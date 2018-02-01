Larry Fitzgerald says he isn’t thinking about QBPosted by on February 1, 2018 – 10:35 am
Larry Fitzgerald’s long round at Wednesday’s Waste Management Phoenix Open pro-am created a time crunch at the end of the day because Fitz had a flight to catch to his home state of Minnesota and the current Super Bowl festivities in which he is now taking part. That meant he had to forego interview requests as he hustled off the course.
There would have been questions about whether he will play this season, questions that Fitz at this point would likely have left unanswered. There was one detail I did get to briefly ask about before he climbed in his car — Do you have to know who the quarterback will be in order to make your decision?
“I haven’t thought about any of that stuff, seriously,” Fitzgerald said.
Earlier this week, new offensive coordinator Mike McCoy said that in his short conversation Fitzgerald was “excited” about the new staff. Both friend Kurt Warner and Fitzgerald’s father have been quoted of late saying they don’t know what Fitzgerald will do but believe he will play. Teammate Patrick Peterson, also golfing Wednesday, was of similar mindset.
“We don’t talk football once the season is over, but my gut feeling is he’ll be back,” Peterson said. “He’s playing too well to hang it up.”
By D on Feb 1, 2018 | Reply
Larry will be back.
I noticed as of late a local sports media member almost pushing for Josh McCown to come back to the Cards as a mentor/bridge QB. Talk about full circle.
8 teams in total for Josh. I believe his first pass or first TD was to Larry Fitz.
He would be a good mentor, but I think it would be hard to sell Josh as the Cards “going for it in 2018”.
By JTDG on Feb 1, 2018 | Reply
Why should he worry about the QB?
From 2010 through 2012, the cardinals marched out ;
Derek Anderson
John Skelton
Max Hall
Kevin Kolb
Ryan Lindley
Brian Hoyer
With many of these same guys in and out of the line up all 3 years. So what did Fitz do?
He made the pro bowl all 3 years and his stat line was;
241 catches, 3346 yards, and 18 TDs.
Can you imagine what he would have done with Joe Montana and Steve Young (yes, I’m talking to you Jerry Rice)
So, does it matter who QBs? After all, Fitz will do his thing if you or I were the QB.
BTW, he will be number 2 in catches and yards after this season and at the same age as Jerry Rice, will have more yards and catches. He is the GOAT.
By Darren Urban on Feb 1, 2018 | Reply
JTDG —
RE: You or I
I will not speak for you, John, but I know Fitz’s stats would be terrible if I was the QB. Just sayin’.
By Scott H on Feb 1, 2018 | Reply
Give us another year, Larry. The golf course will wait and you’ve got the rest of your life to enjoy that.
And of course, if you do play in 2018, I’ll be asking you to give us another year in 2019! Still plenty of time for the golf course.
IF Fitz is truly basing his decision on whether he thinks he can still play at a high level, above all other factors, I don’t see how he can walk away now. He was still playing like a beast less then a month ago! How do you go from that to thinking you can’t do it anymore??
I’ve swung around on this to now feeling optimistic he WILL play.
By JTDG on Feb 1, 2018 | Reply
A look at QBs in the upcoming draft;
1. Sam Darnald – He is the top QB coming out. He is ultra athletic, big arm and smart. While some compare him to Andrew Luck, I heard Daniel Jeremiah say he reminds him of a bigger Tony Romo in the fact he is so confident in his abilities, he will sometime force throws. But he is a winner.
2. Josh Rosen – He is very much a clone of Jared Goff. I wasn’t real high on Goff coming out, but he has become a solid QB under the right system. Rosen has been described as the most NFL ready, which is funny, as he could be sitting behind Manning.
3. Josh Allen – Amazing athletically, he is hard to sack and has a plus, plus, plus arm. To me, I see a young Brett Favre. Remember, Favre has more TDs than anyone in history, but also more INTs. Allen will make you say no, no, no, yes!!! on plays like Favre did. Best arm I have seen in a long time.
4. Baker Mayfield – Is he Russell Wilson or Johnny Manzel? Small QB with the ability to escape. Has a strong arm and can make all the throws. Came ready to the Senior Bowl in spite his Mother is in the hospital. He left during the game to be with her. Showed maturity and character by trying to fulfill his obligation to Senior Bowl while getting back to his mother.
5. Mike White – Ready to play day one in NFL. I watched his play in the Senior Bowl a few times now and other game tape. If you told me that was Alex Smith in there, I would have believed you. I remember the chiefs played on national TV early in the season and Alex Smith had a perfect game. That is the Alex Smith I saw out of Mike White at the Senior Bowl. Smart and accurate and able to look off defenders. I like him more than Rosen and Mayfield.
6. Mason Rudolph – I hear so much love/hate for this guy. After going 20 for 28 for 423 yards and 5 TDs against Pitt, he is how most scouts felt; “He’s O.K.,” said one AFC scouting director. “He’s playing in a great, quarterback-friendly offense. Probably has a top 10-caliber group of receivers. Gundy is a great coach and does an outstanding job with that offense. I’m not sold on him as a top guy…….. . Is he a system guy?
7. Luke Falk – Accurate game manager playing in a spread, air raid offense. Is he a product of the system ? I think he has talent to play in the league, but won’t be ready day one as he has to learn everything to play in the NFL, since he played in that air raid offense.
While Darnald is the top dog and look to be a franchise QB in the NFL, you have Allen who has greatness in him but will give you the WTH moments too. Rosen seems to be a solid pick but not the same ceilings as the other two. You have a 2nd – 3rd rounder in Mike White who can run an offense with a run game and good defense. Then you have 3 guys with risk. Boom or Bust.
By mitchaz on Feb 1, 2018 | Reply
If an NFL team wants to maximize its chances for winning a Super Bowl, it needs to draft a promising QB in the 1st round, put complete faith in him, coach him well, surround him with a good supporting cast and stay true to the course.
When one looks at the last 14 Super Bowl winning QBs [Tom Brady (4), Peyton Manning (2), Eli Manning (2), Ben Roethlisberger (2), Russell Wilson (1), Joe Flacco (1), Aaron Rodgers (1), Drew Brees (1)]…what do 7 of 8 of them have in common?
Answer: 7 of the 8 were drafted by the team they won the Super Bowl with. Exception: Drew Brees (drafted by the Chargers and won with the Saints).
Of the 8 QB, how many of them were drafted in the 1st 32 picks of the draft?
Answer: 6 of 8. The anomalies are Tom Brady (200) and Russell Wilson (75).
Of the 8 QBs how many of them played for the same head coach in the prime years of their career?
Answer: 8 of 8. Brady—Belichick; P. Manning—Dungy; E.Manning—Coughlin; Roethlisberger—Tomlin; Wilson—Carroll; Flacco—J. Harbaugh; Rodgers—McCarthy; Brees—Payton.
Note: of those who are still playing—6 of 7 are still with their head coaches.
You want to win a Super Bowl?
1. Draft a QB, preferrably in Round 1.
2. Keep him with the same head coach.
3. Stick with him through the growing pains.
4. Surround him with a good supporting cast.
5. Stay true to the course.
Does it matter if the head coach is offensive minded?
Answer: No. Just ask Bill Belichick, Tony Dungy, Mike Tomlin, Pete Carroll and John Harbaugh.
By Aaron Allery on Feb 1, 2018 | Reply
Hire Van Pelt as the QB coach and then trade Green Bay for Aaron Rodgers in exchange for 3 first round draft picks. Clear whatever cap space is necessary. Is Arizona’s approach too much “wait and see” what’s left? Watch for signs of dissonance and distress and stroke strategically. Just a thought. I know I will get bashed on here by a bunch of people but this is all I have to say:
“Son, we live in a world that has endzones, and those endzones have to be scored into by Cardinals.. Who’s gonna do it? You Kirk Cousins? You, Baker Mayfield? I have a greater responsibility than you can possibly fathom. You weep for Carson Palmer and you curse his retirement. You have that luxury. You have the luxury of not knowing what I know, that Palmer’s retirement, while tragic, probably gives the Cardinals opportunities. And my existence, while grotesque and incomprehensible to you, illuminates those opportunities! You don’t want the truth, because deep down in places you don’t talk about at parties, you want Aaron Rodgers on that wall. You need Rodgers on that wall. We use words like “trust”, “commitment”, “accountability”. We use these words as the backbone of a life spent scoring touchdowns and shutting down fools. You use them as a punchline. I have neither the time nor the inclination to explain myself to men who rise and sleep under the blanket of the very freedom that the Cardinal’s inaction provides, and then questions the manner in which I brainstorm to help my favorite team. I would rather you just said “thank you”, and went on your way. Otherwise, I suggest you pick up a Cardinals roster, and look at it. There are no damn QBs under contract! Either way, I don’t give a damn what you think you are entitled to!”
By JTDG on Feb 1, 2018 | Reply
Darren,
You or I;
Yeah, maybe I went too far. I’m thinking a lot of fades and wr screens. I think I could do those two. 🙂
By JTDG on Feb 1, 2018 | Reply
Mitchaz;
I agree with your concept completely but Manning also won for a team that did not draft him (Broncos)
By JTDG on Feb 1, 2018 | Reply
D,
Josh McCown;
I have been think about him also. Talk about a perfect bridge QB. If you had a Josh Allen (because you actually trade up to get him), or a Mike White, (because Keim won’t trade up) McCown would be perfect to play 3, 5, 7, 10 games till he was ready and then mentor him on the sideline.
I really like that idea.
By John S. on Feb 1, 2018 | Reply
I’m pretty sure Larry wants/ready to play next year, but imagine probably like many veteran players it is the thought of drawn out training camps, all the practices, workouts, and basically the daily grinds before game days. I guess thinking of that aspect of it all can be less attractive to want to go through over the years; especially right after the end of a season. Cross your fingers folks, and hopefully he’ll be in uniform come next season.
The possible coming of more musical chairs with QB’s could get interesting. Consider the possibility I read of the Vikings GM just letting go of all 3 FA QB’s they have (Bridgewater, Bradford, Keenum) and signing Cousins. Helps open money to sign him, and a better shot for Cousins to be with a winner and/or SB contender faster that he would dig. Hmmmmmm… that scenario just might be a win-win situation for both parties? Might upset Elway/Denver’s plans though, lol!
Anyway, bet it would have some teams reconsidering what to do, and could affect the draft order further as well depending… and maybe helping the Cards position?
By michael on Feb 1, 2018 | Reply
Yes, that is a brilliant idea: putting a 38 year old journeyman QB behind the porous O-line that we have…
Come on people.
By NJAzCardsFan on Feb 1, 2018 | Reply
Fixing the O-Line should be a top priority…. Without a better O-Line even Tom Brady wouldn’t succeed in a Cards uniform. The Cards should find a Veteran free agent QB and then pick a QB in the draft. Knowing the Cards prior history in finding a “Good” QB, I have little faith in Keim and Co. they will succeed in making the right choice……
By Johnson on Feb 1, 2018 | Reply
Today is the 9 anniversary of that famous catch that stopped Larry from potentially winning MVP of Super Bowl 43. NFL.com doesn’t publish much about the Cardinals, but they did publish this and there was video that I had to relive again. Santonio Holmes is name that will live forever!
As for Larry coming back to the Cards, it would be great to see him jump to Number 2 in the all time list – but what wouldnt he give to win a ring, alas that will never happen.
2018-19 is going to be a major losing season – At this point with Smith out of the table, see if Bridgewater/Foles is available and get a new QB by trading up so he can learn and we can then have a better season in 2019-20
By jeffcardinalfan on Feb 1, 2018 | Reply
we naturally discuss qb more than any other position but cards have to fix the offensive line…period. if not, the qb no matter whom he is and dj will get the heck beat out of them. as several times in the past the team needs are clear-qb, ol, wideouts, and #2corner and most times in the past cards gm didn’t do much to address those needs. the last time I remember the cards “fixing” a serious weakness was when they traded for rob moore and drafted frank sanders in the same offseason. rod graves and dennis green made the mistake of vastly overestimating ability of players on the roster. sk seems to hope that existing players suddenly play better. this offseason will be sk’s finest hour or the beginning of being replaced.
By Cardinale on Feb 1, 2018 | Reply
I agree with NJAz, with our o-line tom brady would be nothing special. Has anyone seen a quarterback in history with more time to throw than brady? Its ridiculous! Wait let me check my 5th option here…