Jimmy G’s deal and the benefit of a drafted QBPosted by on February 8, 2018 – 2:13 pm
The news broke Thursday that the 49ers were signing quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a five-year extension worth around $137 million with hefty guarantees (I’ve seen one report of $74M, and another for $90M, so …) It isn’t a surprise that the Niners would pay up for Jimmy G, because that was inevitable once he played well down the stretch. San Francisco has lots of cap room and it would make sense to front-load a big deal, because they can absorb it (we will have to wait and see on the structure), and besides, it became clear he was definitely going to be the Niners’ long-term QB.
Jimmy G! Show me the money!!!! Holy moly donut shop!!!
— ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) February 8, 2018
Now, of course, we’ll see the trickle down effect on more accomplished quarterbacks, like Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees and even Kirk Cousins as they all wait for their next contracts. But bigger picture, it illustrates the potential impact of being able to find that young (i.e. drafted) quarterback that can hopefully help you sooner rather than later, as opposed to getting one established but much more expensive. The Niners, with a ton of cap room, are likely fine for now. But it’s why the Seahawks ascended to where they were for a few years when Russell Wilson was on a rookie deal, why the Cowboys can (should?) contend with Dak Prescott on a cheaper deal and why even the Rams and Eagles are in good spots even with highly drafted QBs. Jimmy G, because his “bargain” years were used up on the bench behind Tom Brady, will never provide such a lift in roster-building.
It’s also why teams needing QBs — like the Cardinals, for instance — benefit from finding someone in the draft. Do that, and the money can be spent elsewhere in trying to create a true contender.
Tags: 49ers, Aaron Rodgers, contracts, Dak Prescott, Drew Brees, Jimmy Garoppolo, Kirk Cousins, Russell Wilson
Posted in Blog | 13 Comments »
By Ben on Feb 8, 2018 | Reply
But yet Keim has sat on his hands time and time again when QBs are on the board. I keep hearing this from the organizations and from Keim and from the AZ media. But for some reason Logan Thomas was the only QB worth drafting.
Carr
Wentz
Bridgewater
Watson
Goff
the list goes on… Until you actually draft a QB all of this is fluff and smoke. Time for Keim to put his big boy pants on and move up for a QB. Hell we have seen him do it for a Safety, why not a QB?
By Jo Ball on Feb 8, 2018 | Reply
I think Keim shoud give his first round pick for this year and the next in order to move up the draft. Throw in a second rounder if needed. Look what he’s done with his picks… nkemdiche, humphries, cooper, and bucanon being the best of the bunch. Would you lose sleep on losing any of these players? Give the picks to a GM that knows how to use them and go get your QBOTF. With these ridicilous QB deals, it’s the only way to compete in the NFL. There is a reason why even teams with the best QBs don’t win it all every year. Paying a top tier QB sucks up the cap and leaves major holes on the roster.
By Ottis Anderson Fan on Feb 8, 2018 | Reply
None of the QBs in the 2018 draft are worthy of trading up for in the first round. Jimmy Garoppolo was a 2nd round pick. Russell Wilson a 3rd round pick. If Mayfield, Allen or Jackson are still on the board when the Cards pick, then they are worth a shot although our offensive line will get them killed. Oh wait, we don’t have an offensive line. That’s why I’d really like to see the Cards draft OG Quenton Nelson from Notre Dame, but he’ll likely be gone when the Cards pick.
By jeffcardinalfan on Feb 8, 2018 | Reply
sk hasn’t drafted a qb high because if he does and qb doesn’t work out he loses his job…its gonna take a mandate from mb to get it done…
By Dr. G. on Feb 8, 2018 | Reply
Also….I’m wondering if we need a star QB immediately if we can goom a guy to use the weapons he has around him…hand off to DJ, and quick out passing to minimize sacks and hurries…employing TEs, Fitz, DJ…etc.
CAVEAT ~ beef up the O-Line…but 3 seconds can get it done. Save the bombs for the rare opportunities
By Scott H on Feb 8, 2018 | Reply
Yes, finding the right QB in the draft is a wonderful thing. Or, at least, I imagine it would be. Not like I’d know. About the only drought around here that compares with the Cardinals without a Super Bowl is the Cardinals NOT being able to draft the right QB.
Gee….ya think there might be a correlation there??
Anyway….so, the 49ers have their QB. And we know the Seahawks and Rams already have theirs. And they’re all pretty young guys. Gee, who does that leave….
Us. That leaves us. That leaves us as the doormat for this division unless we ( finally ) find OUR QB this year. Or next.
I wasn’t feeling this way before but I gotta say, I have warmed up to the idea of Nick Foles. Not saying he is definitely the right guy or the guy we have to have, but…..he really might be the best option out there right now. I can’t ignore how that man has played over the last two and a half games. Seemed like the higher the stakes got, the better he played. And he played about as well as any QB ever has.
Nick Foles? Why not? Of course, that will involve the Eagles being willing to trade him….knowing that Wentz isn’t going to be ready to go in Sept next season. If I’m an Eagles fan, I don’t want Foles going anywhere right now.
But as a Cardinals fan? I think I’m now hoping he will be an option.
Yes, I’ve changed my mind about Foles. What can I tell ya?
And if we’re gonna trade for him, I want the Eagles playbook as part of the deal. And Doug Pederson’s brain. I don’t know that I’ve EVER seen more masterful play-calling than his over their playoff run. Absolutely amazing.
By Dr. G. on Feb 8, 2018 | Reply
I’m seeing the draft as key to the future QB…period. ((Foles? Doubtful he’ll be available))
There are numerous FA guys out there who can fill the transitional need. McCoy’s scheme is as important as the players he uses to create an effective Offense. ((TEs, Fitz, DJ, etc.))
Again, our D will be key for our team as a whole. And STs need to step it up and get it done…sick in 2017!
By El Gallo on Feb 8, 2018 | Reply
– Drafting QB
This would be great if it were to come to fruition.
To go this route and have a young dynamic star QB.
Major issue solved.
It’d help coax Larry Legend for one.
But also could help propell us into postseason contention and that’s all that really matters.
But it all lies upon the young QB being not only dynamic, but actually good enough to accomplish all this.
Are you really going to find one of this “caliber-potential” at the 15th draft spot selection?
Unlikely
So it’d be prudent to say that SK & Co. should be doing everything they possibly can this time to move up.
Make a leap of faith.
Essentially putting his (SK) own career on the line and finally going for a QB they “fell in love with” that’s the complete package..
But will he do this? Will he actually?
As per Darren’s article it’d make sense to have a young, low cost QB.
But one that is actually ready to play will cost you either way if you move up.
Or we can sit, wait again and settle for a project..
Up to SK..
But there is no question this decision will have a domino effect immediately and long lasting.
• Larry’s impending future
• Offensive System-Identity
• Supporting Cast
• Offensive success, does it take DJ and others to next level
• Postseason?
• SK future and Legacy
• Overall Longterm Organization success
• Fan support
It’s a fan based league. The best I’d say.
So we want this just as much as SK & Co.
Or else what are we doing here..
At some point you expect SK to keep his word, pertaining to “Aggressive”.
The faithful will always come, we won’t be happy but we’ll be around.
But if he should fall back on his words I suspect more will be watching from the comfort of home till changes are made.
Just saying all we want is a Quality product.
It’d be something awesome to send Larry Legend off with a ring.
By John S. on Feb 8, 2018 | Reply
That’s a lot of coin… ha! Well, good for him I suppose, and the Niners for locking him up now; think he will do well there in SF.
That said, it could get to the point a good QB just plain eats up too much cap space as a percentage of it over-all for teams; as well as hurting other players in payroll negotiations, and/or all the harder in retaining most of them period. It might be time the league and union consider placing a cap of some kind on certain key positions like QB as well, to leave more pieces of the pie to go around for all other positions or it could get really ugly down the road here. The term veteran player might become almost obsolete.. except for the better QB’s… as most everybody else a mass rotation of rookies because that’s all they can afford?
By lloyd wolf on Feb 8, 2018 | Reply
otis and ben…nice points….when ba made a trip to personally scout logan thomas
it sort of took the wind out of my sails…yeah, the cannon of an arm story only goes so far with me…i have fallen into the allen trap this year since the beginning of the college season…he also has a howitzer for an arm…equally or more important is not to have hayseed between the ears.
By El Gallo on Feb 8, 2018 | Reply
– Larry’s decision
He has made a few comments that seem to contradict themselves in a sense.
His decision to stay based upon:
• new coach selection
• QB acquired “draft or FA”
• now “one to 2 weeks” before FA and Draft ???
So because of this one can come to the conclusion that promises are being made to him behind the scenes.
You’d figure they’d have to.
If he’s leaning towards a return.
A plan (they mentioned as much) in place and they’ve included him in it, letting him in on the details.
Why else would he say he was excited or looked forward to what the new offense may bring?
But also there are no assurances to us that he’ll stay just yet.
So here we wait..
Here’s to hoping our teams backbone and passionate leader returns..
By Richard S on Feb 8, 2018 | Reply
I still remember the all star game that I recorded and watched after the draft when they talked about Logan Thomas being of nimble feet and able to move. He was sacked 3 or 4 time in his limited appearance and I was wondering why they drafted him. Oh yeah the homer, Arians old school.
By creditcard on Feb 8, 2018 | Reply
I remember when a $137M was a lot of money. If Jimmy G gets injured, or the league adjusts to him and the 9ers — what a waste of money.
The Cards need to sign a vet (Stanton, Taylor, m/b Osweiler or Bridgewater, Bradford, Keenum, Siemian) somebody at a reasonable price. Draft a QB, I still think Allen will fall to the mid 1st round, or another QB in the 2nd round —
I alsothink the Cards should stay clear of Mayfield, the guy was awful in the rose bowl — he looked like a CFL back-up.
Spend $$ on the O-line and D-line, and draft TEs and LBs and WRs in the draft. Get a large / big body WR. .