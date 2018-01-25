Peterson, comp picks and Cards’ draft ammunitionPosted by on January 25, 2018 – 9:57 am
The Saints acknowledged that they will indeed get that conditional draft pick from the Cardinals — expected to be a sixth-rounder — in the trade for Adrian Peterson. With the draft in April and the announcements of this year’s compensatory picks (based on 2017 free agency) coming in late March, here is an early look at what draft picks the Cards could hold this season.
Already gone are the Cardinals’ original fourth-round pick (dealt in the Bears trade that allowed them to move up for Budda Baker in the second round last season), original sixth-rounder (for Peterson) and seventh-rounder (in the 2016 trade with Chiefs for cornerback Marcus Cooper.) The Cardinals also acquired a conditional seventh-round pick from the Ravens for offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom at the end of training camp, but given that Bergstrom was released about six weeks later, it’s unclear whether that pick conveys.
On the plus side, the Cards are in line for three comp picks, according to overthecap.com, which always has a pretty good handle on the byzantine equation the NFL uses to determine comp picks. It’s based on free agents lost versus free agents gained, using contract numbers and snaps. According to OTC, the loss of Calais Campbell would earn the Cards the top comp pick in the third round (all comp picks are slotted after the regular round ends), the loss of Tony Jefferson would earn the Cards the top comp pick in the fourth round, and the loss of Alex Okafor would earn them an additional seventh-round pick.
The FA losses of D.J. Swearinger, Cooper and Kevin Minter are offset by the signings of Phil Dawson, Peterson and Karlos Dansby.
Peterson wasn’t a free agent signing, you say? He was with the Saints. The trade for Peterson looks like it could actually ding the Cards in two ways — not only costing the sixth-rounder in trade, but also a potential sixth-round comp pick because he was acquired in the season in which he was signed as a free agent. (This is one of the reasons it’s been reported that the 49ers released QB Brian Hoyer as they traded for Jimmy Garoppolo from the Patriots. The Patriots wanted Hoyer, but to get him back in a trade after he signed as a free agent with the 49ers would have hurt the Pats in the comp pick equation. With the 49ers cutting him, there was no such issue.)
So, if the projections are right, the Cards picks are:
— First round
— Second round
— 2 Third rounds (comp)
— Fourth round (comp)
— Fifth round
— Seventh round (comp, and maybe a regular seventh-round if Bergstrom trade comes through)
By NJAzCardsFan on Jan 25, 2018 | Reply
Darren- Any insight to who is the front runner for the OC spot?
My .02 cents on who the Cards should get for QB, is Alex Smith or Teddy Bridgewater.
After hearing Wilkes speak, I think Bidwill/Keim made an excellent choice for the new HC spot.
By Darren Urban on Jan 25, 2018 | Reply
NJAz —
RE: OC
I don’t know if there is a front-runner. They’ve talked to Bevell and McCoy. The latter seems like it makes sense. But we will see how it plays out, or if another candidate pops up.
By JPMart on Jan 25, 2018 | Reply
The Cardinals should trade up to get a QB in the draft. BA and company did not think it necessary and stayed with Palmer too long. They should target Baker Mayfield, Mason Rudolph or Lamar Jackson. Rosen, Darnold and Allen will be gone by then.
By Fmr USAF Pilot on Jan 25, 2018 | Reply
There’s that word again: “AGGRESSIVE”
“We’re going to have a very active and aggressive plan through free agency, and we’ll see exactly what’s going to happen within the draft,” Wilks said, emphasizing the Cardinals were going to compete and not rebuild in 2018.
Apparently, Keim has indoctrinated Wilks already
Well, we shall see if Keim will turn over a new leaf in 2018. I have my doubts.
He doesn’t have a good track record.
By creditcard on Jan 25, 2018 | Reply
It is imperative that the Cards hit the grand slam in this and next year’s draft.
The concept of having yet another 1st round pick barely play and other picks either barely make the team (ie. Chad Williams),or are cut during training camp (ie numerous O-linemen) is (pardon the pun) for the birds.
If the Cards want to relevant, they literally have to hit a grand slam in this year and next year’s draft. This undoubtedly places a lot of pressure on Wilks as a new HC. My opinion, the poor drafts should fall back on Kiem, he undoubtedly received input from all coaching and scouting personnel, but geezo the Cards have not done well in the last couple of years of drafting.
I sure hope Wilks has a good draft nose,like Tom Caughlin
By Ottis Anderson Fan on Jan 25, 2018 | Reply
I’d like to see the Cards address the QB spot in free agency and make the offensive line a priority in the draft. The free agent QB pool this year is abnormally deep. This team needs to get younger and it needs all the picks it can get. Trading up in the first round is just too costly given the mediocrity of the QBs in this year’s draft. You only do that if you know you have can’t-miss prospect at the position.
By John S. on Jan 25, 2018 | Reply
Like the signing of Wilkes… but not hot on the prospect of McCoy for OC from my readings. Keep looking. We’ll see…
Still think Alex Smith the best fit for the Cards at QB of most others discussed; still playing at a high level, and with the Chiefs wanting to go with Mahommes a possibility. Can’t see why Smith wouldn’t want to round out his career here similar to Palmer, and that making a move for him should be seriously looked into while draft pick this or next year developed.
Also somewhat intrigued with the thought read elsewhere about QB coach John DeFilippo coming here as the OC, and Foles then wishing to follow him. I’m sure he doesn’t want to, (or feels he should, but will if staying), sit on the bench behind Wentz after this year, or that the Eagles would want to pay him a lot to just sit either. A move here by him in FA with a real QB need for a starter would seem to fit in that scenario.. if the above came to pass?
Either way, take a QB first in the draft if one of the favorites(?) still available; if not fill another real need instead with that 1st pick, and hold onto Stanton… at least until later in the year when it all sorts out who is going where…
By D on Jan 25, 2018 | Reply
Cards have too many needs to fill.
Positions with no true starter on the roster:
QB, MLB, CB2, RG
Need depth at WR, TE, LB, RB
Depending on Cap hits/possible releases, may need a LG and RT.
Current Cap Space -$27 million, could go up by releasing some players although you better have a starter on the roster for each released player.
Many big decisions to make and I don’t see it all being address this Spring.
By JTDG on Jan 25, 2018 | Reply
OK, a few blogs back I listed all the QBs who could be available and asked who the fans wanted.
It was obvious, the fans on this board would be very happy with Alex Smith.
Being that Alex Smith is under contract, here is what it will take to land him.
First, his contract. If you trade for him, you take on his contract. For 2018, you would take on 17 million. The cards have 27 million available, so it is possible, leaving 10 million for anyone else.
Secondly, he is a FA at the end of the year, which would require you to resign him to a new contract. His last contract was 4 years 68 million. I am sure he would get around 15-20 million a year. Spotrac says he is worth 4 years , 87 million
Now, he will be 34, but, because he might be sought after, the asking price might be higher than one might think. I believe the Jags will be willing to give up at least a 3rd and maybe a second. Would the cards be willing to give up a second?
Getting him for a 5th or 6th rounder only happens if no one else wants him. Remember he passed for 4000 yards and 26 TDs with a 105 QB rating.
So, knowing what the cost are, would you still want Alex Smith?
By Fmr USAF Pilot on Jan 25, 2018 | Reply
JTDG,
Given that financial info re: Smith: NO
By Cactus jeff on Jan 25, 2018 | Reply
JTDG
No way!
SK
Please, no more drafting players that give the team added flexibility. No more slow safeties that can play LB, small DEs that can play LB, undersized LBs and small Guards. You are missing too much. Set up thresholds. QB has to have large hands and touch in the short game.
By creditcard on Jan 25, 2018 | Reply
Kudos, I see that Byron Leftwich is being retained as QB coach. Good move. I think Leftwich could become an OC in a few years.
My opinion Leftwich made lemonade from a pile of lemons this year.
By Aaron Allery on Jan 25, 2018 | Reply
Maybe Keim can look elsewhere for the revenue to go over the cap! Go Steve Go!
http://www.espn.com/nfl/story/_/id/22212592/atlanta-falcons-drop-prices-make-more-money-mercedes-benz-stadium-concessions!