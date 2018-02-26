Tyrann Mathieu’s game-winner on the hardwoodPosted by on February 26, 2018 – 10:31 am
Basketball is a popular topic in NFL locker rooms — in part because many of these athletes believe they could have had a second professional calling in hoops. Some are clearly dreaming. Others can play a bit. (Kurt Warner, who still holds pickup games at his house, was once invited to play at the White House by then-President Obama.)
This weekend, Tyrann Mathieu — who often plays pickup and sometimes invites the public to come play in games at the local gym he frequents — had video proof he can play a little (as he has mentioned once or a few times.) Taking part in a charity game, Mathieu makes a couple of impressive crossover moves before drilling the game-winning three-pointer. If nothing else, it’s always good to see Mathieu moving around well on knees that have had their share of rough moments, ACL-wise.
More importantly, to have video evidence of his basketball prowess will no doubt be used as leverage in the locker room whenever the debate about who the top baller on the Cardinals might be.
IM LIKE THAT. Game winners for charity, it’s what I love to do! Special thanks to #ChangeForSociety & DJ bootleg Kev for the invite. #TyrannMathieuFoundation #ChangeForSociety #ArizonaYouth pic.twitter.com/tZDPXDGCru
— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) February 26, 2018
By Steve on Feb 26, 2018 | Reply
Darren: Have you had a chance to go to Warner’s house to shoot a little hoops?
By Darren Urban on Feb 26, 2018 | Reply
Steve —
RE: Warner hoops
I have not.
By Dan Nicholson on Feb 26, 2018 | Reply
As he does often, Badger makes a play when it counts.
By Richard S on Feb 26, 2018 | Reply
Reminds me of the time I ran the shot clock at a Basketball game in my high school between two old men’s teams. Normally when you go in the game you go over to the guy running the shot clock and say who you are and who you’re going in for. Kenny Boyer who owned Kenny Boyer Ford in Hermann, Mo. at the time was playing for the Hermann rebels and he was about to go in the game. I thought to myself “He’s going to talk to me.” He didn’t. I think he assumed I knew who he was and he just went into the game without approaching the shot clock.
By JTDG on Feb 26, 2018 | Reply
Yeah, a guy with a 14 million dollar a year contract and two major knee surgeries is playing basketball.
That can’t go bad , can it?