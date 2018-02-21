Waiting to see the offensive philosophyPosted by on February 21, 2018 – 9:50 am
Within a month or two of Bruce Arians taking over as coach in 2013, he made known some very specific thoughts he had on the offense: He was going to take six shots or so downfield every game, he didn’t like having a fullback, tight end was more of a blocker in his offense. As the Cardinals transition into the Steve Wilks era, those are the questions that will be interesting to see play out.
To begin with, Wilks, with his defensive background, could very well lean on offensive coordinator Mike McCoy’s thoughts on whatever subject may come up. McCoy was actually asked specifically about a fullback during his press conference; he said if it fit what they were going to do with the offense, he’d have one. Ultimately, it feels like there are a lot of different ways this can go.
The reason, of course, is that the Cardinals need to find a quarterback, and that QB will help dictate the direction the Cardinals will be headed. The coaches also need to determine if, in the case of using a fullback at times, if that fits with what David Johnson can do well. Will a tight end be more involved in the passing game (or does the role Larry Fitzgerald has been playing serve as that tight end-esque spot — assuming Fitz is still used in the same way as the last few years?) These answers also could impact what kind of offensive linemen the Cardinals want to have in place.
One of the selling points the Cardinals used when looking for a new coaching staff was the ability to help figure out the next quarterback. When it comes to the offense, the QB is only the first domino.
By Matt on Feb 21, 2018 | Reply
Fullback is a good idea. The O-line needs all the help they can get blocking for whoever the QB is and David Johnson (The Humble Rumble). If Jermaine Gresham dpesnt become a cap casualty, he and Ricky Seals-Jones can be used to their potential. We saw what Gresham did in cinci and what Seals-Jones did late in the season
By Dominik on Feb 21, 2018 | Reply
SK: Trade Mike Iupati, Brandon Williams and our 2nd Round Pick away to Kansas City for CB Marcus Peters. When Peters arrives we will have a deep secondary and Peters can intercept any QB. P2 and Peters are as good as Ramsey / Bouye.
Sign Free Agent iLB Preston Brown to a 4 year 24 mil. contract or Avery Williamson to a 3 year 15 mil. contract.
If Steve K. can draft a QB with the 15th overall pick, he should draft one! If not he should go with Notre Dame Guard Quenton Nelson. I also like Panthers FA Guard Andrew Norwell. Give him the 11 mil. for the next four years and our O-line is fine for a young signal caller and DJ.
I like draft prospect WR Allen Lazard. Good hands, outstanding size – has the ability to block runs – and can return punts. Draft him in round 4. With the two 3rd round picks Keim can select a D-Lineman and a right tackle or a Tight end.
By Coach K on Feb 21, 2018 | Reply
Darren,
Offensive philosophy has to be placed on the players you have. Coaches should not choose an offensive scheme until they know what each player is capable of doing. Perfect example was Nick Fules last year. He excelled in a run-pass-option style of offensive. The same for Bortles in Jacksonville. If we draft an athletic QB, then coaches can adapt their offense to that style. However, if we get a classic plodder, 3-5-7 step drop back passer, then you install a more traditional offense. In a nutshell, you design the offense around the players.
By Coach K on Feb 21, 2018 | Reply
TRADE UP
AS I see it, the Cardinals will need to trade up with Cleveland at #4 if they want to get one of the top four QB’s if McCoy falls in love with any of them.
By lloyd wolf on Feb 21, 2018 | Reply
IMO (of course) I do not believe any of the top quarterbacks may be as good as advertised. It will be a question of which blemish you can deal with. To me a gun for an arm is great…but if accuracy is an issue, and there is hayseed between the ears I would pass.(joke). If I were King of the Forest,,,and had to take a qb regardless….Allen of Wyoming…most upside and I could almost justify has accuracy taking a hit this past year. He will cost team 1 and a 2 and ??.
I hope Keim stays away from his cutesy picks which I truly hate…he has a history of those in my opinion….like he is the super sleuth (aka Jerry Krauss, rip) of the NFL…fact of the matter is most scouts know where all the gems might be buried.
By Big Ken on Feb 21, 2018 | Reply
Lot’s of speculation on trading up or down in the first round. I think the Cardinals stay put at 15 and go with the best player available.
By Rugbymuffin on Feb 21, 2018 | Reply
I would be happy to know something about the philosophy for either offense or defense.
So far, all that has been said, is the Cardinals will adapt to the players they have, which is great.
Yet, you get 53 players on a roster, and you would be mad not to bring in 53 guys for specific reasons.
By Scott H on Feb 21, 2018 | Reply
Waiting to see who the QB is going to be. Will we be choosing a QB based on an offensive philosophy or will we be choosing an offensive philosophy based on who the QB is?
As much as I want to see a QB drafted this year ( assuming we can’t swing a trade for Foles! ), I agree totally with the approach of getting the best players at other positions of need if that fits our draft position better. I’d be just as happy with a stud O-lineman. We need those, too.
By JCH on Feb 21, 2018 | Reply
HAHA if the cardinals Trade Mathieu for any reason that would be stupid hes in my opinion better that Pat P.
By D on Feb 21, 2018 | Reply
Philosophy = score more points than opponent.
Darren, you going to be in Indy for the tampering week?
By Darren Urban on Feb 21, 2018 | Reply
D —
RE: Indy
Yes, I will be at the combine.
By D on Feb 21, 2018 | Reply
Guessing after Indy we may see Keim make a possible release to open up some additional CAP space. I know, he doesnt’ have to at all or at least until free agency opens in March, but as we all have seen, clubs are throwing smoke signals out there to gauge trade interest. Agents in Indy should give Mr. Keim a good indication of what their UFA clients are seeking.
Imagine if Mr. Keim obtains a FA QB to go along with a solid OL signing when free agency opens up.
An addition of a J. Sitton or J. Pugh at Guard in free agency along with say a O. Brown or C. Williams at RT in Round 1 of the draft would greatly improve the OL for 2018. I would believe the only starter under contract that may feel confident in starting next year with the new staff would only be DJ Humphries.
By Sackman on Feb 21, 2018 | Reply
I would think if we plan to draft a future and long term Quarterback, that we do what ever we can to secure the Top one this year in the draft.
If that means move up, then do so. Use next year Draft picks to make this happen.
Because if I understand right, next year we have a ton of cap space. We can pick up good free agents next year to build around our QB.
Buy high draft low next year.
By Big Ken on Feb 21, 2018 | Reply
RE: Philosophy on Offense Fullbacks? Tight Ends? It will be interesting to see a new style come to this team. Feast or famine for Coaches Wilks and McCoy. And if it’s famine then this will turn into Game of Thrones for those two.