Posted by Darren Urban on February 28, 2018 – 8:37 am

The newest episode of the Cardinals’ docu-series “Flight Plan” will be posted tonight on Facebook Watch. The second installment — titled “Mobilizing”– will go up at 6 p.m. The focus will be on the scouts and the annual trip to the Senior Bowl, especially to look at the quarterbacks. There’s also the moment Steve Wilks announces in a radio interview that Larry Fitzgerald is coming back to play this season.

“Flight Plan” is posted every couple of weeks. It can be seen on Facebook.com/cardinalsflightplan (you do not need a Facebook account) and as it worked last time, the episode will be posted on azcardinals.com Thursday at 6 p.m.