Being “aggressive” in the search for QBPosted by on March 1, 2018 – 6:49 am
It’s the buzzword that the Cardinals — and many teams — use this time of year: “Aggressive.”
It came up with both GM Steve Keim and coach Steve Wilks here at the Scouting combine, when both were asked what exactly it meant when they said they were going to be aggressive in their pursuit of a quarterback.
“When you don’t have one, there is no other way,” Keim said, and that’s hard to argue.
Still, both men described being aggressive pretty much the same way they have been talking about the quarterback search in general.
“We will have plans in place for free agency, but again, a trade option potentially, and the draft, it’s all three because we don’t have any on the roster currently,” Keim said. “Whether we are going to keep two or three, we’re going to have to have someone that’s experienced, and you’d like to be able to take a young guy and develop him.”
Wilks was a little more specific.
“What I mean by aggressive right here is when free agency starts, we’re going to try to get the best one, not only have a plan A but a plan B and a Plan C,” he said. “You also have to look at trades. And then, there’s the draft. We’re sitting at 15. Do we feel there is a guy we have to move up for? All those things come into play when I talk about being aggressive, not sitting back.”
By JTDG on Mar 1, 2018 | Reply
Sounds like , from Tyrann’s tweets, he will be released soon.
The Cards have been trying to work out a new deal, but again from the tweets, it doesn’t seem like it will work.
After all, if I am given a huge salary at my work, and then they said we want to change it, I wouldn’t do that, would you? So really, I never thought they would swing a restructure.
Maybe Keim caves in, but it sounds like Tyrann will not be a cardinal soon.
By JTDG on Mar 1, 2018 | Reply
So, if you are being aggressive according to the brass;
1. They plan on going after the best FA QB out there. One would have to guess that would be Cousins, but again, we don’t know the offense they want to run.
2. Then plan B is looking at trades. I can’t think of many guys out there you would want to trade for unless there are those secret ones, say like Rivers, which I can’t see at all. Other than that, Foles would come into play, but really, can’t see the eagles giving him up unless they got a boat load, and the cards won’t do that.
As for secret trades, there has been speculation the Dolphins would clear cap space by trading Tannehill. I don’t buy it for a second. He was out last year with an injury, but each year he has improved and many thought last year, he would make the jump. I would be happy with a Tannehill trade, but I just don’t see it.
3. So, plan C is a trade up in the draft. (ding, ding, ding…. winner) They feel if they can jump up, they will get their guy.
Speculation on the draft is just that, as we don’t know how FA plays out. It sounds like Plan A is to find that guy in FA. I am sure the Broncos, Jets, Browns, Vikings will all look to this as their plan A. It will be the most aggressive who lands their guys in FA.
What would be ideal for the cards is if the Jets land Cousins and the Broncos land McCarrens. That would allow QBs to drop out of the top 6 picks. Now the cards can trade up and get someone like Josh Allen.
Of course my first pick is Darnald, but when the dust settled and the cards ended up with Josh McCown and Josh Allen as the two QBs, I would be thrilled. I can’t think of a better situation than that.
By TucsonTim on Mar 1, 2018 | Reply
Any Cards fans who wouldn’t trade Keim’s entire 2016 draft class for either Garoppolo or Alex Smith? Aggressive? Hmmm….
Keimageden is upon us.
By D on Mar 1, 2018 | Reply
Free agent QB’s.
A lot of names below, let’s look at reality
Cards need at least 3 on the Roster including a draft pick QB. Doubtful they will be able to draft 1 of the top 4 QB in this draft.
FA’s
D. Brees –Dream On.
K. Cousins–Too pricey for Mr. Keim’s budget.
M. Glennon–basically an Overpaid backup now thanks to Chi.
J. Cutler– No thanks
J. McCown–Backup/mentor/bridge
D. Stanton–Backup
C. Henne–Backup
R. Fitzpatrick–3rd Stringer
D. Anderson–No thanks
M. Sanchez– No way
C. Keenum–Took his team to NFC Champ Game-will be a starter somewhere
M. Moore–Backup
S. Tolzien–way Backup
T. Bridgewater–Could be a Very Good starter
G. Smith–Backup
C. Daniel–Backup
B. Gabbert-Backup
B. Osweiler–Backup
M. Barkley–Backup
A.J. McCaron –Backup
Trade–Nick Foles.
Since Philly most likely won’t have their starter for the first 4-6 weeks of the season, I don’t see Philly trading Nick for less than a 2nd Round Draft pick.
Trevor Siemian maybe available if Denver signs another QB but he had a serious Shoulder surgery and he didn’t play well when he was healthy.
Out of the list above for finding a Starter that Keim could sign and pay, I would rank them as follows:
1- T. Bridgewater
2- C. Keenum
3- Trade for Nick Foles.
By Big Ken on Mar 1, 2018 | Reply
Tyrann isn’t the impact play-maker he once was. Too much money for what the team got out of him last season. I’m not saying he isn’t a good player. Best of luck to him.
By erik on Mar 1, 2018 | Reply
I am so upset regarding Tyrann Mathieu. Keim gives him an insanely stupid contract two years ago and now is forced to cut him. I think most of us would agree, we want the Honey Badger on this team, but Keims poor decision has now made this impossible. It didn’t have to end up this way and it was completely self-inflicted. Hopefully things somehow work out, but who would honestly expect Mathieu to restructure. I don’t think I would if it were me.
By erik on Mar 1, 2018 | Reply
I can count the good draft picks Keim has had in five years on one hand. Now that he effectively made Mathieu a cap casualty, that number will be one less.
I know nothing final has happened yet and I am being way over-dramatic. I just get worked up thinking about the state of this team and I think hearing the word “aggressive” being thrown around so much is triggering me!
By JTDG on Mar 1, 2018 | Reply
Interesting,
The Browns are open to dealing the #1 overall pick.
http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000000918335/article/john-dorsey-browns-open-to-dealing-top-pick-in-2018-nfl-draft
So aggressive is trading up to 1 and taking Darnald.
By Darren Urban on Mar 1, 2018 | Reply
JTDG —
RE: Top pick
Wait, the team with the top pick said in Indy they were open to trading?
I am shocked. Shocked I tell you.
By Rob in Phx on Mar 1, 2018 | Reply
My ranking for the QBs the Cards should pursue (that are potentially available):
1. Case Keenum
2. Trade for Nick Foles
3. Josh McCown
4. T Bridgewater
I don’t think the Cards should spend all of their Cap money on Cousins or trade 2 first round picks and a second round pick to move up into the top 5 of this year’s draft. I think at 15 or later in the first round the Cards could draft Mason Rudolph or Lamar Jackson. They could also look at Kyle Lauletta or Mike White in the 2nd or 3rd rounds.
By Rob in Phx on Mar 1, 2018 | Reply
The Browns are open to trading the #1 pick because they are not impressed by any of the top Qbs in this draft. Of course last year they weren’t impressed by Patrick Mahomes or Deshaun Watson.
By D on Mar 1, 2018 | Reply
I am wiping the sarcasm off my key board…wait until the Giants and Colts get in front of the media, guessing they will say the same thing as the Browns.. if you want to send 2 #1 picks along with a 2nd pick to move up…
Aggressive would be to fly to New Orleans and give one of those Jerry Jones type of deals/offers to D. Brees. Load/structure it to hit the 2019 Cap when AZ will have much more Cap Space.
By Coach K on Mar 1, 2018 | Reply
When I hear coach using the word AGGRESSIVE, it tells me one thing….
The Cardinals are going to trade with Cleveland for pick #1 or pick #4
I am absolutely certain this is what the plan in.
The question is, what will be offer Cleveland?
No doubt in my mind listening to coach and Keim, WE ARE MOVING UP.
MY GUT FEELING IS TO MAKE THE FIRST PICK IN THIS DRAFT.
By JTDG on Mar 1, 2018 | Reply
Darren,
Your back to making comments.
Frankly, after the Wentz failure and then the Watson failure, and the chance to draft a guy many believe has an upside to be elite, I am surprised.
But hey, they are the Browns. There is a reason they are 1-31 the last two years.
What was more shocking is how you wrote another article about Keim being aggressive. Now , that shocked me.
By Darren Urban on Mar 1, 2018 | Reply
JTDG —
RE: Aggressive
Just passing on what they said. That phrase seems to be a favorite around these comments. They were asked directly about it. Those were the answers.
By jeffcardinalfan on Mar 1, 2018 | Reply
no one will believe me but if you could put chase Daniel’s mind and heart into gabbert’s body you would have the next great qb…why chase haS NEVER HAD THE OPPORTUNITY TO compete for a starting job is beyond me just because he is 5′ 11″ and change.
we will see how much input wilks has as far as being aggressive in qb hunt…sk’s aggressive is the cheaper of keenum, bridgewater, or gabbert foles for a second? that would be wonderful but its not gonna happen…no way sk trades up into top 5 pics!! a gm on the way down just wont spend high pic on qb to develop under next gm. so look for Mayfield if hes there, Rudolph-maybe, or someone like falk from wash state in second.
tyrann should be gone if he wont take a pay cut-great guy but hurt and not same player he was in past.
IF OFFENSIVE LINE IS NOT UPGRADED IT JUST DOES NOT MATTER WHO QB IS