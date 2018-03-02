QBs make a good impression at the podiumPosted by on March 2, 2018 – 3:25 pm
There are almost always “important” media interview sessions here at the Scouting combine. Most of the time it has to do with players with potential red flags. Any position can be represented — think Vontaze Burfict, Manti Te’o or even Tyrann Mathieu — but many times, it has to do with the quarterback. That’s the position that leads most often, and the one the gets the most scrutiny. Ryan Mallett was grilled in Indy, as was Cam Newton. Johnny Manziel too.
I remember back in 2006, not knowing much about a Vanderbilt quarterback who was gaining steam as a prospect, and after his session, thinking if I was the Cardinals I’d be wary. Jay Cutler could play, but he definitely gave off a lousy vibe.
Friday, the quarterbacks all talked. All the top guys have some kind of scrutiny. But after getting a chance to hear all of them, all left good impressions, albeit in different ways. Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson definitely showed the most personality, with Mayfield coming strong with his confidence he will be the best QB and emphasizing he will be honest with whatever missteps he might have made. “I want teams to know what they are getting,” he said.
Jackson could only chuckle at the idea he might be asked to move to receiver. “Man, I thought I did pretty good at quarterback,” he said with a smile. (He did.) He said no teams have talked to him about a position switch but it doesn’t matter, because he isn’t going anywhere. The other top guys — Josh Allen, Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen — were solid themselves. Nothing flashy, but they didn’t come across poorly.
Of course, it’s the interview process with the teams behind closed doors that will ultimately mean more. But teams do pay attention to how these players handle their business in front of the cameras. That box has been checked.
By Scott H on Mar 2, 2018 | Reply
I’ve never liked Cutler for his personality. He has none. No fire, no intensity. Not a leader. Looks like he is dozing off half the time. I’m assuming he is going back into retirement, which is probably a good thing.
I guess Manziel has personality….but it was never a personality that I liked. He is not an NFL QB. He might end up on a roster somewhere this year, but….he doesn’t have it.
Kinda surprised the Kaepernick people haven’t been more vocal since the season ended. But I’m kinda glad they haven’t been.
By JTDG on Mar 2, 2018 | Reply
Silly to think Lamar Jackson should switch.
There have been some I voiced strongly about that should switch (Logan Thomas and the QB from Texas A&M we signed last year or year before) both those guys had no chance at QB.
But Jackson has ability. He has that “it” factor for the right offense. He wouldn’t work in a traditional drop back offense like BA ran.
But I see a lot of Randall Cunningham and Mike Vick in him. They both were successful in the NFL, albeit they did have their ups and downs.
But Jackson is a QB. He also may be the fastest guy on the field at times too.
By Ken Moroney on Mar 2, 2018 | Reply
Mayfield or Jackson would be my favorite 2 QBs but buy a current 2nd string QB
By Scott H on Mar 2, 2018 | Reply
Ya know….I commented pretty recently about the 49ers locking up their center and paired that with the Jimmy G trade as examples of a team that seems to be putting the right pieces in place. And I got raked over the coals, accused of whining about a team that was doing nothing more than signing their own players. And that I had no patience.
And since then, I’ve seen trades being made all over the place. So I guess teams are doing more than just signing their own players, aren’t they? Yeah, it kinda looks like they are.
Again, that fits MY definition of aggressiveness. Our FO is talking about it. Other teams are doing it.
So, is it me having no patience? Or is it this organization having maybe just a little too much?
Other teams aren’t waiting for FA to start addressing their needs. And given how many needs this team has….it sure seems like maybe they could be out there right now, too, getting some ( or even just ONE ) of their needs met. But we just keep talking about Plans A, B, & C.
There is no reason why the “aggressiveness” has to wait until a certain date on the calender. Other teams aren’t waiting.
Oh, but it’s me, right? No patience?
By dynosoar on Mar 2, 2018 | Reply
I read the quotes from Steve Keim about O-Lineman being difficult to get ready for NFL play, some having to do with their use in a college spread offense.
Perhaps spend an entire draft on just the O-Line. Or pick up five extra picks and draft seven O-Lineman and other best players.
Then follow BA’s approach and have a coach solely responsible for getting that drafted O-Line in playing condition and prepared to all be starters Season 1 or maybe season two.
Get a young O-Line with a coach dedicated to them and them alone and train them up. We’ll have the best O-Line for years to come, like the Hogs of my younger days.
Then the QB will have time to find receivers and Running Backs will have holes to run through and they will all know each other and have that chemistry and support for each other we’ve heard of over the years.
Perhaps the best O-Line coach would be a fierce and unstoppable Linebacker or D-Lineman who could say, here’s how to stop me… If you can.