Posted by Darren Urban on January 30, 2018 – 10:05 pm

Trades aren’t allowed in the NFL for another month and a half, but once March 14 does arrive, there is a doozy waiting for completion. News broke Tuesday night that the Chiefs were trading quarterback Alex Smith to Washington for a third-round pick and emerging star cornerback Kendall Fuller (and will be giving Smith a giant contract extension, since he was heading into the final year of his current deal.)

It means one potential QB for the QB-less Cardinals is off the table. (They reportedly had inquired.) But there is a trickle-down effect. The Chiefs, of course, don’t need a quarterback. They already have Pat Mahomes. But the Redskins, who at 13th in the draft pick two slots in front of the Cardinals, don’t need a quarterback anymore. Smith’s arrival means Washington will allow Kirk Cousins to finally reach free agency, so he will be available if the Cards so choose (although expensive.) But if Cousins goes somewhere, like for instance, the Broncos, Denver won’t need a QB either. And the Broncos currently are slotted fifth in the draft.

There is still a long time before the Cards can officially do much at quarterback, barring re-signing one of their own free-agents-to-be. But starting with the Smith move, the QB carousel has begun.