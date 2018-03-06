Where the Cardinals’ draft picks officially fallPosted by on March 6, 2018 – 8:56 am
The NFL put out the official draft order of all seven rounds for April. The Cardinals, of course, have seven picks after acquiring three compensatory choices. They have two picks in the third round, none in the sixth, and their seventh round pick is third to last (so, barring a trade, Saturday is gonna be a long day.) The Cardinals’ original choices are all 15th in the respective rounds:
First round (15th overall)
Second round (47th overall)
Third round (79th overall)
Third round comp pick (33rd in round, 97th overall)
Fourth round comp pick (34th in round, 134th overall)
Fifth round (152nd overall)
Seventh round comp pick (36th in round, 254th overall)
By Coach K on Mar 6, 2018 | Reply
Darren,
Would you agree that we must not give up the best player available to reach for a Quarterback in round one?
If so, I say take the sure thing in round one like the best offensive tackle, or best defensive tackle as an example.
Yes, we need a quarterback, but if we cannot afford to get one of the top two blue chip QB prospects, I think it’s too costly to move up for Rosen or Mayfield. I would rather get offensive line and defensive line addressed first.
Rudolph will slide to round two along with Jackson. Falk will be there in round three. I’d rather have the Cards sign Keenum or McCown, or even Gabbert and then get their QB in round two or three.
We need O-line, D-line, wide receiver and corner. Thankfully, this draft is loaded with quality defensive backs So one will be available in round three or four.
Do you agree we focus on Best Available Athlete, or do you think our QB situation warrants taking a risk and moving up to grab one of the top four QB prospects?
By Darren Urban on Mar 6, 2018 | Reply
Coach K —
RE: First round
IMO, no, you don’t reach. But “reach” is a subjective term, no?
It all depends with how far you are reaching. I have seen a couple places where they say the top QB is only the fifth or sixth best player — so are the Browns reaching if they go QB No. 1?
You think those QBs will be there in round two. I would not be surprised at all if both Jackson and Rudolph are off the board (along with Rosen/Darnold/Mayfield/Allen) by the time the Cards pick 15th in round two. Again, it’s a game of chicken with a lot of other teams, and you don’t know who might be waiting to grab a QB. At some point, the Cards need to draft a QB high. I don’t want it to be someone they don’t believe in.
I do agree with the comment from yesterday that there are so many views from the fans about what should happen at the position that, no matter what they do, many will be unhappy with the decision.
By JTDG on Mar 6, 2018 | Reply
For all those who think Keim is a master at the cap;
The cards are now (after adjustment by league) a tad over 20 million in cap space.
Had Carson Palmer decided to play this year, the cards would have @ 6 million in cap space.
That isn’t enough to sign our own FAs, let alone someone elses. So, had Palmer played, it would have been tough to land a Tramon Williams, Josh Bynes, John Brown, Jaron Brown or any of those guys and players like Norwell or any other name would have been impossible.
But since Palmer did retire, he gives the cards 14 million in cap relief bringing the cap up to 20 million.
So, for those who want Cousins and fix the line, good luck with that.
Now, with a release of Veldheer and Iupati, you can get 13 million more in cap space and with the release of Badger, you get another 5 million. Bucannon counts as 8.7 million so you could move him. So you could add another 27 million to that 20 million to give us 47 million in cap room.
But now you need a LG, RT, ILB and Safety, and you still need help at CB2 and CB3 (since 80% of the time you are in nickle), and Center and RG, and receivers; Not to mention the all important QB or should I say QBs, since we need at least 2.
Don’t worry, all can be fixed in the draft. At 47 million in cap room after cuts / trades, and 4 picks in the top 100, the cards could turn this around. But that would take aggressive moves that pay off.
Oh wait, the guy who got us in this mess is the guy who will fix it? Uhg.
By JTDG on Mar 6, 2018 | Reply
Coach K and Darren;
I respect Mike Mayock as one of the tops in analyzing the draft. I also agree completely with his believe, that if there is a QB who you believe is that franchise guy, there is no such thing as reaching.
If he is your guy, meaning he can be that guy for the next 10 years leading your team, grab him. Don’t get caught up in this, “can I move down a few spots and get him” stuff.
If you believe Rudolph is a franchise guy or Lamar Jackson, or whoever, and they are at 15, take them.
If you don’t believe they are a franchise guy, why are you wasting a 2nd round pick? Don’t take them at all.
Those flyers, so to speak, are for teams with a QB. They are thinking, hey if he pans out great, but if not, I still have my guy. Like the cards with Palmer the last few years.
But a team like the cards now , who need a starter, can’t waste picks. They have lots of needs. So, you take that franchise guy if you believe he is a franchise guy. Otherwise, don’t take a QB and get a FA till you find him.
As a GM, you have to stay focused and not listen to the news. If you felt there were 3 franchise QBs in this draft, and they are gon at 15, go a different direction with all your picks.
But if Lamar Jackson or Rudolph is the guy, take him at 15
By D on Mar 6, 2018 | Reply
JTDG
Keim will need MacGyver bubble gum to fill all of the holes this offseason with his limited CAP space.
The one saving grace is that he could push some signing bonuses to next year when AZ will have much more Cap space available.
I am ruling out Cousins signing here because it doesn’t make any sense for him. His Agent already has two team competing against each other in MN and NY, his deal will get done on Monday via by phone.
It will be the struggle for Keim to fight against the loser of MN/Jets and the Broncos for the scraps of Keenum/Bridgewater etc because Keim will want these QB’s to visit Tempe while most teams will do a deal over the phone and have a done deal by Tues. (assuming AJ will sign with the Browns)
I could see Keim having to change to plan B/C by signing McCown type of Vet and draft Rudolph in Round 1. Like Darren has stated, he won’t be able to wait until Round 2 because the top 7 QB’s could be gone by pick 47. I would try to move back 5-8 spots to gain additional 2nd round pick and still take Rudolph.
Use your second round draft picks for CB and OT or Guard
I could see Veldheer and Iupati released and probably the Badger, but guessing Bucannon will stay.
Keim will need to spend wisely on free agents due to the number of holes and limited funds.
G- J. Sitton
WR- C. Latimer/ T. Gabriel
OT- C. Fleming
TE- E. Dickson/V. Green
ILB- J. Bynes
CB- T. Williams/B. Maxwell
OLB- K. Martin
By clssylssy on Mar 6, 2018 | Reply
Just saw the latest mock draft having the Cardinals taking Mayfield at 15. I HOPE NOT! It seems there are some very impressive players in this draft, many of whom are at positions we desperately need. I hope all this Combine hype isn’t to snow fans into believing we are so desperate that anybody we take is going to be a gift! Many of the major “Contender teams” are focusing on offensive linemen and secondary players, and while we don’t have our franchise QB, that doesn’t mean we have to “settle” just to put somebody in a uniform.
It was interesting to hear Keim talk about Mayfield and commoent that he didn’t foresee his personality changing–hmm, couldn’t agree more, plus the guy wasn’t that gifted as a physical speciman with sloppy feet. Hard to picture Mayfield and Fitz on the same roster!
By creditcard on Mar 6, 2018 | Reply
I’ve always liked Tom Coughlin, his eye for talent, and philosophy on who to pay. Coughlin claimed — pay the people closest to the ball the most.
Therefore, your QB then the two lines (O-line and D-Line) are the next to highest paid, then RBs and LBs, then finally WRs and secondary.
Cardinals have done the opposite.
enough said.
By JTDG on Mar 6, 2018 | Reply
Creditcard,
I think Coughlin has a point.
I think you can find RBs and Receivers and ILBs in every draft that can play.
The QB handles the ball on every play, calls the plays, is the leader. That is why he makes the most. Protecting that QB now becomes very important, so the line gets paid.
Now , hitting that QB, becomes huge, so pass rushers get paid.
That all makes sense. But because this league has defenses playing nickel so much, those CBs value has gone up. DBs who can tackle and cover are very valuable because you can take a LB off the field. So, since the defenses have changed, so has the value of DBs .
So, the cards highest paid players are(with no QB yet), Larry, Pat P , Chandler Jones, and TM.
TM , in 2015, makes sense as does Chandler and PP. but Larry doesn’t.
But how could you not pay Larry? When you have the GOAT, doesn’t that philosophy go out the window? I don’t think I could ever not pay Larry, even if Coughlin is correct.
By jeffcardinalfan on Mar 6, 2018 | Reply
how the draft goes will be determined on what happens in free agency.
in mho cards should NOT bid on cousins and should sign in order: one of bridgewater, keenum, taylor, mccown, and sign gabber as well.
cut Gresham and iupati, let hb go if he wont redo his contract.
resign t Williams and kareem martin and bynes, let buchanon go.
sign a top guard in fa.
then in draft with first 4 pics take qb, ol, corner, and receiver…not necessarily in that order. with last 3 pics take interior d-line and speed for special teams.
as far as drafting a qb-its a crapshoot at best. all prospects have a flaw and its hard to tell if it matters(to paraphrase cosner). brady-small and slow, montana-average arm and small, Demarcus Russell-great physical talent-bust, ryan leaf-great physical talent-bad head, Russell Wilson-too small. however if you invest a lot in high qb pic and he bombs its a career ender for gm and coach. you can also get incredibly lucky_prescorr in 4rth or brady in 6th-doesnt happen often.
im sure sk will mess this up…as ive said before I believe wilks is sk’s last coach if cards don’t win.