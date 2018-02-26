Posted by Darren Urban on February 26, 2018 – 10:31 am

Basketball is a popular topic in NFL locker rooms — in part because many of these athletes believe they could have had a second professional calling in hoops. Some are clearly dreaming. Others can play a bit. (Kurt Warner, who still holds pickup games at his house, was once invited to play at the White House by then-President Obama.)

This weekend, Tyrann Mathieu — who often plays pickup and sometimes invites the public to come play in games at the local gym he frequents — had video proof he can play a little (as he has mentioned once or a few times.) Taking part in a charity game, Mathieu makes a couple of impressive crossover moves before drilling the game-winning three-pointer. If nothing else, it’s always good to see Mathieu moving around well on knees that have had their share of rough moments, ACL-wise.

More importantly, to have video evidence of his basketball prowess will no doubt be used as leverage in the locker room whenever the debate about who the top baller on the Cardinals might be.