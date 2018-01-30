Mr. Smith goes to Washington, one less QB for CardsPosted by on January 30, 2018 – 10:05 pm
Trades aren’t allowed in the NFL for another month and a half, but once March 14 does arrive, there is a doozy waiting for completion. News broke Tuesday night that the Chiefs were trading quarterback Alex Smith to Washington for a third-round pick and emerging star cornerback Kendall Fuller (and will be giving Smith a giant contract extension, since he was heading into the final year of his current deal.)
It means one potential QB for the QB-less Cardinals is off the table. (They reportedly had inquired.) But there is a trickle-down effect. The Chiefs, of course, don’t need a quarterback. They already have Pat Mahomes. But the Redskins, who at 13th in the draft pick two slots in front of the Cardinals, don’t need a quarterback anymore. Smith’s arrival means Washington will allow Kirk Cousins to finally reach free agency, so he will be available if the Cards so choose (although expensive.) But if Cousins goes somewhere, like for instance, the Broncos, Denver won’t need a QB either. And the Broncos currently are slotted fifth in the draft.
There is still a long time before the Cards can officially do much at quarterback, barring re-signing one of their own free-agents-to-be. But starting with the Smith move, the QB carousel has begun.
Tags: Alex Smith, Broncos, Chiefs, Kendall Fuller, Kirk Cousins, quarterback, Redskins
By JonnyYuma on Jan 30, 2018 | Reply
Smith to Washington, check. Cousins soon to Denver, check. Get on the horn to Buffalo about Tyrod, Mr. Keim.
By NJAzCardsFan on Jan 30, 2018 | Reply
Cousin’s is not that good nor is he worth $30m/year. The Cards money could be better spent on other FA’s….. I can’t believe the 49er’s got Garapolo. I guess Keim was asleep at the helm on that one…. Keim and company better be prepared to trade up in the draft now…. Maybe we could trade for Derek Anderson??? Is Skeleton still around???
The Cards QB’s will be Stanton, Gabbert and Barkley by default….. UGH!!!!!!
By hawkkiller on Jan 30, 2018 | Reply
Nice breakdown Darren, guess thats why u get paid the big bucks.
By El Gallo on Jan 30, 2018 | Reply
Well how about that.. So much for the Smith possibility
Other teams making moves, of the “Win Now” variety.
Wonder what SK will do..
Make a move for a good but expensive Vet QB ?
Or make moves to actually/finally go for a QBoF ?
In a perfect world you want both.
Savvy veteran leading team while rookie studies, refines his technique and mental approach.
By Dan Nicholson on Jan 30, 2018 | Reply
Well, stuff is going to hit the fan now .To get Kirk Cousins is going to take salary cap casualties, and,add an O- lineman thru F.A. or WR like a Jarvis Landry. Maybe Cousins won’t cost as much since he made a ton last 2 years being franchised . I think the Cards have a shot since they have a few more offensive weapons compared to Denver, Jax, etc.Good thing about Cousins is he is still young, 26- 27 I believe, and he lit it up before Redskins took his toys away. Hear Brown’s could also be in play as Cousins is a Cleveland native. Good thing is we have month& half before free agency starts…….
By Steve on Jan 30, 2018 | Reply
Darren: We know that Steve Keim generally prefers to stockpile draft picks versus trading up and relinquishing picks. So if say the Cards miss out on Cousins and sign a veteran QB on the backside of his career would you think it more possible this draft that Keim tries to move up from 15 into a top 5-7 pick if he sees a QB he really likes, such as Allen? I mean at some point he does have to be aggressive instead of saying it all the time.
By Darren Urban on Jan 31, 2018 | Reply
Steve —
RE: Moving up
Of course it is possible. More possible? Again, I think we need to see how FA plays out and also how these QBs shake out before the draft.
By Nick Pepe on Jan 31, 2018 | Reply
Anyone chuckling at the headline knows who Jim Bakkken is
NP, LM
By LadyBird04 on Jan 31, 2018 | Reply
Too bad about Smith, I personally thought he would be the best available option but perhaps the Chiefs wanted an “emerging” player we weren’t willing to part with (B. Baker?). As to Cousins. I have mixed feelings, the dramatics from him and Washington each season makes me question whether he is obstinate or if Washington’s organization is as bad as they look. Any place he goes to will have to pay prime money and gamble he can give them top tier performances for a sustained period without all the dramatics/backbiting we’ve seen coming from Cousins and Washington the last couple of years. The Cards don’t need dramatics, especially with a whole new coaching network.
Hope we can draft a QBOF but we also NEED an experienced qb as a starter/backup until such QBOF is ready to play on game day.
By Rob in Phx on Jan 31, 2018 | Reply
Nice to see that Steve Keim is being aggressive in addressing our QB needs. Alex Smith was one of the best available QBs for the Cardinals and we appear to lose him without a fight to a team that offers a 3rd rounder and a player. I hope Steve doesn’t think that Mike Glennon or Brock Osweiler is the solution for 2018.
By Scott H on Jan 31, 2018 | Reply
So, Mr Smith has gone to Washington….that puts all the Alex Smith talk to rest.
Now, I suppose Cousins shoots to the top of the list of QB the Cardinals should / need to go after.
For me, Smith and Cousins are basically the same guy in that….yeah, we could do worse, but I think we need to do better. Neither one of these guys is as good as Palmer was. So, how would either one be the answer for this team?
But we can put talk of Smith to rest.
Cousins? Not an answer, IMHO. No better then a stop-gap kind of guy. And for what Cousins is going to want to be paid, ESPECIALLY AFTER SPENDING TWO SEASONS ON THE FRANCHISE TAG? Puh-lease. I do NOT want to see us do THAT for Kirk Cousins.
I think that is a mistake we need to let somebody else make.
Shoulda thought harder about Jimmy G when we had the chance.
By joe holst on Jan 31, 2018 | Reply
How do we only have 12 Million in cap room even with Palmers retirement, what a mess