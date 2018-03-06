Posted by Darren Urban on March 6, 2018 – 8:56 am

The NFL put out the official draft order of all seven rounds for April. The Cardinals, of course, have seven picks after acquiring three compensatory choices. They have two picks in the third round, none in the sixth, and their seventh round pick is third to last (so, barring a trade, Saturday is gonna be a long day.) The Cardinals’ original choices are all 15th in the respective rounds:

First round (15th overall)

Second round (47th overall)

Third round (79th overall)

Third round comp pick (33rd in round, 97th overall)

Fourth round comp pick (34th in round, 134th overall)

Fifth round (152nd overall)

Seventh round comp pick (36th in round, 254th overall)