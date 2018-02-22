Wilks’ QB input: “A whole lot”Posted by on February 22, 2018 – 3:30 pm
Steve Wilks, who makes it clear of his conviction in whatever he might be talking about, took a few questions today prior to an open interview session with his offensive assistants. One of the questions was a very basic one, especially for a head coach with a defensive background: How much input will you have on the decision for the next quarterback?
“Have a lot of input in it,” Wilks said. “A whole lot.”
“We’re going to work together to make sure we bring the right guy in here,” Wilks added. “Coaches are watching tape and evaluating as well. (GM) Steve Keim and myself are constantly talking and communicate about our gameplan of what we want to do. Anyone coming on this roster I will have a definite input and major factor in bringing them in.”
That Wilks would have a large say isn’t a surprise, especially after Keim and Michael Bidwill talked during the coaching search that having such QB input was one of the selling points to a candidate. There is little question, however, how strongly Wilks feels about the process and his place in it.
By Scott H on Feb 22, 2018 | Reply
Alright, I hate to do it, but I’m going to invoke the D-word. As in Derek Anderson.
Yeah. HIM. And I only bring it up because Wilks comes from the team where Derek Anderson has been.
Look, I’m not gonna say I don’t care what they do at QB as long as they don’t go with a particular guy. You can never say I don’t care what they do at QB. But I AM pretty damn close to saying I don’t care what they do at QB as long as they DON’T go with Derek Anderson.
Don’t do it, coach. I can’t have us getting off on the wrong foot right off the bat!
By NYCardinals212 on Feb 22, 2018 | Reply
Scott,
I admit it. I gave you a thumbs down because you are obviously trolling for likes on this one. It was a well deserved dislike. (to be honest though, I can’t say that about all the other thumbs down I give you)
By NJAzCardsFan on Feb 22, 2018 | Reply
Scott H.
ARE YOU SERIOUS…????
TAKE SOME TIME OF THESE BOARDS buddy!!!!!
YOU NEED A REST FOR EVEN THINKING THAT!!!!!!
I hope you are kidding…..
Why not Max Hall, or Skelton at this point….. NOT!
By jeffcardinalfan on Feb 22, 2018 | Reply
IF CARDS DONT FIX THE OL NOTHING ELSE MATTERS!!!
By Scott H on Feb 22, 2018 | Reply
NYCardinals212 –
New York….yeah, that explains it.
Trolling for likes? ME? Dude, you must be high.
If you ever paid attention to my posts at all, you would know how bitter I was about the whole Derek Anderson thing. That is where that came from.
Feel free to continue giving my posts negative ratings. And do so knowing that I never, have never, will never “troll” for likes.
BTW, I’m getting slammed for that post, so…. so much for your theory. Good call.
By Scott H on Feb 22, 2018 | Reply
NJAzCardsfan –
Maybe you’re too close to New York!
Too bad people don’t pay attention to what goes on around them. When our last HC was hired, what was the first thing he did? He brought in Drew Stanton, a back-up QB from the team he’d just been with previously.
In reality as we know it, new head coaches do that. They bring people over with them from where they were before.
And, yeah, I hope you’re right and I AM being ridiculous. But Derek Anderson was still on an NFL roster as of the end of the 2017 season, wasn’t he?
By Charley Shurtz on Feb 22, 2018 | Reply
nothing else matters nd you are so right jeffcadinafan if the Line is not improved Ironman would be on his back