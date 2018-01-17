Campbell thanks Fitz, Dockett for age defiancePosted by on January 17, 2018 – 1:57 pm
It’s been a magical year for former Cardinals defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who went for the big money in Jacksonville as a free agent all the while insisting the Jaguars could win this year — and he was right. It’s been in no small part because of Campbell, who had a career-high 14.5 sacks and was named Wednesday as the Pro Football Writers of America’s choice as NFL defensive player of the year.
Obviously, Campbell’s career was built in Arizona, regardless of what happens in Jacksonville. That subject came up during Campbell’s press conference this week prior to the AFC championship game, as Campbell was asked about his huge year as a 31-year-old. Campbell said he simply has worked hard to make sure he has stayed in shape and preserved his body — something he had to learn in his early years as a Cardinal.
“When I was younger I wasn’t as active in taking care of my body,” Campbell said. “But I did have some good leadership from guys that taught me how to take care of my body, so it becomes just a habit. That makes a big difference. I’ve got to take my hat off to Larry Fitzgerald and Darnell Dockett. They were two guys that definitely pushed me to take care of my body at a young age and I think that’s really paying off now.”
Tags: Calais Campbell, Darnell Dockett, Larry Fitzgerald
By Big Ken on Jan 17, 2018 | Reply
Rooting for Calais!
By NJAzCardsFan on Jan 17, 2018 | Reply
Keim should have never let Campbell go…..
By Dr. G. on Jan 17, 2018 | Reply
jtdg – Patricia to the Lions…? I’ve read numerous rumors too, but both Matt and Josh are still in play. To say something is definitive is pure speculation right now. Lots of musical chairs left.
If the Pats lose this week, we’ll all be much smarter on Monday…just hoping MB is on his game… I’ll take either Matt or Josh, but from what I have studied, Matt is our best fit…later
By Coachsearch on Jan 17, 2018 | Reply
As it seems many of the Cards head coaching targets are being crossed off the list, maybe they should go after a tremendous special teams guru for head coach, one Amos Jones.
The Cards will have to move quick as many teams are probably lurking to take him off the market…
By D on Jan 17, 2018 | Reply
CC must have cut down on the junk food. Sure paid off for him, good for him.
Interesting that all of these Candidates interviewing with AZ, none have HC experience, some no have Cord experience. Guessing Keim may look to go the younger route on the roster if they hire a young coach and will they think about Larry’s future even if it may be only one year.
I bet some fans are hoping for a surprise coaching name to pop out that no one has talked about..but with the Senior Bowl in 10 days, guessing the coaches mentioned for a second interview, one will be chosen.
By Scott H on Jan 17, 2018 | Reply
GREAT photo! Made all the greater, of course, because the Cardinals won the game! Might have been our best win of the season.
Geez, I forgot that our SB season back in 2008 was Campbell’s rookie year. As such, he really didn’t seem so much of a past of it at the time. I wonder how much a rookie can really appreciate a trip to the SB….but when you get this close to a chance to go back 10 years later, I’ll bet it’s a WHOLE different feeling.
Yes, Campbell’s career was built in Arizona. No doubt. And he was a top notch player here for much of that career. But….has anyone else felt like the rest of the world REALLY found out who Calais Campbell was THIS year? Honestly, I think that might be the case. NOT because he’s with the Jaguars….but because HE was SOOOO dominant this year and he was seen as the key addition to what has been a great defense. I don’t know….I just feel like he’s gotten more attention this year than at any point during his time in Arizona. And that’s not the worst thing, but….just an observation.
One thing for sure – he sure as hell silenced the people who were saying, in recent years, that he was over-rated and disappeared too often during games.
Ah, Darnell Dockett…..my God, I miss him. When he left, we had Campbell to pick up and continue on as a dominant force. With Campbell gone, there has been no one – at least, no one along the defensive line that could disrupt and dominate like the guys mentioned above. What Jones WAS able to do this year just made it all the more frustrating that Campbell’s departure left such a gaping hole in this defense. And that Nkemdiche was such a zero.
By creditcard on Jan 17, 2018 | Reply
Two HOFers, two great people.
By creditcard on Jan 17, 2018 | Reply
As per coaching candidates …. I think it would serve the new coach and organization better if the Cards select someone completely different than Arians.
If the Cards select a seasoned mid-50’s type coach who used to be an OC; I think it would be natural that the players would compare new coach to Arians — which is bad.
Thus, getting a dark horse (so to speak), that is young and has not been a coordinator. I like Flores. I’m certain any head coach will skin their knee,but being new and young — players and coaches could grow together.
The comparison issue, would not be as great or as significant.
By Coach K on Jan 17, 2018 | Reply
Mike Munchak is off the list, so who is left?
I hope Bidwell and Keim will consider going with a young offensive coach and keep Betcher and his staff intact.
Any ideas on who might be a good young offensive coach to step in as head man
anyone?
By Steve on Jan 17, 2018 | Reply
Darren: From your vantage point as a sports writer who has covered this team for many years and seen it all, does this particular HC hire seem more challenging than most previous coaching hires? I ask because it seems that the coaches MB and SO want are not interested in the job, perhaps they will have to ‘settle” for a coach who wasn’t originally high on their list? Seems like all the other teams got the coaches they wanted but not us…..
By Darren Urban on Jan 17, 2018 | Reply
Steve —
RE: Challenging
Two things.
1) Bidwill said it was going to take a while. So that it has taken a while, no, it’s not a surprise.
2) I understand you said “seem” but other than Munchak, how do you know who they are truly interested in? I have to be honest, I do not, and I am leery of anyone who says they do. They’ve done a nice job of playing their cards close to the vest. Same goes for other teams — you really don’t know who each team wanted the most.