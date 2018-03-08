Posted by Darren Urban on March 8, 2018 – 6:13 pm

Tyrann Mathieu was traveling the media circuit Thursday to talk about upcoming events he has coming up — a charity kickball game and his “Heart of a Badger” football camps — when it happened to coincide with discussions with the Cardinals about his contract. Mathieu is due a good chunk of guaranteed money March 14 if he remains on his current deal.

“I think there are different ways you can go about restructuring you contract,” Mathieu said during an appearance on NFL Network. “Some guys like their money up front, some guys put it on the back end. The tough part is when someone asks you to take a pay cut. I don’t think that makes sense for a lot of players.”

Asked directly if the Cards had asked him to take a cut, Mathieu said with a smile, “I don’t know.” He also mentioned his agent was the one talking numbers with the team. Asked if he’d be open to a cut, Mathieu said “that’s a conversation that has to be had. My first conversation about (the contract) was today, this morning. We’ll see where it goes.”

Mathieu added, “I love Arizona, obviously. It is a place I feel I really grew up in. The fans, the city, everyone accepting me with open arms. But like I said, when players get in this situation, these things are completely out of our control. Obviously the team has a decision to make. That decision doesn’t necessarily involve me.”

In the end, Mathieu will be part of the decision. He did add, “I would like to make as much as I can make.”