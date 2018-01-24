Bettcher headed to Giants as Wilks builds staffPosted by on January 24, 2018 – 8:21 am
New Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said Tuesday that he wants to have his coaching staff filled out by the Super Bowl (10 days from now) and already names are leaking out. Some could be holdover assistants from Bruce Arians’ staff. One will not be James Bettcher, the defensive coordinator who was among the candidates to succeed Arians. Multiple reports have Bettcher headed to the New York Giants as their defensive coordinator under new coach Pat Shurmur.
None of Wilks’ new assistants have been officially announced, but reports have Wilks potentially bringing Panthers linebackers coach Al Holcomb with him from Carolina to be his defensive coordinator. And, of course, Wilks is a defensive guy himself and figures to have a large say on that side of the ball.
As for Bettcher, Cardinals GM Steve Keim called him a “strong candidate” for the Cards’ job following Wilks’ press conference Tuesday.
“James Bettcher is a fantastic coach and he had a great interview,” Keim said. “He did a great job. I thought he did a phenomenal job with our defense. He’s going to continue to grow in this league.”
(The Browns, in announcing they hired Todd Haley as their offensive coordinator, also added a pair off Arians’ staff: Freddie Kitchens, who after 10 years with the Cards will be Cleveland’s running backs/associate head coach, and Amos Jones on special teams.)
Besides Holcomb, there have been reports of Wilks bringing in Ray Brown to coach the offensive line and David Merritt to coach the secondary. If Merritt’s name rings a bell, Keim mentioned it Tuesday during the press conference — noting that Merritt, a teammate of Keim’s at North Carolina State — was the one who originally introduced Keim and Wilks. Keim, of course, said Merritt was a Giants’ assistant coach, where he has been since 2004. With Shurmur’s arrival, he apparently is moving on. Another report has Don Johnson as Wilks’ defensive line coach.
Interviews for offensive coordinator are ongoing, Wilks said Tuesday.
By mitchaz on Jan 24, 2018 | Reply
I believe that in Steve Wilks, Michael Bidwill and Steve Keim got the best and most dynamic head coach in this year’s pool. Hands down. The majority of the other candidates are strong tacticians—but do they have the innate ability to motivate 53 men? Keim said that he and Michael Bidwill were focused on finding the right kind of leader, regardless of what side of the ball he has previously coached. Bidwill made a stunning point about Wilks’ football IQ and EQ (emotional quotient) as the decisive factors of this hire and the main reasons why Wilks separated himself from the field.
Already, Wilks’ defensive staff is taking shape. He is bringing Al Holcomb, Carolina’s popular young LB coach, with him as his DC. The stalwart Carolina defense hinged on superb LB play and that should be the case in Arizona as they address the position in free agency and the draft. Keim’s first round draft picks last year, LB Hasaan Reddick already fits Wilks’ and Holcomb’s LB mode because of his speed and versatility. There is a decent chance that Deone Bucannon fits their mold as well, although Bucannon still needs to develop as a downhill tackler and cover ILB. A difficult decision needs to made about Bucannon’s $8.7M option.
There are some good FA LBs on the market this year, some of which would seem to fit Wilks’ LB mode, such as Todd Davis (Broncos), Nigel Bradham (Eagles), Zach Brown (Redskins), Demario Davis (jets), Christian Jones (Bears), Josh Bynes (Cardinals), Preston Brown (Bills) and Kevin Pierre-Louis (Chiefs).
What is extremely exciting is the thought of what Wilks will be able to do with the talent in the Cardinals’ secondary. Josh Norman has already notified Patrick Peterson that Wilks is going to take Peterson’s game to a whole new stratosphere. The hiring of Wilks comes at a perfect time for Peterson. Clearly, Wilks is going to have to address the RCB position through FA and/or the draft. Willks has said for years in Carolina that he prefers CBs with size, speed and run-forcing thumping ability. He had that in Norman and then they drafted for that two years ago when they added James Bradberry and Daryl Worley, both of whom check in at around 6-1, 210 pounds. Can Wilks turn around Brandon Williams who has has similar size and speed? Tramon Williams fits the bill and could be a strong FA option, albeit it he is turning 35 this year. UFAs who could be of interest: Bashaud Breeland (Redskins), Marcus Williams (Texans), Kyle Fuller (Bears), Ross Cockrell (Giants) and Patrick Robinson (Eagles).
At safety, one would expect ballhawking thumper Budda Baker to thrive under Wilks and newly appointed safety coach Dave Merritt (who helped develop Landon Collins into an All-Pro in his second season, setting a Giants’ record for safety tackles with 125). That’s an instant match. Antoine Bethea is coming off one of his best seasons and is very excited to work for Wilks. The biggest question mark is what Wilks will want to do with Tyrann Mathieu, who fits Wilks’ nickel CB role to a tee, but perhaps not at $14M a season. If Wilks is able to convince the Honey Badger to rework his contact, expect Wilks to maximize Honey Badger’s strengths, which would mean no more reps at FS, a position that does not suit Mathieu’s skills set or instincts.
Up front, Wilks has hired DLC Don Johnson to try to fire this group up. Wills vows to hire coaches who can “relate to different personalities.” Thus, could Don Johnson be the coach who brings Robert Nkemdiche, Olsen Pierre, Rodney Gunter and Xavier Williams into prominence? On the edge, Chandler Jones and Markus Golden should be very happy with Wilks’ aggressive style of play-calling via a variety of blitzes from multiple alignments. It is possible that Wilks may want to sign Carolina’s UFA DT Star Lotulelei to a multi-year contract.
The Cardinals now face what should be the most important decision (other than hiring Wilks and finding their QB) of this off-season—who is going to be the OC?
The good news is that former Cardinals’ tackle and Panthers’ OLC Ray Brown is joining the staff. In addition, the Cardinals denied the Seahawks permission to speak with assistant WR coach Kevin Garver who for the past five years has been a favorite of Larry Fitzgerald’s.
But getting the OC selection right is of paramount importance.
Rumor had it during the interview process that Steve Wilks wanted John DeFilippo to be his OC. However, since Wilks’ hiring there has been no mention of JDF—perhaps intentionally? DeFilippo could bring the same type of energy and excitement to the offensive side of the ball that Wilks and Holcomb will bring to the defense.
Some pundits are saying that it would be best for Wilks to hire an OC like Mike McCoy who has previous head coaching experience—to be someone Wilks could lean on as he grows on the job. While such a thought is understandable, Wilks, having spent six years as Ron Rivera’s right hand man in Carolina will not need to lean on any of his assistants. Willks knows the ropes and he knows the pitfalls.
Last year, the Broncos thought that their new defensive minded HC Vance Joseph could lean on newly re-appointed OC Mike McCoy, but six games into the season McCoy was fired because the offense was over-complicated and could not get on track. The question is—why would the Cardinals choose to put Wilks in a similar situation? Has McCoy since changed his offense and his modus operandi?
The Cardinals interviewed Darell Bevell, the Seahawks’ recently fired OC. With Bevell there are seemingly more tangible positives. He knows the NFC West. He helped develop QB Russell Wilson to the point where Wilson led the NFL in TD passes (34) this year. When Bevell had a good OL, his rode a stud RB to prominence. Yes there was that infamous play call in Super Bowl L. But, Bevell also does something the Cardinals have not quite done very well in recent years—he runs a dynamic 2 minute offense. Perhaps the best in the league, next to the Patriots’.
Problem is—Bevell is in Minnesota today interviewing for the Vikings’ OC job.
Thus, if the Vikings hire Bevell and Wilks no longer has John DeFilippo to turn to, what next?
Wilks said he wants to have all the coaches hired by the Super Bowl.
But—this hire is too important to rush. Gather more candidates. Keep the phones open and take applications. Bidwill and Keim can cast their wide net on the remaining OC candidates. Explore the college ranks—it’s becoming vogue now to help young QBs assimilate into the NFL by adopting plays they were comfortable running in college, like the Eagles have done with Carson Wentz.
Take the time—schedule more reservations at Steak 44—and get the right guy.
By El Gallo on Jan 24, 2018 | Reply
Good for Bettcher.
A report says he had his choice to pick from the Giants and Titans, very interesting.
Coach Buckner, what will happen with Buckner??
Hope he’s one of the staff members being considered to stay in place with Wilks’ new version of 2018 Cards Defense.
The pieces are slowly falling into place, next up offense.
Exciting time, looking forward to Wilks’ brand of football, personnel and philosophies.
By Scott H on Jan 24, 2018 | Reply
So….the Cardinals had to give Bettcher permission to leave since this is a lateral move for him. Yes?
Interesting….that he went from a strong candidate to be the HC here to leaving to take the same coordinator job somewhere else.
But I guess it must have become clear after Wilks was hired that Bettcher was not in his plans. Guess that explains why Bettcher is making a lateral move.
Nothing against Bettcher, I wish him well, but this isn’t really causing me any great distress.
I am interested to see who our next D-coordinator will now be, though.
By Darren Urban on Jan 24, 2018 | Reply
Scott H —
RE: Permission
That’s if Bettcher was still under contract. If he was, yes, he needed permission.
By D on Jan 24, 2018 | Reply
I don’t blame Shurmur taking the NY job. He has a SB winning bridge QB and the Second overall draft pick, much different than here in AZ.
Bettcher will love the personnel on D for NY. He’ll probably bring Buckner with him, hope they do well.
Let the Rebuild begin..you may hope it’s a Re-tool but we need to get real on the holes on Offense, no one tool can fix the multiple needs/holes and don’t forget it takes time for players to learn a new offense and from new defense coaching.
By forbessh on Jan 24, 2018 | Reply
The one coach I want us to keep at all costs is Buckner, if at all possible.
The guy is a leader and is hungry for success. It is arguable that he was the brains and the heart behind the successes of the D.
His passion is contagious and he knows the pain from losing a close superbowl. He has a bright coaching future.
By patrick on Jan 24, 2018 | Reply
Not sure if accurate but Jurecki tweeted this:
As for the Cardinals previous staff only two contracts expired special teams coordinator Amos Jones and Anthony Blevins coaching assistant/assistant special teams.
18 coaches are still under contract. Coaches w/ new teams (Browns A. Jones, Steelers D. Drake, Giants J. Bettcher)
By Adam Smith b1723 fka DTL on Jan 24, 2018 | Reply
Wilks appears to have shades of BA Bad Ass demeanor but reports of his attention to fundamentals, discipline, accountability also auger for his success.
So, who’s our QB, lol? My vote is for Alex Smith and some surprises.
By D on Jan 24, 2018 | Reply
Ray Brown, possible new OL coach for AZ has worked with both Mike Iupati and hot free agent to be, LG A. Norwell from the Panthers…
By Joe C. on Jan 24, 2018 | Reply
Darren, Can HB’s contract be reworked? Do you know any round numbers on that? i.e. If he has $20M guaranteed in the future already his rework would have to increase that right? Sometimes its better to eat the terms and get it over with if you don’t want to cut the player.
By Darren Urban on Jan 24, 2018 | Reply
Joe C —
RE: Mathieu
If you are asking if it is allowed, yes, any contract can be reworked if both sides agree.
In terms of Tyrann specifically, I don’t know what will happen, if anything.
By Dynosoar on Jan 24, 2018 | Reply
First of all,
I say ask JTDG to interview for the Offensive Coordinator. I’d love that and we’d get the offense we want. JTDG, you could also have more influence on the draft and that would be sweetness. Imagine the publicity JTDG could bring as a regular blogger turned OC made into a movie as we go to the Super Bowl with our new coach. (And lest anyone think I’m being sarcastic as I’ve over the years led ya’ll to believe I can be, I’m serious. We all know JTDG’s passion and commiment and ability to study on his own time and nail many things, what if, JTDG, you could do the same full time. How much could you contribute?)
I don’t know how to go about it, but I’d love to at least see you John, have an interview. At least an interview with Steve Wilks and Steve Keim would be awesome!
Second,
I agree with forbessh, I want to see Brenston Buckner stay on this staff. He has a defensive line that’s among the best (even though we see all it’s flaws, that line has had huge successes as well.) I love that when ever I see a big play, he seems to be right there congratulating the player(s) involved.
I’d also love to keep Tom Moore. Not sure if he’ll stay in coaching with BA retired, but I’d love this.
By forbessh on Jan 24, 2018 | Reply
RE: Mathieu
IF it was my money, no way I would keep him at $15 or 20M a year. He hasn’t delivered bigtime plays for 2.5years. He got paid and lost his hunger. I would say thanks for good memories and let him walk. Budda is playing better for much less $ and I would get a FA or talented impact rookie. Last year’s draft class are showing the way for other teams e.g. Lattimore, Fournette, Kamara, K Hunt etc.
By jeffcardinalfan on Jan 24, 2018 | Reply
it sounds like wilks plans to win right away instead of rebuilding. to me this means cards will go hard for free agent qb unless hes sold on gabbert. I would be happy if cards went with gabbert, put a good ol in front of him, signed a good #2corner, rreworked hb’s contract, drafted Rudolph at 15,cut/traded Gresham, let ati go, use comp picks to mve up to end u with bete picks for ol, wr, and lb. bringing in top lb and dt would be great but cards have to addres ol and wideout and 2nd corner first imo. my guess is that larry comes back IF he is told he will not be blocking as much.
so far the only negative thought I have about wiks is that riveria allowed(even encouraged) excessive showboating which led to dumb penalties on panthers.
whomever becomes oc is of course vitally important as will be rb coach-if they want to use ap and dj at the same time and if they could get ap to buy into it that would really take pressure off of qb.
By Adam Smith b1723 fka DTL on Jan 24, 2018 | Reply
Alex Smith
#11 QB
Kansas City Chiefs | Official Team Site
Height: 6-4 Weight: 217 Age: 33
Experience: 13th season
2017:
TDS 26 INT 5 YDS 4,042 RTG 104.7
This dude in his prime. 3 years $75M, 2nd rounder. Done.
That’s all i have to say about that!
By JTDG on Jan 24, 2018 | Reply
D,
A star guard is not overpaid at 9.7 million , so if Iupati could find his form again, that would be huge. He hasn’t played well since 2015, but if Ray Brown can revive him, that would be a welcomed situation.
I think we both agree on Norwell, although, there are some really good guards in this draft too. Just not enough picks in the first two rounds.
By JTDG on Jan 24, 2018 | Reply
Dynosaur,
I am more of a DC guy than an OC guy.
Yeah, I think Coach Wilks would take some heat hiring an ex-HS coach to be his OC. Even Darren might rip Wilks for that move.
But seriously, this is a tough moment with the cards. Even card fans can’t agree. Do we trade up and get a young QB or do we bring in a vet and win now.
Like most fans, I have mixed emotions on the subject.
I think when you go young QB, you have to focus on players who can help the QB succeed. Defense is not a priority as you need to draft/sign some lineman and receivers.
I think if you go the vet way and win now approach, you look for impact players to help you win right now. Maybe you keep Veldheer and Iupati another year, add a vet at guard and sign a vet at CB. Then maybe look for a difference maker in round one like a star ILB that is 6’5″ and 250 pounds who can run like a deer in Tremaine Edmunds or a stud CB in Denzel Ward, and then sign a QB like Alex Smith.
I see merit in both camps. It is hard for some fans to take a step back in order to take two steps forward. It is rare to have a rookie QB win and if you trade up for one, it doesn’t make sense you sit him behind a vet.
So, I will say, I am not a Keim fan, but he has a difficult situation, because either way he goes, he will get ripped by people on this board.
To me, the worst thing Keim can do is go halfway with either decision. What I mean by that is, try and roll with the same line while drafting a QB, or bringing in a vet QB and not signing a CB2 or receivers. That, my friend, is unexcusable.
By Joe C. on Jan 24, 2018 | Reply
HB has $9.3M in dead money. Cap savings $4.8M. So unless you can rework him, which I don’t think is viable you keep him since you’re tying up 70% of his salary even if you cut him. 2019 is a little better. 2020 you can cut him. So you pay him this year and rework 2019 and 2020 if you want to keep him. Gresham is a terrible contract!
By creditcard on Jan 24, 2018 | Reply
Darren
Is Byron Leftwich (sp?) still on staff? If so, do you believe he would continue to be a coach in some capacity?
By Darren Urban on Jan 24, 2018 | Reply
Credit —
RE: Leftwich
I do believe he still has a contract, but Wilks has to interview for his staff. I wouldn’t be surprised if Leftwich is a possibility to stay.
By georgiebird on Jan 24, 2018 | Reply
A lot of guys worrying about HB’s contract and dead money. My question- how often are other teams calling trying to pry the HB away from the Cards.?
My thoughts on the Cards after hiring a novice coach who inherits a major QB problem and a probable change in defensive scheme.
1) take any offer for the HB
2) give Larry a chance to get a ring elsewhere-
3) see if someone is in love with PP and will pay a ransom to get him
4) Give Keim one more year to get the draft right
5) the West is the best Division in the NFL- small moves won’t work
6) the West has all young QBs- Cards need one at any cost
7) rather than patchwork moves -blow it up
By Darren Urban on Jan 24, 2018 | Reply
Georgie —
RE: Fitz
Why would they trade Fitz? I just don’t get this sentiment. You’ll never get the compensation to make up for what you would lose. Period.
And again, as I have said a few times, if Fitz wanted to play elsewhere so much, he wouldn’t have signed a contract and let himself hit free agency.