Posted by Darren Urban on December 17, 2017 – 9:29 am

The Cardinals’ inactive list isn’t that difficult to figure out, given the number of players listed out by the time we got to Saturday night. The latest man added to that group was tight end Jermaine Gresham, who was downgraded to out Saturday because he is sick. That meant the Cardinals promoted tight end Gabe Holmes from the practice squad — and he is active — but what is likely more important will be increased snaps for rookie tight end Ricky Seals-Jones.

How much more Seals-Jones plays will be something to watch. Holmes is a little bit thicker than Seals-Jones and might serve the Cards a little better as a blocker.

Defensive lineman Corey Peters also returns from his ankle injury today after missing the past four games.

— QB Matt Barkley

— WR John Brown (toe)

— CB C.J. Goodwin

— LB Gabe Martin (hamstring)

— G Earl Watford (ankle)

— TE Jermaine Gresham (illness)

— DL Josh Mauro (ankle)