Posted by Darren Urban on February 14, 2018 – 10:09 am

The first episode of the Cardinals’ “Flight Plan” series comes out later today — 6 p.m. Arizona time, 8 p.m. eastern — on Facebook Watch. A reminder that you do not have to be registered to Facebook to watch the episodes. Just go to facebook.com/cardinalsflightplan and you should be able to see the videos. The episodes will also be available on azcardinals.com the day after they premiere on Facebook Watch.

The first three episodes are scheduled to post today, Feb. 28 and March 14.