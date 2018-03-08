Windows and sea(hawk) change in the NFC WestPosted by on March 8, 2018 – 12:48 pm
The so-called “windows” all stay open for only so long in the NFL. That doesn’t mean a team can’t sustain competitiveness, or that any success must be followed with a significant down period. But rosters turn, great players get older, and the equation always changes. The Cardinals have gone through a ton of change this offseason, transitioning from Bruce Arians to Steve Wilks as coach and seeking out a quarterback now that Carson Palmer has retired. It demands the focus locally, but clearly, it’s not the only transition going on in the NFC West.
The Seahawks have traded away star defensive end Michael Bennett. Star cornerback Richard Sherman, coming off a major Achilles injury, looks like he very soon will become an ex-Seahawk. Safety Earl Thomas is reportedly on the trading block, and the future of defensive cogs defensive end Cliff Avril and safety Kam Chancellor is very much in doubt. And that doesn’t even include the fact coach Pete Carroll blew out the majority of his coaching staff and brought in new guys.
The Rams were on the upswing last season and it looks like — although not guaranteed — that the 49ers are trending the same. Everyone is waiting to see what the new versions of both the Cardinals and Seahawks will look like. It’s one thing to have Avril or Bennett not around. It’s quite another to think that Sherman might not be a Seahawk, especially when it comes to playing Larry Fitzgerald and the Cardinals.
The division definitely has a different feel to it.
By JTDG on Mar 8, 2018 | Reply
If I opened a Genie bottle and got to be the GM of the cards, I thought how I would approach this team at this point. I know this is long. Sorry.
After watching tape and thinking about how to work the cap, the situation the cards are in and the coaching staff, and their philosophy, if I was placed in the GM spot, here is how I would attack it.
First Free Agency;
The cards have many needs but not much cap room. The cards trade Tyrann Mathieu for a late 4th round pick freeing up 5 million in cap room. After the release of AP , Veldheer, Iupati,and Shipley, Trade or release Bucannon. the cards have 52 million million in cap space. Therefore they sign;
– G Andrew Norwell – 5 years 60 million (same as Kevin Zeitler last year), the cap hit would be 8 million for 2018. Why? Dominate guard who played for Ray Brown in Carolina. Will play LG
– DE Daquan Jones – 4 years 32 million, cap hit 6 million in 2018. Why? will pair with Corey Peters and Olsen Pierre to give the cards a very good Dline.
– QB Josh McCown – 2 years 12 million, cap hit of 6 million. Why? Perfect bridge QB for a rookie.
– CB Richard Sherman once released. 3 years 39 million, 13 million cap hit. Why? Goes without saying.
– Resign, Josh Bynes (2 years 4 million cap hit 1.5), Kareem Martin 1 year 1 million, John Brown 1 year 1 million
Roughly Remaining cap for rookies , ect = 15 million
Draft;
First, I love Sam Darnald. He is my first choice. My second Choice is Josh Allen. My Third Choice is Lamar Jackson. Why Jackson? If the cards become a run first team, he can put so much pressure on defenses with RPOs.
Pick 15 – Lamar Jackson QB / Josh Allen if he falls
I would do whatever to trade up for Darnald but I don’t know if the cards can move up and I feel Sam Darnald and Josh Allen are picked in the first 4 picks. So, I look at the QBs left. I think there are 4 guys I believe could be Franchise QBs ; Darnald, Allen, Rosen and Jackson.
You can not pass on a franchise QB and although I love Darnald and Allen, I can’t get them, so I choose Jackson with the 15th pick. If Josh Allen falls, he is my guy. But I doubt he falls.
Pick 47 – Billy Price – Center
Many believe he won’t be on the board, but there are 9 OL in front of him. Plus he has a torn pec, which may cause him to drop. I think he will be there at 47 and he gives the cards a really good center with guards Smith and Norwell on each side. If Price is selected,
Second option – Frank Ragnow -center
Pick 79 – Braden Smith – G
Will step in and play RG day one. A Kevin Zeitler type power blocker. Perfect with Price and Norwell.
Pick 97 – Deon Cain – WR
Cain is big and fast and would be a nice deep threat for Jackson. Give cards a legit 2nd receiver to pair with Fitz. If he is gone, Michael Gallup would be an excellent choice.
Pick 134 – John Kelly – RB
Love this kid. He is a tough runner and can catch the ball. In 2009, a Tennessee RB was overlooked (Arian Foster). This kid is just as good. If Wilks plans on running the ball a lot, he could come in and spell DJ. And if DJ is expecting 14 million a year, he could take over next year.
Pick 152 – Kameron Kelly – FS
Lots of range, good size and speed. Played CB this year but was a safety before. Plays behind Bethea in 2018 and could have a shot at starting in 2019. ST and back up in 2018.
Pick 254 – Trey Walker – S/CB
He can play both. Is 6’2, 200 lbs and runs a 4.5, with long arms. Sounds like a guy Wilks could turn into a player.
If you could swing a trade for Badger or Bucannon;
D’Montre Wade – CB
Who? Small school guy with loads of talent. Wilks has a history of guys like Josh Norman and Bradbury, who became very good CBs who came from small schools. He will be perfect to play behind Richard Sherman in 2018, and possibly play nickle.
Starters;
OLB – Chandler Jones
DE – Olsen Pierre
NT – Corey Peters
DE – Daquan Jones
OLB – Marcus Golden
ILB – Josh Bynes
ILB – Hassan Reddick
CB – Pat Peterson
CB – Richard Sherman
SS – Budda Baker
FS – Antoine Bethea
LT – Humphries
LG – Norwell
C – Price or Ragnow
RG – Smith
RT – Holden
TE – Jones -Seals
WR – Fitz
WR – Cain
WR – John Brown ??
RB – DJ
QB – McCown till Lamar Jackson takes over.
OK, I am on record. Here is what I would do if I were in charge of the cards. And yes, the cap money works and the draft spots are legit.
By Big Ken on Mar 8, 2018 | Reply
JTDG
I like Braden Smith or Ragnow in the second round. I think the Cardinals will pay DJ the 14 million. Nothing against your John Kelly but he is kinda small.
By D on Mar 8, 2018 | Reply
Changes in the division
The Ogletree trade by the Rams to NY surprised me, he was their best tackling LB.
As for the SeaChickens, they did get a ring, something AZ was unable to do in Carson’s window. Cards have a lot of work to do, it won’t happen over night.
(unless D. Brees comes here)
By Scott H on Mar 8, 2018 | Reply
Wow, they are really breaking up the band up there in Seattle. But at least they can say they got a SB win ( and they SHOULD HAVE had two ) while the band was together.
We had a pretty good band ourselves during the Bruce Arians / Carson Palmer era. But no rings to show for it.
By dynosoar on Mar 8, 2018 | Reply
JTDG,
that was a long story.
I can go with most all of it. I still want to keep Tyrann Mathieu as I believe we will miss him more in two years than we’ll miss the $5 mil.
Between you and Darren, I’m becoming intrigued by Jackson.
So is it possible in your world to trade for a Dalton or Rivers, keep HB and still fulfill your GM wish list?
By dynosoar on Mar 8, 2018 | Reply
Big Ken,
Maurice Jones-Drew, 5’7″ and 207
John Kelly, 5’9 and 205, he could use the weight room.
But in 2017 he had
189 carries, 37 receptions for 1077 total yards, 9TDs and 0 fumbles on an imploding Tennessee Volunteers team. He may be big enough.
Would you draft a RB? If yes, who do you like? I’d probably also lean to paying DJ the $14 mil, but as we’ve seen, we can’t have too many backs.
By Dr. G. on Mar 8, 2018 | Reply
JTDG = good analysis as usual, but I have 2 men you may reconsider: Jackson and Sherman.
We agree on Mayock’s general observations. As for Jackson, I think he is a dice roll except for a later round…accuracy is “”the biggest deal”” for QBs. He needs to prove that…such a great athlete though. But, I hear the RPO argument.
RSherman = respecfully, just “”no way.”” After Achilles work on both ankles, he will never be the same. It takes superior abilities for leaping and direction changes to be a really good CB in the NFL. He will always run scared in addition to having notable reduced skill. These issues can be harder to rehab than ACLs and can have less than similar recovery. ((I had a friend on a tennis circuit blow out an Achilles… despite super skill…never the same.))
Your strategy in general is well thought out..you still trading P2++ to move up?
By JTDG on Mar 8, 2018 | Reply
Big Ken,
John Kelly doesn’t look small. The kid is tough and can play. I think this guy could surprise people. I guess, if you get the rookie QB, you can pay DJ for a little while. I’ll buy that.
By JTDG on Mar 8, 2018 | Reply
Dyno,
Badger;
If you could tell me how he will be used, and that he will be back 100%, maybe. But , he really isn’t a safety and he can’t stay with someone in the slot. But since Wilks will be playing 80% zone, and he has good instincts, I can buy the argument to keep him. But 14 million for a guy who doesn’t really have a spot?? If it was 8 million, I’m on board for sure. 14 mil, not sure.
Dalton , Rivers
I don’t see any reason those two teams would trade their QB. It could happen, but I really would be shocked. Let me put it this way, if they are good enough that you want them, why would the chargers and bengals not want to keep them?
By JTDG on Mar 8, 2018 | Reply
Dr. G;
Pat P trade;
I just dont see the Browns making a move. It could be BS, but I think they want to land both Barkley and a QB. I think they take Barkley at 1 and Josh Allen at 4.
If the Giants want to trade out of the two spot, I think the browns (loaded with picks) will move up to 2. I think it would be worth a call, but if I was the browns, I would want to walk away from this draft with those two guys.
As for Jackson;
I agree, as a traditional passer, he isn’t good enough. But he is Mike Vick.
Here is what he does.
– He makes DEs stay their ground on run plays because he could boot or option and keep the ball.
– He makes pass rushers stay in their lands and try to keep him in the pocket, helping the oline in protection.
– He makes the other team have a spy, taking someone out from rushing or dropping into coverage, which BTW, there isn’t going to be a spy as fast as him.
– He becomes the focus for defenses, getting Fitz or Seals-Jones single coverage down the field.
-If he gets outside on a scramble, DBs have to decide, go get him or cover. And with his speed, he can blow by DBs.
– He is faster and better runner than Russell Wilson. His arm is strong.
Now he will, like Randall Cunningham and Mike Vick. Both have a 56% comp ratio. Vick had years he was in the 40’s. But, man he had an impact on the game.
Watching old games of Vick and games of Jackson, I began to come around.
Of course, I am traditional, and like my QBs like Darnald or Allen, but Jackson, in the right offense, could be special.
By jeffcardinalfan on Mar 8, 2018 | Reply
if you draft kackson you have to go all in with the rpo’s and tailor offense to his strengths…something cards have historically not done…maybe wilks is more flexible but I just don’t know bout McCoy.
By Joe C. on Mar 8, 2018 | Reply
JTDG- Only critique is your riding on an injured rookie center, a rookie RG, and a back up RT. I think you need two FA Oline and I’d sure want to confirm Prices availability. If Boehm was serviceable you could ride him until price was healthy. I’d swap Daquan Jones for an Olineman. Not sold on Sherman either but another FA for that spot is fine.
By creditcard on Mar 8, 2018 | Reply
Rams traded a 5th round pick for Aqib Talib. Talib will be back with Wade Phillips, plus they have Peters — Phillips will be able to do many inventive defenses with two outstanding corners.
Rams are making noise. Dang it.
By dkerry5242 on Mar 8, 2018 | Reply
Rams are not afraid to make trades and improve their club while the Cards pussy foot around and sit on their hands. Another disappointing season ahead.
By drummer-1 on Mar 8, 2018 | Reply
People sure do like to whine about what the Cards not doing.. It makes me sick when i hear they did why can’t we, we suck another bad season 1-15.. People need to grow up.