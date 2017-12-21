Posted by Darren Urban on December 21, 2017 – 12:53 pm

Robert Nkemdiche, who hurt his wrist last weekend, was back on the field for the open portion of practice today, so he seems to be trending toward getting ready to play against the Giants. That’s always a good thing for the former No. 1 draft pick who has battled injuries and has yet to really make a mark as he comes to the end of his second NFL season.

“I think Robert can be a heck of a player,” coach Bruce Arians said. “He’s just got to learn that this is the NFL, not college. He does well in practice, and then he goes a little rogue in games and just thinks he’s going to ‘out-athlete’ everybody. And he has to use his technique, but the talent is there.”

The Cardinals would like to see something more soon from Nkemdiche, who will be this week’s guest on the Big Red Rage with Karlos Dansby tonight at 6 p.m. He has yet to record a sack in the pros, and has been credited with 10 tackles in 10 games this season. He played 10 snaps before getting hurt against Washington. In the previous two games he played 20 and 14, respectively. It is — obviously — not what a team wants to get out of a first-round pick. Arians clearly has optimism. Nkemdiche is the one who has to make sure he puts to better use what he is learning.

UPDATE: Nkemdiche speaking on the Big Red Rage, said injuries have undercut his progress. “Once I find my groove, I’ll be dominant.” He said he will play Sunday. “I feel like overall I’ve had a season that, to me, is inconsistent,” he added. “I haven’t been on the field enough and doing things in the right perspective to be consistent. … I don’t think I’m where I want to be.”