Posted by Darren Urban on February 4, 2018 – 1:32 pm

Larry Fitzgerald has been in front of the media for a number of days in the past week, and as it worked out last year, the resolution of what Fitz plans to do is slowly coming to a completion about a month after the season. Wednesday, Fitz said he wasn’t thinking about the quarterback situation. Friday, he said the QB situation matters, although he continued to step around whether he would return in 2018 or retire.

Sunday, before the Super Bowl, the wide receiver went on NFL Network, and finally gave a definitive timeline for the first time of when the decision will come. It will be before the Cardinals figure out who their 2018 quarterback will be, although Fitzgerald still seemed hesitant to talk much about it.

“It’s all hypothetical,” Fitzgerald said. “I haven’t made any definitive decisions. I’ll be ready in about a week or two.”

He continued to say he is “excited” about Steve Wilks and the new coaching staff, adding that he looked forward to getting to know Wilks and offensive coordinator Mike McCoy more.