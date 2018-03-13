Looks like Bradford as QB1Posted by on March 13, 2018 – 12:01 pm
The dominoes had been falling and then later Tuesday, it looked like the Cardinals put themselves in position for their short-term quarterback answer. While nothing is official yet, multiple reports say the Cards plan to sign veteran quarterback Sam Bradford. Bradford, who was the Vikings’ opening day starter in 2017 before a knee injury essentially ended his season, was one of the top QBs available despite his injury history. Once Kirk Cousins and Case Keenum were off the board, it makes sense to chase Bradford as a bridge as the Cardinals continue to look for a young alternative to be the long-term starter.
Nothing can be official before Wednesday afternoon, and given Bradford’s injury history — he’s twice torn his ACL and missed most of last season because of knee problems, among other aliments in his career — he would definitely have to pass a physical before anything is official. When he has played, however, he has played well, with the former No. 1 overall pick completing more than 71 percent of his passes with 23 touchdowns and only five interceptions in 17 games played with Minnesota.
But if Bradford arriving does come to pass, the Cards will have taken a first step in the quarterback process. It wouldn’t be a surprise to add another veteran. And the draft remains an important possibility.
By dkerry5242 on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Bradford really? If Palmer couldn’t last a season behind our offensive line what makes the Cardinals think Bradford will? Whose taking bets on how many games he’ll play before he has another season ending injury. I’m going with two(2).
By BirdGang2017 on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
He’ll be a good mentor for whoever we end up drafting as QB (Lamar Jackson hopefully)
By Dan F. on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Terrible move! My Card will be doomed the first shot to this chumps knees.
SK should have gone after AJ McCarron instead. Fitz, you should retire now. This seasons we will be 6-10 if Bradford is lights out before he goes out, as usual.
SK you are turning into Rod Graves all over again! No QB intellect. I want the Cards to win their first Super Bowl, but it won’t be with you after these moves.
By JCH on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Okay thats it I’m done! HOW STUPID COULD THIS BEEE!!!! If he is back up thats fine I’m ok but SAM BRADFORD YOU HAVE TO BE KIDDING ME!!!!! Why him he sucks and i mean he’s like Mark Sanchez and he sucks why don’t we just go ahead and sign a baby for our team or even better lets sign KURT WARNER AGAIN I BET HES EVEN BETTER!!! THANKS A LOT STEVE KEIM!!!!! YOU really killed it in freee agentcy and i mean killed it or i could say u wrecked it, Lets wait 30 more years till we win another Super Bowl hmmmm…….. Its fine i can wait 30 years for a Super Bowl at least ill be happy when Sam Bradford it gone…. I SWEAR I WILL NEVER BUY A BRADFORD JURSEY
By beckett on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Dkerry right – probably 2 – 3 games and Bradford is done for the season. I like him, he just can’t stay healthy. Not a good pick. Why not Bridgewater? Football business is hard, but Cards are not going to be set that well for this year given these trades etc… Sorry my opinion.
By JCH on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
AND oops i meant Jersey
By Tradersbrain on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Signing Sam makes upgrading the O-Line top priority. If he is exposed to the same punishment CP endured, his time in AZ will be short.
By Scott H on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
The need to draft a QB is not diminished at all. Because there is no future with Sam Bradford. Bradford probably can’t even make it to Week 4 with his track record.
The REAL question now is, who else are they going to bring in at QB? Because THAT is the guy who is REALLY going to be our QB for 2018.
And the thought of Glennon is only pouring gasoline on the fire that the signing of Sam Bradford has already started for me.
Can’t we at least try to bring back Stanton, a guy we know can keep us somewhat competitive?
And we thought last off-season was bad…..
By fwh2018 on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
I don’t believe it! Of ALL the possible QBs to get, WHY did Keim choose someone who can’t stay healthy, especially knowing the disarray of the Cards OL??? This might be the worst possible scenario given the choices they had at the end of the season; the Cards will be lucky to get 6 games from Bradford.
By Dan F. on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
@Darren Urban
What do you think? AJ McCarron would have been a much better pick than this “never was.”
By Darren Urban on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Dan —
RE: McCarron
I’m curious to know why you think that. Bradford is injury prone, yes, and no one can deny that. But he had decent numbers when he did play in 2015 and 2016. His resume is much better than McCarron’s.
https://www.pro-football-reference.com/players/B/BradSa00.htm
By Brandon on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
I don’t hate it. As everyone says – when Bradford is healthy…. Great game against the St. last year. Not sure why he doesn’t LIVE in a knee brace – I would think it would decrease chances of another injury.
By patrick on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
bridge QB ✅ (checkmarked off list)
By Louis c on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Like I said Kim needs to go he’s overpaid he doesn’t know the football sport another losing season for the Cardinals again.
By Amir on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
He will be on IR after two games… Keim must be fired for putting us in this situation by not drafting QBs last five years.
Ugh… this will not be pretty.
Unless there is some magical trade brewing…
By Tucson Card on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Bradford would be a good touch football QB1. Even then, someone may touch him too hard and he cracks some ribs.
It’s highly likely Bradford goes down next year. If we get glennon as the back up, he’ll end up starting a majority of he season. Sad.
Bright side, if healthy Bradford is good; and maybe he’s a decent mentor to young QB?
By fred on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
They need fire Keim so he can go and run a nursing home . I mean that the best they could do , were in this mess because of the GM . Time to move on and find A GM that will get A QB that is younger and move well and is willing to draft one in the first round.
By hatz askew on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
I’m hoping Bradford makes it through pre-season.
By D on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Josh Sitton and W. Herndez in draft, will need top Guards for protection
By mark d. saint cyr on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
This is an unmitigated disaster, if true. They will pay him too much money, expect too much out of him, and we’ll be lucky if he plays 5 games before going out with a season ending injury.
If this plays out, I expect the Cardinals to go 5-13, this year, 4-12 the next, & 3-13 after that, with coach and GM out the door soon to follow.
Bradford couldn’t last with the Rams when they were bad, so what makes anyone think this is a good move now?
This sets the cardinals back 4 years at the minimum. It may look good at the start, but you can bet Larry retires after this year.
By Darren Urban on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Mark —
RE: “sets the Cardinals back 4 years at the minimum”
Can you explain your thinking on this? Especially if the deal is for one year plus an option?
By DeplorableMike on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
I think this is a great choice. Glad we didn’t back up the Brinks truck for Cousins. 1+1 optional is awesome. If it works out GREAT. If it doesn’t we move on. Also allows us to wait on drafting a QB. Where we are in the first, I wouldn’t draft a “left over” QB. We can get O-LINE and WR then grab a QB project later.
By Johnson on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
I feel sorry for Sam, with our O-Line, he is like raw meat in front of Carnivores!
By Eric G on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Well, at least its for one year and he’ll get hurt forcing whomever we draft in the first round to start quickly.
By cardy on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
NO question we have to draft a QB early now. Bradford is a paper-mache bridge!!!
By Rob on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Does this mean Fitz will change his mind on coming back? Way to “be aggressive” front office!
By NJAzCardsFan on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
If the Cards O-Line isn’t fixed Bradford won’t make it past the OTA’s….
I like the thought of him coming here…. Who is going to be his backup???
Maybe Keim will also find a rookie QB in the draft that could be promising???
Finally some movement from the FO.
By Aaron Allery on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
I think this move is a desperation move by Keim to try and feign competitiveness. It didn’t work and will not work. He just got a 3 year extension or something, grow some huevos dude. You GM like you played football, slow and plodding and not very competitively. It’s gotten too big for your skillset. It’s business not personal. When my very hard earned dollars go to Cardinals products I’d like to know they actually care about the consumer. The Bradford signing symbolizes this disconnection that will grow.
You are on the clock Keim, if we do not make the playoffs with that defense you have just lost another Cards fan. And BTW my consumption may dip this year, not sure about the validity of the product.
#less than 12 months
By BirdsSTC on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
We get 3 games tops from this guy
By El Gallo on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
– Bradford
If he can stay healthy ok.
I get it, well kinda..
IF.. (doesn’t exude a lot of confidence)
I can’t lie, I just sank into my chair..
To place your hopes on an injury prone guy, at that reported price?
Risky?
Instead of investing some “trade capital” & player salary for someone like SB MVP Foles you have your sights set on a guy that can’t stay healthy..
Oh man, here we go..
Who is SK’s advisor??
This thought will be going through my head all year long if this goes thru:
“But Why…”
By Dan F. on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
@Darren Urban
RE: McCarron
I’m curious to know why you think that. Bradford is injury prone, yes, and no one can deny that. But he had decent numbers when he did play in 2015 and 2016. His resume is much better than McCarron’s.
https://www.pro-football-reference.com/players/B/BradSa00.htm
____________________
I don’t care about Bradford’s numbers when healthy, he is always injured. Look at McCarron’s leadership, effort, drive and eyes during his time at Alabama. His last several years have been a waste with the Bengals.
No opportunity = no stats.
By Darren Urban on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Dan F —
RE: McCarron
If he is so good why a) couldn’t he beat out Andy Dalton and b) why is it looking like he might be the odd man out with so many QB-needy teams?
You are citing McCarron’s “eyes” as one of the reasons you like him. Seriously.
By Fmr USAF Pilot on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
BirdGang2017,
The Cards don’t need a mentor. They need a QB that can stay on the field for 2018.
And, with Bradford, that is unlikely.
By clssylssy on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Of all the FAs, of course Keim had to get the one with a standout history of injuries, and reportedly a degenerative condition in one of his knees!!! Way to go Cardinal braintrust, at least they are consistent and predictable. I’d put this up there with the Kevin Kolb signing, and $15M is guaranteed!
Did anyone really believe this organization was going to do anything different that their history has dictated? “Aggressive”, ROFL!!!
I like Bradford but behind this 0-line he’ll be lucky if he doesn’t end up in a wheelchair before the season even starts, hope we resign Stanton to help coach the new guy and fill in when Bradford goes on IR as the season starts.
The Jags went out and landed Norwell, while we did zero…can’t be spending money on the 0-line when we’re busy throwing it after highly suspect QB choices! If this wasn’t so pathetic it would almost be comical…
Geez, poor Fitz, he’s probably kicking himself by now and I wouldn’t blame him if he decided to retire after all.
By Robert Wolfe on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Per ProFootball talk: Sam Bradford played in less than 1.5 games last year and will have a higher APY on his new deal than he earned on his last deal. Steve “DESPERATION TIME” Kiem strikes again and overpays….While NFL Defenses are taking odds on who takes Bradford out 1st, Especially with Cardinals terrible o-line.SMH
By Brandon on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
I think that if they get a top QB in round 1 then this is going to look great. If they don’t get a top QB in the draft, then this feels a bit like Keim is putting his career on Bradford’s knees.
By faster on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
bradford? bradford!
and glennon. glennon!
and our oline.
the only qb which comes to mind to stay alive as backup through this punishment is
tim tebow (sarcasm out).
but it would be aggresive ….
By Brandon on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
@El Gallo
Is Foles even available?
By El Gallo on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
– Positives of Sam
Find the good.
With no trade for QB we wouldn’t get double-dipped:
lost draft picks, player salary
We still have some capital to move up to get QBoF.
SK has to do this.
How many future quality starters are there after the 1st?
Especially, should Sam go down early..
By fwh2018 on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
@ Darren Urban
Do YOU think that Bradford was the best choice possible given the shambles that the Cards OL is in? I’m not sure that Palmer ever mentioned it, but isn’t it possible that one of the reasons that he quit was that he was tired of being hit 20 times in a game? This is the “table” that Keim has set for Bradford.
Norwell is gone; he will sign with Jacksonville, and I doubt that Keim would have offered him much. The draft is no guarantee of a good offensive lineman, and even if we did draft one, how long would it take before he gives quality starts? Re: D.J. Humphries.
This decision is very disappointing for this Cards fan of 35 years; so much for the “agressive” pursuit of a QB in Free Agency…
By Darren Urban on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
fwh —
RE: QB
You need to repair the OL regardless of who is QB. You’d need to do it even if Palmer stayed (and no, he didn’t retire because of the OL), you’d need to do it if you had Russell Wilson.
Cousins was the top guy. Beyond that, all the others available were about the same IMO.
By Dan F. on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
@Darren Urban
RE: McCarron
If he is so good why a) couldn’t he beat out Andy Dalton and b) why is it looking like he might be the odd man out with so many QB-needy teams?
You are citing McCarron’s “eyes” as one of the reasons you like him. Seriously.
___________________
Darren, watch some tape on AJ and you will see what I see. I don’t know why he’s not already agreed to a contract, but all I can ask you, a man with a direct line to the Cards leadership, is take a look at him and others. Also, take a look at what this can do to the franchise and the fan base. Please.
As far as Andy Dalton goes, he was paid and the Red Rocket was therefore managements guy. Unfortunately, especially with AJ’s reality TV nonsense at first.
Hell trade for Foles! Check his stats if you want to stick to the numbers.
By Darren Urban on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Dan F —
RE: McCarron
I don’t have any “direct” line. I have no input in anything, nor would I want any. I’m here to report what’s going on.
As for McCarron, again, I’m not sure if you are an Alabama fan or why you are so sure about him, but clearly, you are in the minority.
By Fmr USAF Pilot on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
$20,000,000 for one year for Bradford?????????? (Source: NFL.com)
That’s some Cap hit.
Hopefully, there’s an injury clause that protects the Cards liability.
If he gets that much, how much will Cousins get?
As I recall, Palmer was only going to get $17 million.
By JTDG on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Grabbing a bridge QB for a year while a young draft pick gets ready was something I thought the cards would do.
But I thought that bridge QB would have been McCown at 6-7 million, not Bradford at 20 million.
That 13-14 million could have been used to repair a terrible oline, or find a CB2, or ad that receiver so desperately needed.
Instead, the signing of Bradford will take up all the free agent money. Now, the cards have to trade or release Veldheer and Iupati, maybe others to free up money.
Frankly, this move makes the cap a mess. Are you really going to go with the same oline. Oh wait, the guards were guys cut by other teams, signed here and played bad, and now are FAs, so I guess it can’t be the same line.
I guess we will see “my legs arr really short and I can’t move” Boehm back at guard, with “T Rex” at center, I’ve only played a 3rd of the games at LT, and “I hate RT” back at RT, and “I use to be good” at LG.
Yeah, Bradford’s over/under is 4 games.
Keim has to hit with his first 4 draft picks. That will happen, right?
By Barry on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
all these choices in FA and we go with Bradford??…the guy is so injury prone its insane! I’m not sure who made this selection but, I see 20 million being wasted. Bradford has had two ACL injuries in 2 seasons.
If the Cards want to be a team to reckon with they need to move up the draft board and get a decent QB.
By Aaron Allery on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Our new quarterback is………….ELIJAH PRICE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
http://www.imdb.com/title/tt0217869/fullcredits?ref_=tt_ov_st_sm
By creditcard on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Mike Zimmer knows football, and knows how to build a great O-line and D-line. Minnesota Vikings have arguably the best O-line in football,hence their record, and hence the success of ANYONE who plays QB for them.
Bradford was flat out bad in St. Louis for the Rams. He was flat out bad for the Eagles. This is WHY the Eagles went all out to get Foles and draft Wence.
Bradford was brought in when Bridgewater got injured, when Bradford got injured the Vikings hit another gear with has-been Keenum. The O-line and their running game is the difference.
Bradford was Iffy at best coming out of Oklahoma.
We thought Carson Palmer was immobile — Palmer will look like Usane Bolt in comparison to Bradford. My guess, Bradford (god bless him) will have a season ending injury by week 2.
Need to sign Stanton. Need to DRAFT DOWN (too many teams ahead, that want a QB). Draft down, get a low 1st round and pick-up a another 2nd round (late in the 2nd round). Draft the best available QB with a 2nd round pick,and hope it is Jackson ,and he turns into something special.
The 1st round selection — he to get decent O-line players. This time DON’T let Keim pick the O-line player!
By Chad on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
We all know Bradford’s biggest issue is staying healthy. But if he can stay in the game, he’s a good QB. With David Johnson coming back, we need a mistake free smart QB. Bradford fits the bill with a reasonable 1 year contract with 1 year option. Let’s not forget we have the draft and a whole lot more cap space opening up next year. We couldn’t realistically make a play for Cousins given our cap situation (I wouldn’t have wanted to pay him that much money anyways!), so this gives us a year with a decent QB to let David Johnson go to work (offense was always going to go through him regardless), a year to mentor a young QB, and room for a big FA periods (if needed) next year.
It isn’t sexy, but it is what we need to do to get through 2018 and build for 2019.
By Marcelof on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Cousins – Too Expensive
Keenum – not any better
McCarron – unproven
Foles – big money for a guy who isn’t a guarantee
McCown – seriously?
Bradford – injury prone.
I’d still go with hi as a Birdge QB. Time to get younger at the position and have a team for years to come. Not time to boo but to cheerand hope he can stay healthy and put up the numbers he did the games he played for the Vikings.
#Gocards
p.s. I’d trade up for a QB for sure.
By David on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
YayYYYYY!!!!! For a number of years I hoped we might get this man! When he was traded to the eagles, then to the Vikings — my only real question: Why 1 year? Bradfords deal, ours, injury history — Thats a praise The Lord and answered foorball -paryer — come on in and drive this our Rocket ship Cardinals Nation to the big dance buddy!!!
By TucsonTim on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
KEIMAGEDEN
I told you so.
We aggressively went out and got the scraps left over by the big dogs
By JTDG on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
So, the NFC is loaded with good teams getting better.
Just saw Jimmy Graham will be another weapon for Aaron Rodgers, like he needed to have another weapon. Of course, the Pack is chasing the Vikings, who, one game away from the super bowl added the top QB. Even the bears are aggressively adding players. like Trey Burton and Allen Robinson.
In the west, you have the niners, who added their QB in the middle of last year, also added Sherman at CB and find a fix at guard. While the rams are revamping the secondary, adding Talib and Peters to the 11-5 division leaders.
While the eagles add Bennett as another pass rusher and Ngata on the Dline after winning a super bowl.
It seems it will be tough to win the west or even be a wild card. I just don’t think this team is at that level.
Now spending all they had on a 1 year deal on Bradford makes so little sense. I have nothing against Bradford and think he is a good QB, but what did that do for the cards? Do they really think the only thing separating the cards from a super bowl was Bradford?
Palmer was better than Bradford and he struggled the last two years to win games and stay healthy.
Two years ago, I came on this board and called for Keim to be fired. Many, many thumbs down and comments from fans that thought he was great.
Still feel that way?
By JTDG on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
By hatz askew on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
I’m hoping Bradford makes it through pre-season.
Now that is funny. Because it is true.
By Hammy on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
I really like the potential of this signing. Try to trade up in the 2nd round and draft a quarterback to groom for the next two years while we hope Bradford or Glennon ( who is rumored to sign also) can be great bridge qb’s for us. I actually like how accurate and smart Bradford is. I remember when we signed Kurt Warner and received the Sam reaction from our fans. Bradford has a lot to prove and if we can protect him, this signing will pay dividends.
By Dan F. on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
@Darren Urban
First, this is my last response on this forum because I realize I am wasting my time. I know you have direct line to management, you wouldn’t be here otherwise. To think differently if false.
I am not an Alabama fan, but I saw what I saw. It’s the Cards managerial mistake if they sign Bradford. The team will be lucky if he isn’t injured before the end of preseason.
McCarron would be the answer.
Foles would be the answer.
Bradford is not the answer..
Signing an injury prone QB with beyond bad knees is a career ending move for SK. I only hope Fitz doesn’t get a serious injury on his way out. There is now way the Cards win a championship with this atrocity of a signing.
By DZ on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Everybody is freaking out…..man….
Damned if you do and damned if you don’t.
Thanks for not getting sucked into the Cousins abys.
Bradfords the guy now so make the best decisions going forward to make that work. All you need is to keep him off the turf. And getting harassed. He is extremely accurate and doesn’t make many mistakes.
All he has to do is hand off to David and throw to Larry.
This is a new regime and hopefully they will make both sides of the line the greatest force to be reckoned with. Do that, and all the other talent in various positions on the field will flourish.
Take your future QB in Round 1 and then build your line depth. Keep the online vets from last year at a lower cost and they can groom the young bloods. Rotate them all and save the vets legs for the late season push.
I love what I saw in UTEP OL Hernandez at the combine.
By creditcard on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Bradford —?
Go figure this at best. Bradford has proven that w/o a world class O-line, his abilities, that being immobile, is limited at best.
Did the Card brass do any research on this?
I would suspect Darren, somebody in the Cardinal Organization after telling you the news, then mentioned for you to do your best damage control.
By Darren Urban on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
credit —
RE: Damage control
You guys really have zero idea how I operate.
By creditcard on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
I just had a flashback. It was not from Vietnam, but from remembering the Max (he’s got moxy) Hall, Skelator, and Anderson trying to lead our team to the promise land.
I think I’ll crack open a beer and try to numb my way out of this.
By Scott H on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Perhaps the Bradford signing is intended to distract us from when they announce that the HB is being released.
Oh, and how ’bout that – Bradford’s deal is for one year! Gee, who woulda’ guessed THAT?
Listen up, Mr Keim – YOU DON”T BUILD AN NFL TEAM WITH ONE YEAR DEALS. I’ve been telling you that for years now. For God’s sake, try getting it right in the draft with a QB for ONCE in your existence as the GM of this team. And maybe an O-linemen or two, while you’re at it. That might be nice, too.
By Ken Moroney on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
I feel like I am in the hot tub time machine. What will we do now that Buffalo is ahead of us? NOTHING. What did we do the last few years when other clubs surprised us by jumping ahead? NOTHING. It tends to make you wonder why other clubs don’t want to trade with us, or why they treat us like whipping boys?
I personally didn’t want to invest money in Cousins. He isn’t all that. It would have been nice to see us jump ahead of others in this draft, but as fans we know that is VERY UNLIKELY. I would have preferred Foles and an improved line. I would have been OK with T Taylor as a gap fill in. I would take McCown for 1 year as a gap. Next move is likely Bridgewater so we can have two lame qbacks. Bradford is decent when healthy, but so was Carson…for the few games he was healthy.
Cardinals better have naked cheerleaders, discounted beers, greatest bands of all time, a big discount off season tickets price, strippers and poles at the top of each aisle, and NOT WIN A FRIGGIN GAME in 2018 so we get a decent draft pick ’19
By Mark Collins on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Highly disappointed the Cardinals did not trade for Nick Foles!! Bradford is a stop gap solution, with hopes now resting on getting a draft choice QB! We will be lucky if Bradford finishes the season.
By Rob in Phx on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
If my choice was Bradford or McCown + Bridgewater (like the Jets are working on), I think the Jets approach may put their team in a much better place than the Cards for the 2018 season..
I hope we get a good backup QB, who most likely will need to play in 2018. I think McCarron would be a decent backup. If not, I would rather have D Stanton as our backup QB than M Glennon.
By Coach K on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Darren,
Bradford was only logical option. Yes, he has been injured often in his career, but he is clearly one of the most accurate passers in the league.
I believe there will be a clause in his contract regarding an injury protection of some kind. This makes perfect sense.
Bradford is the perfect bridge QB. Now the question is, can we move up into one of the top four picks in this draft to get our franchise QB. It’s possible, but not likely as the cost could be too much.
If we can move up and get into the top four, then great. We get our franchise QB and hopefully don’t give away too much. If we don’t move up, then plan B could be to get a top rated Offensive Tackle in round one. A top receiver or defensive tackle in round two, and a QB in round three like Luke Falk, or Kyle Lauletta.
Yes, they are second tier QB’s, but many scouts rate them to have huge upside potential. If we address the offensive line and receiver positions in this draft, I would be happy with either of these two young quarterbacks.
If we can move up and get a Josh Allen, and address offensive line in FA, then I am equally happy.
By georgiebird on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
The good and the bad of the Sam Bradford signing:
1) the Good- we now know that SK is still alive
2) the Bad- Bradford can’t run fast enough to avoid a pummeling
By Tim on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
What a horrible decision you clearly know what ur getting in Bradford and that’s another qb that’s prone to injury we seriously need to do a better job
By creditcard on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
McCown: $10 million / yr
Bradford: $20 million / yr
Brees: $25 million / yr
Cousins: $28.67 million / yr
Keenum: ????
In my opinion, Bradford’s payday s/b smaller than Mccown’s. It is an outliner to say the least.
By dkerry5242 on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Re-sign Stanton, sign and trade Bradford plus our 2nd or 3rd round pick to the Browns for the Browns #4 pick and Draft Bake Mayfield.
By Birddogfocus on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
K, This was no surprise, Keim is still a pup trying to climb out of the box, can’t play with the big dogs. No one else wants Bradford, but we over pay.
I woulda made a deal for Foles because we know, he can handle stress, and ya need that at playoff level. But no risk it, no bisket. BAD DOG.
By Scott H on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
JTDG –
Couldn’t hardly agree with you more on several points. Like, how little sense it makes to spend this much on a ONE-YEAR Steve Keim special deal for a QB who probably won’t make it past Week 4 of that ONE year.
SO damn senseless. Honest to God, staying with Drew Stanton would have made me SOOOO much happier than this. Because the team would be no worse with Stanton than it would with Bradford and we wouldn’t be spending ANYWHERE NEAR as much for him. That would be a lot of money better spent in a lot of other places. Well…..maybe not by THIS GM, but in theory, it would work out that way.
Also agree that Keim is a HORRIBLE GM and that his firing is – certainly at this point – is totally justified.
This team has been in a steady downward spiral since the NFC title game at the end of the 2015 season. And, good lord, man, doesn’t that seem like it was SOOOOO long ago now???
Oh, wait, I forgot….we just extended his contract for 5 more years. Too bad that is the ONLY aggressiveness we’ve seen in quite some time.
This downward spiral is the doing of ONE man and his name is Steve Keim. But at this point, I have to start looking at Mr Bidwill as well for his faith in Keim. I can only begin to question HIS judgement as well.
By creditcard on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
1st option: T. Taylor — but Cleveland landed him
2nd option: K Cousins — Minnesota spent $28.67 Million to get him
3rd Option: C Keenum — went to the Broncos, we’ll soon find for how much $$$
4th Option: S Bradford — we got him,for an alarming $20M per year.
My guess, the Cards will seek out Brock Osweiller for the backup and pay him a hefty sum.
Cardland: Bradford was our 4th choice, AND we had to over pay him in order to land Bradford.
The tea leaves are not good on this.
By Darren Urban on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
credit —
RE: Taylor/Keenum
Curious where you saw those guys were targets?
By drblogubc on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
I agree with most of the comments here. It was a major disappointment to see this news. I just looked at Sam Bradford’s injury history on sportsinjurypredictor.com. His problems started in College with a throwing shoulder injury in 2009 that caused him to miss most of that season. In the 2010 NFL Combine, Bradford did not throw due to his injury but otherwise impressed everybody. After a fantastic 2010 season with the Rams, in 2011 he sustained a high ankle injury, was relatively ineffective when he did play and missed six games in a season where the Rams went 2-14. After a pretty good 2012 season, Bradford tore his left ACL injury in Week 7 of 2013, obviously missing the rest of that season. In a 2014 pre-season game, Bradford reinjured the same ACL and missed that whole season. In 2015, he injured his non-throwing shoulder, had a concussion and missed four games. Bradford stayed healthy for 2016 and put up some good stats, though the Vikings finished 8-8. In 2017, he played one game, aggravated the knee which had two previous ACL injuries, had arthroscopic surgery and missed the rest of the season though coming off IR for the playoffs (but Case Keenum started the game and Bradford did not play.)
I think Keim is really rolling the dice with this signing. Sure, when the guy is healthy he can play at a high level. I don’t fully understand the contract though. Is there a similar situation where a 30 year old QB, who has proven to be injury prone, is signed for these kind of dollars? I know that Tony Romo started 16 games in only four of his nine full seasons as the Cowboys’ starter. But he brought a lot to the team through leadership qualities, name recognition etc. I just don’t see Bradford as comparable.
By Ian Liebert on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
the amount of negativity in this discussion is absolutely repulsing. Sam Bradford threw for 20 tds and 5 interceptions the last year he was healthy. If you want to add the game this year he played wek 1 MNF against the saints where he threw ovr 330 yards and 3 tds
By Ian Liebert on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
altogether hes thrown 23 tds 5 int’s last 17 games hes played if he can stay healthy a big if but if he can the cardinals will get a steal with sam. If he stays healthy cardinals have a legitiment chance of making the palyoffs. STEVE KEIM PLEASE BEEF UP THE O LINE WE GOT LITERAL TRASH PROTECTING SAM RIGHT NOW
By Marty Lee on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Is this some kind of a joke? Really?!!! Why not try to get Foles!!! I think Keenum would have even been better! Awful choice!! You knew you needed a new quarterback the past couple of years didn’t do it and now this is your answer! Big mistake!!! Sorry Larry you deserve better!!!
By John S. on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Well, not sure what to make of Bradford really, and like some others it’s not really his skill set that concerns me the most. That’s some good money against our cap for what may be a credible risk here isn’t it, but I really don’t know the shape of those legs/knees today, health going forward, etc. I still think they need to sign Stanton as good back-up insurance though, and use the draft for a long term solution.
My gut is telling me that Kiem is going to try and move up in the draft with this short signing of Bradford now, but could be costly in personnel and/or picks to do so… we’ll see? It’s my understanding that the team has quite a bit more money/cap space next year to better play the FA game to make up for that, so that could be playing a big part in what happens as far as what we are willing to let go of this year to move/trade-up for a top QB pick? If that the case, Bradford is mainly to buy time to get there; but who knows, this could just as easily work out well, and no use throwing “negative waves” out there at this point, ha!
By Scotty T on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Don’t hate the decision.
Pretty sure everyone above was saying the same about Warner, Palmer and Kolb and they turned out just fine, yeah ok maybe not the last one…. Sure the Oline needs some work now but we needed that anyway.
But heck if Keim does get fired at least theres 50 people that posted above that know better LOL.
Darren you may need to keep track of some of these guys and get their opinion later on in the season, Would make for a good read either way.,
By Darren Urban on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Scotty T —
RE: Palmer
Here was when the initial reaction was happening:
http://blog.azcardinals.com/2013/03/30/palmer-talk-gains-momentum/
By Joe C. on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
I like how all the whiners are saying Bradford is on a one year deal for $20M. We have a team option for two years and only $15M is guaranteed. Is $15M too much? I don’t know. But I guarantee if any team drafting ahead of us signed Bradford you’d all be ripping Keim for not getting him. Based on who was available for how much money this is about a B grade. If we trade up or somehow get a QBOF at 15 this move will be brilliant.
By D on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Rumor has it, it was Mr. Keim who had offered D. Bree’s more $ to come to AZ. He looked at the roster for one second and said no thanks, I’ll take less to stay with my playoff team. Not a weak division in the NFC right now.
By Alex on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
We Need to Put a Little faith in our New Coaching staff that they know what they are doing… We don’t know all the Pisces to the puzzle Yet! Have a little faith in our Team!!
By jeffcardinalfan on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
I watched quite a few of bradfords games at Oklahoma-he can throw the ball but gets panicky at the least pressure…im sure he will do great behind our newly upgraded o-line…jeez-Bradford and glennon? I challenge anyone to argue that this combo is better than gabbert/Stanton!
By Ric Italia on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Keim has lost whatever mind he has, Bradford no. Glennon no way.. Can’t trust him drafting and he just signed an extension. I just became a Bear fan .
By Birddogfocus on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
So for the yayyy!!!! People I think 2. Maybe this will help a little:
If Sam Bradford sees the entirety of his $20 million contract, he will have earned $134,084,404 over his career. 34 career wins since he entered the league in 2010, and never more than 7 wins in a season.
By JTDG on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Here is my issue.
Does everyone understand that before the cards sign Bradford, they have 21 million in cap money. 21 million.
Bradford’s contract is for 20 million.
The cards are done. They can’t resign Jaron Brown to a cheap contract, or Tramon Williams, or anyone else you think the cards could resign cheap. They have no money.
In fact, they don’t have money even for rookies. This is the tragedy of this signing.
A signing of McCown would have saved 10 million. Stanton might have saved more.
Then, and only then can you rebuild an oline through both draft and FA, find a CB, and get some receivers
Now you could free up some money, and releasing and trading some players should happen and younger players should be brought in. But at this point, if they restructure Badger and save 5 million, they have to use it for rookies.
So, Veldheer and Iupati could save 13 million. You could use Holden to play RT and replace Iupati with a draft pick and sign another Guard and center, and draft a CB.
But truthfully, how can Bradford stand behind a line with rookies and Holden and guys who aren’t that good and stay healthy. Palmer was as tough as anyone and he took a pounding that affected him and eventually knocked him out. Bradford has a history of injuries, so it isn’t a good combination.
One more point. Does anyone really believe Keim can find olineman in the draft?
By Charley Shurtz on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Stupid
By El Gallo on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
– Foles
@Brandon
Is he a FA, no.
With an appropriate trade offer he could be..
Be it draft pick, player for player, or combination.
Foles’ availability on game day alone sets him apart from Bradford.
Bradford, above average QB but can you count of him to be there, history says no.
Guess we have to move for now..
Back-up QB critical, be ready to play
By Dan Nicholson on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
All these QB’S are are a risk. Bradford is more accurate than any of what was left ,completed 67- 70 % in 2016. Maybe get him on grass surface, warmer weather instead of turf . High risk- high reward..My hope is cards trade a 1st& 3rd, since they have 2 3rd s this year , and a 2nd next year to Colts so they can get Darnold. Badger coming back on a re-structure gives cap space and 2.8 more from Peterson releases. Sucks they never had a shot at Norwell as he & agent jumped on Jags offer fast.. Time to get offensive lineman that can block good, sure they are out there to be had. Really hoping cards get Darnold, he is the real deal!!!!!!!
By JTDG on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Ian Liebert
“STEVE KEIM PLEASE BEEF UP THE O LINE WE GOT LITERAL TRASH PROTECTING SAM RIGHT NOW”
With what? They have no money. None.
Joe C,
It becomes too much when you have no money left. I don’t think this team , with a hand full of Keim drafted rookies is going to the playoffs. The line is terrible with no relief.
Now I understand all about the money next year and we can extend money into next year, but you can’t pay them zero in year one.
I’m sorry, I just don’t get it.
By DZ on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Ha ha ha…
Darren, thanks for sharing the blog, circa 3/30/2013.
Insert rants here…
Only need to change the names of the players involved.
I love this time of year..
By Birddogfocus on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Business is business, no haters, just tired of getting a participation ribbon instead of a Blue rosette. When you look at all options it is pretty clear where this is going, but there is always hope. It is hard to watch Reggie Wayne and analysts laugh when they have to discuss this signing.
By NJAzCardsFan on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Ok guys and girls… Some of the comments are hilarious….
Scott H, JTDG and a few others are right on the money as usual with their assessments….
I don’t think even naked cheerleaders and free beer will help the attendance halfway through the season. Keim is either an idiot or a genius. I hope this is what happening. The Cards have no cap money to spend this year… so get a 1 year QB (yes Bradford is being overpaid). Have a crappy team, finish near the bottom and get a top 5 draft pick in 2019…..
If not, then Mr Bidwill you have made a huge mistake in resigning Steve Keim to another 4 year contract… You should have waited until after the draft to see what transpired…. Otherwise SK, should have been fired after BA retired, for the last few poor drafts, over payment of mediocre players, ignoring the fact the Cards really needed to find a replacement for Carson Palmer 2-3 years ago so a young QB would have been ready now. What about the Special Teams debacles??? The CB situation is still unresolved. SK has no sense of what “Aggressiveness” really is, when he is compared to the other 31 GM’s in the NFL. I admire GM Lynch for going out and getting R Sherman before he could go anywhere else, the Rams filled their needs (which were almost the same as the Cards), the Browns shocked the NFL with their trades, once again a team that needs a QB jumps ahead of the Cards, the list goes on……
We will see what this season is going to look like after the first few games….. I think it is going to be ugly…….
By Tradersbrain on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Profootballtalk wrote it best “…never been to a Pro Bowl, never led a team to the playoffs and never had a 4,000-yard season, or a 25-touchdown season. But Bradford keeps persuading teams to pay him. Maybe some day he’ll live up to that pay.”
By LadyBird04 on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Does anyone remember when our O-line let Kevin Kolb get broken…separated septum, I don’t remember how many concussions. Now we put a one legged QB out there (which leg is working this year?). Reported that he has bone on bone in the knee…not good.
Cardinals have been almost criminal in how they have put a deficient 0-line in front of their most important player since we first moved to Arizona (and I hear even longer than that). Now we are going to put a semi-cripple back there? Out QB’s have taken league high sacks/hits (at least top 5) for the last few years…that is disgusting; and now we are going to pay 20m to someone who isn’t mobile, and never has two good legs….PLEASE!
On another note, hearing rumors that Glenon is on the short list as back-up…again – why?
By patrick on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
JTDG,
We have not seen the terms of contract.
Could be 15M signing bonus spread over two years with a base of $5M.
That could be $12.5M this year with $7.5M or 27.5M next year.
Won’t be sure til we see the terms.
By LadyBird04 on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
As an addendum to first post; I would rather Josh McCowan than Glennon as back-up QB.
By Tucson Card on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Jtdg,
Details of the bradford contract are unconfirmed and will not be officially announced until tomorrow. It’s possible that the reports are not completely accurate. That said, if true and we sign a stop gap qb for $20 mil, you’re correct, doesn’t make much sense strategically long term or short term. Bradford is too injury prone to be a long term solution at the position. The hypothetical 20M doesn’t leave much room for other FA signings. This just means that we’ll be cutting/trading some dudes.
But, If Bradford can stay healthy (not likely at all), and o line significantly improves (could happen) we could be competitive next year.
By Joe C. on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
JTDG, if your complaint is about cap space I hear you. But the same people who are ripping this signing are calling for Keenum, Bridgewater, Cousins, et al. Lets see what cap space efforts are in the works.
By Coach K on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
We have no choice now. With no money left. We ABSOLUTELY MUST MOVE UP WITH A TRADE WITH THE GIANTS OR COLTS AND GET OUR QUARTERBACK. Even if we have to give a #1 and #2 next year, and a #3 this year.
If we do not move up into the #2 or #3 picks, we have no choice but to draft offensive tackle and guard in round 1 and 2. The Notre Dame Tackle McClichney and Georgia guard Winn guard makes sense. Both can start immediately.
Draft QB and receiver with two picks in round three.
No other options I can see.
By p.bailey on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Well I have my money on four games before Bradford is out for the rest of his career. Keeping Drew and Blaine made a lot more sense, and really attempting THIS TIME to draft a quality prospect. If we could only get Warner in shape. Boy are we toast.
By Scott H on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Tell me why we didn’t just re-sign Stanton to man the helm for 2018…..we stay as competitive as this team is capable of being….we don’t have to break the bank for Stanton, so there is MUCH needed money to address the MANY other needs elsewhere….and we do what we need to do to get into position to get the QB we want in the draft.
OR, we stay where we are and we take an impact player at another position of need – a real building block – and we find the QB next year.
Tell me why. All of that seems so simple and so much more practical AND so much more efficient than what we just did.
Tell me what we’re getting from Bradford on a one year deal that justifies $20 million.
Tell me what we’re getting from Bradford when he’s done for the season with ANOTHER injury and there is still more than half a season to play.
Tell me why this organization is apparently clinging to a win-now approach when this team is NOT a win-now team.
This win-now thinking is killing us. Because we just spent win-now money on a one-year deal for a QB that didn’t make it through 2 games last year.
That is so…..beyond any sensible logic.
We need to RE-BUILD. But that is a concept that Keim refuses to embrace, so he keeps trying to win now ( with a team that is not good enough to win now ) and he just keeps slamming torpedos into our side that keep us from righting the ship.
And when you have a captain who doesn’t have the ability to right his own ship…well, then, you have a captain that is not fit to be captain.
Back to Bradford….I’ve said this before about Bradford many times over the years – I don’t like anything about him. Nothing. He may have talent and ability. But from the neck up, he just doesn’t have it. To me he seems weak. Lacks the fire and leadership you need from a QB. He is the TOTAL opposite of a Phillip Rivers. In Philly, he whined and complained when the Eagles drafted Wentz and he wasn’t being handed the starting job. He didn’t like that he was being asked to COMPETE. That’s weak. And that is NOT the kind of character I want from my starting QB.
That is another reason I would happily take Drew Stanton over Sam Bradford any day. From the neck up, I take Drew Stanton ANY DAY over Sam Bradford.
And, folks, don’t tell me I don’t know what I’m talking about. I live right here, in Philly’s back yard, and I was witness to exactly what I described above. I was thinking to myself then, I would NEVER want this guy to be my QB. And I don’t. But here we are.
Tell me why.
By clssylssy on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
We sign Bradford for $20M ( a quarterback who has never been to a Pro Bowl, never led a team to the playoffs, never had a 4,000-yard season, or a 25-touchdown season) AND also sign Mike Glennon? As JTDG pointed out, WE HAVE NO MONEY! I’m sure this is not what Fitz believed they agreed on when then promised they would get him a franchise QB! We still have more major holes than we can ever fill with the draft and rookies don’t play for free either. So, how are we to land that top pick franchise QB of the future when we can’t sustain our roster without selling off our best assets or trading them away. Is this really going to be an attractive destination for quality talents who plan a successful career? For all the Keim lovers, this is exactly the kind of short sighted “vision”, bad contracts and injured players that some of us have been protesting for the last three years.
It’s too bad that this new coaching staff hasn’t had the opportunity to get off the ground before being snookered by the front office and getting handcuffed with an albatross or two.
By Cardsfan503 on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Birdgang,
Lets settle back for a second. My first thought when they brought Bradford in on a 1yr deal was that we are going after a DRAFT PROSPECT. Bradford has the skills but has a problem with his health. We can agree on that.
The Cards went after Cousins. And offered more money. There wasn’t a QB out there I was crazy about for long term. Everyone is a prove it. Cousins included. Foles isn’t going anywhere without a kings ransom to the Eagles.
If Bradford stays upright, we have a solid QB. If he goes down, our prospect will get his shot.
By Logan Cooper on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
I know Bridgewater has come off a horrendous injury but he is almost 2 years removed from it and is healthy. Bradford has played a full season twice?
Bradford also cost more than twice as much. I guess I’m just not quite understanding the logic.
Oh boy, I hope it’s not another long season. I’m always going to be watching and rooting for them no matter what but I can also not be pleased with some decisions. This is one of them.
By Brian on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Funny, all the people complaining about money have no clue how this league works. If the team wants to create space, they’ll create space. Mathieu may restructure, Veldheer or Iupati might be cut, Peterson got cut today. Do you honestly think the team would have made this move if it was only going to give them $1 million to spend the rest of the year?!?!?!
Darren, you need a raise after this bro!
By E.T. on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Steve Keim needs to be replaced. He was good as scout. His strength obviously is recruiting for defensive line. He gets free agents at high price tags. Examples: defensive end, offensive tackle, quarter back. He overpaid Ty Mathieu, Patrick Peterson.Calais Campbell paid less than the latter two. Makes zero sense. Then allows incredible players like Swearinger to go. Buccanon is not linebacker he is a true safety; but no Keim recruited him for linebacker. The guy is mind boggling. And like Graves zero on QB IQ. As usual waited until this year to get a QB; that should have been a prioityr the minute Palmer was signed. Sam Bradford, really? They must be licking them chops (Ram, 49ers, Seahawks). Shark bait: Cards.
By creditcard on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Scott H, I’ll tell you why….. Keim is tired of having Cleveland the laughing stock of the league. Move over Browns, Keim is coming.
By Frank on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
WTH are the Cards doing? Bradford, Glennon? Keim needs to go and Bidwill needs to hire a real GM. Do it NOW before Keim screws anything else up; he’s had his shot.
By TucsonTim on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
When Keim was made GM, I was on this blog saying it was a terrible mistake. Winning organizations hire from within and losers look elsewhere. The Cardinals had a 100 year history of being losers except when Warner, Fitz and Haley got together.
Keim totally lucked out with the combination of BA and Palmer. But BA was a QB killer and even though Palmer was the world’s toughest man, even he couldn’t survive.
Now we will sink back to the a dark time of Anderson, Skelton, Hall, Lindley and possibly worse.
No one in their right mind thinks that Stafford will be healthy for a fraction of the season. And yes, he might not even get out of the pre season. I guess he will actually have to play some pre season games.
I’ve been a season ticket holder every year since I moved to AZ 14 years ago. If I didn’t have a contract, this would be my last. When JTDG knows more about cap space than our GM, it’s time to quit. I didn’t come to AZ as a Cardinals fan, I just got caught up in the Warner era and a hope that the young Bidwill would be different from the profits before playoffs father.
As I have said several times before, the apple never falls far from the tree.
See ya all on stub hub, I am not inclined to watch KEIMAGEDEN unfold.
By Cardinal on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Trade for Nick F. Super bowl MVP…..He wants and should be a starter not A back up!!!!
By Rob in Phx on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Heading into the draft Mr Keim needs to fix our O line, WR group and draft our QBOF. Do you realize that in his 5-year tenure, he has had no real success drafting a reliable starter (someone worth a 2nd contract) in any of these 3 positions? I think we’re in serious trouble for 2018 and the next few years. The distance between the Cards and the true NFC contenders is growing wider in a hurry.
By Dan Nicholson on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Amazing how many fans are panicking and ripping on cardinals.
They offered Cosins a 5 year deal reportedly totaling 145 million. .
Cousins went for the guaranteed 3 year deal so he and his agent can make more after this deal when he turns 32. Don’t know what happened with McCown. So we cannot say the cards didn’t try. Obviously they have more cap space than what we know or they wouldn’t have tried for Cousins. Justin Pugh is still available as a guard and is solid, so maybe he is an option. Lot of time left as FA officially starts tomorrow. By the way. Zimmer said Bradford was skiing last week, so he must not be that damaged……
By Phx Raiders on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
I love this signing. He’s a top 5 qb. It’s a short term deal. So, if he does to get hurt…..he’s a top 5 qb. If he does get hurt….it’s a short term deal. Love this signing. Watch, Larry gets another 90 / 1200. Johnson and the rotation at rob keeps the opponent DL’s honest. Bradfords no tarkenton….but he is more mobaile than Carson and Stanton. Restructure/ waive veldherr and iupati. Draft qb and OL’s. Sign best cb FA. It’s gonna be a good rebound year.
By Sackman on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Now I know how Cleveland fans feel. Wow!
We just put a band-aid on our Quarterback situation. Look- Bradford gets very scared behind bad offensive lines or he gets injured.
Get O-Line HELP fast!
Please pick up a good Quarterback in the draft. One that can be ready by mid-season.
By Phx Raiders on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
To those co Pali I got about cap space…..you can save money and sign Stanton and go 1-31 like Cleveland. Or….spend the money on an above average qb, and win games
By Steve on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Darren: The World is going to Hell and It’s ALL YOUR DAMN FAULT!!!!!!!! Lol.
By JTDG on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
According to PFF,
The cards plan on signing Josh Bynes and Mike Glennon.
As I said before, they enter FA with 21 million and Bradford is rumored to get 20 million.
So, where is the money coming from? The cards have been in talks today with a restructure of the badgers contract. If it doesn’t work, they will release him, freeing up 5 million.
Or we might see a trade or release of Veldheer.
It will be an interesting day tomorrow.
By Marcelof on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Scott H
maybe this Win-now team you’re referring to has a lot to do with #11
By CARDS62 on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
The good news is 104 comments and counting and many posters who normally do not post so good to see the input. Bad news is most of you are like me and can not see the logic in bringing in Bradford at 20 million. We might as well have brought back Carson for 20 million.
Think we should have a pool next year as to which game Bradford will go down because just like 2017 several of us called Palmer and Stanton going down with our oline and sure enough they did. I just can not see paying this much money for Bradford with all of our other needs and all the quarterbacks that will still be on the market. I think our job has a lot to offer.
I do not understand releasing Fitz friend AP. Had some good games for us last year and could make a heck of a team with Johnson. Could see the two pushing each other.
Hope the Bradford story is wrong, and also the Glennon story. Do not know why we do not bring back Gabbert as a backup, draft Jackson, and sign a veteran for 8 to 12 million. This QB movement will continue after the draft and good guys will be available. Wish we would have went after CB, OL, WR, DL, LB, instead of QB. Trying to stay positive and see the logic but Bradford’s game is nothing like Jackson’s game so maybe Jackson is not on our board.
Go Cards!
By drummer-1 on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Two question Darren… Do you pull your hair out reading through some of the sky is falling text? Can you explain to me how can one QB set you back 4 years when he only have a one year deal? People blaming SK for taking Bradford, how do they know he wasn’t the QB Wilkes wanted..
I think people should wait till after FA and After the draft before they jump off the cliff, whining and complaining..
By MartinK on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Get a grip people! Asking for Steve Keim’s head is utterly ridiculous. The majority of you guys couldn’t even make it as scouts, let alone run the team. (Or otherwise you would actually be working for an NFL team). You have no knowledge of the actual draft strategy, potential trades, and how that will affect salary cap going forward.
Yes, Sam Bradford may have an injury issue. But if you were to set aside the injury issue, — just pretend it wasn’t there, Sam Bradford should be considered the top quarterback available. Drew Brees excluded because he was not seriously available. Kirk Cousins, who I am not convinced is the better quarterback, was not available because he liked Minnesota better and/or the Cardinals could not afford him.
This being said, Bradford’s signing is entirely consistent with the goal of retooling and not rebuilding. For the Cardinals to be a contender next season Bradford is a viable option, even if we/he need some luck for him to stay healthy. I’d rather watch Bradford than the other guys who can’t even make all the throws and can’t win the starting job unless someone like Bradford gets injured.
I want to support my team, and I don’t want to trash talk every decision by Keim. I am certainly going to welcome Bradford just as I did Warner and Palmer. Go Cards!
By Tyler on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Don’t think we got the greatest QB , but hey the contract sounds good for developing a young guy.
By jeffcardinalfan on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
one thing that hasn’t been mentioned is that wilks stated he would have a lot of input in whomever the qb would be…NO WAY did he want either Bradford or glennon-these guys are about as un-cam-like as is possible and there is no way cards are gonna be a power running team with the current ol!!!!!!!!!!!!!! cards have not had decent line since the lomax years. so lets assume that sk’s master plan was to get a qb to get us by until the rookie we drafft in first round is ready then WHY the h does he spend 20 mil on Bradford? does he REALLY think Bradford is the answer? mccown signed for 10 mil…or just sign glennon(ugh!!!) and get an offensive lineman or corner or receiver. instead he spends ALL THE CAP MONEY ON A GUY THAT NO ONE THINKS CAN WIN OR STAY HEALTHY. even if the contract is backloaded until 2019 it still just doesn’t make sense. im guessing that BOTH gabbert and Stanton could have been had for 10 mil together and still be able to get another guy. the more I think about Bradford/glennon the angrier I become. this is total bs!!. I don’t live in az but I hope season ticket sales bottom out and unless sk pulls a rabbit out of the hat I will root for 0-16 so that bidwill will be forced to fire sk!! I want to hear sk expain this! im guessing again that sk thinks one of the top 4 qb;s will be there at 15-not gonna happen. wonder what bidwill thinks bout this especially when he sees the nfl network commentators LAUGHING bout Bradford? the only 3 players that sk has brought in during his tenure that were an improvement were baker-even though team had more pressing needs, valdheer-good at lt for a few years, and chandler jones…you cant count carson-who fell into his la or dj-who wasn’t the guy he wanted.
By josephweaver747joey1961 on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Well, Sam Bradford, sure knows how to be a millionaire, without earning none of the money. As an Eagles fan from Philly, I feel for Arizona Fans, as Sam is no competitor, He was the starter when the Eagles drafted a young QB, and as soon as they did, Sam wanted out, because he knew if the kid could throw, and survive three games, his playing days were over. I never liked the guy, he showed me and many other fans nothing. now he seems to be making a living off of trades ,instead of performance. If the cardinals have no Offensive line, a good game on the other side of the line will put Sam out with an injury that is as mysterious as the strains of flu going around this past winter. He won’t survive. Sam Bradford, the Man who invested, in himself. And its working..
By faster on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
“the amount of negativity in this discussion is absolutely repulsing?”
sorry, but the amount of naivity in this comment is absolutely astonishing!
we had a qb in palmer, who was pounded slowly in the ground behing a oline nonexistent. and then a backup in stanton who followed.
and now you expect one of the injuriepronest qbs, sam bradford, to stay alive behind this oline? or a oline in restructuring?
don`t get me wrong, i think bradford would be maybe a great qb, if he played behind the eagles oline, or the falcons, or the patriots. but a oline in restructuring like ours doesn`t justify 15 mio guaranted money to a high risk qb. sorry, a high, high, high, high health risk qb.
thats desperation, not aggresiveness ………
it will be very interesting to look at the numbers of bradfords contract, my small hope is, we can trade him for foles, when the health of wentz is confirmed.
but that depends on the contract numbers.
By josephweaver747joey1961 on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
By the way. If you are a crybaby in the NFL, then you certainly need to find another job, because, even with a track record, of none and done Sam is still in the Money. No wonder he stays out there battling(not on the field) in the front office, and who would not sign these outrageous contracts, for doing nothing. Maybe the Cardinals need to trade for a GM.
By lloyd wolf on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
FWIW……Under the circumstances this was as good IF move. The big if is what everyone who agrees is saying. Have to keep him vertical…but that really goes for everyone.
Disturbing to me is a typical “I am the smartest guy in the room move” by SK..that being the strong possibility Glennon will be signed as backup. I live in Chicago and believe me this guy is a train wreck and no way can this moved be rationalized. Stanton would be a far far better option. Here is the book on Keim…very impressed with himself…actually short sighted…several moves not done regarding staff over the past few years, “I know better” draft picks, and not being prepared for ultimate departures of Palmer and of course BA he now admits he knew was a short term type hiring.
Never try to rationalize (Glennon) anything where you are really stretching…that works in life too!!!!
By faster on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
first things first, defense:
rumors are cbs butler and johnson are signed (not by us), that means wilks has to develope a true second cb.
in this case, i set my hopes on wilks, and his skills.
and with the restructuring of hbs contract, the defense should be as good as the last years.
and i expect some quality additions during the draft (first round).
and a question to darren, any news on the oldies rucker and dansby?
and now i`m mopping my qb misery too, but with a bellyache tea, not a beer, lol.
By faster on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
if you think bradford is a fitting signing, look at this numbers:
https://www.profootballfocus.com/news/pro-ranking-all-32-offensive-lines-from-the-2017-nfl-season
it`s strange, the arians coaching line is 30 and 31 in this ranking, maybe it`s not only the front office, who is responsible.
By Real M on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
It appears that Cardinal nation has decided that the season will be a waste without the first play of the season and any type of training camp also no draft has taken place , to do something beats doing nothing any day of the week,month or
year, its easy to judge others when we have no ability to impact the team or roster, it would appear to me that the fan base seems to be wasting their talents as possible NFL quality general managers, every decision made after the fact would be 100 per cent correct, so make a decision have a backup plan in effect and follow it, also the fans that have all the knowledge should petition the team to be allowed to make the decisions and see how well they perform ,so easy to criticize and hard to accept the fact that there is not one perfect man on the planet,
By JCH on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Thanks Steve Keim we release Adrain Peterson and sign Sam Bradford. Super smart good job. Haha wait can Fitz choose not to play in 2018 now because i bet if he had the choice now he would not come back lol…
By Corgon on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
I just can’t understand how Bradford is able to command that amount of money. It would be ok for 10 M. Expensive backup with high ceiling(starter potential). That’s Bradford for 10M. Bradford for 20M is something what I can’t get.
I don’t know what would have been McCarron’s price, but i hope he was at least considered as an option. I think he with a bottom heavy deal would be a better option. (no, I don’t think Darren has a direct line to the management)
By Juan.dlp~Argentina on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
People need to chill out..
No one love the move, but its not as bad as everyone is saying IMO..
I do think that Bradford playing with 2017 OL its a suicide thouhg so lets just wait to see how 2018 OL looks..
By Big Ken on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Bradford/Glennon are definitely the QB bridge next year. They are going to need to move up now to get that QB of the future, cast caution to the wind.
By 70s Cardfan on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
A QB was needed instead we get a tennis player. The outdated pocket passer evidently is not outdated in Arizona. All I can say is they better spend & draft all they can for offensive linemen. If not the 3rd string QB will be 1st string by week 8.
By lloyd wolf on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Sort of OT. Team hires a head coach…defense…never even a coordinator….team has a qb coach who has one year experience as (I believe) as an intern. Both may turn out to be terrific at what they do….one day. Far and away biggest need was to get the offense right. Team about to sign a guy like Glennon as back-up…a horrific idea under any conditions, and probably stretch and draft Jackson as the other prospects will be gone ….he will probably never see the field.
In 25 words or less, can someone explain all this to me. Please don’t mention the name Belichek…..he was a coordinator and a head coach before Pats. Is there something wrong with this picture?
By SL on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
This is a terrible signing. I get that paying $20M or more a year is the going rate for a starting caliber QB, but Bradford cannot stay healthy and is not the long term answer here. For that price you could have signed 2 other place holders at QB like Stanton & a younger veteran, as well as addressed at least another glaring hole or two (OL, 2nd CB, WR). This offseason is supposed to be about finding the QB of the future and upgrading the pieces around him so that he has a chance to succeed here long term. I’m not sure how this move does that.
By Danny Heksolsson on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Quetsion is, Keim thinks Bradford is an improvement over Stanton or Gabbert? because Glennon is exactly the same as Barkley. I don´t really understand these move remembering Bradford´s time with the Eagles and Rams (Zimmer is a great coach with a system than can make any QB decent)
Darren, I´m so confused and don´t know what to think, what are your thoughts? I feel Josh McCown was a better option for a Bridge QB, besides, the O-Line needs to be improved.
By Rob in Phx on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
What has Mike Glennon every done to make him a better QB2 than Drew Stanton? Crazy! SK should sign them both and let them duke it out in training camp for the QB2 spot. I know Drew will win that battle. Then keep our new rookie QB as the 3rd stringer.
By forbessh on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Signing Bradford (at £20m) and Glennon would be an insult to all Cards fans.
Do the Cards owners and GM even want to win anything?
That is why I wouldn’t have extended Steve Keim’s contract. He is too comfortable, too afraid to make smart moves. He talks a lot but hardly ever delivers on his draft picks and the Cards have gone back since 2015.
Not sure I can handle another two years of Cards under-achievement as a fan (call me a bandwaggonner or whatever!) but if they think we are going to sit by and just keep buying jerseys/season tickets, whilst they make profits and put mediocre players on the field, they need to think again!
By Darren Urban on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Forbessh —
RE: Bradford at £20m
Well sure, because that’d be $28 million.
By JTDG on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Brian,
Obviously you have not read my post in the past. Trust me, I know how this league works.
I have noted them in detail on this blog for years on how to manipulate the cap. In fact, I showed a way to enter FA with 52 million to spend.
For 2018. The easiest three ways have been release of Badger, Veldheer , and Iupati, clearing 18 million in cap.
Other , less popular ways is the trade/release of Bucannon, saving 8.7 million, Bethea, would save around 4 million,
I also gave examples of how Fitz and Pat P could be restructured to save money.
Here is the issue; The guys you release have to be replaced.
So lets say, Badger, Veldheer, and Iupati are released. The cards now have 19 million (assuming Bradford was a straight 20 million / 1 year deal).
What will the cards do with the money? Well 6-7 million is for rookies. The cards also plan on signing Mike Glennon and Josh Bynes.
So, who are your two guards? Who is you CB2 and Nickle? RT? Center?
And is Glennon their excuse for not drafting a first round QB and grabbing a guy later in the draft and selling you blind fans that he is the future.
By JTDG on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
lloyd wolf;
The best explanation is that Keim appears to think the cards missing piece was QB and now, this team is good enough to win it all. He also thinks a lot of Glennon for some years now and is hoping he hits gold with him as his backup and possible future QB.
For many of us fans, we see the move to be a desperate move . Instead of taking a step back, clearing out some contracts, rebuilding a oline, and finding a place holder till a rookie takes over, he is moving in a much different direction.
I think many fans would have preferred the Eagles/Rams approach over what Keim is doing. I think it should have been a two year approach with a stripping and rebuilding of the line, trading up for your QB, signing a QB who would have been a much cheaper option, and build something that will last.
By erik on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
If they are paying Glennon $20 he is ripping the Cardinals off.
Look no further than Keim’s infatuation with Glennon to show how good of a talent evaluator he actually is. At this point I’m just relying on the new coaching staff to be miracle workers!
By JTDG on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
What the Glennon signing would say;
Keim has always liked him and this is Keim doing what was done last year with Gabbert. Take a look to see if he is the future.
You will see many positive articles and such on the radio, and Wolff will be doing his normal propaganda on this duo of Bradford and Glennon.
What this also tells me is the cards have no intention of drafting a QB in round 1.
You will hear after the draft if Jackson had fell to our second round pick, he would have taken him, but had to go another direction when he was chosen. (see Derek Carr comments after draft in 2014)
They will take a flyer on some QB late round 3 or 4. Fans will get excited over Glennon and this rookie, thinking we have a future QB.
I have seen this before.
By D on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
I think the frustration from the fans is that we all knew Badger, Veldheer and Iupati contracts needed reworked or released, now as we approach the deadline, it appears Mr. Keim is still in the same situation/no cap as we see most of the bigger names to be signed away. Bradford and Glennon will have eaten all available space.
I still see some good Guards available and some decent WR’s still on the market, but AZ needs to create Cap space asap.
By thomas manoogian on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
–i wonder if wilkes knew being aggresive would be like this,he would have stayed in carolind.looks like back to michael bidwell’ fathers way,figured it wouldn’t last.that’s why no one wants to come to arizona,very sad ,been cards fan since 1968,guess that’s just the cardinals way.
By Joe C. on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Folks, I love Stanton. But he has no upside and he doesn’t have near the talent of Bradford. So Bradford is our 2018 QB, fingers crossed he doesn’t get hurt. Glennon has a huge upside, potentially. So hopefully we draft someone to develop. Bradford does 2018, Glennon/developmental rookie does 2019. If Bradford wows the crap out of us in 2018 maybe we keep him. Kind of worst case we pass on a rookie/developmental in 2018 and grab one in 2019. I’m not sure why this is such an evil course of action. If you want to win in 2018 Bradford is our best shot. If you want to preserve cap space for 2019 Bradford is fine and we hit it harder next year. What I don’t understand is everyone who hates Bradford wants to win now and complains incessantly about us not making enough moves. JTDG I understand your cap space issues. You would write off 2018 and get building blocks for 2019 with this year’s cap space. makes sense. But I think we’re good enough to make an effort in 2018.
By Big Ken on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
I read that if a team releases a player and designates as a ‘post June 1st’ release like we probably would Badger then the team does realize the cap savings until then (June 1st). Is that true Darren?
By Darren Urban on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Big Ken —
RE: June 1
If a player is released and designated as a June 1 cut, then his cap hit is split between this season and next — but yes, it means the full cap hit must be carried until June 1 actually arrives on the calendar.
According to reports, Mathieu is not a June 1 cut.
By Adam Smith b1723 fka DTL on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Reports Kareem, HB and John Brown gone. All had warts… Wilks? I expect him to build Cards strong up middle, just wondering if Boone returns, Veldy Iupat take cuts. Recall Glennon looked awfully good when we saw him vs Cards. Like Cards patience.
By Aaron Allery on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Who was more likely to get injured Honey Badger or Bradford? Who would you rather have on your team? I keep getting Keimsided.
By JTDG on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Joe C,
You know my stance, so I am going to take it from a different direction.
I have stated Bradford is a talented QB. He also played 29 out of the 32 games in 2015-16.
In 2016, he performed very well. 20 TDs to 5 picks. He was a 1st over all pick and then was traded for a first round pick. Obviously the talent is there.
So, what is missing? This will be his 9th year and it is his 4th team. Is it just injuries? After the 17 games he played for Minnesota, you would think they would have resigned him and drafted a QB. What are we missing?
Clearly the vikings are in win now mode, but sent him packing. That is a big question to answer.
Is he not coachable? Is he not a leader? Is there issues in the locker room? Or is it just that he is fragile?
Let’s assume everything else is fine, and he is just fragile. We are rolling the dice on a good QB to win now. As “faster” pointed out above, the cards were ranked 31st worse oline.
The cards are in position to either cut two starting lineman to save money, restructure them by extending their contract and giving more bonus money to lower their cap hits, or keeping them.
Do you really feel we can win now with this oline. (and understand, when I talk win, I mean super bowl – nothing else matters in this league).
If Badger is released, who is the 5th DB. For that matter, who is CB2.
Tramon Williams cost 2 million last year. He wants a raise. Might be a reason he isn’t signed.
If you are signing Glennon and Bynes, how much cap room do you have. If you release Iupati and Veldheer, who is playing the two guards and RT. Are you rolling with a right side of Boehm and Holden? Do you have faith in a starting wr corp of Fitz, Nelson and Chad Williams?
I know it is nice to think this team can win, but they were 15-16-1 over the last two years. The 2016 draft will be no help, and frankly 2017 is still question marks in my mind (except Budda).
By Johnson on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Badger officially is released…Extremely disappointed but if players like Badger and Peterson ever want to win a ring, they have to leave this organization. This organization as I have been saying for a while now, needs a complete overhaul starting with new Ownership. Young bidwell is carrying on the tradition of his father – Be Cheap!, Dont think of winning championships and all that rubbish.
I do think they will let go Iupati and veldheer as well to save the cap, bit who can they replace with – The OLine is a mess already. We also dont have any good WR’s on the roster other than Fitz – Seriously I have seen Cardinals being in utter mess but this is ridiculous.
I am very glad that I have decided not to be a season ticket holder starting this season, I am still very happy to catch Fitz play in Los Angeles for 2 games next season, an end of an era for me.
Frankly, 0-16 is on the horizon. I just dont see us winning even 1 game next season.
By ChristianR on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
JTDG
You and I both know the Bradford contract is not fully guaranteed. It was probably a cap hit of closer to $15. This still seems like too much, but to say that he will count $20 mil against the cap is a straw man.
I like your posts, and you are probably one of the smartest people on this blog. You have done a fantastic job of pointing out Keim’s mistakes, and you don’t need to use fallacies to do it.
By ChristianR on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
My biggest hope is that a nice chunk of Bradford’s contract is tied up in performance bonuses for completing games. Any of these bonuses that require he complete more than one game this year would count as NLTBE, and thus count against next year’s cap if he reaches them and not at all if he doesn’t.
By patrick on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Find bridge qb1 ✅
Release Adrian Peterson ✅
Resolve HB contract ✅
Still plenty more on the to do list.
By erik on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Did someone say Glennon was good last time the Cards saw him?! You mean when he threw the ball to Patrick Peterson twice in the last few minutes of the game that the Buccaneers could have easily won? Can’t tell if the comment was sarcasm or not.
By jeffcardinalfan on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
not that I expect Bradford to win but crybabies can win in the nfl-aikman and marino were notorious crybabies
By JTDG on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Christian,
Bradford Contract;
Frankly, neither of us know the contract layout. So I will give you that.
Based on reports, if it is 1 year 20 million, then 20 million will count against the cap.
But if, as some have suggested, they signed him for 2 years (which isn’t being reported) then cap money can be extended into year 2 and his cap could be lower.
Maybe I am jumping the gun on his cap hit (although if reports are correct of one year 20 million), it is going to be 20 million.
Any info on the contract Darren?
By Darren Urban on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
JTDG —
RE: Contract
Not yet. There is no contract at this point. What it will be exactly, we will see. Lots of numbers floating around.
By JTDG on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Christian,
The performance bonuses is interesting and did not think about.
Could be designed like that. We know at least 15 million is going to hit though, since guaranteed.
By Aaron Allery on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
What is most frustrating is that Cards are still acting like Phoenix is not one of the biggest markets. I bet their profit margin is greater because they live here yet they abuse their fans each year. I don’t know if I will even make it to the year. How many GMs making something out of nothing does it take to shine a light on Keim making nothing out of something. Their scouting department needs an overhaul. Their draft strategies are weak and have proved ineffective. What are they asking us, the paying fans, to tune in for? To watch David Johnson get mauled? To watch Sam Bradford break into a million pieces? To watch Steve Keim strut around in his $10,000 suits like he knows something we don’t. Really? If you are so sure of yourself hire me. In 5 years I will walk you out the door after you clean your office out.
By erik on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Christian,
I would argue it is a logical fallacy to cite the $15 million cap hit. By doing that, you are assuming Bradford will get injured, in which case, that would still be a waste of a large percentage of the money the Cardinals have left.
By erik on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
For the record, I don’t think the Bradford signing is all bad. We don’t know if he will be injured or not.
By Coach K on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Keim haters need to chill and understand what happened.
Keim offered Cousins more than the Vikings. Cousins chose Vikings. Not Keims fault. He tried.
Keim tried to trade for Tyrod Taylor. Cleveland offered a better deal to Bills. Not Keims fault.
Thankfully, Cousins did not come as I do not think he is worth 484 Million. Period.
Bradford’s contract is only $15 Million guaranteed, not 20. If he can stay healthy, he is clearly the most talented passer. “IF” he can stay healthy.
So Keim did what he had to do given the options. Cousins said no, and Bradford was next on the list. Period. End of discussion.
So I hope we can stop the Keim bashing and look at the facts as they unfolded.
He did his part, and the players and teams took other deals. Period.
Keim can now focus on rebuilding the O-line in FA, and in the draft, plus try to move up and get our franchise QB this draft.
Stop the whining guys. He went for the players but they went elsewhere.
By D on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Cards will keep Iupati and release Veldheer. Will sign a RT in free agency
By Big Ken on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
I guess my memory is getting bad, but it wasn’t long ago fans wanted to see a trade with Tampa Bay to get Glennon on the Cardinals.
By dkerry5242 on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Before this next season is over Wilkes will blame Kiem for the roster moves, he’ll say he had to coach with what he was dealt. Kiem will blame Wilkes and his staff for their conservative game plans. The excuses will never stop. The Cards will again finish the season with a sub par record under 500. Bidwill will raise season ticket prices to pay the contracts of his overpaid injury riddled players and the team will be forced to rebuild again.
By Coach K on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
dkerry5242
You must be fun to have over for a party Chicken Little
The Sky is falling The Sky is falling
Come on man. Take a deep breath and give someone a hug.
It’s all Good
By JTDG on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Coach K,
Really, that is your defense for Keim?
He tried but no one wanted to come here so he had to over pay someone he settled for?
Is that really what you are saying? So….. why did they not want to come here? Especially if we offered more money?
After all, Cousins wanted to win now, and according to the Keim defenders, we are in “Win Now” mode.
Was it Fitz, that Cousins didn’t want to throw to? What could it be? More money and a team that is in Win Now mode. I would take more money and win, wouldn’t you?
I don’t get your argument of, poor Keim, this is all he could get.
As for the contract of Bradford, we don’t know the numbers. The only thing reported is 1 year / 20 million / 15 million guaranteed. So we know the hit will be at least 15 million with 5 million hitting this year or next or a combination.
So, let’s say it is only 15 million and with Badgers release, the cards have 11 million to sign FAs and the rookies to be drafted. But now comes the rumor the cards are going to sign Glennon and Bynes. Even if Glennon is 4 million (stanton money) and Bynes is 2 million , now we have maybe enough to sign rookies.
Veldheer can clear up 7 million more. So, who are you signing with the 7 million?
By JTDG on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Big Ken,
Go back to the blog history. I was against Glennon in the draft, against him in FA and against him coming here now.
I don’t get it
By Barry on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Horrible FA signings per msn sports:
This really sums things up. I can’t image what the Cardinals front office thinking with this addition. Way too much money for a broken player, on top of it we add Mike Glennon who is a perennial 2nd stringer.
——————————————-
Cardinals give Sam Bradford $15 million guaranteed
Over a month ago, I picked Sam Bradford to land in Arizona — he’s a pretty good option as a short-term bridge, assuming the Cardinals make a strong play for a rookie who can start sooner, rather than later.
That said, I had pretty much the same reaction everyone else did when reports emerged that Bradford is getting $15 million guaranteed on a one-year deal.
After all, we’re talking about a guy who has a degenerative knee injury that was so bad last year the Vikings thought his career could be over. And Arizona’s offensive line is awful. So throwing an immobile quarterback with a history of injuries behind it, guaranteeing that much money, is just laughable.
By Big Ken on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
JTDG,
OK simmer down John. I think you want that whacky Sean Mannion. In the hear and now the Cardinals don’t have a bucket of money to build the dream team we all want.
By Joe C. on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
JTDG, I’m agreeing with your philosophy. Write off 2018 and build blocks for 2019 this year and go all out in 2019. Makes sense. All I’m saying is if we want to win in 2018 Bradford is as good a shot as any and its only one year so no long term hit. The opportunity cost of one or two building blocks is the downside. I think this team is closer then most do I guess. So I like the move. I don’t want to watch 16 blowouts next year.
By Dan Nicholson on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
JTDG
Re: Where cap space is coming from.
Don’t know if you remember but they gained 10 – 11 million today with new league year starting. Also , over the cap does not know their exact space either. I think they got extra from Badger release and Veldeheer cut, so they gained another 20 at least today with all that involved. Bidwell and Keim stated in prior years no one knows but them what they have. Their cap guy Disner is pretty good, as they got out of badger deal way he made that contract. Not sure, but they may get money back on incentives guys don’t reach?
By JTDG on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Big Ken,
Mannion;
That was Coach K , remember he said he was the next Peyton Manning.
I never liked him either.
My biggest miss on QB was back in 2013 (when I thought Stanton was our starter) I wrote we needed to take Landry Jones in round 3, maybe two. Once we traded for Palmer, I said 4th round or not at all.
I thought if Paxton Lynch fell to us in 2016, he would be worth taking.
Jones is a back up who beat the cards and Lynch has been on IR most his career.
So, if you want to say I was wrong, you can pick those two.
By JTDG on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Dan,
The cardinals have 23,950,000 in cap space as of Wednesday night.
That is after the badger release and the signing of Andre Smith.
That does not include the Sam Bradford , Mike Glennon, Josh Bynes, or Aaron Brewer contracts.
Also, Veldheer has not been released as of now , but when released will save 7 million.
That puts the cards cap at 31 million. We know the Bradford cap hit is between 15 and 20 million. Lets take 15 million to help you out.
We are now at 16 million. Glennon is at a min of 4 million (based off of Stanton). Bynes will be a min of 2 million and Brewer is less than 1 million.
That gives the cards 9 million after the release of Veldheer. 6 million is for Rookies.
That is why I say there is no money. The cards are bringing in Justin Pugh tomorrow. They would have the money to sign him, but would have to free up money for rookies later.