John Brown returns, Kerwynn activePosted by on December 24, 2017 – 1:02 pm
Wide receiver John Brown, who has been dealing with a toe injury that has kept him out four games, will return to the field today against the Giants — which hopefully, combined with Drew Stanton back at quarterback, will aid a passing game and an offense that is trying to get a touchdown for the first time in more than 10 quarters.
Running back Kerwynn Williams and linebacker Karlos Dansby, both of whom were questionable to play, are also both active.
A full list of the Cards’ inactives here on Christmas Eve:
— QB Matt Barkley
— WR Chad Williams (illness)
— LB Gabe Martin (hamstring)
— LB Josh Bynes (ankle)
— G Earl Watford (ankle)
— TE Troy Niklas (ankle)
— DL Xavier Williams
By Dr. G. on Dec 24, 2017 | Reply
JTDG ~ ~ Whaaaaat? One more run?
I know you haven’t lost your mind, but someone has spiked your eggnog with something mysterious. 2016 must be BA’s swan song…if he returns, it will be a disaster…the guys have just stop hearing his bluster long ago…his leadership has run its course…subliminal mutiny?
As for Palmer, he just may return for the $$$ and end up on IR to collect his gold. No one would blame him; the cash is SERIOUS, and he could pray to remain healthy. ((Frankly, a more mobile QB will be better for a competitive Offense…our Division won’t get easier))
FITZ ~ ?? Got an easy feelin’ as the Eagles sing that he will return. This is his life and he’s good at it. There will be no feeling in his mind that attaches him to anyone else here that may leave. He’s survived some pathetic QBs and still posts ridiculous numbers…can’t imagine the stats if he had consistent QBs…!!
Go Cards! Skin the ‘Skins..
By Scott H on Dec 24, 2017 | Reply
OK, is anyone else REALLY ready to be done with Gresham? I am. Tired of his hot-headedness and the penalties. His play doesn’t make him worth it. Adios, Jermaine. You are just another veteran player that this team needs to move on from.
By Scott H on Dec 24, 2017 | Reply
Oh, come on, offense, WAKE THE HELL UP!!!! You’re not exactly playing the ’85 Bears here……put 7 on the board, for God’s sake!
By c on Dec 24, 2017 | Reply
Fitz is putting on a show. His last in as Cardinal home jersey. How I will miss his pure professionalism, work ethic, desire to win, athleticism, community help .. everything.
I will miss Fitz.
By creditcard on Dec 24, 2017 | Reply
Larry Fitzgerald!
I will miss him in a Cardinal uniform. Pure professional. Role model.
Of all the Cards that will leave either due to retirement, trade, cut, etc… Larry Fitz I will miss the most, for so many many reasons.
By Scott H on Dec 24, 2017 | Reply
Well, halle-friggin-lujiah – a touchdown. I’d almost forgotten what one looked like. And was there any doubt that when we finally found the end-zone again, it would be via Larry Fitzgerald? Of course not. That would have been about the safest bet you could have found anywhere.
And also of course, Fitz is the only WR on this team who is able to do ANYTHING. This organization better be ready to pay him anything they have to to get him back for next year. Because if he goes, there goes our our entire passing offense, no matter who the hell the QB is.
By Corgon on Dec 24, 2017 | Reply
Lar-ry, Lar-ry, Lar-ry! This can’t be the end! We need you! I mean everyone who likes football!
By creditcard on Dec 24, 2017 | Reply
Cards obviously need a # 1 QB. Teddy Bridgewater will be free agent — get him!
As far as college QBs coming out — look at Allen from Wyoming. It is one thing having a class of McDonald All-Americans surrounding you, and then there is another level of preforming at a high level with walk-ons surrounding you. Wyoming is not blessed with the recruitment prowess as UCLA, SC, or OK.
Get Bridgewater and draft Josh Allen (6′ 5″ 235 lb with a rocket arm).
Keep Blaine Gabbert, in the event Bridgewater or Allen is not available. Gabbert could serve as a good # 2.
By creditcard on Dec 24, 2017 | Reply
Here is my list (by position) of players worth returning:
O-Line:
1st String: Humphrey, Boone (if he returns)
2nd string: Wetzel, Watson (if he returns)
TEs:
Niklas
Ricky Seals-Jones
WRs:
Larry Fitz (if he returns)
2nd string: John Brown, Chad Williams
RBs:
David Johnson, Adrian Peterson (if he returns)
2nd string: Penny, Williams
QBs
1st string:
2nd string: Gabbert
As you can see, there are a few holes in the offense.
By creditcard on Dec 24, 2017 | Reply
Defensive players worth returning:
DL:
1st string Peters, Olson
2nd string: Gunter, Williams, Nkemdiche
OLB
1st string
Jones, Golden
2nd string Martin, Reddick
ILB
1st string
Reddick, Barnes
2nd string
Bucannon
CB
1st string
Peterson, T Williams ( if he returns)
2nd string
B Williams
Safety
1st String
Baker, Mathieu
2nd string: