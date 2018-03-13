QB dominoes fallingPosted by on March 13, 2018 – 9:40 am
Free agents cannot officially sign with new teams until Wednesday afternoon, but as usual lots of moves are all but done in the “tampering” period prior to Wednesday. That includes the quarterback merry-go-round, in which the Cardinals are forced to take part (given that they do not have one for 2018 yet).
The big move came Tuesday morning, when news leaked that Kirk Cousins will end up exactly where everyone posited he would — the Vikings. That came the day after news that the Broncos would end up with Case Keenum. The trades that also cannot be completed until Wednesday are out there, so the Browns traded for Tyrod Taylor and the Redskins traded for Alex Smith. The Bills also will make a trade with the Bengals that got them the 12th overall pick (ahead of the Cardinals at 15) and still have 22 overall, giving them ammunition to get even higher in the draft. As of now, the Jets, like the Cards, still don’t have a starter.
None of these moves preclude a ton of teams from potentially taking a QB in the draft in the first round. Cousins and Keenum always figured to be the first two FA QBs off the board. So now we see where Sam Bradford ends up, and Josh McCown, and A.J. McCarron, and Teddy Bridgewater.
One other thing to remember (after Ian Rapoport put out there that the Cards could have interest in Mike Glennon when he is cut by the Bears, as expected) is that the Cards need multiple QBs. That isn’t just a starter. You want a backup too, and a veteran one even if you draft a guy high.
And to think, free agency hasn’t even officially started yet.
Tags: A.J. McCarron, Alex Smith, Bills, Broncos, Case Keenum, Josh McCown, Kirk Cousins, Mike Glennon, quarterbacks, Redskins, Sam Bradford, Teddy Bridgewater, Tyrod Taylor
Posted in Blog | 48 Comments »
48 Responses
to “QB dominoes falling”
1 Trackback(s)
- Mar 13, 2018: Cardinals Blogs | Looks like Bradford as QB1
By cardy on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
dear god not Glennon!!!
By D on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Going to be some disappointed Cards fans, but it’s reality. AZ didn’t compare or could compete with MN in talent or in Cap space. Now they will bring in two veterans and attempt to create a plan to move up in the draft.
It does give them the opportunity the spread around resources to multiple players tomorrow.
QB, WR, TE, G, CB
Resign a few players from last year, Bynes etc
By Ottis Anderson Fan on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Glad we didn’t break the bank and mortgage our future on Kirk Cousins. Just need to get a good one in the draft now and that veteran backup.
By JTDG on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Here is what I am hearing;
As noted;
Cousins to Vikes
Smith to Skins
Taylor to Browns
Keenum to Broncos
Others
Bradford to Buffalo
Josh McCown back to Jets
Bridgewater and McCarren are on radar for Dolphins, Jags, Browns and vikings as backups .
Who are the cardinals targeting? Mike Glennon. Man would that really suck. I mean, that would be as bad as it gets. Let’s bring in Brock Osweiler and Derek Anderson to compete and call it a day.
Glennon? Please be a false rumor.
By Doug on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Tough days being a Cardinals fan. A Cousins signing would not be a good thing for the Cardinals (in my opinion) as we would not be able to spend money on severe needs such as O-line. That should be our primary concern – beefing up the right side with serious talent. So, I don’t know that I am upset that we missed on Cousins, but we appear to be missing out on other positional talent. Is there any O-line free agent out there that could come in and be a major game changer day 1? I just don’t know. Our path is now to sign a bridge QB, and then draft a youngster. Not a terrible plan, but my major concern is the length of time that will take to develop into something good. Meanwhile some of our young talent (David Johnson for example) is getting older as time passes. I am also fearful that we have become that team that even if we had nice cap space, are not a destination for good players. Tough times for sure. It will be hard to go to the games excited this year at the prospect of watching a Sam Bradford, etc. Tough times ahead.
By jeffcardinalfan on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
way to be aggressive sk! guess what card fans-mike glennon will be our starter…4 and 12 here we come. also mike Lombardi rep[orts that ALL CARDINAL SAFETIES ARE ON THE TRADE BLOCK SAVE BAKER…CARDS DID NOT EVEN CONTACT NORWELL. bills prepared to move up in draft(after taylor trade they have pics 12 and 22) to get qb. so jets, browns, bills will definitely take qb in round one. surely, one or more of these teams-giants, dolphins,broncos-take qb in first round…leaving cards to reach for Rudolph or Jackson…I hope im just anticipating the worst but it looks gloomy-glennon at qb, ol still lousy, no one to throw to cept larry, and a medicore 2nd corner-cards may be worst team in league this year making it unlikely that next year when cards have 89 mil of cap room to attract top tier free agents. mike glennon-jeez!! he is the last guy on the list. based on his past performancs, HOW CAN ANYONE THINK HE IS AN NFL STARTER?.
By Matt on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Horrible job by Keim. Now we’re stuck with one of the loser vikings qbs or AJ McCarron. Hopefully he gets us Foles or Tannehill by trade.
By erik on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
I predicted Mike Glennon would come here not long ago. Not sure why Keim loves this guy. I have to wonder if he has actually watched him play, or if he just loves him because they went to the same college?
By fred on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Look like the cards are off to a slow start? what’s Mike Glennon option F, Teams that need QB are already making moves not us. hope something good happens in the next 24 hours?
By Matt on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Just remember Glennon is just a backup and we kinda need one. He’s better than Stanton for sure.
By Keimsoffseason on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Man, oh, man. This needed to be Keim’s career defining offseason. By the looks of it, its a bit lack luster (trying to be kind). I don’t know if this the culmination of cap space or ancillary pieces, but entering the FA period with a BOOM is more like a DUD. As far as Cousins goes, its hard to match the situation in MN. I could go on and on. Maybe there is a trade on the horizon. Now, I’m not a talent evaluator, I’ll leave that to the professionals (and those that think they’re semi-pro on here). We still need help. As a cheaper, slightly risky WR, I hope they bring in TPryor. And don’t freak out about Glennon, like Durban said, we need back ups too. Its not hard to go up from here… Come on Keim, keep us believing.
By El Gallo on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
What.. the.. Frisbee!
With the infinite number of possibilities our GM could be making RN to improve and still nothing..
AZ Cardinals current situation: Doldrums….
By Aaron Allery on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
We have to face the facts. This column can never be as critical as it needs to be about the Cardinals decisions and indecisions (lost opportunity where they could have had a marquee player at a discount-Jimmy G). Watch ticket prices go up in next 2-3 years. It is getting more difficult to be a Cardinals fan because people do not realize that today’s problems are a result of screwups 3 years ago. “Give Keim an extension!” Playoffs? But cap problems now are because of bad contracts made by the GM.
Now we are back in the Keim zone, wait until all marquee players are taken, wait until all players left are desperate for work, then hire them at a deep discount and act like you did something. This is getting old because the other half of this problem is the draft. Wasted first round picks on positions that could have been filled with deep discounted aged veterans. And now an extension? For what? They better get this one right. I speak with Cards fans almost every weekend and people in the ivory tower don’t realize the Cardinals will be taking a large hit soon that will blindside them, fans will leave.
The underlying belief by the business side is this: The valley is growing, this will continue to produce more and more loyal Cards fans no matter what the product is on the field so we have to be shrewd. Make it almost viable to the point of actually being viable once every 5 years. This post won’t get published though.
By El Gallo on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Granted it’s still the beginning stages of FA and tomorrow is actual day 1 of signing.
There could be moves coming from our FO.
But how does waiting ever work out?
Here we literally sit as everyone is passing us by..
You have guys you want, go get them.
Hopefully tomorrow brings better news.
By Ben on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Not too worried about QB since we got Norwell and will be running the ball…
oh wait….
Which plan are we onto with the Glennon signing? Plan A? B? I think we are half way through the alphabet by now.
Way to be aggressive cards, lip service just like “We know the ST is an issue and you better believe it will be addressed.”
Keim all talk no action.
By hatz askew on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Glennon???! That whole concept reeks of desperation. On the bright side apparently the Cards Management Team knows the entire alphabet beyond A,B,C,and D and at least had a plan “Z” in place.
By eazc on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
the cards only have themselves to blame for this…They refuse to spend the draft picks to move up, then balk at the price of free agent QBs…..get off the pot or do your business…..
By JTDG on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Other things for cards fans to be upset about;
Oline man Norwell and Richburg are to be signed by others
.
Receivers Allen Robinson, Sammy Watkins and Paul Richardson gone
DT Lolulelei signs with Bills
Rams land two stud CBs and Niners answer back with signing of Sherman.
Keim and the cardinals? Just being Aggressive again.
BTW, I was wrong, Bridgewater looks like the Jets plan B. Cards Plan B? Mike Glennon.
Wow, Keim is so aggressive my head is spinning. Almost as aggressive as last year.
By JPMart on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Nooooooo, not Glennon. Twice he lost his starting job to rookie QB’s. He’s not a bridge QB either. McCarron could possibly be a good fit. He’s athletic and has a great arm. However, the Cards QB of the future is in this draft. Let’s see if “aggressively pursuing a QB” means that they are all in to trading up and getting either Allen or Mayfield.
By JTDG on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Aaron Allery
Completely , absolutely right on with what you said.
I am at 90% sure I’m giving up my tickets.
By Adam Smith b1723 fka DTL on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
1. Relieved, but should not have doubted Bid/Keim, did not mtg future on Cousins who is middle of pack QB;
2. Ditto re Norwell, cant pay that kind of $$ to G;
3. Patience key, if they get a transition QB (5-6 decent remaining), may wait to draft day on clock to trade up, cant do it now, recall last year we had 2 teams jump ahead…didn’t Buf already go to 12 today?
What would it take to get in top 6? 1+2+3? Dunno, but might expect the big move… still might trade for Foles, my favorite if PHil willing…
By Robert Wolfe on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Cardinals are going to be Aggresive in Free Agency Right? LOL/SMH. Looks like its Steve “DESPERATION TIME” Kiem’s next move. Sorry Cards Fans this does not end well, it will be a Very long season.Wow… Poor Larry Fitz.
By patrick on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Maybe Cousins does not like his sister as much as we thought.
By Jo Ball on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Can we do something? just ONE thing.. really.. anything. Seems odd to me that with a team that has SO many needs.. we have done SO little. Looks like the cards will take the same approach they took with finding a coach. Slow .. with no direction. I think the problem might be that Keim actually thinks that we have a good team. Seems absurd but he is just THAT clueless. Something tells me that he’s going to royally screw this up. Mike Glennon as our starter with a late round project QB to back him up would not surprise me. Then next year, we can talk about being “agressive” again… with plans A-Z. Boy, good thing he got that extension.
By thomas manoogian on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
real friggggin aggressive ,like a toy poodle
By LadyBird04 on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Bradford – UGH~
If we were judging on arm alone, fine; but the man doesn’t have a pair of legs….at least not a body that will hold up to being hit. Our o-line let our qb’s get beaten up for the last decade and how is that going to change to keep Bradford from becoming another casualty to the hapless Cardinal o-line.
I don’t consider this to be “aggressive”, unless you put passive in front. Sorry about being snotty, but this is just so disappointing.
By Tucson Card on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
I realize nothing has happened yet, but Glennon as a back up would be an underwhelming signing. Stanton or Gabbart are probably more adequate back ups than Glennon based on game time experience alone. Glennon also failed to be an effective back up Winston and Buscuit…he doesn’t seem to be a solid veteran choice to mentor a young qb we would theoretically draft. Glennon as starter would just be sad to watch.
By El Gallo on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
– Veteran QBs
With what’s left out there..
First choice:
Foles, is day one starter, Proven. We once traded a second Rd for C. Jones. They may ask for more, get creative SK.
Still young
Second:
Tannehill, despite injury he’s a quality stater over the majority of actual FA available. (via trade, we’d have to absorb his 23M+ contract, negotiate to back load it for 2019) (5.525M salary of 2018 is guaranteed March 18.)
Still young
Tannehill, now I will advocate for him. Looking at the other possibilities I’d go with him if we can’t bring in Foles.
Once legitimate QB is secured, gives us more options with our Draft choices.
Unless GM is waiting to make his big move up on draft night.
Which is fine by me.
Lastly:
Back-up QBs
Stanton, great guy, diligent, help mentor younger QBs, would bring familiarity to the offensive unit.
Not too old
Gabbert, good guy, had a better showing with our PS guys (RSJ) so it’d benefit him and team to bring him back, very reasonable price. Athletic, has arm and mobile.
Still young
Not excited about hearing Glennon being mentioned.
Prefer any of the above mentioned before we go to him.
By JTDG on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Well, Looks like Sam Bradford coming to AZ and not the Bills.
Bill plan on trading up for QB and I guess Bradford didn’t want to be a Bridge.
So, AZ is rumored to sign Bradford to start and Glennon as back up
By Louis h on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Just announced on ESPN Bradford to sign with cards. O-line will get him smashed
By Eric G on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Hmm, Bradford, not sure how I feel about this yet. He’s injury prone and we have no line, so this should be great. Dear Keim, please sign a line to protect the QB.
By Louis h on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Just announced on ESPN Bradford to sign with cards. O-line will get him smashed
By michael on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
This should be our mantra: Trade for Foles, Fill the Holes
Foles’s very friendly $7M lets us sign CB, OL and WR depth wiht the remainging $13-$15M
Eagles need draft picks as they are out of cap space and need to plan for the future somehow.
We sure don’t need all 4 picks in rounds 1-3 that we have as we only tend to hit on one of them anyway. At this point, give up #15 and our comp pick in rd 3 for Foles. Draft a WR or CB in Rd2 and get Luke Falk in Rd 3. Address CB2 (Morris Claiborne), OL (Hubbard) and WR (pst draft veteran cut) in free agency.
Trade for Foles. Fill the Holes
By Rob in Phx on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
I’m OK with avoiding the expensive Kirk Cousins sweepstakes, but I am disappointed that we missed out on Keenum. SK better go after Nick Foles hard, otherwise we’re down to Bradford or Bridgewater or McCown. I think I would prefer McCown of these 3, but it sounds like all 3 of these guys may land somewhere else. WHAT A MESS!!! I would hate to think that we are going to rely on SK to make a great QB pick in the first round of the draft.
By hatz askew on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
ESPN is reporting that Sam Bradford will sign with the Cards? There isn’t enough bubble wrap in the world to keep Bradford off of I.R. Glennon? Bradford? The Cards make an art form of taking their fans expectation and dashing them on the rocks. Just saying…
By lloyd wolf on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Living in Chicago I had the “pleasure” of going through the Glennon era here…that would be the most outrageous move possible. Someone actually posted that Glennon is better than Drew Stanton…WHAT?????
By Rob in Phx on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
The Cards are signing Bradford to a 1-year deal. Real Aggressive SK!!!
By Rob in Phx on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
With our O-line Bradford won’t last more than 3 – 4 games.
By erik on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Rumors are Cards are getting Bradford for $15 million guaranteed. I sure hope he can stay healthy.
By Aaron Allery on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Bradford at that price. WWOOOOOOOWWWWW. Put the crack pipe down Keim.
By Scott H on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
And it appears we are signing Bradford to a one year deal.
Call off the dogs.
Really? Sam Bradford??? OK. Then, what I want to know now is who is REALLY going to be our QB in 2018 when Bradford goes down? Because he most certainly will. When has he not??
Great job, front office.
Yes, that was totally sarcastic.
By Scott H on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Sign Drew Stanton now. Please. We need a decent QB to take over when Bradford goes down, probably by Week 3 or so.
Sam friggin’ Bradford…..un-believable. One of THE worst choices we could have made simply because of his health history.
But, hey, he and Humphries can hang out on the sidelines together, wearing their baseball caps.
I was giving Keim a chance, I really was. But as far as I’m concerned, he is only proving to be the lousy GM I have come to believe him to be.
By Johnson on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Sam “always injured” Bradford signing with the Cardinals for a 1 year 20 MIL Deal. A cardinals team which has players in IR on a regular basis will probably add another to its name, how appropriate!
Now, we only need to sign Glennon and we might just be sniffing at a Super Bowl run (sarcasm). As for Keim, well you really cannot blame him being conservative, after all this is the Cardinals – a lackluster and innately bad organization which can never grow its presence outside the confines of AZ! As long as we win 4-5 games a season and stand for the national anthem, people will buy tickets and cheer on blindly.
I will still cheer on Larry in his final year and hope that HB and 21 reasons can find new teams soon.
Keim and Bidwell have this all figured out! A sucker in born every minute!
By Matt on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Horrible horrible signing! We better get a great rookie
By fred on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
they need to fire Keim so he can go run a nursing home. I mean that the best they could do. where in this mess because of the GM. Time to move on.
By MidwestCardsFan on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Now lets sure up that Oline. There is some wasted money on broken down offensive linemen on this team. Cut it loose. Need a physical receiver. Another corner.
By E.T. on Mar 13, 2018 | Reply
Steve Keim has not done any better than Rob Graves, and that is saying something. Graves got into trouble with QB choices, Leinnert was the beginning and end of Rob Graves. What is going to be the beginning and end of Steve Keim? Again, QB. Remember the choice from Virginia Tech. Wow? And he got away with it? And do not forgive him for the choices on offensive line, the top draft picks. They go with 3-4 because cannot pick good 4 down lineman in draft, that is why, while the other teams seem to be good. What gives? Is it the GM or the owner for picking the GMs? The Bidwells love Arizona because the folks of Glendale gave them what they wanted: a new stadium, something the folks of St. Louis did not. Junior certainly is not as cheap as senior, and that says a lot. Good luck Cards, you will need it. Have been Cards fan since they came to town; ain’t clicking on to television anymore. Radio will do it for me. Can’t take FOX bull…t anymore.