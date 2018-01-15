Another coaching opening (and more all-pros)Posted by on January 15, 2018 – 3:01 pm
The Cardinals, Giants, Lions and Colts still have coaching vacancies, but this morning, the Titans added themselves to the list when they and coach Mike Mularkey agreed to part ways. The rules say coaches still in the postseason can only interview again next week if they had been interviewed once already, but Ian Rapoport tweeted that meant any coach who had been interviewed period, not just by the Titans. So they have a small window for the Super Bowl coaches. Obviously, by next week, there will be only two teams left playing.
Also Monday came a bunch of reports of coaches heading places, none official yet but certainly more strong than previously. With those reports, Pats DC Matt Patricia will coach the Lions, the Giants have Pat Shurmur as their frontrunner and the Colts would get Josh McDaniels. There have been no such reports on the Cards (or the Titans, obviously). Patricia and Shurmur were both on the Cards’ candidate list and it was reported that the Cards like Shurmur. It will be interesting to see if the Cards get any more clarity this week.
— The Pro Football Writers of America released its all-pro team today, and like the Associated Press all-pro team, linebacker Chandler Jones and special teamer Budda Baker made it for the Cardinals.
Tags: Budda Baker, Chandler Jones, coaching staff, Colts, Giants, Josh McDaniels, Lions, Matt Patricia, Pat Shurmur, Titans
Posted in Blog | 8 Comments »
By joe holst on Jan 15, 2018 | Reply
looks like Steeler West continues with Mike Munchak coming here, stabilize the o-line, perhaps keep Bettcher to run D. I like Steeler Back up Laundry as a starter.
By Big Ken on Jan 15, 2018 | Reply
Shurmur is the hot candidate for sure but he can’t finalize a deal until the Vikings washout of the playoffs or win the Super Bowl. Maybe Micheal Bidwell will money whip Shurmur.
By El Gallo on Jan 15, 2018 | Reply
Well the good thing is that nothing is “Official” until it’s “Official”..
But you hope the Cardinals can still bring in one of those Highly Sought After Coaches sooner rather than later. Rules allowing of course.
– For one I hold JDF (Flip) in high regard for his success in molding young talented QBs. If you want to have success in the NFL you need a QB that can win. It bodes well if you have a guy in charge that can help a young QB grow, improve mechanics and influence their mental game.
– But if you were to bring him on possibly as OC that works too in combination with a defensive minded HC. I like Patricia and Flores here. Have to look more into Wilks’ defenses; their success and who he is as a leader.
By NJAzCardsFan on Jan 15, 2018 | Reply
Somehow…. I am getting the feeling the Cards are playing musical chairs (with the coaching search) and they are going to be left out when the music stops.
Why not go after Harbaugh and see if he wants to come back to the NFL….
This has all of the makings of a giant cluster flop….
By Rob in Phx on Jan 15, 2018 | Reply
So how do other teams manage to choose their next head coach during the playoffs while our owner and GM take 3 weeks to over analyze everything. I guess they both prefer hiring leftovers instead of taking action and making a decision to hire the best.
By Los Parajos on Jan 15, 2018 | Reply
Any word that teams are looking at Amos Jones for a coaching position? HC, ST?
By dynosoar on Jan 15, 2018 | Reply
I feel if you, Darren, don’t have anything to report on specific coaches other than what you’re hearing from other writers, then they are making it up. I would feel Bidwill and Keim would speak to you and Kyle first and not Ian Rappaport.
I’m ok with the way this coaching search is falling out. We’ll be fine. I love that we are seeking a coach after BA retired as opposed to everyone else looking after a firing. I’m surprised the Titans released their coach after a playoff win.
I watched as Floyd did to the Vikings what he did in the desert, and incomplete pass in the endzone that was almost, almost a catch of beauty. Too bad really, still, he’s made more of his football career and football talent than I did.
By dynosoar on Jan 15, 2018 | Reply
My favorite playoff games of all time
1st – 2008 Cardinals Eagles, 2009 Cardinals Packers and 2017 Vikings Saints
2nd – 2015 Cardinals Packers, 2008 Cardinals Falcons, 2008 Cardinals Panthers (my birthday) and 1998 Cardinals Cowboys