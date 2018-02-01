Posted by Darren Urban on February 1, 2018 – 10:35 am

Larry Fitzgerald’s long round at Wednesday’s Waste Management Phoenix Open pro-am created a time crunch at the end of the day because Fitz had a flight to catch to his home state of Minnesota and the current Super Bowl festivities in which he is now taking part. That meant he had to forego interview requests as he hustled off the course.

There would have been questions about whether he will play this season, questions that Fitz at this point would likely have left unanswered. There was one detail I did get to briefly ask about before he climbed in his car — Do you have to know who the quarterback will be in order to make your decision?

“I haven’t thought about any of that stuff, seriously,” Fitzgerald said.

Earlier this week, new offensive coordinator Mike McCoy said that in his short conversation Fitzgerald was “excited” about the new staff. Both friend Kurt Warner and Fitzgerald’s father have been quoted of late saying they don’t know what Fitzgerald will do but believe he will play. Teammate Patrick Peterson, also golfing Wednesday, was of similar mindset.

“We don’t talk football once the season is over, but my gut feeling is he’ll be back,” Peterson said. “He’s playing too well to hang it up.”