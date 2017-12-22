TDs on the wish list, Friday before the GiantsPosted by on December 22, 2017 – 3:04 pm
Who wouldn’t want a touchdown for Christmas?
The Cardinals certainly do. They’d like for the move to Drew Stanton to mean a TD on their first possession. They’d like to break that paydirt drought that has grown to more than 10 quarters. It’s gonna be Christmas Eve, after all. Are the Cards ready to do that? Bruce Arians hopes so, but he can’t predict it.
“You don’t know until you get in a game,” Arians said. “It’s totally different than practice. (Red zone) is one of the looks that’s hard to get from the scout team.”
Of course, it doesn’t have to be in the red zone. They’d take a 50-yard Stanton-to-J.J. Nelson bomb. They’d take a one-yard Elijhaa Penny plunge. They’d take another Ricky Seals-Jones end zone sighting. They’d certainly take a Fitz fade.
“B.A. talks about it, I talk about it, it’s simple execution,” offensive coordinator Harold Goodwin said. “You go back to last week (in Washington), there are plays there to be made. Ball is a little high or (tackle) Will Holden gives up a sack, little things. Many opportunities, and we didn’t get it done. I kick myself all the time, we score one touchdown, we probably win that game.”
We know what’s on the Cardinals’ wish list.
— The roof at University of Phoenix Stadium will be open Sunday for the game. Temperatures are supposed to be in the upper 60s, so dress accordingly.
— When Carson Palmer went down, the Cardinals knew they were going to have to rely on their defense. The defense knew this, and they have basically played like it. Starting with the Seahawks game in Week 10 (the Cards still only allowed 10 points the game before against the 49ers), the Cardinals are the No. 1 defense in the NFL. They haven’t been perfect, but if the offense had been able to do a little more against the Seahawks, Texans and Redskins, the Cards would be in a different place, even with all the injuries.
— Linebacker Chandler Jones said he’s happy with his 15 sacks so far because it accomplishes his goal – which is an improvement over the previous season. “It was always to do better than last year,” Jone said.
The bar is going to be pretty high for 2018, then.
“Exactly,” Jones said. “Because I know next year around training camp, you guys are going to be asking me, ‘What’s your goal?’ And I’ll say, ‘Better than last year, uhhhhh.’ ”
— In what could be Larry Fitzgerald’s final home game, he needs eight catches for 100 on the season and 18 yards for 1,000. It would be fitting for him to get both.
— The Giants have three players from near the Cardinals’ practice facility. Defensive end Avery Moss played at Tempe Corona del Sol, linebacker Devon Kennard played across the freeway at Desert Vista in Ahwatukee, and running back Paul Perkins is from Chandler High School.
— Karlos Dansby likely will play Sunday, but with Josh Bynes out, rookie Haason Reddick has a chance to play some inside linebacker for the first time since moving outside following Markus Golden’s season-ending injury. That would be good. Reddick’s future is inside in this defense.
— A better draft pick awaits if the Cardinals lose out, but the players would like to climb back to 8-8 (especially because it would mean beating the Seahawks in Seattle.), Besides, “you don’t want to put bad things on tape,” cornerback Patrick Peterson said. “We have great guys in this locker room that understand that.”
— For all you seeking a retro look, the Cardinals will finally be wearing their red pants with their red jerseys Sunday. It’s a festive look after all.
See you Christmas Eve.
By JTDG on Dec 22, 2017 | Reply
Darren,
I asked you Tuesday about the crowd and over/under.
I think you need to rethink your answer. As I said before, I sit 5 rows up on the 50, and I have had my tickets up for sale 30 dollars under list price on ticket and they have not sold.
In past, I could sell the tickets for 500 a piece for most games. can’t give these away. Been turned down twice when trying to give them away.
Finally have someone who said they would take them free but will leave at half.
Can’t believe I am the only one in this situation.
By JTDG on Dec 22, 2017 | Reply
Watching the Idaho Famous Potato Bowl.
Why? Simple. Josh Allen.
3 TDs in the first quarter. Made rocket throws in the seam, on outs, then dropped a deep pass absolutely in the bucket.
Needs to learn that you can’t make a play on every down and sometimes the best thing to do is take a sack or throw it away, but man, he has an arm and his athleticism is very good.
He is not getting out of the top 10, maybe the top 5. If the cards want one of the big 3, you will have to trade up. Darnald, Rosen and Allen are all franchise QBs. If you want one, go get them.
By Scott H on Dec 22, 2017 | Reply
Absolutely amazing that this defense is CLIMBING the rankings as they continue to lose players to injury. Wow. Good for them. That is really cool.
Spoke to this elsewhere but I’d love to see Fitz have a 100-yard / TWO TD game. And why not? IF it is to be his last game at UoP, then let him go off. It’s a gift to the fans as well. And even if it’s NOT his last game at UoP…..shoot, let him go off, anyway! Why not? None of our other WR’s is doing anything.
Looking forward to the red / red uniforms.
And if I’m the coaches, I’m making sure Gabbert is ready. Stanton hasn’t always been the most durable guy. Heck, one wonders if this is Stanton’s last game at UoP, too.
One also wonders if the Giants are really coming to play on Sunday. Christmas Eve….away from home…..they’re 2-12…..and they may have spent all they had left in that valiant effort against Philly last week. Might be a drive-by for them. They might just want to get back on the plane and get home for X-mas.
By Dr. G. on Dec 22, 2017 | Reply
Cards Fans ~ ~ I’m thinking my wish for a TD will happen with Fitz or SJones in the red zone.
My other wish for 2018 is to have a staff that will VALUE the TE as a weapon for our Offense. This is seriously overlooked as a regular thing for opponents to worry about….period!! I have other wishes, but this good to start for now…
By Brett Colorado on Dec 22, 2017 | Reply
I wish I could be there for Fitz’s last home game
By Matt on Dec 22, 2017 | Reply
Must win if Arians wants to keep his job
By mitchaz on Dec 22, 2017 | Reply
Darren—
Haason Reddick’s future in this defense is Inside? Have you been told that by the coaches?
I think that Reddick’s niche is on the edge. I’ve been hoping that the Cardinals switch to the 43—as they already play a lot of 4 man fronts. In the 43, Haason Reddick is made to order as an OLB. He’s got speed off the edge and he can run with and cover RBs and TEs. In college he was TFL (tackle for loss) machine off the edge. After an off-season in the Cardinals S&C program, Reddick is going to be a stud.
Why do the BA&SK Cardinals keep taking high draft picks out of their natural positions? It’s uncanny. Every one of their 1st round picks in 5 years. It’s no wonder they all have struggled.
By AYRW on Dec 23, 2017 | Reply
It’s better not to win in term of our draft position. But I truly hope they get a win. One is that it is Christmas. Second is that it might be the last game for Fitz. and maybe even Bruce Arians. I appreciate BA’s work in the past few years. We’ve seen this team getting closer to the SuperBowl every year but then fall apart after the devastating loss to the Panthers. We have to change now. We sort of lost the free agency last year. But at least MOST the free agents signed under Keim’s era played exceedingly well and impactful. If we have to win next year, we have to rebuild the offensive line. This seems to be an issue after again, the loss to the Panthers as the offensive line got demolished by Panthers’ pass rush. No matter who the QB is, this offensive line has to change completely. It’s hard to believe that the Cardinals are going to the playoff next year if Keim doesn’t even TRY to go after guys like Andrew Norwell. Keim repeated himself every year he will make big changes. This hasn’t happened after the 2015 free agency besides a trade for Chandler Jones. Guys in the draft are unlikely to make an immediate impact and plus Keim’s inconsistency in drafting. Why not trade some picks to grab guys that had proven to be good.
Possible BIG free agent (offense) options as of right now:
G Andrew Norwell
G/RT Justin Pugh
G Alex Boone*
G/RT Andre Smith
C Weston Richburg???
WR Allen Robinson
WR Jarvis Landry
WR Sammy Watkins??
WR Jordan Matthews?????
You have to at least some WR that can catch a football.
Say no to the “improbables:” Kirk Cousins and Sam Bradford
By Corgon on Dec 23, 2017 | Reply
Finally! Red on red.