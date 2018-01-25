Cards reportedly close to McCoy for OCPosted by on January 25, 2018 – 6:11 pm
Ever since he was hired, Steve Wilks has been working on hiring his staff, and Thursday night came multiple reports that he’s closed in on an offensive coordinator — former Chargers head coach Mike McCoy. He was a name that has been connected to the Cardinals for a while now. McCoy was reportedly the OC choice for former Cardinals defensive coordinator James Bettcher had Bettcher gotten the head coaching spot. McCoy was the offensive coordinator in Denver this past season before being let go in November.
There are no official announcements yet on the coaching staff beyond Wilks, although names — as they tend to do — have started to trickle out. For a few days multiple reports have Panthers linebackers coach Al Holcomb coming as defensive coordinator. The Cards are expected to keep Byron Leftwich (QB) and Larry Foote (ILB) from the previous staff with the possibility of other holdovers (Kevin Garver for WR and Steve Heiden at TE). Other reported names have been Ray Brown (OL), David Merritt (DB) and Don Johnson (DL).
By Dr. G. on Jan 25, 2018 | Reply
Why am I not just super excited with McCoy? Well, he has only proven that he is fairly good with STAR QBs. He has little success in his stats that can show results in development of the young QBs. I could elaborate, but I want to remain optimistic as things develop with SK and Wilks….hmmm..
By mitchaz on Jan 25, 2018 | Reply
Retool is On…QBOF? Dream Deferred…
For those of us who had visions of Baker Mayfield or Lamar Jackson in Cardinal red dancing their way into the end zone, it’s time to sit down, take a deep breath and accept the reality that those visions are never going to happen.
Well maybe it could happen years from now—when they are grizzled veterans.
If the Cardinals’ priority was finally, at long last, to draft a QBOF and put him the hands of a QB guru (like John DeFilippo who has helped to develop Carson Wentz or Darrell Bevell who started a 5’11” rookie 3rd round draft pick and turned him into a perennial Pro Bowler), well, then, he Cardinals wouldn’t have appointed Mike McCoy as their new OC.
Perhaps it has something to do—once again this year—with winning two meaningless games at the end of the year which dropped the Cardinals out of the prime draft spots to select a QBOF…
Or perhaps it has something to do with the organization’s penchant for signing veteran QBs at the tail end of their careers in the hope of a stunning swan song—and let’s face it—Kurt Warner got the Cardinals to the Super Bowl in 2008—and Carson Palmer got the Cardinals to the NFC Championship game in 2015—so there is a track record of coming close—and—ever so close in 2008.
Mike McCoy is a veteran ex-head coach and OC who will bring—once again—a sophisticated offense (a la BA’s) to Arizona, one that only a seasoned veteran can grasp within two or three seasons.
When Steve Wilks was so adamant that his new job as HC is a “retool” and not a rebuild—obviously he was completely serious. The only way that the hiring of McCoy makes sense is for the Cardinals to trade for or sign their next Kurt Warner or Carson Palmer.
Rumor has it that McCoy wants to bring QB Brock Osweiler with him—but Osweiler is not veteran enough—but, maybe he can be McCoy’s version of Drew Stanton, the trusty backup who “knows the system”—but oh the irony—seeing as the head coach the Cardinals were rumored to want more than any other, Bill O’Brien, of the Texans, did everything he could to get rid of Osweiler—and now a year later O’Brien has a gem of a young QBOF in Deshaun Watson—the very QB last year whom the Cardinals supposedly wanted, but the Texans traded one spot ahead of to snatch.
So—if the Cardinals, as Steve Willks insists—are retooling and are going to be super aggressive in acquiring a QB through FA or a trade—who is that QB?
Alex Smith? Oh the irony of having to trade with Andy Reid again—and oh the irony of Reid’s asking price—a 1st or 2nd rounder (sound familiar?). A combo of McCoy and Smith is intriguing and could be a good match. But, Smith becomes a UFA in 2019 (sound familiar?), so if the Cardinals trade a 1st or 2nd round pick for Smith, it would compel them to sign Smith to a long term deal.
Moreover, giving up this year’s 1st or 2nd rounder after having traded away their 4th rounder (Bears), their 6th rounder (Saints), sixth round comp pick (for the AP trade) and their 7th rounder (Chiefs), means hat the Cardinals, with all of their needs from two years of ushering 25 free agents out the door, would now be left with 6 draft picks. How then could the Cardinals even consider taking a rookie QB in Round 1? Or Round 2 (if that’s their first pick of the draft)? And what QBs would be available in Round 3? None of the top 7.
The point is—if you sign Alex Smith to a 3-4 year deal—a rookie 1st or 2nd rounder goes to waste.
How about going hard after Kirk Cousins? Wouldn’t signing him to a $30M a year deal feel like buying a $30 steak at Appleby’s?
Sam Bradford?
Trade for Andy Dalton? That actually might be a very good match: McCoy and Dalton. But what would the Bengals want in return? Dalton has 3 years left on his current deal at $13.M (2018), $16 (2019) and $17.5M (2020). Very reasonable.
I kid you not—I awoke in the middle of the night from a vivid dream once because the Cardinals had just won the Super Bowl and Andy “Big Red” Dalton was the Cardinals’ MVP.
Hopefully, Steve Keim can find the best veteran QB for McCoy and have enough money and draft picks left over to add the other key pieces to make the retool a reality.
But, at least for this moment, it’s difficult not to feel QBOF envy for our NFC West nemeses who all have their very good young QBs in their buildings for the next 10-12 years.
It’s also difficult to try to accept once again that the Cardinals just cannot wrap their heads around deciding on—and pulling the trigger on—a 1st round QBOF. They misfired on Matt Leinart 12 years ago, who was beaten out by the veteran, Kurt Warner.
Maybe it’s the ghost of Joe Namath who eschewed the Cardinals and their taking of him in the 1st round in favor of bolting to a new league called the AFL.
Maybe—actually—the Cardinals have thought this out to perfection—so that history would NOT repeat itself…let’s say if, Baker Mayfield or Lamar Jackson would stand the Cardinals up and bolt for the XFL.
By El Gallo on Jan 25, 2018 | Reply
– McCoy
Hmm you have to wonder why he was let go in Denver most recently.. Were his schemes not made for their QB and the rest of offensive pieces or was it personal reasons?
But also why didn’t he last for the Chargers? Obviously being the HC they didn’t win enough and it falls on him..
•McCoy had QB Rivers in SD and couldn’t make it work well enough to keep his job.
•In Denver he had the combination of QB’s Siemian, Lynch, Osweiler. Had terrible results and was let go mid season..
– If he is to be the OC then the Cardinals need to bring in a hell-ova QB Coach!
I can no longer see JDF making a lateral move, going from Eagles QB-C to Cardinals QB-C. Doesn’t make sense now. Hope to be proven wrong.
I believe in second chances for sure but idk man.. But you can’t deny that he’s got something to offer. Or he wouldn’t have been around this long or had the opportunity to be a HC.
By Ottis Anderson Fan on Jan 25, 2018 | Reply
Nooooooo! Try someone else without a proven track record of failure at the OC position.
By El Gallo on Jan 25, 2018 | Reply
Looks like Leftwich will be retained as QB Coach.
This means he not only impressed our FO and BA last year to bring him on as QB-C but also managed to be the more outstanding option for Wilks.
Hey, if he can do it I’m all for it. Time will tell. But was expecting an outside option.
By Jo Ball on Jan 25, 2018 | Reply
Every single time I think that the cards might be onto something, they go pull a move like this.
McCoy’s system: A pocket passer QB. He is going to have to be a very gifted QB who is also intelligent enough to break down an overly complicated and inflexible system that Keim and Michael seem to love for some odd reason(Whiz and BA). Good luck behind that line. The cards will either not take a QB in the draft or take one and watch him fail. Unless you’re thinking the cards will find a QB better than Rivers or any of the 1st rounders in Denver that McCoy has already failed with. We will once again be fed lines like “the players aren’t executing” and nothing will change.
By Dan Nicholson on Jan 25, 2018 | Reply
I wouldn’t be so pessimistic as a few of you already are. Lets not forget he had Tebow in Denver and made the playoffs & won a game. With Chargers and Rivers they could put the points up, don’t remember how many times their defense gave it up, plus chargers WENT thru a lot of kickers because of missed game winning FG’S or Tieing missed FG’S. Seen enough of their games to know it’s a good system and not always predictable. Rivers would also try & will team to win and throw crucial interceptions, but a tough dude. The points will come, good hire.
By jeffcardinalfan on Jan 26, 2018 | Reply
the last qb that was “developed” by hc was jim hart. lomax had the goods-he just needed playing time and jake never really got any better(with proper development he could have been great). maybe McCoy will scale down some as he found out with Denver that his scheme may be too complicated. I just don’t understand not hiring SOMEBODY from patriots-whether you like them or not you have to admit their system works and works without superstar players(cept brady of course) and works when starters are injured.
By Larso on Jan 26, 2018 | Reply
@Mitchaz
Haha, that Andy Dalton dream made my Day. If the Trade happens now, we know for sure that you are the 3 eyed Raven.
I have mixed feelings about the new OC and the Osweiler rumor. But it cant get worse on offense. I hope its a less Injurie ridden season.
By Chris G. on Jan 26, 2018 | Reply
I hope McCoy is one of those coaches who learns from previous failures and comes back strong. If this rumor is true then, we will just have to wait and see. My excitement level about the next era just went down. Kind of like when I was 16 and having a great party only for my parents to come home a day early.
By clssylssy on Jan 26, 2018 | Reply
Ilike Mike McCoy, liked him with the Chargers and don’t really put anything into his last short stayt in Denver. Denver would be a tough organization to work in and I don’t think working for Elway would be a dream job as he’s always going to be looking for a fall guy if the offense isn’t tops and they aren’t going to SBs. The upside to McCoy is that he is a respected coach around the league who players respect, and he has had some pretty good successees in the draft. A big upside would be, I think he is a guy who Fitz might come back to play for.
I’m liking everything about this new HC and have every confidence in his judgement for who he wants on his staff as ultimately, their performance will reflect on him. I would have liked to see us bring in DiFillipo but realistically, don’t think it would have been a good career move for him when he already seems to have great opportunity within the Eagles.
Mike McCoy has done very well with his players in San Diego and has taken teams to the playoffs, so I am glad to have an OC with success at play calling and is a “player’s coach”. If Wilks sees him as fitting into his “culture of excellence” then I’m good with that. I’m thinking that he and Wilks are probably on the same page when it comes to selecting a QB, who will be a combo of Cam and Phillip Rivers (hoping) and their combined football knowledge will help SK have a better draft all around, and this will become a “culture of learning”. I also think with Wilk’s emphasis on physicality that we will see an entire new look on offense with big bodied receivers and TEs (Antonio Gates like) who are actually weapons.
The reality is, as fans, we never really know the many reasons why a coach or player moves on to a different job but sometimes they are factors that aren’t as dramatic as we or the media like to make them. Sometimes, family has a lot to do about employment situations, or there might be organization dysfunction, etc., When McCoy left the Chargers, they were moving to LA and it could be that he didn’t see that move as being in his best interest or his family’s and Denver seemed like the lesser of two evils, who knows?
By thomas manoogian on Jan 26, 2018 | Reply
–terrible choice if that is who we get.period
By mitchaz on Jan 26, 2018 | Reply
Pressure on Keim
Now that the Cardinals are reportedly signing OC Mike McCoy under the auspices that the Cardinals will be “very aggressive” through free agency or via a trade (as HC Steve Wilks avows) to acquire their QB, a great deal of weight falls on Steve Keim’s broad shoulders.
What is so curious about the hiring of McCoy is that he finds himself this year in a nearly identical situation he was in last year with the Broncos—becoming the veteran OC under a newly appointed first-time defensive oriented HC (Vance Joseph) who came to the job with one year of DC experience.
The only major difference this time around for McCoy is that he inherited a trio of QB with the Broncos (2016 starter Trevor Semien, 2016 1st round draft pick Paxton Lynch and 2012 2nd round pick Brock Osweiler), whereas in Arizona the QB cupboard is bare.
Word is that McCoy likes Osweiler and wants to sign him as a free agent. If that’s the case, Osweiler should not command top money this time around and could be the bridge QB for a 1st or 2nd round draft pick. But, is the signing of Osweiler going to excite and raise the confidence of the players and fan base? Could Osweiler, with a vote of confidence from McCoy, suddenly become a diamond in the rough?
McCoy favors an offense that is very similar to Josh McDaniels’ offense in New England. It’s an offense predicated on creating a strong balance between the running and passing games, one that takes full advantage of the RBs and TEs in the passing game and one that tries to lure the safeties up to the second level so as to take some deep shots over their heads.
In Denver last year, Vance Joseph made it clear to McCoy in training camp to “put the players first, the scheme second.” The way Joseph demanded this from McCoy it sounded very much like a warning, and in retrospect, it was indeed a warning due to the fact that McCoy was fired in mid-season for what seemed to be putting his sophisticated scheme first and the players second. One Broncos’ beat reporter described McCoy’s voluminous playbook as a tome that “would make the Cheesecake Factory menu blush.”
There was a great deal of frustration that McCoy was not focusing the offense enough around their prolific trio of RBs, C.J. Anderson, Devontae Booker and Jamal Charles. The running game never quite got on track and the RBs were not being utilized nearly enough in the passing game.
So, let’s get back to the QB conundrum. If Steve Wilks is correct that the Cardinals are going to be “very aggressive” in FA or via trade and the draft to address the QB position—could the signing of castoff UFA QB Brock Osweiler be considered a “very aggressive” move? Hardly, right?
The most aggressive move Keim could make would be to try to reunite McCoy with his QB in San Diego, Philip Rivers. Keim, a fellow NC State alum, loves Rivers. Who doesn’t? Rivers is 36, he has two years left on his contract @ $15M (2018) and $16M (2019)…which, in terms of today’s QB salaries is a flat-out bargain. Rivers passed for over 4,000 yards again last season at 62.6%, 28 TDs, 10 ints., a QBR of 96.0.
The Chargers have been focusing a great deal of their attention on drafting Rivers’ successor this year. One of the QBs they reportedly are enamored with is Wyoming’s Josh Allen. The Chargers, however, pick 16th in the first round, and would likely have to trade up to select Allen.
What if Keim offered the Chargers the Cardinals’ 1st round pick, #15, to the Chargers for QB Philip Rivers? What that would do for the Chargers is give them a back-to-back package of picks which could enable them to move up to take their QBOF. But would they be willing to move on from Rivers in favor of a rookie when their defense is starting to dominate? No. But, who knows? I couldn’t hurt to ask.
In Denver, the word is that they are going to try to do everything they can to sign QB Kirk Cousins. Whether they are able to do that or not, they apparently are not happy with Paxton Lynch and would like to trade him. Lynch, per the Broncos’ beat reporters, is not well liked in the locker room. His play in 2 starts this year was up and down. Before injuring his knee he passed for 295 yards, @ 66.7%, with 2 TDs, 3 ints. and a QBR of 72.0.
Lynch did not start any of the games while McCoy was OC. Word in training camp was that Lynch was having trouble picking up the playbook. Sounds familiar, doesn’t it? But, just the same, it would be interesting to know Mike McCoy’s thoughts on Lynch, because chances are Lynch could be had for a 3rd or 4th round pick. And he has three years left on his rookie contract.
In free agency, the absolute best fit for McCoy’s offense, is Kirk Cousins, because of his pinpoint accuracy on short and intermediate passes. Which begs the questions, is McCoy and his style of offense enough of a lure for Cousins? And, could Steve Keim win the bidding war for Cousins over the likes of the Broncos, Browns and Jaguars? All this, assuming the Redskins back out of the picture.
if the Bills release Tyrod Taylor, he could be a very good fit. His TD to INT ratio is superb, and with a very good defense as he had in Buffalo, he could win a lot of games.
If the Vikings choose to move on from Case Keenum, as there appears to be growing sentiment that the Vikings would like to re-sign Teddy Bridgewater, there could be a natural fit for Keenum in McCoy’s offense. Sam Bradford is a potential match as well, if he can finally stay out of the tub. But, if you sign Bradford to be the bridge to a 1st round rookie QBOF and he gets injured again, well, then the clock starts early for the QBOF. So be it, right?
In the draft, at #15, the Cardinals could have the opportunity to trade up to snatch Oklahoma’s Baker Mayfield, or they could find matches for McCoy in Oklahoma St.’s Mason Rudolph or Washington St.’s Luke Falk. Even though some draft gurus feel that Rudolph and Falk could slide to round 2, the odds are they will be off the board by the 47th pick.
The wild card at #15 remains Lamar Jackson, if he is on the board. At first glance it wouldn’t appear that Jackson would be a match for Mike McCoy’s offense, but, in light of how creative McCoy was in helping Tim Tebow get on a roll as far as to win a playoff game over the Steelers, maybe the drafting of Jackson is a possibility.
Whatever the case may be, if there ever was “Keim Time”—that time is now. Keim gift wrapped the arrival of Carson Palmer to BA. Now Keim needs to hook up Steve Wilks and Mike McCoy with a starting QB who can go head to head and toe to toe with Wilson, Goff and Garoppolo.
In the Shawshank Redemption, when Red describes Andy Dufresne’s remarkable escape, he talks about Andy’s fascination with geology and Andy’s true understanding that geology is a study of “pressure” and “time.”
Well, in relating this to the 2018 Arizona Cardinals and their potential escape from the celllar of the NFC West, in terms of passing “the rock” this off-season should prove to be a study of “pressure” and “Keim.”
By Doug on Jan 26, 2018 | Reply
Really? I am underwhelmed. . Brock is a bottom-of-the-barrel QB (PFF’s words not mine). Blaine Gabbert’s stats were equivalent to Brock’s in 2017. Wouldn’t be surprised to see Larry retire; if I were him, I would. An ineffective QB and no go-to receiver; another year of 8 losses coming. DJ better negotiate a great contract he’s going to get a heavy load this coming year. Hope still springs eternal, wife and I will be in our seats…maybe our defense and special teams (which can’t do anything but improve) can score enough to win more than 8 games.
By Big Ken on Jan 26, 2018 | Reply
@ mitchaz- Another great post Mitch. Bring Phillip River to AZ? Now that’s some real magic.Josh Allen, I have read, is not having a great practice week at the Senior Bowl.
By Gary on Jan 26, 2018 | Reply
The very last person I would consider for the OC job. We will have the leagues worst offense under McCoy. It will be just like under Buddy Ryan with the famous Run, Run, Pass, Punt offense.Might as well get ready to stay in the cellar of the NFC West because this team will go nowhere under McCoy.
By JTDG on Jan 26, 2018 | Reply
Mike McCoy,
A QB coach and OC History;
Hired by the Broncos in 2009, He had a career journeyman in Kyle Orton. He put together a 7th ranked passing offense and Orton was in the top 4 in passing.
He then was asked to take Tim Tebow and make it work. The Broncos led the league in rushing and Tebow beat the Steelers in the playoffs.
He became the hot OC to be a Head Coach. The Chargers hired him to lead an offense with Phillip Rivers. Unfortunately, after 4 years, he was unsuccessful as a HC and fired.
He was hired again by Denver, but unable to get the motley crew of QBs in Denver going, he was fired again.
Looking back, here is what I see.
He has the ability to adjust his offense and run offenses that fit his personnel.
The Chargers had a horrible offensive line and he never got that fixed, which lead to a huge issue with SD.
In 2017, He showed in Denver, you can make chicken s… into chicken salad.
What his history tells me;
If someone else gives him the players, he can coach them. He can adjust to whether the cards draft a Josh Allen, A Baker Mayfield , or a Luke Falk. He needs the offensive line fixed and must be able to run the ball to be successful
By JTDG on Jan 26, 2018 | Reply
Who might be a big winner by the new coaching staff;
1. Brandon Williams – the kid has speed but never was developed and thrown in before ready. He then was an after thought in 2017.
Wilks has produced nobodies into good CBs. Josh Norman gives Wilks credit for where he is today. Daryl Worley was drafted in the 3rd round and is a pretty good starting CB in Carolina. Bradberry has become a solid CB as a second round pick.
Could he revive Williams career?
2. Evan Boehm – He was a center in college. Starter 52 games. Known as a phone booth player with poor movement skills. His profile said, Squatty frame with short legs. Doesn’t have the height or arm length that many teams require from draftable centers inside the first four rounds. Much better straight line mover than laterally.
In comes Ray Brown (rumored), who has had a history of powerful inside lineman. A more straight ahead, power running style could benefit him.
3. Mike Iupati – See Evan Boehm. Same thing.
Mike McCoy has shown he can develop a run game. The team has AP and DJ, so it doesn’t get better than that. Ray Brown could be the magic wand to save Boehm and Iupati, while Wilks could save Williams
By clssylssy on Jan 26, 2018 | Reply
Mitchaz…
Always enjoy and look forward to your posts. However, there is a thing called reality which many fans lose sight of when making out their “wish list” and playing armchair Owner/GM. The reality is, that many of the young guys on our original wish list had better job opportunities elsewhere, including those still in the SB. And, even if things don’t work out in those situations, was Arizona ever a consideration any way? We may not get everything we hope for in one season but I’ll be happy to improve over the past two years, that would be showing progress. Retool vs. rebuild? All things considered, including assets and funds available, I’m OK with retooling if it enables us to continue growing without taking steps backward.
I am one of those “long suffering fans” who has come to enjoy winning games and having a measure of respectabiity and would like to see us moving forward. I like what I have seen from Steve Wilks both here and in Carolina and believe he will put the Cardinals on the same path as the Panthers if given the opportunity.
Not everyone makes a great HC but that doesn’t mean they don’t know the game of football or have the respect and affection of their players, which is really what coaching is all about, not the organizational politics and media stuff.
Part of the issue in Denver was the fact that Lynch didn’t turn out to be the next Peyton Manning or John Elway and the choice for drafting a QB was on Elway but do you think he was going to take the hit? LOL,
Ultimately, I’m hoping that this is going to be a blending of minds and don’t think Wilk’s would have agreed to McCoy if he was as bad as our local fans believed. Wilks doesn’t strike me as a guy who makes impulsive choices or is easily bulldozed so, while things may appear to be moving in a different direction, there may be much that remains familiar and “if it ain’t broke, why fix ?” We may not get our entire wish list this year but any improvements will be progress!