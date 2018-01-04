Talking coaches, roster and a podcastPosted by on January 4, 2018 – 3:18 pm
The Cardinals will be conducting coaching interviews on the road over the next few days as they move toward finding a new football boss. When it comes to the idea that Michael Bidwill pointed out yesterday — that he wanted potential coaches to have a chance to visit Arizona and the team’s Tempe facility and interact with staff — I don’t think we are talking about every single person. My guess is that you’d have to have caught the Cardinals’ eye. If the initial interview doesn’t intrigue Bidwill or GM Steve Keim, I don’t see it going further necessarily. But we will see. It’s always an interesting time of year when a potential coach could end up being busy into February if his team makes it to the Super Bowl, and then having his “new” team having to wait it out. Could that be the Cards?
— My annual roster breakdown can be found right here. It gives the contract status of virtually everyone, so yes, it includes who will be free agents in March.
— Our weekly Cardinals Underground podcast is right here. I believe it’s always a good listen with myself, Kyle Odegard and Paul Calvisi (so if you can, get in the habit of checking us out, assuming you don’t already.) This week’s episode has a special treat at the end: A “Best of Bruce Arians” soundbites montage put together by Jim Omohundro. It was certainly an interesting five years.
By joe holst on Jan 4, 2018 | Reply
I wish they could pry Andrew Luck away from Indy.
By mitchaz on Jan 4, 2018 | Reply
Darren—
Thanks for your annual roster breakdown. Well done, as always…and something to look forward to each year.
By JTDG on Jan 4, 2018 | Reply
Darren ,
Tell me if you disagree.
Looking at the teams looking for a head coach, you would think the cards are not as attractive as other team. Not because of the organization, but honestly, the hardest thing to find, and every team needs one, is QB.
The Bears have Trubisky – Although I am not high on him, he has some talent and may attract a offensive coach, especially someone who works with QB, to take the job.
The Lions have Stafford and a few good receivers. Although they had injuries, the oline is good when healthy. They also have 49 million to spend in cap room. Land a good RB and they could be set
The Colts all depends on one medical report. Is Luck going to get healthy? They also Have 82 million to spend and could shape the team the way you want it
That leaves the Giants, who have issues. What to do with Manning? But they have the 2nd overall pick and could pair a young QB with OBJ and Sheppard.
Then you have the cardinals. No QBs on roster, Receivers need an over haul, Oline is a mess and only 20 million in cap space unless the get relief from departures. Yes, they have a defense, but are picking in the middle of the round, making it more difficult to get their QB.
Tell me if I am wrong in the way I am looking at this?
By Darren Urban on Jan 4, 2018 | Reply
JTDG —
RE: Coaches
You can look at it any way you want. I’d argue that the Cards, aside from the Giants, might have the best ownership situation right now.
If you take the Bears, you better like Trubisky. Once upon a time, the Cards were a “good” job with a young QB in place. How’d that work out with Leinart and Whiz?
This is a year to year league. This is in many ways the same way the Cards were set up in 2013. 10 wins, 11 wins, 13 wins. So …