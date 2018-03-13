Posted by Darren Urban on March 13, 2018 – 12:01 pm

The dominoes had been falling and then later Tuesday, it looked like the Cardinals put themselves in position for their short-term quarterback answer. While nothing is official yet, multiple reports say the Cards plan to sign veteran quarterback Sam Bradford. Bradford, who was the Vikings’ opening day starter in 2017 before a knee injury essentially ended his season, was one of the top QBs available despite his injury history. Once Kirk Cousins and Case Keenum were off the board, it makes sense to chase Bradford as a bridge as the Cardinals continue to look for a young alternative to be the long-term starter.

Nothing can be official before Wednesday afternoon, and given Bradford’s injury history — he’s twice torn his ACL and missed most of last season because of knee problems, among other aliments in his career — he would definitely have to pass a physical before anything is official. When he has played, however, he has played well, with the former No. 1 overall pick completing more than 71 percent of his passes with 23 touchdowns and only five interceptions in 17 games played with Minnesota.

But if Bradford arriving does come to pass, the Cards will have taken a first step in the quarterback process. It wouldn’t be a surprise to add another veteran. And the draft remains an important possibility.