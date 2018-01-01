As he leaves, Bruce Arians aftermathPosted by on January 1, 2018 – 7:00 pm
Bruce Arians was the Cardinals’ coach for a day or two when I happened to be in his office as he taped a video for a banquet back in his home state of Pennsylvania. I don’t recall who it was for, but I do recall that Arians got choked up delivering the lines. He admitted he was an emotional sort. It was not only an explanation, but it turned into a promise. And there he was Monday, in his final press conference, choking up again. In between, there was plenty of emotion — tears and otherwise.
B.A. had confidence. Whether he would’ve been like that 10 years ago as a coach (I suspect yes) or if it was the fact it had taken so long to get a head coaching job right as he got to the end of his career, he always was going to do it the way he wanted. That’s who the Cards hired. He won games that way, he made gutsy calls, he did things that frustrated fans. Oh, and he was incredibly entertaining all the while.
Just the other day he was talking about how close he had been in Pittsburgh with fellow Steelers assistant Ken Whisenhunt — the man he just happened to surpass as the Cardinals’ all-time winningest coach, and the man who tried to hire Arians on his Cardinals’ staff at one point — and how much he liked to trash talk the Steelers defense in practice. That carried over. When Arians stepped to the podium Sunday night and said with that crooked smile he’d often have, “Thanks for coming to my house,” that was the essence of Arians.
In an article B.A. co-wrote for The Athletic with Lars Anderson — the author of B.A.’s book — he noted he considered many different options for 2018, including coaching:
“I feel like we have so much unfinished business here with the Cardinals—the last two seasons have been major disappointments because we’ve failed to make the playoffs—and I considered renting an apartment next year in Phoenix, living alone, and making one final charge at the Super Bowl.”
Instead, the pull of family, and his grandchildren, were too much, and choosing to retire is a very human thing to do. So many coaches leave jobs claiming family when, in the end, they are just looking for a different job. In this case, it was family that truly pulled Arians from the game.
On a personal level, I have covered and interviewed many coaches (on many levels, in many sports) over the 27 years or so I’ve been writing sports. Some have been difficult, many have been good to work with. But, especially on the professional level, anyone covering B.A. understands it will never get any better. You could ask Arians any question. He may or may not answer or be detailed, although most of the time, he was very good.
In the end, Arians won. The last two years were not what he or anyone in the organization wanted. But that the Cards finished 8-8 given their injuries was remarkable, and it also says something about where the Cardinals are when .500 (or 7-8-1) is such a disappointment. GM Steve Keim said today he expects to make a couple of moves and still compete in 2018. He’s got to hope he brings in a coach that can be as good as his last hire.
By Matt on Jan 1, 2018 | Reply
Cardinals are now in a serious rebuild. Palmer and Fitz are now gonna be done because of Arians. Honestly Palmer is past his prime but Fitz is still in it. We need Kirk Cousins because I dont think we will be able to get any of the big names in the draft. Cortland Sutton from SMU or Alshon Jeffery or even both. The era has ended and a new era has begub. Let’s see what 2018 brings to us.
By Steve W on Jan 1, 2018 | Reply
What a great coach, and I wish B.A. much happiness with his family in the future – and I hope to see him involved in broadcasting NFL games. Maybe he’ll join FOX, I’d sure love to see his humor in the mix there. I’ve been following the Cards since they moved to AZ when I lived there myself, and ever since after moving away about ten years ago. I’ve seen lots of coaches come and go, some I liked more than others, and I hope I like the next one a lot. But I’m not sure I’m going to enjoy anyone more than I’ve liked watching and listening to B.A. over the past five years. It’s a damn shame we couldn’t win a Super Bowl with him, but I do think he brought out the best in all the players he coached – and we’ve had some tough luck over the last couple of seasons when it really seemed we were on the brink of something good.
Good luck coach, wherever you find yourself in the future.
Steve W
Biggest Cards Fan in Virginia
By Brett Colorado on Jan 1, 2018 | Reply
Thank you Coach for putting the Cards back on the map, made it a blast to watch