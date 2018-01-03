The workload of the Honey BadgerPosted by on January 3, 2018 – 1:10 pm
Even Tyrann Mathieu had hoped he would’ve played a little better this season, but he did improve as the season went on and was healthy. And not only was the Honey Badger healthy, he played a lot. It’s remarkable that the safety, who didn’t play a full season until this year, ended up leading the entire NFL in snaps played.
Mathieu finished with 1,263 snaps on the field — 1,058 on defense and another 207 on special teams. That topped Tennessee cornerback Adoree Jackson’s 1,258 (1,022 on defense, 224 on special teams, and 12 on offense.) There were a handful of players who played more on defense (including former teammates and safeties Tony Jefferson and D.J. Swearinger) but that was in part because the Cardinals’ sixth-ranked defense was able to get off the field more often. It wasn’t like Mathieu rested much. He sat out only six defensive snaps all season.
Five Cardinals played at least 1,000 snaps this season — Mathieu, Chandler Jones, Patrick Peterson, A.Q. Shipley (who played 100 percent of the Cards’ 1,124 offensive snaps) and Larry Fitzgerald.
But the other four don’t grab the attention as much as Mathieu, who truly maximized his first season of total health.
By D on Jan 3, 2018 | Reply
Impressive workload by those mentioned above.
With Keim clearing a clean slate for the new coach in terms of QB and plenty of CAP space, I would guess he/they would lean towards a Offensive minded HC. Some of the names being mentioned that are current DC coaches, I don’t get it. I just don’t see a Bettcher or Patrcia or even an old line coach in Munchak would/could help or develop a young QB, even if a veteran QB is signed as a starter.
I would guess Shurmur and McDaniels will have Top interest by all of the teams who have openings since most either have a Young QB or will draft one like AZ and NY. I think J. DeFlippo may be a very good coach, but he only has been a OC for one year with the Browns in his coaching history, so I don’t think he would be ready for a HC job yet. Shurmur could bring one of the MN QB’s with him as a bridge QB.
As far as young QB in the draft, I look at accuracy as a very important trait, something that BA says in his book you can’t teach. I don’t see the OK QB as having accuracy. After he and the kid from Louisville as options in late Round 1, the remaining QBs to draft are 2nd and 3rd round prospects that will need a few years to develop. The QB from WA ST. (Falk) does have many of the qualities that I think Keim will be looking for, needs to add weight/strength etc, but could be one to watch in Indy.
By Johnson on Jan 3, 2018 | Reply
Darren – Thank your for the informative post. With Tony/DJ/Honey and now young Budda – The Cards secondary would have been just crazy good. Alas – that wasnt to be! Do you think in terms of the draft or Free agency – the defense (Pass rushers,LB.safeties) will be built further knowing well we need an urgent QB/CB/OL/WR needs firstly.
At this point the Defense clearly won us games and a healthy Badger is well…disruptive! With so many players on IR this season, I find it ironic that Badger still was fit till the end of the season. I feel building the defense is a higher priority but at the same time dont want to end up being like Denver!
By Darren Urban on Jan 3, 2018 | Reply
Johnson —
RE: FA
I would think cornerback is a possibility in FA, but it will depend. I would think offensive needs are more crucial.
By TucsonTim on Jan 3, 2018 | Reply
Well, he may have played a lot of snaps but I think your photo sums up his season pretty well.
By JTDG on Jan 3, 2018 | Reply
Tyrann played 16 games, finished with 78 tackles, 7 passes defensed, 2 picks and 1 sack.
His per game average = 4.875 tackles, .44 passes defensed, .125 picks,
2016, coming back from his injury his game average was 3.5 tackles, .4 passes defensed, .1 picks
From 2016 to 2017, Badger was able to play 6 more games, add a tackle per game more. Improvement? Yes. But not greatly except games played.
In 2015, when he earned that big contract (and got injured) his per game stats were,
6.4 tackles, 1.2 passes defensed, .36 picks per game
What that means is he was way above his 2017 stats, in some cases more than doubled.
Did he play 16 games? yes. That is a start. But he struggled in the slot (just look at game 1 against Golden Tate), and was half the player in stats from 2015.
At a cap hit of 14.1 million in 2018, is he a 14 million dollar safety?
In comparison, DJ Swearinger (who we let walk) played 16 games , had 10 passes defensed, 4 ints and 78 tackles. and had a cap hit average of 4.5 million.
Meanwhile Antoine Bethea started only 6 games and played 15 and he had 9 passes defensed and 5 picks and earns 4.25 million per year.
Do you see something out of place? Can you wait it out and hope he returns to form and pay that 5 million dollar bonus in march?
By Cardinale on Jan 3, 2018 | Reply
Darren- I’ve read that Drew Bree’s is a free agent after the playoffs. If the cards could land him that would be a heck of a bridge qb to pair with DJ and our improving D don’t you think?
By Darren Urban on Jan 3, 2018 | Reply
Cardinale —
RE: Brees
I do not see Brees hitting the market. If he does, anything is possible. The coach will have a big say in it.
By Scott H on Jan 3, 2018 | Reply
Wow….didn’t realize the HB played that many snaps. That bodes well for him going forward. I know he’s a smaller player, but I’d like to see him put on a few pounds. He seems too small, at times. He’s always a big play waiting to happen. IF he had suffered another injury this season, I’d pretty much be at the point of being VERY concerned about counting on him going forward. Not sure I’d WANT to count on him going forward. But seeing him play a whole season – and more snaps than any other player, at that – and having him healthy going into the off-season…..that is very encouraging.
Good for him. I consider him a part of BA’s legacy here. Because it was Arians’ belief in second chances that brought him here to the Cardinals. Arians may have moved on but his legacy can live on through the Honey Badger. It would REALLY be something if this team could win a SB with Matthieu helping lead the way as a Troy Palomalu-type player. I’ll bet BA would love to see that!