Posted by on March 5, 2018 – 11:55 am
The Scouting combine is the perfect place for quarterback speculation, with all the top draft possibilities coming in to talk, all the teams on hand to watch and speak to the media, all the agents there to whisper things and free agency coming just a week after its conclusion. It’s fun to wonder about anyway, but important since the Cardinals don’t have a quarterback, period, as of now.
There was plenty suggested about what free agents might go where, what could happen to first domino Kirk Cousins (the Cardinals have been named as a potential suitor, but Cousins was always thought to be drawing many) and what kind of money he could make, and where all the other QBs might fit after that: Case Keenum, A.J. McCarron, Sam Bradford, Teddy Bridgewater, Josh McCown, and, of course, whether Drew Stanton and/or Blaine Gabbert could still end up in the mix here in Arizona. All those puzzle pieces then impact the draft and the top names there.
What might be more interesting right now is to try and pinpoint not the individual quarterbacks per se, but the teams that might be interested in drafting a young QB. It might not impact how free agency plays out directly, but it could turn some free-agent decisions for those getting bridge QBs into higher pressure situations come the draft. For instance, the Giants already have Eli Manning, and could take RB Saquon Barkley second overall. But a quarterback has to be in play there, given Manning’s age.
Looking at the league, however, you can make the case — to varying degrees of urgency, of course — that 15 teams in the first round (and the Browns and Bills each have two picks in the first round) could consider a young QB going forward. And that doesn’t include the Cardinals. Some are obvious: The Browns, Broncos, Jets and Vikings — and Cards — have to have a QB (if they don’t have someone like Cousins who would be a long-term solution.) Some teams need to groom someone behind a QB who is older: The Giants, Redskins, Chargers, Saints, Steelers and Patriots. And then there are the teams that might be looking to move on from their current situation: The Dolphins, Bengals, Ravens, Bills and Jaguars.
That’s a lot of places a QB could go — and another reason it’s dangerous for a team to think they can get the guy they want into the second round, when a team might just spend a late first-rounder to grab a guy.
By D on Mar 5, 2018 | Reply
Many pieces will fall next week with the QBs.
I would think we will hear by next Tues where K. Cousins and C. Keenum will be playing. (maybe Monday night)
Jets, Broncos, Vikings and Cards are all eyeing the same players..Cousins, Keenum, Bridgewater…..which ever team misses out on these 3 will go the McCown/Bradford route and look into the draft for long term solutions.
A. Norwell will cost big $. The only way AZ could afford him is to release both Iupati and Veldheer, meaning 3 out of the 5 starters for next year will be new faces and a whole new right side of the Oline. But Norwell is worth it if the Cards want to run the ball first.
Right side Oline-
sign C. Fleming from the Pats in UFA or C. Hubbard OT from the Steelers
Draft B. Smith from Auburn for RG in Round 3.
Wetzel could play RG until the draft pick is ready hopefully by mid season.
Center- Shipley/Tuerk
Backups-Boehm, Holden, Wetzel
By JTDG on Mar 5, 2018 | Reply
Well, I think the Browns will not draw a big name FA QB. If I was a betting man, here is how I believe the first 4 picks go.
I’m thinking Saquan Barkley goes number 1 overall. I just don’t think the Browns want to risk losing him to the Giants.
The Giants , then take Darnald to play a year behind Manning at #2.
I think the Browns will then trade up with the colts for 4 to 3 to get Josh Allen because I think that is a spot where teams will be able to move up to.
Then, the Colts take Bradley Chubb at 4.
I think Cousins ends up in Minnesota as they have 50 million in cap space and a super bowl contender team.
So, that leaves Case Keenum, Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Bradford and AJ McCarrens .
With Lamar Jackson, Josh Rosen, Baker Mayfield, and Mason Rudolph all there to be drafted, it will be interesting which direction the Broncos and then Jets go.
With the cards sitting at 15, with 23 million in cap space, they are in a tough spot.
With the way Barkley performed this year and at the combine, how do you not take him if you are the browns since you have 2 of the top 4 picks.
If I were the browns, I would try to lock up the number 2 pick with the Giants so I could have the top 2 picks. But the Giants are in the drivers seat. They get Barkley or Darnald.
By RagingREDBird on Mar 5, 2018 | Reply
I am so tired of QB talk. The truth is none of us know anything and all this talk is just nervous anticipation over something half the group will mostly hate the answer the Cards bring us. The other half will find a way to back the person and get excited about them cause honestly what other chose do we really have as a fan.
Everybody acts like we know what we are talking about.
Here is my uneducated guess…I would take over priced Kirk, knee weak Bridgewater, hot wife Tannehill and for cheaper cost short but spunky Case.
Foles is fools gold, Sam can go eat his green ham, McCown would be a feel good story at best.
By Scott H on Mar 5, 2018 | Reply
There was some discussion on Fox Sports radio today about how the Kirk Cousins thing seems to have become a 4-horse race between the Vikings, Jets, Cardinals, and Broncos.
First, don’t the Vikings already have more QB’s than they can use??
Mathematically, I guess it’s simple, then – the Vikings sign Cousins, they ditch their 3 current QB’s and since there are 3 teams left, everybody gets one. Done!
But as it was being discussed today, there was less mention of the Cardinals than the other teams. Hard to believe the Browns aren’t mentioned in relation to Cousins. But, then again….it’s the Browns, so maybe that DOES make sense.
I could see Elway going hard after Cousins. He seems to prefer veteran QB’s and there is a decent offense in place.
By faster on Mar 5, 2018 | Reply
browns: jackson preffers mccarron and a rockie, so i expect mccarron.
the first round, i think they will trade down, depend on the fa signigs, and then up again, and choose barkley. with the third pick, i would expect.
denver will never pay cousins 30 mio, so i expect them to try keenum.
and there are rumors tthat a afc team is offering a second round pick for foles.
interesting times.
By JTDG on Mar 5, 2018 | Reply
I keep hearing people speculate that Ryan Tannehill is available. Even Darren eluded to it.
I would sure like to hear that from the Dolphins. After all, who then QBs them? They are in the same boat as AZ if they trade him. Makes no sense.
Same goes for Dalton. His backup , AJ McCarrens is a FA, so they would have no one. again, doesn’t make sense.
Not sure why these two names keep coming up. The Dolphins need to stop paying DTs 26 million a year, and find weapons for Tannehill.
Same goes with Dalton. The Bengals let Andrew Whitworth and Kevin Zeitler , two very good lineman walk, Sanu walks, and then they blame Dalton. Stupid.
The Jags were smart. They have a QB who has been up and down in Bortles but they locked him up, because you can’t win without a QB. Now Bortles will get back Allen Robinson next year. That was smart
I just don’t see Dalton or Tannehill as “available” . Of course the dolphins are trading away their best wr and trading for an OLB who hasn’t had double digit sacks since 2014.
To further my comments above, I think the Browns sign McCarrons, draft Barkley #1 overall and then at 4, they may take Allen, but it would not be a surprise if they took Fitzpatrick the S/CB from Alabama and then take a QB at 33 like Rudolph.
By Darren Urban on Mar 5, 2018 | Reply
JTDG —
RE: “Available”
To be clear, I never said Tannehill or Dalton would be “available.” Both those teams need backup QBs because McCarron is gone and Matt Moore might be. And, as with Flacco, if one of those teams finds the right young guy early — a la Mahomes/Alex Smith — they might pull the trigger and change in 2019. In the context of what I wrote, that certainly is a possibility.