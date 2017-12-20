Cards will need hard look at receiving positionPosted by on December 20, 2017 – 12:08 pm
It’s hard not to notice, when you jump on the Cardinals’ stat page to see where Larry Fitzgerald’s numbers are and then the disparity with the rest of the receiving corps — a group that once again was expected to be a strength but like 2016, has not been. With two games left in the regular season, it is still the departed Andre Ellington (who was cut five games ago) second on the team with 33 catches. Fitzgerald’s 92 receptions is nine more catches than all the other wide receivers this season combined.
If David Johnson had been healthy all season, you’d expect a running back to be high on the receptions list, just like last year. But Johnson didn’t even make it through a game, and once he went down, the pressure went to the receivers to make up for it in the passing game. There are factors involved here — the pass protection has not been consistent, especially with all the injuries on the offensive line. Starting quarterback Carson Palmer only played half the season. But it’s clear that receiver — after only the QB spot and offensive line — will be a position of focus for General Manager Steve Keim this offseason.
Even if Fitzgerald comes back to play another season (which he has not said he will for sure yet), the Cardinals need to address wide receiver. John Brown and Jaron Brown will be unrestricted free agents. J.J. Nelson, who started strong and then struggled through inconsistency catching the ball, will be back. Chad Williams enters an important offseason after a nondescript rookie year. Brittan Golden, who is more important on special teams, has to heal from a broken arm and is also a free-agent-to-be.
After 2015, when the receiving unit was excellent and looked like it would be for a few years, the group hasn’t been the same. Losing Michael Floyd and having John Brown’s production fall off so precipitously has been a killer. Again, other spots will get more attention on offense. The quarterback thing has reached a critical point, and the long-term offensive line has to be found. But wide receiver will also be in the spotlight.
Tags: Andre Ellington, Carson Palmer, Chad Williams, David Johnson, J.J. Nelson, Jaron Brown, John Brown, Larry Fitzgerald, Michael Floyd, Steve Keim
Posted in Blog | 12 Comments »
By D on Dec 20, 2017 | Reply
Cards Christmas list getting longer than my 5yr old.
QB, OL, WR, TE, CB, DL and maybe an entire coaching staff
By mal on Dec 20, 2017 | Reply
Darren-
Do you speak French?
By Darren Urban on Dec 20, 2017 | Reply
Mal —
RE: French
Nope.
By Scott H on Dec 20, 2017 | Reply
Wait a minute…..ANDRE ELLINGTON ( who isn’t even here anymore ) is 2nd in receptions for this team???? Oh, for the love of god…..I’m not sure which is worse – that, or Fitz having more catches than all other WR’s combined.
Either way, it just underscores how bad it is.
I swear, it seems like over-night, between 2015 and 2016, everybody not named Fitzgerald just fell off the map. Actually, not everybody….Nelson looked like he was really coming on late last year.
2015 – we had Fitz, Floyd, both Browns, and Nelson and it felt like we had an embarrassment of riches at WR, maybe the deepest WR corps in the league.
2016 – Fitz was still standing tall, Floyd and both Browns disappeared, and Nelson only started to contribute late in the season. Our RB is our 2nd leading receiver.
2017 – Fitz is still standing tall and nobody else is contributing worth a damn
Wow. Great drafting and player development at that position, huh?
By Jeff A on Dec 20, 2017 | Reply
Darren –
What are the drops numbers and thrown to/catches for the WRs/TEs/RBs?
By Darren Urban on Dec 20, 2017 | Reply
Jeff A —
RE: Drops/Targets
I’d have to research that. Maybe a post after the season.
By MedBird on Dec 20, 2017 | Reply
Jaron brown is the biggest dissapointment, he was supposed to be good enough for a 2nd WR and has been on the team long enough. I think they haven’t even thrown to him in the last 2 games although he played 90% of the snaps, thats like playing 10 vs 11. He looked decent when he was a part time WR and before his injury, maybe he just never got over that? I hope chad williams gets a chance in the last 2 games. A lot of work for this offseason.
By Rugbymuffin on Dec 20, 2017 | Reply
…….JJ Nelson will be back ?
I would pump the brakes on that statement. What has he done to earn a spot ?
By Darren Urban on Dec 20, 2017 | Reply
Rugby —
RE: Nelson
You can pump if you want. I feel confident he’ll be back. Someone has to play wide receiver.
By Ken P on Dec 20, 2017 | Reply
If JJ Nelson enters the 2018 season in the top 4 WR’s on depth chart, I would venture to say that Cards miss playoffs once again.
By mitchaz on Dec 20, 2017 | Reply
I would like to see something like this happen at WR in 2018:
1. Larry Fitzgerald—returns.
2. Jarvis Landry—UFA (Dolphins) or Allen Robinson—UFA (Jaguars)
3. Anthony Miller—(Rd. 2, Memphis) or Dante Pettis (Rd. 2, Washington)
4. Chad Williams—pulls a Steve Breaston in Year 2
5. J.J. Nelson—comes back stronger and more focused to be one of the deep threats.
6. Carlos Agudosi—becomes a splash player in 2018 as big target downfield.
I haven’t given up on Nelson. Will never forget his permanence vs.the Bengals on MNF. It was electric.
By Mike S on Dec 20, 2017 | Reply
I would venture to say that the Cards miss the playoffs next year regardless of who their wide receivers are……too many other holes to fill.