Fitz’s future remains on the field.
We know that now, after the wide receiver let his new head coach know Wednesday night and then Steve Wilks told the world Thursday morning. The speculation had been going on for weeks, and even in the times Fitz talked about it, he sounded like someone who wasn’t ready to retire but there was always that little thought that he still might. That’s what happens when you don’t say you are playing for sure.
But that’s a question to park until next November/December (and yes, it’s going to come up again then, unless, of course, Fitz makes some definitive statement before that time.) What this news means now has a few levels to it:
— The Cardinals keep their best wide receiver. The wide receiver corps has a ton of questions around it. John Brown, Jaron Brown and Brittan Golden are scheduled to become free agents in a month. J.J. Nelson had times when he shined last season, but times when the Cards wanted more consistency. Chad Williams, 2017’s third-round pick, remains a question mark. Plus there will be a new offense. The Cards need to address the position this offseason. That doesn’t change even with Fitz’s return, but his presence makes any transition that much easier.
— He made the decision before knowing who the quarterback will be, and that’s a sign of belief in the franchise, if nothing else. It’s not like the Cardinals can make any QB moves at this point. Fitz has caught passes from 17 quarterbacks in his 14 years after Blaine Gabbert joined the group last season, so he knows what it’s like to be flexible. “I’ve had some years in Arizona where things weren’t always easy, but they’ve always done a good job of addressing that position, and they’re trying to,” he said last month. Faith reigns.
— He entrusted the news to Wilks, which feels like a sign of respect. Look, Fitz doesn’t love this storyline, he doesn’t like talking about his status one way or the other (his retirement news, whenever it comes, is going to be absent a live Fitz as well, I’m guessing, since he’s all but promised as much). I’m still not sure he’s met Wilks face-to-face, even. But Fitz flew off to New Zealand and told his new coach to tell everyone, and that bodes well for the relationship.
By Scott H on Feb 15, 2018 | Reply
He’s baaaaaack!
LAR-RY! LAR-RY! LAR-RY!!!
All just seems right with the world when you know Larry is gonna play. I’ve been back and forth on what I thought he would do but I really thought 2017 was going to be his last year. Happy to be wrong once again!
Now, can we please get this man a damn QB?
By ChrisB on Feb 15, 2018 | Reply
Who really thought he was going to be done? He is blessed and worked to still be healthy. There is a lot of money to walk away from and he is so close to moving up the record boards.
By CARDS62 on Feb 15, 2018 | Reply
Happy Days are here again with Fitz returning. He just makes watching our team play so much more enjoyable no matter our record or score in the game.
Have not been posting lately because Tax Season is my busy time of year for work plus the off season of course.
Concerning Keim extension. I like Keim more than Graves as I think he has tried to improve our team especially the OL more than Graves, and Graves made a real mess of our QB position. I was okay with Keim being let go after this past season, but did not think it would happen because of his relationship with Mike Bidwill. The extension at this time is a risk we did not need to take and it makes no sense. Keim was under contract really for the next two years and his results are mixed. A lot of people work best under pressure and we really need the best from our GM this year and next year so why not let him know the pressure is on him.
JTDG win or lose you better not be going anywhere as like most people I love your posts as they are very insightful.
MitchAZ like most people I also love your posts with your facts and opinions so you to better get your butt back on here posting.
Concerning QB I still hope we can get our man in the draft. This will just save us so much cap room for other positions. Everyone is seeing how much 49ers have to pay for Jimmy G. and he is also at this point not a sure thing, but will be paid like a franchise QB. We can also be patient and pick up a veteran QB or two at a good price as a bridge to our rookie.
Hope all of you fellow fans are doing well and look forward to going thru this very important off season with you.
Go Cards!
By JTDG on Feb 15, 2018 | Reply
Cards62,
If you like my post and are looking for something positive, how about this one?
First, glad to have Larry back. It is just fun to watch his ultra competitive spirit out there. You can tell he leaves it all on the field and that is what you want out of a player. I have said many times, he is the GOAT.
Second
Joe Thomas, the great OT for the Browns has been posting some interesting tidbits towards Kirk Cousins.
“I hear Cleveland is nice this time of year,” wrote the All-Pro tackle, “that is, if you’d like to have a statue someday…”
Thomas went on to tout Cleveland as the perfect landing spot to become an instant hero and, incidentally, very, very rich.
“You could make MORE money and MORE history in Cleveland than anywhere else, by FAR,” Thomas wrote. “Don’t just go and be another quarterback somewhere else!”
How would that effect things at the top of the draft?
Got to believe the Browns take the RB Barkley with the number 1 pick to pair with Cousins and also go get a receiver like Allen Robinson.
So, the Giants then grab Sam Darnald at two. The Colts then have some very valuable real estate at 3. With the Jets, Cards, Broncos, Bills, Vikings, heck maybe the chargers and steelers all needing a young QB.
Still don’t believe Rosen and Allen make it out of the first 6 picks, but there is hope that, if you want a QB, you may need to deal from 15 to #3. I think if Darnald’s at 3 and the Giants take Rosen, I’m giving up the 15th pick, next years one and 2020’s first to move up to the 3rd pick.
To have a QB for the next 15 years and now only worry about finding protection and weapons is priceless. A move like that could keep Larry through 2019.
Again, If the Browns sign Cousins, maybe, just maybe, that #1 overall come into play.
By creditcard on Feb 15, 2018 | Reply
What it means ….
Cards are competitive
Card fans have someone to cheer / root for
Having arguably one of the finest WRs to watch for another year.
By cardy on Feb 15, 2018 | Reply
gosh if we can just sign Brees the only negative this off-season will be losing Amos Jones to the Browns!