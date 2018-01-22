In the wake of Steve Wilks arrivalPosted by on January 22, 2018 – 3:44 pm
The wait is over, and even with all the talk/speculation about potential assistant coaches hung up working in the playoffs, the Cardinals, Michael Bidwill and Steve Keim went with a man whose team was sent home a couple of weeks ago — Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.
This comes with all the caveats, the same ones that show up with every head coach. We won’t know what this means on the field until September at the earliest. Even in the case of Bruce Arians, when the Cards stumbled around for half a season, it took a minute for things to settle in. And as we all know, Wilks’ first year will be dictated in part by a quarterback that we not yet know. Well, we might know of him, we just don’t know if which one will be the Cardinals’ guy.
All that said, in my brief interaction with Wilks today, you can see why he can command a room. Michael Bidwill said recently that in the second round of interviews, usually someone stands out, and I can see why that would have been Wilks. We will see how his staff builds out. But now, the offseason feels like it can officially get started.
— No official word yet on assistants, but there has been some speculation. Jason LaCanfora reported that the Cards will have former Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell in for an interview. Bevell interviewed for the Cardinals’ vacant head coaching job in 2013 that went to Arians and is a product of Scottsdale Chaparral High School. Meanwhile, LaCanfora said Panthers offensive line coach Ray Brown (who began a long NFL playing career with three years as a Cardinal) could be coming to Arizona, with Joe Person saying Panthers linebackers coach Al Holcomb could be as well.
One thing to remember about all the assistant coach talk and speculation is that while some names will accurately land on staff, others won’t, for various reasons. It always plays out like that.
— There are some Cardinals assistants still under contract that Wilks will undoubtedly sort through over the next couple of days. I know many are asking, but there is nothing yet about what might happen with defensive coordinator James Bettcher.
— Speaking of defense, yes, Wilks ran a 4-3 in Carolina. The personnel he has inherited is for a 3-4 base. Something is going to have to change, although do not forget that the vast majority of defensive snaps these days are spent in packages that usually include extra defensive backs. And when the Cards rush in obvious passing situations, they line up with four up front anyway.
— I’m thinking it’s too early to know what the impact of Wilks is on Larry Fitzgerald’s decision. I’d think he’d want to know who the offensive staff will be first.
— The Wilks press conference is Tuesday at noon, and it’ll be streamed live on azcardinals.com. (Thanks to the Panthers for the pic.)
Tags: Al Holcomb, Darrell Bevell, James Bettcher, Michael Bidwill, Ray Brown, Steve Keim, Steve Wilks
Posted in Blog | 6 Comments »
By JTDG on Jan 22, 2018 | Reply
Forget what coaches he can bring, can he somehow bring Kuechly with him. 🙂
I know , I know, he is under contract, But guys like Thomas Davis and Luke Kuechly sure make it easier to run a defense.
Seriously, here is the line I wanted to here;
Carolina blitzed on 45 percent of its defensive pass snaps in 2017, second-most in the NFL, per Pro Football Focus. The Panthers were third in the NFL with 50 sacks.
Wilks likes to bring the heat and leave those CBs on an island. Love it. Now, what to do about that other CB spot?
With the 15th pick, the cards take Denzel Ward ? Or maybe they find the next Luke Kuechly by drafting Tremaine Edmunds to play LB ?
I think if you are a defensive minded guy, don’t you have to think defense first?
By Coachsearch on Jan 22, 2018 | Reply
Darren do you think Wilks will try lure Amos Jones back to lead the Card’s special teams? (Maybe adding the assistant head coach tag will be enough to snag him?)
By mitchaz on Jan 22, 2018 | Reply
The Cardinals have signed Steve Wilks to a 4 year deal with a fifth year team option.
The Positives:
* Fiery emotional leader who holds players to high standards
* Comes from an excellent defensive system in Carolina
* Has an aggressive style, loves to dial up pressure
* Will teach and preach fundamentals
* Bringing Carolina’s popular LBC Al Holcomb as DC (could UFA DT Star Lotulelei come with him?)
* Bringing Carolina’s OL coach Ray Brown (could UFA Pro Bowl G Andrew Norwell come with him, if not tagged?)
* Might be best chance for Patrick Peterson and Tyrann Mathieu (contract?) to return to the All Pro Team in 2019
* The Cardinals have always liked Ron Rivera and now they get his right hand man
The Questions:
* Who becomes the OC (Darrell Bevell, John DeFilippo, Mike McCoy have been mentioned as interview candidates)?
* Will the Cardinals under Wilks want a mobile QB?
* Will the Cardinals switch their base defense from a 34 to a 43 or hybrid?
* Who will be the STC and will the special teams become special?
* How quickly can Wilks get the Cardinals back into playoff contention?
* Will Wilks and his staff develop the younger players on the team quicker and more frequently?
* Will the Cardinals’ drafts be more dynamic?
* Will the Cardinals be able to attract free agents more successfully than in the past couple of years?
* Is the current roster deeper and more talented that we suspect?
Wilks is a charismatic, Alpha type of coach who has the gravitas to hold all the players accountable and to keep their eyes on the prize. Not sure why the Giants and Titans so quickly passed on Wilks, but hey, so did the Bears and others on BA. Michael Bidwill and Steve Keim did what they said they would—they were deliberate and thorough. Wilks fits the criteria (experienced, track record of success) that Michael Bidwill articulated to the fans and the media when their search commenced.
By Broken Play Offense on Jan 22, 2018 | Reply
Oh PLEASE GOD not Bevell. Look how bad the seahags offense has been over the past few years! Nearly all of their best plays are school yard scrambles / miracles. I.E. the play called DIDN’T WORK as planned.
The seahags would be laughing at us to pick up their reject OC!
Please Cards I know we can find someone better (DeFilippo or McCoy)
By joe holst on Jan 22, 2018 | Reply
hopefully he can recruit Julius Peppers(11 Sacks) to come and play 1 more year.
By Ottis Anderson Fan on Jan 22, 2018 | Reply
I was hoping for Steve! Respect and accountability is a must have in a coach when coaching any NFL team, but this franchise especially. A team’s primary motivation for playing hard shouldn’t be having their backs against the wall or the feeling of being disrespected. The players on this team have an on-off switch that Steve will need to keep in the “ON” position regardless of team record or what anybody outside the building thinks of them. Accountability at the player level and coaching level is a MUST for this team to succeed. DO YOUR JOB!