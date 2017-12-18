Stanton, Gabbert and the QB positionPosted by on December 18, 2017 – 3:42 pm
Bruce Arians changed his mind, and now Drew Stanton will be back in the lineup. The coach emphasized many times it wasn’t necessarily a knock on Gabbert. At the same time, if Gabbert had completed 60 percent of his throws with a touchdown, he probably is still starting Sunday against the Giants and Stanton is not. But the Cards are in this red-zone rut, and Arians is trying to get out of it.
There are a lot of arguments here — and I’ve heard most of them on social media, bellowing from both sides. Arians thinks Stanton is better positioned to get a win against the Giants. If he doesn’t do well enough, would I be shocked with Gabbert going back to the lineup in Seattle? No. But as for evaluating Gabbert, I’m not sure how much more you learn from Gabbert in seven games that you haven’t already seen in five.
We won’t talk about the tanking vs. winning. (Today, Arians called wanting to lose to better your draft spot “bulls***.”) Maybe Stanton doesn’t appreciably increase the odds of winning over Gabbert. The rest of the pieces on the team remain the same, overwhelmed — especially on offense — with injuries.
I’m not sure this has a significant impact on what happens going into 2018. The search for a long-term QB was always part of the offseason play, regardless of how Gabbert played. Gabbert could still be brought back in 2018. There are so many moving parts — does Carson Palmer return? — that it figures to be a fluid situation, no matter who was going to start the final couple of games in 2017.
By Paul on Dec 18, 2017 | Reply
Maybe it’s more than Blane Gabrets fault maybe a little bit of the blame should go to the play calling it stunk Sunday and didn’t make sense at times
By Ken Moroney on Dec 18, 2017 | Reply
All you need to know about the Cardinals ability to scout out talent, is to hear that they asked RG3 to join the Cardinals. OMG, he is not an NFL quality qback and I would give up my season tickets since they go to AZ if RG3 was on our team
By CARDS62 on Dec 18, 2017 | Reply
BA pulled the old switch again and now Blaine is benched for Drew Stanton. I really wanted to see how Blaine will play against a bad defense, Giants.
I would rather see Blaine play with a new HC and play caller than BA coach Drew Stanton. I am not saying Blaine is the answer as like most of you we better draft a QB in round 1 next year or Steve Keim is gone.
Just want to see if Blaine can be a bridge for us next season so we can get rid of Palmer because of his contract. I want the playoffs next season and we need to find some tough players in the draft and free agency.
I am the first to admit Blaine threw 2 bad interceptions against Washington, The second one was not called but it was an interception, and I think his hand off to Penny was too high which caused the fumble. Blaine also plays like he is 5′ 10″ in the pocket. I do not think he is the solution, but a bridge to the solution plus having salary cap room for the next 5 years. This is why Seattle was so good because they had such few dollars tied up in QB and now the Rams and Eagles also seem to be there, and Seattle is no longer there.
Very proud of the way our makeshift line responded after 1st quarter, but pass blocking not great all game and horrible in Q1. Have not been good for weeks and this gets to QBs.
I did not see separation with our WRs from Washington DBs this game and many times I noticed Brown and Fitz patterns were so close to each other that they could have held hands.
Blaine ran well but did not run until final two drives. This is one of his strengths
What I am saying is I do not think we have the team around him or play caller for Blaine to play his best, but the Giants game and beat up Seattle game will give us the best look to see if we should resign Blaine or go with Palmer. Heck I would not even mind if we rotated the QBs quarter by quarter.
Does anyone think we can go with Stanton and a rookie next year with no Palmer or Gabbert or another free agent around $ 10 million QB?
I do not. Which is why I just can not see the logic in this move.
By dobie on Dec 18, 2017 | Reply
don’t care who you put out there if the OL does not hold the QB will have a tough time
By Aaron Allery on Dec 18, 2017 | Reply
Forget about QBs. If Carson wants to play tell him to take $10million or bye bye, sign Eli, Brees, Cousins, it’s just business. Put QB whisperer ego aside and stop gambling with Cards future in David Johnson. Should have made a run at Garrapolo. Draft O-line and Memphis WR Anthony Miller. Pick up Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson late. Johnson and Johnson.
By creditcard on Dec 18, 2017 | Reply
Its apparent the coaching staff is clueless. Receivers don’t run quality routes, line can’t block, QB’s can’t read a defense … list goes on.
M/b if we switched coaches we’d be better. I don’t think the coaching staff evaluates players properly and they really do not prepare players properly. I think their solution has been putting in another player as the ‘solution’ vs. analyzing themselves in whether they prepared the players correctly.
I’ve looked at Gabbert as a viable backup for the future. The Cards need to find a starting QB. Stanton is not the answer, and Palmer will not return (and I think he is not the answer anyhow).
College QB’s coming into the NFL is risky. Some are solid, while some are dogs. Look at smaller colleges for talent.
By Scott H on Dec 18, 2017 | Reply
OK, so now we go back to the #2 guy again. Hey, whatever. I have NO idea what this means – if anything – in terms of the future. But….whatever. I can’t fault BA for making this decision. Not after no TD’s in the last….10 quarters, has it been now??
But I mention the future because the future is of more interest to me right now than the present. In the present, we’re headed for a losing season ( most likely ) and we’re eliminated from the playoffs. Officially. Un-officially, we were eliminated over a month ago. So….OK.
But the future…..so, what does THIS move tell us??? Well, it’s not a ringing endorsement for Gabbert. OK. Was anyone thinking Drew Stanton was coming back next year??? OK. Most would probably say no. Does this suggest anything about what Palmer’s future might be? No idea.
Above all else, are we DRAFTING a QB in the 2018 draft we think CAN be our future? We sure as hell better hope so.
In any event, I’m sure the folks that have been clamoring for an end to the Blaine Gabbert experiment are happy. And maybe those people are right, after all.
One thing for sure…..if anyone had told me back in late August that our QB’s in 2017 were going to go from Palmer to Stanton to Gabbert and back to Stanton……it might have saved me the trouble of getting my hopes up.
By JTDG on Dec 18, 2017 | Reply
Who cares?
Neither is a starting NFL QB.
Frankly, lets give Darren a shot.
By Darren Urban on Dec 18, 2017 | Reply
JTDG —
RE: Darren a shot
I appreciate the backing, but frankly, I’d rather not open myself up to any more criticism from the fan base than I already get. Also, I’m old. And wasn’t enough of an athlete when I wasn’t old.
By NJAzCardsFan on Dec 18, 2017 | Reply
It won’t matter who the Cards have at QB at this point…. Without a line to block the defense, no one is going to be successful…. 6-10? Does that record qualify for a top 10 draft pick at this point?
By Ric Italia on Dec 18, 2017 | Reply
This does not make any sense. Gabbert still has more potential then Stanton. I know that isnt saying alot.I been a Cardinal fan all my life living in the burbs of Chicago and watching the Big Red practice at Lake Forest College in the late60’s.There were plenty of bad Cardinal teams during those years but always had hope. The last 2 years have been a nightmare because I see even the Bears having a better plan for the future. A young quaterback and more young talent then the Cards. I see that the Bears play the Cards in Arizona in 2018. Don’t know who I will be pulling for.
By Robert Ethan on Dec 18, 2017 | Reply
Well, it sounds like the Packers might be shutting Aaron Rodgers down now that their playoff hopes are gone, so yeah, it certainly isn’t a criticism of Gabbert. Besides Stanton earns quadruple Blaine’s salary, he should take a few lumps behind that third string O line to earn some of it.
On the positive side, it might be Drew’s last rodeo at this level, so it would be nice to see him go out throwing the ball, and not standing on the sideline. Makes sense in a lot of ways. I think the team knows what it has in Blaine, and probably is close to ironing out the details for a new contract. Let him rest and stay healthy for next season. This one is done.
By Richard S on Dec 18, 2017 | Reply
What it looks like to this unqualified observer is Blaine has a really good arm, but also really needs to work on his touch passes. Maybe the bullet passes he throws are why the ball seems to get knocked down by the defense at the line of scrimmage a lot. Then again maybe the protection is so bad that he tenses up and can’t throw a ball with touch.
By Richard S on Dec 18, 2017 | Reply
Also I don’t remember Cousins wasting a down on long passes. It seems like he just sort of nickel and dimed his way down the field. Hard to believe the rushing totals for each team vs. the result.
By georgiebird on Dec 18, 2017 | Reply
It’s a shame when one sees a guy like Gabbert with all the physical talent just not be able to do a consistent job. The biggest shame is that Gabbert misses the easiest passes. We see it in so many sports- in baseball we see the shortstop who can make the difficult play but cant catch a ball hit right to him in the 9th inning- in golf, the guy who can make the difficult putt but can’t drain a two footer when it counts.
Gabbert seems to be a guy who needs a hypnotist more than he needs repetitions.
It doesn’t help when a guy like Nicklas can’t bail out BG with a clutch catch. And what makes matters more frustrating, I turn the channel and watch Brady or Big Ben or Rodgers make a little dink and dunk pass to prolong a drive- a pass that any college QB could make.
It takes me back to the iconic Jeter flip play in the 2001 ALDS. The play was all about hustle, awareness, touch and so little about physical ability
By Dr. G. on Dec 18, 2017 | Reply
Darren ~ ~ giving you a shot at QB by a joking jtdg…
Frankly, 99.9% of the fans who post here appreciate your efforts…you need not assume anything personal.
When a Fan writes something critical about players or coaches, that’s NOT on you…but I get it; it can’t be a party when the team is not doing so well…
And you can omit a post if you choose. We’ve seen you admonish occasionally.
Just keep thinking…..99.9% appreciation… ((A good Christmas Season to you))
By NJAzCardsFan on Dec 18, 2017 | Reply
Will Keim last…??? It seems time for a new GM. Why??? He is in charge of the coaching staff, draft choices, FA signings, who to let go and who to keep. A lot of this mess is his fault. He keeps saying this is “Unacceptable”. From a fan’s perspective, he is the problem as he was in charge. Is Mr. Bidwill going to allow more of the same from Keim. More worthless draft choices? Over the hill FA signings? QB’s that should start in the CFL rather than the NFL? (Palmer was a good QB). Keim is responsible for letting BA keep a worthless ST coach. This list could go on. It is time for a “house cleaning” that starts at the top. Or else it will be more of the same for next year….. The fan’s deserve better!!!!
By Tradersbrain on Dec 18, 2017 | Reply
We saw first hand in 2013 how average Carson looked in BA offense, to the tune of 22 ints. Gabbert has the necessary skillset to be successful, BA said so himself. We need to be patient with CPs replacement. Obviously, history shows us the learning curve of BA’s offense is a long one.
By clssylssy on Dec 18, 2017 | Reply
What many fans seem to be over looking is that Gabbert can’t hit the broad side of a barn and after seven years in the league still doesn’t make good decisions and has a tendency to loose focus, He’s jittery, which one would expect from a newbie but he’s been around the block and should have better game presence by now. Joun Skelton had better accuracy than Gabbert and at least connected a few times for TDs to win games. Gabbert is a third string QB but so was Case Keenum and there is a HUGE difference in skills/football IQ. As a future anything with the Cards, I would hope that the FO would set their sights on finding someone more like Case Keenum for our backup and draft a quality future QB.
I agree with Creditcard to a degree in that this organization does NOT invest anything into player development, they just throw them out on the field to see what works. Gabbert has had some excellent opportunities to audition for the team and the staff has seen what he can do when in pressure situations as well as practice etc. I think often these guys are very likeable but just aren’t what we’re needing which makes it difficult for everyone to move on from, especially when things seem so desperate.
At this point perhaps BA just feels a win would make the fans feel less “bah hum bug” and Stanton does have a better chemistry which might be our best ;hope for a happier ending even though it’s meaningless at this point.
By COCards on Dec 18, 2017 | Reply
>>Frankly, 99.9% of the fans who post here appreciate your efforts…
Entirely agree. Thank you for all you do Darren. I keep coming back just to read your comments. Have a Merry Christmas!
By DZ on Dec 18, 2017 | Reply
Glad to see BA reward Drew for his loyalty and support all these years. I think Drew will give him everything he’s got and a whole lot less mental errors the next two games.
It’s put up or shut up time for the front office.
By ChrisG on Dec 18, 2017 | Reply
If they truly want to extend Gabbert, benching him makes some sense. It keeps his value to other teams down and it keeps him alive for use at a later date. Any quarterback behind our porous o-line has his days numbered. Stanton lasted two games earlier and that is all we need out of him to finish out the season. These last two games should be called ” The Green Mile”.
By Don Short on Dec 19, 2017 | Reply
Not sure of much, but one thing I am sure of is that in the 2018 Draft in the first round Arizona MUST draft a QB. And that is whether CP returns or doesn’t return. And it would be nice if the QB works out.
By NJAzCardsFan on Dec 19, 2017 | Reply
As far as Gabbert goes, he would make a decent backup QB. There are a lot better FA QB’s out there currently. Finding one that throws accurately, a scrambler and fits the playbook is the key. No more FA’s/draft prospects that are “projects” like Logan Thomas, Kolb, Skelton etc…..
By Scott H on Dec 19, 2017 | Reply
Elsewhere, I hear that Steve Keim is SAYING a lot of the right things about changes that are needed for next season.
I hear him apologizing to the fans, saying he takes it personally.
I hear him vowing big and many changes for next year, a team that will finish stronger in 2018.
OK. It SOUNDS good.
But now he needs to follow it up with the action and the right moves to make it happen. And that is where I, for one, am struggling with my confidence. At best, all I can say is I’ll believe it when I see it. Steve Keim needs to realize that he created his own credibility problem this past off-season when he vowed aggressiveness and came nowhere near showing it. He has also missed on too many of his high draft picks.
I think it is completely fair to say that going forward, actions need to start speaking louder than words.
I like that he sounds determined. But we’ll see.