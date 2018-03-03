Posted by Darren Urban on March 3, 2018 – 10:58 am

Larry Fitzgerald is a basketball fan, and often watches the Suns from courtside seats. Friday night, he also got involved. When the Thunder were playing the Suns, star Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook ended up on his back and sliding hard into the sideline right where Fitz was sitting. Fitzgerald eventually helped Westbrook up, although Westbrook didn’t really acknowledge Fitz’s gesture. (He looked perturbed he ended up there in the first place.

After the game, however, Westbrook did compliment Fitzgerald’s effort.

“That’s once in a lifetime that I get helped up by a great athlete like himself and an exceptional football player and a good friend,” Westbrook said.

It’s remarkable sometimes how all these excellent athletes end up friends. There is obviously a kinship when these pro stars reach a certain level. Fitzgerald, if you hadn’t seen, also had a chance to play some golf with Tiger Woods recently.

Once again, as we wait for football to fully gear up again, it’s about the hoops.

Just a really good athlete helping another really good athlete up to his feet. pic.twitter.com/8XfziHLdMW — Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) March 3, 2018