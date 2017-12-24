Posted by Darren Urban on December 24, 2017 – 1:02 pm

Wide receiver John Brown, who has been dealing with a toe injury that has kept him out four games, will return to the field today against the Giants — which hopefully, combined with Drew Stanton back at quarterback, will aid a passing game and an offense that is trying to get a touchdown for the first time in more than 10 quarters.

Running back Kerwynn Williams and linebacker Karlos Dansby, both of whom were questionable to play, are also both active.

A full list of the Cards’ inactives here on Christmas Eve:

— QB Matt Barkley

— WR Chad Williams (illness)

— LB Gabe Martin (hamstring)

— LB Josh Bynes (ankle)

— G Earl Watford (ankle)

— TE Troy Niklas (ankle)

— DL Xavier Williams