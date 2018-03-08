Tyrann Mathieu talks contractPosted by on March 8, 2018 – 6:13 pm
Tyrann Mathieu was traveling the media circuit Thursday to talk about upcoming events he has coming up — a charity kickball game and his “Heart of a Badger” football camps — when it happened to coincide with discussions with the Cardinals about his contract. Mathieu is due a good chunk of guaranteed money March 14 if he remains on his current deal.
“I think there are different ways you can go about restructuring you contract,” Mathieu said during an appearance on NFL Network. “Some guys like their money up front, some guys put it on the back end. The tough part is when someone asks you to take a pay cut. I don’t think that makes sense for a lot of players.”
Asked directly if the Cards had asked him to take a cut, Mathieu said with a smile, “I don’t know.” He also mentioned his agent was the one talking numbers with the team. Asked if he’d be open to a cut, Mathieu said “that’s a conversation that has to be had. My first conversation about (the contract) was today, this morning. We’ll see where it goes.”
Mathieu added, “I love Arizona, obviously. It is a place I feel I really grew up in. The fans, the city, everyone accepting me with open arms. But like I said, when players get in this situation, these things are completely out of our control. Obviously the team has a decision to make. That decision doesn’t necessarily involve me.”
In the end, Mathieu will be part of the decision. He did add, “I would like to make as much as I can make.”
By georgiebird on Mar 8, 2018 | Reply
HB is a good player- but nothing more at this stage of his career. There is no way HB should play for the Cards in 2018.
Keim has a chance to distance himself from a lot of bad contract extensions over the past few years- PP is another bad contract.
The Cards have a new coach and a new QB to come- it’s time for the Cards to move on from the bad moves of the past.
The West is a tougher division now than it was during BA’s time. The Cards have to begin getting the Big moves right- as in FA and high draft choices.
If HB goes elsewhere to the perfect situation, like Campbell did- then maybe he can have a decent year. Conversely, if HB stays – even at a cut in pay- any injury or sub-par performance is going to start putting nails in SK’s body box.
By Darren Urban on Mar 8, 2018 | Reply
Georgie —
RE: Peterson
Sorry, you lost me when you said Peterson has a bad contract.
By Dan on Mar 8, 2018 | Reply
Well, at least he got new teeth with us…….I like Budda Baker a lot better than damaged goods anyway.
By georgiebird on Mar 8, 2018 | Reply
Darren,
Had so much in the post and you got lost. Your allegiance to PP as it was to Adrian Wilson is is to be admired.
By Darren Urban on Mar 8, 2018 | Reply
Georgie —
RE: P2
Again, why is the Peterson contract bad? One of the best cornerbacks in the league, and that’s what the going rate is for the top CBs. If he were on the open market, he’d be paid even more. So, as you mention my allegiance to Peterson, I’ll ask, other than the illogically strong level of whatever it is you have for Peterson, upon what do you base your comment?
By Damien on Mar 8, 2018 | Reply
Playing with fire doing this he just became healthy again lol if we do release him hope he lands out of the NFC west don’t want to see him making us pay