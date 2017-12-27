The pursuit of happiness (for Smokey Brown)Posted by on December 27, 2017 – 12:47 pm
Here’s the thing about John Brown. He is well-liked. You could see it in the reaction after he scored his touchdown Sunday against the Giants — Drew Stanton ran into the end zone dancing, Larry Fitzgerald delivered a patented Fitz-tackle, and then Fitz and Jermaine Gresham picked Smoke up and carried him a bit in celebration. And then you heard it after the game:
“It’s great to see John come back and get that touchdown,” coach Bruce Arians said. “He’s still not full speed, but it meant a lot to him to get out there and play. It meant a lot to me to see him play.”
“It’s a lot of fun when you see good things happen to those guys,” Fitzgerald said. “Smoke needed that, we needed that, and hopefully, we can get a little bit more done next week.”
That’s another reason why Brown’s status is so interesting heading into the offseason. No, the fact his teammates and his coach want him to do well isn’t why, unto itself, you bring a guy back. Brown’s market — such that it will be, after two years of injury-impacted struggles, including a disappointing 21-299-3 line this season — doesn’t figure to be intense or expensive. He is light years from his first two seasons, in which he had a 1,000 yards in 2015 and multiple huge plays as a rookie in 2014. Will the Cardinals bring him back as a potential piece, a wild card bonus if he can stay healthy? Given his health history, the Cards can’t pencil him in (if he came back) high on the depth chart. But the guy, when he has been right, has proven he can make plays.
And that makes everyone happy.
Tags: Bruce Arians, John Brown, Larry Fitzgerald
Posted in Blog | 11 Comments »
By Rugbymuffin on Dec 27, 2017 | Reply
You cannot re-sign John Brown.
That is just a poor move. He cannot be relied upon.
I am a HUGE John Brown fan, and it makes me sick to my stomach when I think of what happened to the poor young man, no fault of his own.
But, this is a business.
He wants to sign a 1 year, prove it deal, to try and make the roster ? Sure.
I have a feeling some other team will sign him, in hopes he becomes healthy again.
Its been two years, and I do not see Brown ever recovering to full form, much like the Badger on defense.
By Dr. G. on Dec 27, 2017 | Reply
Re: John Brown
Personally. He seems to be a really pleasant guy…none of the me, me, me stuff…unfortunate health issues.
On the business side, isn’t the mantra ~ “”What have ya done lately?””
You decide SK…If it was your $$$ you’re spending, what to do?
By JTDG on Dec 27, 2017 | Reply
I think all speculation begins with BA.
Is he coming back? I think it makes sense that BA would take a chance on a guy who has had success for him in the past.
Another coach, may look at a decimated receiving corps and think he needs to rebuild.
I think, with most of the speculation, rest on BA’s return.
By erik on Dec 27, 2017 | Reply
Absolutely I think he deserves another shot. It certainly shouldn’t cost the team too much, salary-wise. Just make sure to go get some other WRs too, because it would be foolish to continue counting on him as a starter.
By Judy Beatty on Dec 27, 2017 | Reply
I really hope they can work something out so he can stay. He shouldn’t cost too much, and is well liked by the locker room, and fans.
By Adam Smith b1723 fka DTL on Dec 27, 2017 | Reply
Would bet he’s back and JJ not. Only one spot for an iffy guy. Especially with Logan and Foster in the wings as gadget guys. So, Fitz, Jaron, John Brown, Chad Williams, and a draft pick or FA?
David Johnson and Seals Jones will get their share of catches, so 5 might be enuff WR?
Very sad to see Bethea out…love this guy, ball hawk.
By joe holst on Dec 27, 2017 | Reply
To keep or not to keep? I love all the pass interferences he forces with his jets, keep plz.
By Richard S on Dec 27, 2017 | Reply
ESPN has the Cards opponents listed for next season. Cold games in Green Bay, Minnesota and KC.
By Darren Urban on Dec 27, 2017 | Reply
Richard S —
RE: Opponents
Yes, ESPN listed it after they saw I posted this morning.
http://www.azcardinals.com/news-and-events/article-2/Opponents-For-2018-Set-For-Cardinals/47cf0f80-6d4f-4985-bef5-b2f6ea09f7ee
By Scott H on Dec 27, 2017 | Reply
I love the kid and he is the kind of player you want to root for. But it all comes down to the key words of IF HE CAN STAY HEALTHY. And the fact is we don’t know if he can. For the past two seasons, we know that he hasn’t.
I love the kid but I think it is time to move on. Seemed like we were going into 2016 with too many question marks, one of them being John Brown. We can’t keep going into seasons with so many question marks.
I hope he gets well and can stay well. I said before, maybe John Brown just doesn’t have a body that is built for a career in the NFL. Sad, if that is true, but if this is a situation where he is doing himself more harm than good to try to make in the NFL….maybe he should do what is best for him and retire.
Nothing would make me happier than to see him come back healthy and truly up to being the Smoky we knew in 2014-2015, but….after two seasons of what we saw in 2016-2017, that seems a lot to hope for. And too risky to count on. Again.
Again, IF HE CAN STAY HEALTHY. It hurts the team when we count on what we know he can do IF HE CAN STAY HEALTHY, but he can’t deliver it.
By D on Dec 27, 2017 | Reply
This game Sunday could get ugly for AZ.