As he leaves, Carson Palmer aftermathPosted by on January 2, 2018 – 4:59 pm
There were rumblings in the 2013 offseason that the Cardinals might try to trade for Carson Palmer, and I didn’t see it happening at first. The team needed draft capital to build in the first offseason of Steve Keim and Bruce Arians. When the trade finally did happen, it was for nothing, really. Whatever Palmer might have been at the time, even if he wasn’t the same QB he once was, it was still amazing the Cards essentially got him for dropping 43 spots late in the 2013 draft and giving up a late seventh-round pick in 2014.
Such is the price for success, huh?
In a lot of ways, Palmer was Kurt Warner 2.0, arriving in the desert for a rebirth. He didn’t quite reach the heights of Warner in terms of a Super Bowl appearance, but he did get to an NFC Championship game. Palmer had 16,782 passing yards and 105 TDs with a 91.1 passer rating in 60 games with the Cards, Warner was 15,843-100-91.9 in 61 games. As good as Warner was, he was never in the MVP conversation any year with the Cards, not like Palmer deservedly was in 2015. When Palmer had time to throw — and his receiving corps was at its best — he was an excellent quarterback.
Maybe we will never know just how much his finger was bothering him in the 2015 playoffs (he insisted it wasn’t a factor, and there are reasons to think it both was and was not.) We definitely will never know how exactly how that 2014 season or 2017 would have turned out if Palmer hadn’t gotten hurt. Seeing how good the Cards were in 2015, and how well they played in 2014 even when Drew Stanton was QB, you have to think 2014 was a missed opportunity.
But two intangible things always struck me about Palmer. One was his love of the process. I still think his great 2015 season, coming off the 2014 ACL tear, was built from an offseason in which Palmer embraced wholeheartedly in large part because he simply enjoyed it. It was hard coming off a serious knee injury, but he used the time to improve other aspects of his game — leading to an MVP-type year — and legit had fun doing it.
The other was Palmer’s leadership. Quarterbacks are mostly natural leaders. It’s tough to make it to this level at that position otherwise. But if you drew up the guy who you wanted to lead your team, Palmer was all of that. The way he carried himself, the way he handled success and failure — “He was the most resilient guy I’ve ever coached,” Bruce Arians said. “Bad play, good play. Good play, next play” — the way he made teammates want to play with him and for him. He was private yet he was good talking to people like me, understanding exactly what we were looking for in a quote even when the question might not have been the best.
A couple of seasons ago, Palmer said he wouldn’t mind playing 10 more years — after Tom Brady had said the same — knowing it wasn’t going to happen. He had too many young kids that he wanted to devote more time to, and after 15 years, getting beat up every week wasn’t very attractive anymore. The Cards are without a quarterback again, and the one that is leaving was pretty good.
By Kurt Pinto on Jan 2, 2018 | Reply
Our next head coach should be our last QB, yes I said it hire Carson Palmer NOW! FIRST: He if wants the job and is all in 100% let him have it. Keep the defense the way it is let Carson call plays and run Bruce’s offense. e can keep his hands off the defense. Give Becchter the title of Assistant coach.
Just need to find a QB a capable as Carson to run the offense and see ya in the SB
By tom manoogian on Jan 2, 2018 | Reply
been a cardinals fan since 1967,jim hart was tough as nails as a qb,warner tough as nails and don’t think for one minute carson doesn’t belong in that group.i wish he could have won the big one,but he’s going out able to play with his kids,and be a healthy father,in this game it don’t get no better than that.good job carson going to miss you.you brought good to the cardinals,you should be proud.wishing you the best in your next chapter
By SCarolinaCard on Jan 2, 2018 | Reply
Thanks BA & CP!! As a 40+ year Cards fan these 5 years have been the best I can recall…even at 7-8-1 & 8-8!
By JTDG on Jan 2, 2018 | Reply
If you want to know why this team turned around in 2013, it was because of one man, Carson Palmer.
Carson Palmer will never get the credit he deserves, he won’t get the ring of honor or the gold jacket that Warner did, but he had the same impact, better stats, and more wins as a cardinal.
Without Palmer, this team would have been a 5-6 win team. He made a huge difference.
He is one tough dude. The beatings he took over the past couple years would make anyone retire.
It is sad that the organization couldn’t do more to protect him and give him weapons. He might have given us a couple of super bowls.
Thanks Carson. Tell Keim, it is time to trade up and get your fellow USC QB.
By SCarolinaCard on Jan 2, 2018 | Reply
Having said that, IMHO Stanton should be the QB vs Gabbert…until QB of the future is found.
By NJAzCardsFan on Jan 2, 2018 | Reply
I know it won;t happen, but I think the Cards FO or the new head coach should bring in Kurt Warner as the QB coach or assistant Offensive Coordinator……
By Johnson on Jan 2, 2018 | Reply
Anyone who thinks we are a QB away from reaching the SB is a typical Cardinal Naive (fan?) – dont bother even reading those BS comments. This team needs a complete overhaul in coaching and players. A QB in the draft is a MUST, dont be a cheap organization anymore! We lack players in the Offensive Line/CB and parts of defense. This is the exact situation 7 years ago when Warner retired and the organization was clueless as a headless chicken. I hope they have learnt their lesson this time and do the needful if we ever want to win in the NFC West, forget the Super Bowl for now (like we were ever gonna win it) – first build the team.
Palmer was a class act and probably spent his best years with a bad team. He made leaps and bounds in effect for AZ but constant injuries and bad plays in crucial times was ultimately his downfall. A garbage OL didnt help at all. But Salute to him for making a difference with this organization.
Makes no sense for Fitz to play another year in AZ anymore. If he wants to play pick and chose a team that has the best chance to win a SB, The Belichick and Brady led Patriots is his best bet, if he ever wants to win a ring! Or retire now, no need to play another year in a team that probably wont even win 3 games next season!
I dont have high hopes for this organization to succeed in the coming years with Keim still the GM, but thats our best bet now.
By Richard S on Jan 2, 2018 | Reply
Wow 2 days, 2 aftermaths. I hope Larry sticks around another year. After losing a head coach and a quarterback, you don’t want to have to make up for losing Larry’s sure hands too. It’ll be a real task to find a receiver with Larry’s hands.
By Chris G. on Jan 2, 2018 | Reply
I really hope there isn’t going to be another blog title starting with “As he leaves”.
By D on Jan 2, 2018 | Reply
Amazing how close he and Warner’s numbers are in almost the exact amount of games.
Palmer did a lot of good at the Phx Children’s Hospital, appeared to be a quality person, Thank you.
By ChrisG on Jan 2, 2018 | Reply
If this keeps up, Del Webb better start breaking ground on a new neighborhood.
By Steve W on Jan 2, 2018 | Reply
Not unexpected at all, given B.A. leaving. New coach, new offensive scheme. It’s why I’ll be very surprised if Fitz doesn’t retire, seeing as he will have a new QB to learn as well.
Thank you Carson for the time you spent with the Cards. You were a class act from Day 1, and true fans of the Cards appreciate everything you’ve done. I only wish you hadn’t suffered those injuries and had the chance to do something truly amazing – but I can’t imagine any fan could have been more disappointed than the players themselves.
Have fun with your family and enjoy your retirement from the game!
Steve W.
Biggest Cards Fan in Virginia
By JTDG on Jan 2, 2018 | Reply
Well, the cards now have 30 million in cap space for 2018 now Palmer retired.
How does other players impact the cap?
With BA and Palmer out, one might think Fitz is out too. His last home game sure seemed like it. If Larry retires it will free up 12 million in cap space.
42 million in 2018
Jared Veldheer’s cap hit is 10 million for 2018. His move to the right side was a disaster. He wants to keep playing. Do the cards keep him. If released or traded, he frees up 7 million in cap space
49 million in 2018
Mike Iupati is a long way from his pro bowl form in 2015. His cap hit is 9.7 million. But if released would free up 6 million
55 million in 2018
Tyrann Mathieu is due a 5 million dollar bonus in march. His cap hit is around 14 million. If released he saves 5 million this year and 14+ in 2019. He played well, but is he worth that kind of money when rebuilding?
60 million in 2018
Adrian Peterson has a salary of 3.5 million , but is he needed with DJ coming back and the surprise play out of Williams and Penny, not to mention TJ Logan is back.
63.5 million in 2018
115 million in 2019
Needs;
Oline, receivers, QB, CB2
I trade everything I got for that QB. Sign Norwell and Pugh at guards and Either Travis Swanson, Evan Smith or Weston Richburg at Center. You have the cap room. I would roll with Holden at RT one more year with Wetzel backing up. It could be 30 million or more for the 3, but you can afford it.
Sign two receivers to go with Nelson and Chad Williams and resign T. Williams at CB2 (draft your CB2 in 2019.
You will struggle with a rookie QB, but with a solid line and DJ in the backfield, you could have that rookie be productive (see Dak)
By Scott H on Jan 2, 2018 | Reply
OK, maybe Warner was never in the MVP discussion as a Cardinal. But, c’mon….he DID take the Cardinals to a SB, which is to say he took the Cardinals to heights they’ve never known before or since.
I’ll take that over Palmer’s being in the MVP discussion in 2015 any day. Because I know I was a lot more fulfilled after that 2008 season than I was after 2015.
For the record, we know that Warner was a 3-time Pro Bowler, he was a 2-time league MVP, AND a Super Bowl MVP. Palmer resume pales in comparison.
I’m sorry, I’m picking the wrong moment for this, I know this one is about Palmer’s contribution as a Cardinal. And I’ll buy him a beer any time and I’ll welcome him into the ROH right now. But…..for me, it is just a bad idea to invoke comparisons to Kurt Warner. For overall career accomplishment, Palmer just doesn’t measure up.
By Darren Urban on Jan 2, 2018 | Reply
Scott H —
RE: Career comparison
No one was comparing careers. I was comparing Cardinals’ tenures. And unfortunately Kurt’s MVPs came long before he was a Cardinal.
By mal on Jan 2, 2018 | Reply
Please, Darren, no more “as he leaves” blogs!
By Scott H on Jan 2, 2018 | Reply
I have to say, in looking at Palmer’s career numbers, I was surprised to see that his career win / loss record is barely above .500. I think it’s 92 wins to 88 losses or right around there.
But regardless, I AM grateful for the Carson Palmer years. After what we endured from 2010 thru 2012, Palmer was a gift from the Gods. He made us legit again, no doubt about it.
It was a match made in heaven, really – Palmer needed a new gig after being consigned to hell in Oakland, somewhere where he would have a chance to lead a good team somewhere. And the Cardinals were on the up-swing, back to being a good team, but in need of a QB to lead them. It was perfect. Add in BA’s arrival and all was good with the world once again!
He was a good guy, a class act, from all accounts a tremendous team-mate, and as tough as they come. He has team captain qualities.
Of the 3 guys we were all watching going into this off-season, I think Palmer’s retirement makes the most sense and probably should have seemed the most likely. He’s a few more years down the road from where Fitz is and has had multiple seasons ended by serious injuries. I guess after you’ve had enough of those…..you just know.
I wish him well going forward. Wonder if he’ll be showing up in a media role…hey, if Tony Romo can do it, Carson Palmer sure as hell can! And probably a lot better.
By Tradersbrain on Jan 2, 2018 | Reply
I’ve owned two NFL football jerseys in my lifetime …. one a number 9 Cincy Bengal jersey and the other a number 3 Arizona Cardinal jersey. What they both had in common was the last name on the back …. “Palmer”. Thanks CP for being a great Trojan, Bengal, Raider and Cardinal. It was a pleasure watching you play.
By AYRW on Jan 2, 2018 | Reply
I’m gonna miss Carson Palmer. But I have a feeling that Keim will sign James Bettcher as the next coach. I think he has the potential to be successful but is Goodwin gonna call offensive play then? If he is not, then who will be
By AYRW on Jan 2, 2018 | Reply
I also thought of Pat Shurmur, if we sign Pat Shurmur. It’s highly possible that Keim along with Shurmur will try to get Sam Bradford since he worked with Bradford throughout his career (Eagles, Vikings, and Rams), and Bradford will likely to sign with the Cardinals. Bradford is still young at the age of 30, but his injury is the biggest concern. So Keim needs to find a way to rebuild this offensive line. Releasing/trade Veldheer is ideal, then you could use that money to sign the big free agents that are coming up. This is just an idea, I don’t have a position on it. I just wanna hear your thought.
By georgiebird on Jan 2, 2018 | Reply
Carson retiring is like Jim Hart retiring.
1) great guys
2) great passers
3) no mobility
4) long time QBs
5) big game disappointments
6) little to no post season success
By georgiebird on Jan 2, 2018 | Reply
Forget comparing Carson to Kurt Warner. If you want to compare Carson with a current QB- then compare him to Philip Rivers. I think Rivers is a little better but Rivers and Palmer have had very similar careers.
By Darren Urban on Jan 2, 2018 | Reply
Georgie —
RE: Comparing
Except I was comparing Cardinals QBs. When they were Cardinals QBs. I’m not sure why this is so hard for everyone.