching this and I’ve come to the realization that we’re cursed at the offensive line positions. The O line that we have starting today can’t protect at all. The DEFENSE hasn’t played great on none of this year’s East coast games. I know that it’s early in the game b.u.t, it’s not hard to see where this game is going to go. Hey, maybe we can bring Marvin Lewis on as our defensive coordinator.
By Jametruis Judge on Dec 17, 2017 | Reply
By the way. What is it that they’ve seen in Will Holden to have drafted him? He’s getting beat like a drum.
By georgiebird on Dec 17, 2017 | Reply
As I wrote 3 weeks ago- Gabbert is the new arrival of Josh McCown. Gabbert has talent that will amaze BUT Gabbert is prone to have 3 disastrous plays a game. Reminds all of McCown’s career.
When looking for QB talent in the draft , Cards probably won’t find anyone with the physical talent of Gabbert. But how long can the 3 disastrous plays a game continue?
By El Gallo on Dec 17, 2017 | Reply
Red zone.. What’s going on here?
– Incredibly Frustrating to see the offense continually stall as soon as they enter the red zone. It feels almost automatic now this season. Play calls??
– Also can’t comprehend why they’re still huddling and not running the 2 minute offense as time is running out at the end of the 1st half?? How does it make sense to take your time here?
– Consistantcy? Accountability?
Not so much when you have a WR false start and pushes you back even further.
WR not knowing routes or on different page from QB and gets hit in back of head with 🏈 missing a touchdown.
OL not holding up at all. Injuries aside by now every OL should know the system. It’s Football just do your job, or do you need an excuse?
This feels more like Lack of Discipline and players not knowing their assignments or just flat out can’t execute them which falls directly on the Coaches and GM. At this point of the season competitive teams have their units working like a well oiled machine in all phases of the game, it’s plug and play.
In our case they’re just not getting it done offensively once in the red zone, defense still allowing big chunk plays and touchdowns. Poor play designs, poor player execution, poor coaching, poor drafting? I guess take your pick but something isn’t working.
Utterly Frustrated but always loyal to our team.
– On a positive note.
Individual Players getting it done today:
(in no particular order)
* Budda Baker
* Larry Fitzgerald
* Chandler Jones
* Kerwin Williams
* Tramon Williams
-Respectfully, long time fan here
By Scott H on Dec 17, 2017 | Reply
Looked like we had a chance at the end. Needed Gabbert to make a throw….and he couldn’t. Very disappointing.
By creditcard on Dec 17, 2017 | Reply
I’m trying to see the right side … I could be living in Columbus Ohio and be a die hard Ohio pro football fan in the Browns and Bengals.
By creditcard on Dec 17, 2017 | Reply
I’m convinced that Robert Nkemdiche is dogging it, so that he gets cut, so that he gets picked up by his hometown team, the Rams.
By creditcard on Dec 17, 2017 | Reply
The ONLY decent drafting Kiem has pulled off has been from small colleges. His 1st round selections are much to be desired. Humphreys is good, but has only played about 1/3 of the games (not ready and injury), Nkemdiche is working out to be a bust. Reddick is good, but his talent is a solid 2-3rd round category. PP was in a can’t miss draft class, Buchannan is good, but is slowing down … Overall, simply not impressive.
By creditcard on Dec 17, 2017 | Reply
I predicted a 7-9 or 6-10 season way back in preseason. I hoped for better, but the Cards simply do not have the talent — especially on the line.
Next year’s O-line prediction:
Humphrey, Boone (if he signs), somebody, somebody, and somebody
O-line reserves: Wetzel Watford (if he signs) and somebody
By creditcard on Dec 17, 2017 | Reply
I sure am glad the Cards released a proven commodity in C Campbell and rolled the dice on hotel window jumper Nkemdichie. Brilliant.
By creditcard on Dec 17, 2017 | Reply
I’m sure Palmer and Stanton have already made up their minds about next year, after witnessing the beating Gabbert is receiving (thanks to the O-line). Palmer will retire, and Stanton will test the market as a back-up for literally any other team, even the CFL.
By Ric Italia on Dec 17, 2017 | Reply
Gresham and Peters contract shave me baffled. See what we have in the young players. Chad Williams and the like. Get a quaterback that is known for their accuracy , be it a starter and or backup. Gabbert and Stanton are 50 % completion percentage at best. 2018 draft will be make it or break it for Mr Keim.The 3 year plan starts now.
By TucsonTim on Dec 17, 2017 | Reply
Looks like we will be drafting a QB
By creditcard on Dec 17, 2017 | Reply
Gabbert missed some passes, but overall I think he’s doing OK. He really doesn’t have a running game, and the O-line is arguably the worse in the NFL (this includes the Browns).
By creditcard on Dec 17, 2017 | Reply
Chad Williams sure is making an impact! Great drafting Kiem.
By NJAzCardsFan on Dec 17, 2017 | Reply
If the Cards has Tom Brady as their QB, they would still get beat. Why…???
They need an O-Line that can block. It should be a priority for whoever is GM next season. As I said before…. this O-Line couldn’t clear out an isle filled with old ladies at a Walmart Black Friday sale. Maybe BA wouldn’t say Gabbert had an average game, if someone would block for him so he could have time to find a receiver….. This team needs a “house cleaning” of players…..
By Rowlan Colorado Springs on Dec 17, 2017 | Reply
Boy i was really hoping Nkemdiche and Reddick would shine down the stretch?? Robert needs to give back the #90. When Dockett was on, I knew it was gonna be a good day. Boy those were the days!!
By Scott H on Dec 17, 2017 | Reply
Rowlan –
Agreed. It IS a shame to see a total dud like Nkemdiche wearing Dockett’s #90. DD isn’t even dead and he’s turning over in his grave.
Maybe when he gives back #90, he can give back the money he has flat out STOLEN from this organization.
Most of the players we’ve lost to injury this season, you KNOW they’re not there because you SEE the impact their absence has on how the team plays. But with Nkemdiche, he’s been there pretty much all year. And you can’t even tell because his PRESENCE on the field has no impact at all. What do we call that? Hiding in plain sight? He is a damn joke. And if he’s not embarrased by his lack of impact, he really should be.
By TucsonTim on Dec 17, 2017 | Reply
And is BA ready to apologize to the Rams?
By Darren Urban on Dec 18, 2017 | Reply
Tucson —
RE: Rams
Why would he apologize?
By clssylssy on Dec 18, 2017 | Reply
I REALLY can’t stand the Rams…QB killers, find it curious that so many of our fans have jumped onto the LA bandwagon, forgetting the injuries they have caused the Cards and the dirty play of Fisher/Williams. However, if anything, their overnight success does prove that in this day it’s all about money and being willing to open the wallet to pay quality free agents and staff as well as building a franchise where players want to go and see a future. The 9ers made some very smart moves in getting a young coach and Jimmy G., but again they are willing to pay for play, whereas the Cards are going to find themselves once again in the cellar unless Michael B decides to part with some cash and bring in younger minds with a vision for the future and the IQ to develop a plan.
For those who have now decided to hate on Robert N., be reminded that he is a rookie and so isn’t “stealing all that money”. Yeah, he’s making more than he would at Mickey D’s but rookie pay isn’t exactly the high life either and there is the part about being a crash test dummy for a living. If you are going to be angry, be angry at the person who drafted him and then hasn’t followed up with development. These guys aren’t turn key players when they go from college to the Pros and when you take a flyier you get what you pay for unless you set about upgrading and fixing up your purchase!
Right now the most exciting development in the league to me is that the Panthers are being sold, providing an opening for hopefully a real football person to join the old guard of owners . How cool it would be to get a former player or even a couple of former players to buy the Panthers (Peytoh Manning and Larry Fitzgerald would be ideal)!
This year’s football season has been wildly disappointing for fans across the league, the injuries have been horrendous and the Cardinals really have been in the same boat as everyone else on that front. The difference is how teams have dealt with injuries and their willingness to bring in players to fill the void created. The Cards have continued with their off season pattern of talking big but not doing much in the way of helping themselves which has been reflected in the play of the team.
By Scott H on Dec 18, 2017 | Reply
clssy –
Nkemdiche was a rookie LAST year. He’s not a rookie anymore. And as to my comment about the money he is stealing from this organization, I stand by that. I have no idea what you are defending here. Between the time he has missed ( between being in-active and / or injured ) and the lack of measurable impact on the field when he plays ( = stats )…..what money has he actually earned here???
Yeah, I AM angry at the people who drafted him as well. I’ve been pretty outspoken about that. But NOT to the point where I give Nkemdiche a pass.
By Scott H on Dec 18, 2017 | Reply
clssy –
RE: The Rams
Two things…..first, I think it is ridiculous to think the Rams make specific efforts to hurt other team’s QB and cause them injury. Really?? C’mon. Our QB’s have taken beatings by PLENTY of other teams. What the Rams do is no different than what any other team does – they’re just better at it than most.
And, BTW, Palmer’s injury against them in 2014 was TOTAL NON-CONTACT.
Stanton was injured during the Seahawks game this year.
And 2nd, hate the Rams all you want but do you REALLY want to see the damn Seahawks win another division title??? Not me, sister. I have no great love for the Rams but since the Cardinals aren’t winning it this year, I’ll take a new face over the Seahawks.