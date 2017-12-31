Seahawks — and the season — aftermathPosted by on December 31, 2017 – 7:59 pm
It was late in Sunday’s game, right after Phil Dawson kicked his field goal to put the Cardinals ahead by two with a little more than two minutes left, when offensive coordinator/O-line coach Harold Goodwin found someone on the sideline and exclaimed, “We’ve got no linemen left.”
Goodwin smiled, because the reality was that he was right and that the Cardinals had also somehow made it work well enough to win – again – in the one place they want to win more than any other. It was also fitting given how the year unfolded. The Cardinals very well could have had issues even if everyone had played this year. But they wouldn’t be convinced they wouldn’t have overcome it and found a way into the postseason, not after getting eight wins despite their starting offensive line getting all of eight snaps together and their MVP-type running back playing less than a game and their quarterback less than half a season.
“It’s really hard to walk away from this,” Bruce Arians said. “It wasn’t hard to walk away four weeks ago, when you looked at what we were playing with. But to win three out of four, it’s very hard to walk away from that.”
Arians insisted he hasn’t made a decision. We’ll know soon enough. But for all the ups and downs of the season, it is remarkable they went 8-8.
“We’re just happy we finished the way we did,” defensive lineman Frostee Rucker said. “We didn’t want to finish 7-9. We wanted to finish 8-8.”
— The Cardinals, after all that, were the only 8-8 team in the league. They will draft 15th in the first round – unless, of course, they make a trade.
— Kerwynn Williams set a career-best with 23 carries (for 75 yards) and Elijhaa Penny added 39 yards and a touchdown. The Cards, even with all the offensive line issues, ran the ball decently. They struggled late, but it was enough. Penny was huge on the winning field-goal drive.
— There probably wasn’t a better place for Chandler Jones to try and get two sacks to break the franchise record, but there it was – and Jones missed out on a couple more, losing one on a facemask and having another near-miss. To get 17 sacks in a season is impressive. To have Jones do it in the first year of his new contract bodes very well. That trade couldn’t have worked out better.
— After the first half, it looked like Larry Fitzgerald was going to have a good shot at the NFL receptions title for a second straight season. Eight catches in the first half, but none in the second – although he was targeted. He and Drew Stanton just couldn’t connect. Fitz needed just one catch to set a career-high in a season, and instead he had 109, tying his big 2015 season.
Whether he gives it another try in 2018, well, that too is up in the air. But you knew that.
— You can argue about Drew Stanton’s ceiling but he did go 3-1 as a starter and Fitz tweeted he was playing on a torn ACL. I’m not sure how much medical background Fitz has, but that says a lot about Stanton.
— Dawson bounced back so well this season. When Arians mentions winning three of the last four, he was a big reason why. He made 22 of his final 24 field goals, and one of those was blocked. It’s interesting that the Cardinals have won two games in a row in Seattle thanks to field goals.
— The Seahawks’ big second half cost the Cards’ defense a chance to be top five in the rankings. They finished sixth.
— It’s New Year’s Day tomorrow, but certainly no holiday, not for the Cardinals. Exit interviews await, as well as, well, a lot of stuff. One way or another.
“There are a ton of decisions this offseason,” cornerback Patrick Peterson said. “Steve Keim has his work cut out for him.”
— Time to fly home. The offseason is here.
By Joe holst on Dec 31, 2017 | Reply
Josh Hamilton is going to be their new head coach.
By Steve on Dec 31, 2017 | Reply
I’m glad we could send BA out on a winning note, those post game tears said it all, he is going to step down soon, thanks Bruce for being the best coach this team has ever had.
By georgiebird on Dec 31, 2017 | Reply
Nice win- the team has played hard for BA. Now it’s Steve Keim time- everything for next year now hinges on all the moves SK will make including the draft and FA.
Don’t expect BA back.
By georgiebird on Dec 31, 2017 | Reply
One thing about all the injuries. Except for David and Markus, the replacement guys were just as good as the guys they replaced- if not better..
By DZ on Dec 31, 2017 | Reply
Good for the Cards!!! Way to fight it out to the end one more time with this team.
The end of the game couldn’t have been more poetic.
Hopefully we saw the end to the Seachicken bag of fairy dust that seemed to be endless over the past few years. Of course in my house it has been known as douche bag dust.
Go Cards!!!
By Ottis Anderson Fan on Dec 31, 2017 | Reply
The wins in Seattle under Arians (4-1) are quite the story, but so is the fact that the Cardinals playing at home against Seattle in the Arians era are 0-4-1. That doesn’t get mentioned a lot.
By Darren Urban on Dec 31, 2017 | Reply
Ottis —
RE: Seattle in Phoenix
It does get mentioned the week the Seahawks come to town.
By Ottis Anderson Fan on Dec 31, 2017 | Reply
Stanton is a great backup. True Grit! But it also should be pointed out that he hasn’t been able to complete half of his passes in the last three years (49.7%, 39.6%, 44.0%) and has a lifetime completion percentage of 52.4%. He could make a good transitional QB for a rookie next year, but he is what he is at this point in his career. You can win some games with great defense completing less than 50%, but it’s not going to be enough over the course of a 16 game season to get a team in the playoffs (not to mention the defense running out of gas late in games at the season progresses).
By cardsbaby on Dec 31, 2017 | Reply
So glad we held on to beat these knuckleheads.
By Matt on Dec 31, 2017 | Reply
If Bruce knew Drew tore his ACL and thought that was a better start then Blaine Gabbert then that is stupid. I love Larry but I hope that he was was wrong. Pat Shurmur would be a great fit for head coach! Need a qb though we may not be able to get one. If thats the case draft an OL or CB.