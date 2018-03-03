Fitzgerald lends hand to Russell WestbrookPosted by on March 3, 2018 – 10:58 am
Larry Fitzgerald is a basketball fan, and often watches the Suns from courtside seats. Friday night, he also got involved. When the Thunder were playing the Suns, star Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook ended up on his back and sliding hard into the sideline right where Fitz was sitting. Fitzgerald eventually helped Westbrook up, although Westbrook didn’t really acknowledge Fitz’s gesture. (He looked perturbed he ended up there in the first place.
After the game, however, Westbrook did compliment Fitzgerald’s effort.
“That’s once in a lifetime that I get helped up by a great athlete like himself and an exceptional football player and a good friend,” Westbrook said.
It’s remarkable sometimes how all these excellent athletes end up friends. There is obviously a kinship when these pro stars reach a certain level. Fitzgerald, if you hadn’t seen, also had a chance to play some golf with Tiger Woods recently.
Once again, as we wait for football to fully gear up again, it’s about the hoops.
Just a really good athlete helping another really good athlete up to his feet. pic.twitter.com/8XfziHLdMW
— Up The Thunder (@UpTheThunder) March 3, 2018
By shane on Mar 3, 2018 | Reply
to whom this may concern i’m a 38 year old male living in Fla but a huge AZ cardinals fan, now i got that out of the way, lets get 2 a few concerns i have with management, 1st u guys get a coach that is defensive minded when we need a offensive minded coach, makes no sense 2 me but ill move on, now i here u want to sign a sub par QB in Kirk Cousins & then the pay him millions of dollars towards your salary cap is not a smart move, this is what the front office should do if they are smart they find a way to draft Lamar Jackson & then go sign A.J McCarron 4 less money than cousins again why pay an above 500% QB why give someone all that money to play 500 win% football, that is what u do when u want 2 lose come on front office lets be smart for once in the off season please please u guys do want to win right?? well i hope so, lets get smart & get the right QB not an over priced average QB like Kirk Cousins let the Broncos or Vikings or Jets pay for an average QB #be smart & draft Lamar Jackson & sign A.J McCarron please front office..
By faster on Mar 3, 2018 | Reply
@shane, i agree with your assesment of cousins, to much money for his performance.
but mccarron? hue jackson tried last year to trade him for the browns, and if mccarron signs with the browns, its a win-win situation. mccarron knows, the coach will build around him, and jackson get a known comodity (sorry).
if foles decides for the vikings, i could live with mccarron, but i doubt, he would turn down a offer of cleveland, even if it is not as high as from another team.
i expect a try to get foles, if it works, good, if not, then go for keenum.
backup, stanton, and if he doesn`t fit, maybe try a young one, hey, a copy of the foles trade from the eagles would be appreciated, and take some qbs who were not drafted as FA.
don`t get it wrong, i appreciate lamar jackson, but with the results of our team with qb in the first round, better take a defense player, BAP, or trade down.
keim is one of the better in FA, and well above the median with trades, but drafting qbs in the first round …….
By dynosoar on Mar 3, 2018 | Reply
Wasn’t A.J. McCarron on our team as an undrafted QB at one point?
I’m not a Cousins fan, but just saw an article on Yahoo (and no, I usually don’t out a lot of stock into Yahoo News being accurate), but that begs the question, why would Larry recruit Cousins unless he saw something different than I see.
Why is Cousins considered the best FA QB out there right now when we have others available, including the NFL winning QB in Foles?
Hmmm.
I also find it interesting that so many elite athletes are friends, but they do have the means to travel in the same circles, distances not being an issue if one has the money to travel.