Keim: Learn from 2017, no “woe is me”Posted by on December 26, 2017 – 8:16 am
The Cardinals are analyzing their free-agents-to-be and with some of them, the team has/will be formulating extension offers, General Manager Steve Keim said Tuesday during an appearance on 98.7, Arizona’s Sports Station. The players Keim wants back are, not surprisingly, not only competitors on the field but good in the locker room. That was a focus last year as well.
“That’s an ongoing process and we have made some of those players extension offers,” Keim said. “The bottom line is we have a lot of work to do, as I said last week.
“We’ve dealt with enough adversity this year with the injuries and with some of the losses, so we have to make sure we use this season and, in particular, our issues that we have dealt with, as learning things, where we can look back and grow from it instead of having the attitude of ‘woe is me.’ That is something I believe in wholeheartedly, not only on the scouting side of it but as an organization in general.”
— The many injuries have made it more difficult to evaluate some key players here and there, Keim acknowledged, but “at the end of the day there are still one-on-one battles these guys have to win.”
— Does having a chance to knock the Seahawks out of the playoffs mean a lot for Sunday? “Anytime you are playing a division rival it’s big regardless of what is at stake,” Keim said. “We are all competitors. We want to win every game. In my opinion, you can’t look at where your draft slot could potentially be. Let the chips fall where they may. We owe it to our fans, we owe it to our organization to compete every week and to try and put the best product on the field. We will deal with draft and free agency when it comes. This week our mindset is to go up to Seattle and get a win.”
— The Cardinals’ first shutout since 1992 “says a lot of things about players on the field and the character in our locker room.” Keim credited the game planning of defensive coordinator James Bettcher. He also said he though $LB Deone Bucannon not only played his best game of the season, he had arguably his best game in the NFL, period. Chandler Jones provided pressure and drew a couple of holding calls, Frostee Rucker and Karlos Dansby are invaluable leaders, and safety Antoine Bethea was “exceptional” in getting a pair of interceptions.
— Keim added his thoughts to the huge game of wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who Keim said took over the game offensively. “There’s no doubt he willed us to win on offense.”
— Keim added that it was nice to see John Brown contribute with a touchdown and a key third-down conversion with his two catches.
By JTDG on Dec 26, 2017 | Reply
Darren,
True or Not True;
Report: Cardinals & Bruce Arians Will “Agree To Part Ways” After Season | NFLTradeRumors.co
NFL Trade Rumors
Hub Arkush of Pro Football Weekly is reporting that the Cardinals and HC Bruce Arians will “agree to part ways” next week. According to Arkush, the health issues Arians dealt with in recent years and the possibility that the Cardinals could be headed for a rebuild that may include moving forward with a new quarterback is likely enough for him to take a hiatus from coaching. Arkush adds that this is expected to be an amicable split and Arians won’t be fired. Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and GM Read the full story
By Darren Urban on Dec 26, 2017 | Reply
JTDG —
RE: Arians
1) I can find “reports” of recent vintage saying both that he’s leaving and that he’s staying, which tells me nobody really knows.
2) From what I know, I do not think anything has been decided.
By JTDG on Dec 26, 2017 | Reply
As for Keim,
Here is the number 1 thing he needs to learn. Learn from history or you will repeat it.
In 2016, Palmer was one of the most hit QBs in the NFL. Flash to 2017, Keim does nothing to fix the OLine. Injuries aside, it was not a good oline when healthy.
In 2016, the receivers (not named Fitz) struggled on a whole. Flash to 2017, the cards roll with basically the same receivers and suffer through the same fate.
In 2016, the cards struggled at CB2. Flash to 2017, and it looked like more of the same till 34 year old Tramon Williams finally got to play. Will he run out Brandon Williams, resign 35 year old Tramon Williams, or will he finally address this spot.
In almost every draft, the cards choose immature first rounders who are projects. Will Keim finally learn and draft someone who is ready to step in (which you see all over the league)
Until Keim learns from history, he will continue to make the same mistakes that have plagued this team. Stop with the loyalty or thinking this guy is a nice guy, if he can’t block, catch, cover, tackle, then move on.
By Kevin S Mesa on Dec 26, 2017 | Reply
2017 was simultaneously a maddening and yet impressive year for the Cardinals.
7-8 (most likely 7-9 when all is said and done), but with the team’s best player — a guy who was one of four featured on SI’s preseason cover along with Brees, Brady and Rodgers — out for all but three quarters of one game, and the team’s QB out midway through the 7th game. And, of course, the devastating O-line injuries…
And yet the fans would come on here and complain about the team’s performance as if we should expect to still have a playoff contender despite these injuries.
News flash — not many teams are going to contend without their starting QB, unless they’ve got DeShaun Watson or Jimmy Garoppolo waiting to take over.
GB loses Rodgers, and they immediately go 1-4 over their next 5 and essentially drop out of contention. Dallas loses Elliott — not even for the season, but just six weeks — but they immediately drop 3 straight (putting up single-digit points in all 3 games) and likewise drop out of contention.
Meanwhile, we lose our QB (admittedly not as good as Rodgers), and our star RB (who is at least as good as Elliott), and we stumble forward to the same record (at this point) as the Packers and just one game behind the Cowboys.
Our defense, which looked horrible during a number of games, has really come around in the second half.
Unfortunately, all of this is happening with an aging team. If we were a young team, and managed to get to 7-8 with all these injuries, there’d be reason for optimism. Instead, it’s just kind of a letdown, because, while I think the team can be proud of getting to 7 wins under these circumstances, it’s hard to see this team making the leap to greatness next year — unless somehow David Johnson turns into Superman.
So close and yet so far… you have to figure that, with Palmer and David Johnson, we’d have won at least 2-3 more games… certainly the Washington game was winnable, and Houston vs. Tom Savage. 9-6 and we’re battling for the last playoff spot…
The saddest are these, “what might have been.”
By Hammy on Dec 26, 2017 | Reply
I dont know what to take from this years Arizona Cardinals team. I along with many other fans had high expectations and really did not see the writing on the wall. We lost David Johnson for the year, Palmer goes down, and our offense even with the trade for Adrian Peterson was mediocre at best. Our wide receivers were garbage except for Fitz how has been Mr. Consistency his entire career. Really hope to see Fitz come back for another year regardless of who our coach will be assuming the reports about BA are true. If BA retires, I am forever grateful of being able to have him as our coach for the past few years. He brought that swag and attitude that could not be matched with any coach in the league. He made us a respectable football team definitely changed the culture here.
By Adam Smith b1723 fka DTL on Dec 26, 2017 | Reply
“Fitz tends to be accurate when it comes to money”, funny, true. And the beauty of Fitz is he deserves every penny and nobody hates him for it. Hard to pull that off. Damn that was a great pass on the run by Fitz…
WAG: no way he retires.
Bubble to return: Dansby, Rucker. Tick tock. Thought mathieu might get cut, but he seems to be improving, even if a step slow.
GOTTA have: Bethea, Tramon, Kareem, Boone, Lee, Palmer, BA, Fitz… IMO…
By Kevin S Mesa on Dec 26, 2017 | Reply
JTDG —
I saw the same PFF report. It makes sense to me. As much as I’ve loved the Arians era, we’re probably starting fresh with a new QB — might make sense to bring in someone new with him.
As mentioned in the PFF article, probably makes it less likely that Fitz returns as well.
I think 2018 is going to be rocky for the Cardinals, but hey, we’ve seen teams turn around quickly if they get the right QB.
By JTDG on Dec 26, 2017 | Reply
Kevin;
“News flash — not many teams are going to contend without their starting QB, unless they’ve got DeShaun Watson or Jimmy Garoppolo waiting to take over.”
I think what bothers many fans is, why wasn’t there a Jimmy G or Watson there to take over?
For me, I am more frustrated about Keim. Go back to the beginning of the year and you will see me questioning the line, receivers and CB2.
The line was terrible before injuries and got worse with them.
The receivers were worse than I can remember.
And until Tramon Williams stepped in, we had to lose a couple games with Bethel. Do we win against Detroit if Tramon is the starter? Probably, since Bethel gave up 2 4th quarter tds. How about Dallas, as Bethel gets burnt again in the 4th quarter. The defensive turn around happened when Williams replaced Bethel.
These issues seemed to me as clear as the nose on your face. Why did Keim not see them ?
So yes, losing Palmer and DJ was huge and with knowing we could pull out 7-8 wins with those guys down is an accomplishment. I normally would be happy with the team in this situation. To expect more, isn’t realistic.
But does Palmer and DJ get hurt with a good oline? If we had better receivers, is Palmer releasing the ball earlier and not getting hit. Could we have had a couple early season wins with a CB2 instead of Bethel and have 9 wins and a shot at playoffs in spite of the injuries.
Just seems to me like such a waste of an opportunity.
By chris on Dec 26, 2017 | Reply
BA does some of the most crazy/odd coaching decisions
i have ever seen. In truth I have complained about him for 3 years and that included the 13-3 year. BUT.. I think we should try to keep him on a 1 year extension.. Here is why.. He wins at the end of the day. This is the best 5 years in Cards history. 7-8-1 and 7-9 would be his Bad years. Look at the history of Cards bad years. Wiz went 8-8 and we all thought we were in heaven. He also wins with every QB he plays. The back-ups have won as much as the starter and that is not just this year. What has he done to be fired? He does stupid stuff, but he does not lose enough to be fired. If next year he goes 6-10 … Let him go
By Steve on Dec 26, 2017 | Reply
JTDG: Good points, I’m frustrated to see every team in our division has their franchise QB in place except us…Rams with Goff, Hawks with Wilson and now Garappolo in SF. If this is truly a good QB draft and the Cards identify a QB they really like such as Rosen, Allen, ect they need to go all in and get their guy.
By Steve on Dec 26, 2017 | Reply
I think Keim will try to fix the O-line through free agency after releasing Veldheer and Iupati. I think BA has nixed the idea of the team drafting a QB early the last few drafts because he doesn’t want to rebuild but try and get one last run at a SB. Bruce the window has closed, we have to rebuild, with or without you.
By mitchaz on Dec 26, 2017 | Reply
A Theory
When the news leaked out recently that the Cardinals had interest last year in Sean McVay in light of BA’s health concerns, it would seem reasonable to assume that conversations between MB/SK and BA about BA’s potential retirement (immediate or otherwise) took place back in late January. At that time, it wasn’t even public yet that BA had suffered through another cancer scare. Also, during that time BA was putting the finishing touches on his autobiography.
What likely happened is that BA expressed his desire to coach the 2017 season and that he would retire at the end of the season. This would explain why Steve Keim was so conservative and forward looking in free agency. It would also explain why the Cardinals did not draft one of the top QBs in the 2017 NFL Draft, seeing as adding a QBOF should be a decision made in unison with BA’s successor.
Prediction: BA wants to head into broadcasting. He has hired a media agent. With Jon Gruden likely heading to TB to be their HC, it may even be possible that ESPN would consider adding BA to their MNF crew (in some capacity—-either on the set or in the booth with Mike Turico). If anyone is made to order for this—-it’s BA.
By mitchaz on Dec 26, 2017 | Reply
Kevin—
As an avid Cardinals’ fan since 1963, I am going to exercise my right to complain.
Look—who planted the seed of All or Nothing?
This wasn’t a mandate from the fans.
Amazon even filmed a whole season on the promise of All or Nothing.
It’s kind of like being proposed to on the third date and now it’s two years later and there still is no ring.
I think as Cardinals’ fans we have had a right to complain about the inconsistent and self-destructive football we have witnessed over the past two seasons. When the same mistakes keep happening over and over and so little is done about it, as a fan this is maddening….about as maddening as watching the Cowboys’ DeMarcus Lawrence sack our QB 3 times and pressure him 6 other times—and never see a chip or double team on him.
This off-season, following a miserable 7-8-1 answer to getting throttled in the NFC Championship game in Carolina, and on the heels of the national airing of All or Nothing, it was reasonable for any Cardinals’ fan to expect Steve Keim to do just what he vowed he would do: “Be aggressive in free agency.”
That never happened…save for signing 3 veterans in their 30s on the 2nd day of FA…and then…as the days and weeks rolled by and with so many holes to plug…nothing but crickets.
Then, to see the Cardinals go out and make the same mistakes as they did last year, over and over, was, imo, inexcusable and infuriating.
Every team has to deal with injuries. Yes, David Johnson was lost in game 1 and Carson Palmer was lost in London, but the Eagles lost Darren Sproles and Carson Wentz and they are still winning. The Vikings lost Dalvin Cook and Sam Bradford and they are still winning.
But, to me, it’s not so much that the Cardinals lost more than they won…it’s how they lost. A miserable 1-5 in EDT 1 PM games. Losing by a combined 65-16 to the LA Rams. Getting schooled on MNF by the Cowboys at home…getting schooled by the Seahawks on TNF at home.
This season has been a whole lot more of nothing, than all.
By Cali Card fan on Dec 26, 2017 | Reply
I asked this question a few posts back and didn’t really get any responses….Who would you guys (and gals) like to see as the next Head Coach if BA retires? I liked Pat Shurmur, I think he has done a great job with the Vikings offense. The problem is he may not be available until February! Let me know what you think.
By Eric G on Dec 26, 2017 | Reply
Fitz only comes back if Palmer is there, which means that I want Fitz to retire because I don’t want Palmer in there. He is a liability with his immobility behind that atrocious line. Time to start anew, time to trade everything for a top 3 QB pick. Not saying we need to trade up to #3, but may need to with the Browns, Giants, Broncos and Jets sitting in the top 7. I don’t think Josh Allen gets past the Broncos, definitely not past the Jets. So, the Cards will likely have to trade up to #3 or #4 with the Colts or Browns. That’s going to cost a lot thanks to their meaningless wins late in the season. However, I just don’t see Steve “let’s just sit and do nothing and select a project with the #1 pick” Keim pulling that move. The Cards need QB, OL, CB2, WR. So, let’s talk about what LB or Safety Keim will draft.
By lloyd wolf on Dec 26, 2017 | Reply
i agree wholeheartedly with jtdg. hit the nail on the head…..too many what i would call “cute” picks trying to prove something like he can find diamonds in a coal mine….
By JTDG on Dec 26, 2017 | Reply
Here is what becomes interesting;
I am not saying I want this or I don’t want this. It is just a statement of fact:
If BA retires and Palmer, Fitz and Veldheer retire with him and the cards release Iupati, and AP, here is what the cap would look like;
2018 – The cards would have 63 million in cap space
2019 – (excluding signings in 2018) – roughly 110 million to work with
What this means is this, Keim can sign anyone. He will need to formulate a plan to fill spots, but he has lots of money to do it with.
2018 – He has many pieces in place on defense.
D-Line – Pierre has come on in 2017 and could become a solid starter in 2018. You have Peters locked up for 3 years and Mauro for the next two. Gunter is in his final year, and you would hope to get something out of Nkemdiche. A low dollar vet or some young depth will be needed.
LBs – Golden is back and is in his final year. Chandler Jones is locked up for the next 4 years, Bucannon is a FA in 19 and Reddick is locked up for 4 more. Depth is needed and Kareem Martin and Josh Bynes would be solid if resigned.
DBs – Peterson is locked up till 2021, Budda Baker is locked up for 3 more years, Bethea is signed for 2 more years, and then it gets tricky. Badger is signed till 2022 but counts as 14-15 million against the cap and is due a 5 million dollar bonus in march. If released, the cards have an additional 15 million in 2019 to play with. The cards can absorb it, but is he 10 million a year better than Bethea or Branch? But assume they keep him. that leaves CB2 as a need, as Williams is a FA and 35. Is this a spot they spend money or hold off till 2019 and resign Williams?
Oline – What a disaster this has become. Frankly, they have Humphries at LT and need 2 guards, a center , and RT. Do they bring Boone back? Norwell and Pugh are two of the best FA guards out there. Is this addressed in the draft?
RB – David Johnson will be back. He will be a FA in 2019. The cards have TJ Logan coming back. Guys like Penny and Foster will be back in camp and they may bring back Kerwynn Williams. I think AP does not return.
WRs – Wow this group is in trouble. Chad Williams and JJ Nelson are the only ones under contract and it is obvious where some of the FA money will need to go.
QB – A low dollar vet coming from the system the new coach runs (ie, if Pat Shurmer of the vikes was the head coach, he would bring FA Case Keenum with him) But now this is the moment of truth. Can they move up to get that QB of the future?
So, with 63 million in cap space in 2018 and 110 million in 2019, the most pending FAs are 2019 guys (DJ, Golden, Bucannon). Signing all three would be easy with the cap room. So, when planning, cut out 2019 money for them.
Frankly, I think this would be an exciting time for Keim as he could shape the team the way he wants to. For me, if I was GM, I would look at FA for Olineman and receivers and do what ever it takes to move up for the QB. Obvious teams to deal with would be the Colts or Bucs, who will be in the top 5 picks.
By D on Dec 26, 2017 | Reply
I believe I was looking for a Jimmy G trade for AZ since July and upgrades to the Oline last March, but we fans are fanatical.
AZ won’t have a shot at the top 4 QBS coming out this year (Keim won’t sell the future to Indy to move up in the draft) so we need to adjust our expectations to a Rudolph or Falk in round 2 for a future QB and hope Palmer or Staton be that bridge QB next year. The question should be will Keim get serious this offseason on fixing this Oline. A. Robinson at WR would be a nice free agent target signing.
By playedthegame32 on Dec 26, 2017 | Reply
Listen, Steve Keim has drafted horribly!! Every team has injuries this late in the year. But what the injuries have done is expose kermis inability to draft. When you have to supplement key positions with older free agents, that says you have NO FAITH in your ability to build through the draft. How come you still don’t have a 2nd corner (even though you drafted one in the 2nd round who NEVER plays). You draft Buchanan to play Safety but he struggles to tackle in space, so BA moves him to LB where hid physicality can be an asset. But he’s always injured because he’s only 210 lbs. Humphries is terrible and the OL is still a mess….AND YOURE A FORMER OFFENSIVE LINEMAN YOURSELF!!! Nkemdche hasnt produced and where his draft slot would suggest!
Lets be honest, outside of hitting on Tyrann Mathieu and David Johnson (whom you admitted you “settled” for after hoping for another player), which one of KEIMS 1st 2nd round picks are actually producing at the level in which they were drafted? i.e playing at pro bowl/ borderline pro bowl level?? NOT ONE!!!