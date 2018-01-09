Arians: “Too much to live for to die on the sideline”Posted by on January 9, 2018 – 10:16 pm
Bruce Arians was doing the media tour Tuesday, talking with both Rich Eisen and Colin Cowherd a week after retiring and mentioning he’d like to get into the media business. I can’t imagine someone won’t be willing to give him a chance. During his appearance on the “Rich Eisen Show,” Arians talked again about retirement, touching on familiar subjects with some more detail.
— He admitted his 2016 health scares “were eye opening.” He didn’t want cancer to drive him out of the game, and he was able to return. But there was concern for both himself and his wife, Chris.
“The stress of being a coach’s wife, of watching my health go up and down with wins and losses,” Arians said. “I knew I was done too, I was, ‘Yeah, you’re right, there’s too much to live for to die on the sideline.”
— He reiterated he knew he was done in the last game in Seattle when Phil Dawson made his field goal and then Blair Walsh missed. But he acknowledged the family had talked about it as far back as the weekend after the Thursday night home loss to Seattle. “My wife, she was done,” Arians said. “God bless her, 47 years in this business is enough.” (Arians had previously written he was considering staying one more year and renting an apartment if his wife went back to their “forever home” in Georgia.)
— He remains bullish on the Cardinals being a contender, and that GM Steve Keim will find the right coach and make the right roster moves. “I think the Cardinals can win a championship,” he said. “The talent is here.”
— That said, he admitted he was hoping defensive coordinator James Bettcher (who interviewed last week for the head coach opening) was the one who ends up with the job. Calling himself “selfish,” Arians said “I want to be able to go back and be a small part of it” and apparently he feels that would be the case if Bettcher was his replacement.
— As for Larry Fitzgerald, Arians said he thinks he will come back “with the right situation.” It isn’t a surprise that it would include the right coach and system, and the right quarterback.
Tags: Bruce Arians, James Bettcher
Posted in Blog | 14 Comments »
By faster on Jan 10, 2018 | Reply
the best for ba, especially for his healt.
may he get another 47 years with a nice media job.
about fitz, we will have to wait for the hiring of the hc, and the oc and then some days.
By Amir on Jan 10, 2018 | Reply
I will miss BA… 😦
By Adam Smith b1723 fka DTL on Jan 10, 2018 | Reply
Arians: “Too much to live for to die on the sideline”. Of course that hyperbole belies the truth, that BA over indulged and failed to stay in shape himself. LOVE BA but that one was is bs…
By Scott H on Jan 10, 2018 | Reply
Well, I’m glad he didn’t die on the sidelines! Stating it THAT way may be a bit much but given his age and the health problems he had last year…..we get it.
He’s done his time coaching and if it was affecting his wife that much and he knew she was ready to be done, then he did the right thing. I couldn’t think of a better reason.
Yeah, I’m gonna miss him.
Hey, he and Chuck Pagano can get together and do some fishing or play some golf. They both deserve it.
By Scott H on Jan 10, 2018 | Reply
I’m just seeing where the Seahawks have fired their OC and may be doing the same with their DC.
Hmmmm….wonder if there would be any interest in either of those guys in those same roles here. I’d be OK with it. Never hurts to have some inside info for your division rivals.
By Ben on Jan 10, 2018 | Reply
I was critical of BA through the season…mainly for not firing Amos…. but I will miss him. Really loved BA, his openness and the love of the game and players. I feel like he really made us contenders and put us on the right path.
BA you will be missed.
Will always wear my BA hats and shirts proudly.
By Robert A Hajnal on Jan 10, 2018 | Reply
Lets keep Bettcher and Goodwin. Not only great assistants, but know this team and would be invaluable in helping the new coach. Bettcher did his best coaching job this year! Goodwin, without Johnson, and Palmer gave us a shot to win every week. Here stability does not breed contempt, it enhances a winning attitude. They have enough of “Arians” in them to help a new coach. Familiarity does not cause contempt, it strengthens legitimacy here!!!
.
By Scott H on Jan 10, 2018 | Reply
Am hearing reports that Patricia is likely to sign on as the Giants head coach…..
By creditcard on Jan 10, 2018 | Reply
Bruce Arians just proved that doing the right thing, is always best. Health over job is the right thing. Family over employment is the right thing.
A lesson learned that we should all acknowledge.
By D on Jan 10, 2018 | Reply
This love affair with BA will put the new HC in a tough spot.
Let’s be honest, fans don’t know many of the coaches interviewing for the job here in AZ and when and if one gets the position, most will be disappointed…like it’s been said before; N. Saban, J. Harbaugh, J. Johnson won’t be doing a press conference in Tempe saying how we have a winner in town…
It’s the first time here in AZ that the previous coach wasn’t fired….
By patrick on Jan 10, 2018 | Reply
Darren,
The Cardinals assistant coaches are not under contract?
Goodwin can sign anywhere?
I thought you had said the Cardinals are honoring the final year, but they were all released to find jobs elsewhere before a new coach decides whether to keep any?
By Darren Urban on Jan 10, 2018 | Reply
Patrick —
RE: Assistant contracts
What I said was that coaches’ contracts are guaranteed, so if they do not have employment elsewhere, they are paid until their current contract expires. I do not know exactly how many of the assistants still have contracts for 2018. I am sure many have been allowed to look for other jobs. That doesn’t mean they all have. Michael Bidwill did not announce who might stay.
By Scott H on Jan 10, 2018 | Reply
A very fitting photo for this blog. Arians was truly a Drew Stanton believer. And with good reason – Stanton delivered more often than not. That win in Seattle might have been the last for either as a Cardinal. If it was, they sure went out with a bang!
Good for both of them.
Well, it WAS the last for Arians…we know that.
By clssylssy on Jan 10, 2018 | Reply
I see where Goodwin is interviewing w the Raiders & Bengals (not too shabby), and while I am hoping for a fresh beginning, SK doesn’t strike me as somebody to get out of his comfort zone & try anything too innovative or different. So, I guess Alex Smith in Arizona makes sense as a comfortable alternative to Carson Palmer.
Thinking back to what Mr. Bidwill said about not having a QB being an attractive plus for a prospect, it would seem that everybody isn’t operating from the same script. Most good HCs want to hire their own staff and recruit players they feel will perform best in their scheme so this entire process seems a little azz backwards.
Knowing BA is campaigning for Bettcher doesn’t surprise me and if that’s been the plan, it would be nice if the FO would be respectful of us long suffering fans, and just be honest about it.
I will be shocked if Larry returns, as most sportswriters have the Cards dead last in the West next season & that’s not the attractive scenario I believe BA was referring to.