Another Scouting combine is here. It’s shockingly warm here in Indianapolis — I’ve never taken my usual drugstore trip upon arrival wondering if I even needed the light jacket I was wearing — but the rest is the same as usual. The Cardinals’ braintrust speaks to the media Wednesday (7:45 a.m. Arizona time for Steve Wilks and 9:30 a.m. for Steve Keim), and footage shot the rest of this week will end up in one of the episodes of the Flight Plan docu-series. We will also record a special Cardinals Underground podcast Wednesday afternoon, and we will have a series of articles not only the balance of this week but also into next week based around Indy information.
By the time the combine ends, we’ll be within a week of free agency (at least the “tampering” front end.) Here, the quarterbacks have their media responsibilities on Friday and then get to the field Saturday as the draft process ramps up for that position.
But as Keim has said multiple times — and as Wilks also believes — it’s the interviews that ultimately are the most crucial here in Indy (along with the medical checks.) Keim said recently that “maybe you need to take a player who is less talented who loves it a little more.” That definitely makes the face-to-face talks crucial.
By JohnnyBluenose on Feb 27, 2018 | Reply
We had a pretty good draft in 2004. We got Larry with the third overall pick and with the first pick in round two, 33rd overall, we got Karlos Dansby. There are still some very noteworthy players from that draft class who are still playing at a very high level. Three of them are quarterbacks Manning, Rivers and Big Ben but I don’t know if there is another team who has two players of the calibre of Fitz and Los still on their roster. We know Larry is coming back but we don’t know about Dansby. At least, I don’t. As far as I know he is an unrestricted free agent who played a lot of snaps last year and played okay for a 35 year old player with a lot of miles on him and did not cost us a lot of money. I know Dansby is not as revered as Larry (nobody is) and he has played half his career in places other than Arizona but I still think he will be missed to some degree if his time as a Cardinal is over. And, if he is indeed gone, who will be replacing him?
By creditcard on Feb 27, 2018 | Reply
“Little less talent and more heart and desire”, I sure hope Nkemdiche, Humphrey, Chad Williams, Justin Bethal, and Troy Niklas are reading this article.
This draft has about half dozen college QBs that might make it into a Pro-QB. The one college QB I would stay away from is BakerMayfield. Aside from the off-field issues, and that Oklahoma should roll over most of its opponents, I view Mayfield as mediocre at best. In the Rose bowl the Georgia freshman QB completely out played Mayfield. Anytime Mayfield played against a quality defense, he literally was significantly below average in those games.
By Ken Moroney on Feb 27, 2018 | Reply
I could care less about publicity and programs in the locker rooms for following the camera as the team conducts business and practice. How about THIS TIME, we draft players who will impact the team immediately, and don’t come back without at least one QB from draft and another veteran in a trade or free agent.