Safety and life after Tyrann MathieuPosted by on March 14, 2018 – 12:55 pm
From the day he signed his new contract, Tyrann Mathieu and everyone else knew revisiting the deal might be a possibility. No one thought it was probable, because the last time we had seen the Honey Badger on the field he was playing like an NFL defensive Player of the Year and certainly — despite an other ACL tear — he’d be back to that same player by March of 2018. While Mathieu was solid in 2017 (and played the most snaps in the NFL) even he acknowledged he wanted to play better. And the team wanted to adjust his contract with that revisiting deadline had finally arrived. The two sides couldn’t come to an agreement, and Mathieu is no longer a Cardinal.
It will be interesting to see how this plays out on the field. It’s not like the Cardinals didn’t want him — they tried to re-do the deal — so they had plans for him. There is this notion out there that his role would be diminished, and while we don’t know exactly what the defense of new coach Steve Wilks will look like, it’s hard to imagine Mathieu marginalized if he had stayed. He didn’t, however, so now Budda Baker is the focal point at safety, along with veteran Antoine Bethea. Tyvon Branch is a free agent and coming off a major injury, so the secondary — which also as of now needs a cornerback across from Patrick Peterson — needs some help.
As for the Honey Badger, it will be interesting to see what his market is, after Kent Somers reported that the pay cut Mathieu was asked to take was said to be “reasonable.” (Everyone has a different perspective on reasonable, of course.) What teams might reach out to him? Could he land in New York, where both of his former defensive coordinators (Todd Bowles as Jets head coach, James Bettcher as Giants DC) are working? Where does he fit?
On a personal level, Mathieu’s story was fantastic to cover and he was always excellent to deal with — even when you would delve into subjects not everyone would want to talk about. He was open about his past. He was interesting talking about the height of his play. He was introspective when speaking about his hometown of New Orleans, and how it’s been a difficult place for him to be. He’s a player you want to see succeed.
By Eric G on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Good luck HB. You were a great story and one hell of a player when healthy. Too bad injuries slowed you down, you had the potential to be an all time great.
By Whyyy on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Why Mr Keim? I have supported this team and you for a long time now. Why is this off-season the most demoralizing one I can remember? Live in Harrisburg PA and you have many local fans, but right now – I wouldn’t pull over, or let them pull over, if you were stuck on the side of the road. Was a trade even considered? Mr Bidwill, demand better for your/our organization.
By Coach K on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Steelers apparently are considering HB,
Wish him the best.
By Matt on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Keim what are you doing. I would’ve traded him to the browns for a 3rd round pick.
By Darren Urban on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Matt —
RE: Trade
I do not believe any team would have taken Mathieu’s contract. Also, the Cardinals would have been on the hook for a $5M roster bonus in order to complete any trade.
By georgiebird on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
FINALLY- a good move by the Cardinals. Getting rid of HB was a no-brainer
By patrick on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Find bridge qb1 ✅
Release Adrian Peterson ✅
Resolve HB contract ✅
Sign inside LB ✅ (Bynes)
Still plenty more on the to do list.
By JTDG on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Darren,
Interesting you mention the NY teams.
I thought Jets, but Bowles went 1st round / second round safeties in 2017 draft.
The Giants have the one of the best SS in Landon Collins but do need a FS.
Could be the Giants or could you see him head back to his home town of NO?
By Darren Urban on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
JTDG —
RE: New Orleans
They just ponied up for some DBs. Also, Tyrann has an interesting relationship with his hometown.
http://www.azcardinals.com/news-and-events/article-3/Big-Easy-Remains-Complicated-For-Tyrann-Mathieu/de97f7b9-1c06-4b80-9f0a-c3fb53062846
By Lee J. Panek III on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
He listened to his agent and not his heart. Tyrann is now heart shocked and faced with the consequences of bowing to false pride. With the money he’s already earned he should be financially set for life, so now he is dwelling in the land of choosing what he values most, money or a sense of family in his professional life.
If I think I know Tyann, he will need to either go somewhere where he is treasured from the heart (not New England) like the Jets and Todd Bowles, or back to the Cardinals with a contract based on performance.
By JTDG on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
For those who love the Badger,
Just think , it was to clear money so the can sign Glennon.
By Corgon on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
SK approached the FA againg aggressively. Unfortunately the moves were against our roster. Nice moves by the way. The last two. Thanks bro, really. But look at the bright side! You are the first GM, who can be the first who cut/let go two DPoY in a row. (I root for TM to get the title next year, more than ever). And you have a nice glass statue. To sad, it’s dangerous to take him/it anywhere near to a football field, but who cares. At least we can say SK tried it. He tried it really hard. He tried to keep CC93 (with a contract what was a joke from the beggining).He tried to keep TJefferson as well….but that nasty guy didn’t wanted to accept that contract. Way below his market price…As he now tried everything to keep TM and get Cousins. I can immagine. Hello Kirk, we can offer you a broken pen and a bag of candy (expensive candy by the way). No? That’s sad….very sad…a moment please, line 2…Hello Ty, about that contract. We are counting on you. What? The restructure? Weeeeeell yes, how about nothing for next year? No? That’s sad…very sad. Don’t tell I didn’t tried…sorry I have to hang it up, Fitz on line 3….I wonder what is it he want to talk about……
I think this is the point where I lost my faith in SK.
By patrick on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Find bridge qb1 ✅ (Bradford)
Release Adrian Peterson ✅
Resolve HB contract ✅
Sign inside LB ✅ (Bynes)
Improve O-line ✅ (Andre Smith)
Still plenty more on the to do list.
By StevenZ on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
I predicted this move months ago, and it will work out because:
1) Wilks has said it all starts up front ,so I expect a commitment to upgrading the OL, and thus protecting our investment in Bradford.
2) The offensive philosophy will involve a “Run First” mentality, augmented by a short-drop/high percentage passing game where Brandford can get the ball out of his hands quickly, lessening the chance of getting hit
3) Bradford has one of the most accurate arms in in the NFL, and the short passing game will play to his strengths
4) Look for a fast tempo offense to prevent DL substitutions
5) Watch for re-emergence of the FB/HB as added protection and check down passes out of the backfield.
6) The Cardinals will not move up, and will probably move back and still get a QB in the 2nd round as a developmental project.
7 The 1st round pick will be the best O-Lineman available.
8) McCoy knows how to tailor an offense to the strengths of a QB (Tebow comes to mind).
9) It’s a low-risk contract, which is Keim’s specialty.
10) We didn’t have to commit 1/6 of our payroll (145 million) for the next 5 years for a 2nd-tier quarterback (Cousins). HE IS NOT ON THE BRADY-BREES-ROGERS LEVEL!!!
By Tradersbrain on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
So that is what is meant by ‘retool’. HB was so productive last year, it really hurts to see him go. Drafting Baker all but sealed HB’s fate.
By D on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
So far-
New additions: Bradford, Glennon, Teddy Williams, A. Smith and resign of J. Bynes.
….and season ticket down payment renewals are due soon
By JTDG on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Glad to see Josh Bynes back in the fold. Congrats on his contract, he deserved it.
Just saw the cards signed OT/OG Andre Smith.
Smith started 8 games last year for the Bengals after starting only 4 games for the Vikings in 2016. Over the last 4 years, Smith has started 35 of a possible 64 games.
By jeffcardinalfan on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
cards resign bynes, sign teddy Williams cb/special teamer, and sign andre smith-64 ranked tackle out of 85-can also play guard
By Darren Urban on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
All —
RE: Teddy Williams
That’s two Teddy Williams references, and I do not know why. Williams reportedly is signing with the Giants.
By Fred on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Keim back loaded this contract when he didn’t need to, that why we cant trade him or retain him, this is on SK . As is the QB situation, bad move by the GM have hurt this team badly. Poor drafting and player development is on the GM.I wish the best for HB good luck on your new team.
By Kurt on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
The reality of not being able (afford) to keep them all.
Calais Campbell anyone?
By RagingREDBird on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
SK has rep for his 3rd round picks? Ty not on the team, John Brown not on the team and Martin not on the team. If these picks are so great why are they not on the team after 4 or 5 years? It is not a great pick when they only play rookie contracts? Plus one year for TY
By RagingREDBird on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Plus as I have said before SK has never hit past the 3rd round. Should I change that to other than DJ he has never hit past the 2nd round???
By D on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Let’s take an Honest look at the QB’s and the NFC. Granted, the draft hasn’t taken place yet, but as you will see, Mr. Keim will need to hit a Game Winning TD
and some how draft one of the top 3-4 QB’s coming out this year.
NFC East
Prescott
Manning
Wentz
A. Smith
NFC North
Trubisky
Stafford
Rodgers
Cousins
NFC South
Ryan
Brees
Newton
Winston
NFC West
Wilson
Goff
Garoppolo
Bradford.
One could make an easy argument that the Cards may only be above the Bears and maybe the Bucs in QB rankings. Going to be very difficult to make the playoffs
By Tucson Card on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
What? This seems dumb. I understand badger’s contract wasn’t favorable, but we essentially cut him to make room for an injured qb and glennon?! Badger played fine this year and was coming off a knee injury. He’ll be that much better this year. Badger was great, going to be tough not seeing him in a cardinals uniform
By AndyM on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
This one cuts to the heart, because few of us fans do not love the HB. But it is also amusing to see irony in the conflicting emotions of the past 24 hours–the announcing of the pending signing of SB was met with nearly unanimous derision: how dare Steve Keim sign a player with two ACL replacements. Yet, when parting ways with a (younger) player–also with two ACL replacements, diminished physical skills, a huge salary and with a young protege in the wings, the emotions pour out. Everyone seems to want to say that it is a business until our hearts are broken.
By Scott H on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Anyone find it interesting that they chose to release the HB the day AFTER they signed Bradford to such a ridiculous deal?
Yeah, I know, March 14 was a deadline in that situation. But still…..c’mon, it ain’t like they didn’t know they were releasing him. They absolutely knew. That became a certainty the day they asked him to take a pay cut. The comments HB made last week about that told us he was out the door. There was NO DOUBT about that. That situation was NOT salvageable. His actual release was a formality.
So, they drop the Bradford bomb, and as the outrage swells, they sneak the HB out the back door.
OK. So….signing Bradford looks like a distraction for releasing the HB. So…..releasing the HB is now probably a distraction for….what, signing Mike Glennon? Wonder what THAT will then be a distraction for. Geez, maybe they’ll give Keim another extension. Or, they’ll cut Andy Lee and re-sign Drew Butler. Why not? That is pretty much the mode this team is in right now.
No exaggeration – signing Sam Bradford yesterday and releasing the Honey Badger today is easily THE WORST two-day stretch of personnel moves I have ever been witness to as a fan of this team.
Take a bow, Keim. You’re totally killing it right now.
Or, should I say, you’re totally killing US.
By Scott H on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Matt –
Any team that was paying any attention at all ( probably all 31 of them ) knew they didn’t have to trade for the HB. From the day they asked him to take a pay cut, it was clear he was going to be released. All they had to do was wait. The Cardinals could not have made that any easier than they did.
By creditcard on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
The Cards got rid of HB because he is not the same player he used to be, before his knee operations. HB is not as fast and cannot anticipate plays like he used to, due to the knee problems.
We replaced (monetary wise) with Sam Bradford who has worse knee issues, and can barely trot, let alone run.
I still predict, Bradford won’t make it past the 1st game. Thus, the Cards will have the pleasure of paying $1M per anticipated pass completion. Such a bargain!
By RagingREDBird on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
To many fans can’t separate their feelings from basic logic! He has been a good player at best this past two years and keeping him locks the cards into paying big money for two more years if they keep him. He just is not worth that much cash…period! I like him too. Who cares? Feelings don’t win games talent does and for that much money he does not have the talent. He does not play true safety well and has lost a step at the nickle. I am more mad at 20 million on an injury prone Bradford. 20 million???? That is the going market rate?? Who was going to give him that money?? I would love to know who the Cards out bid for him.
By Mike on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Well I’m 4 or 4 on my predictions.
Arians and Palmer retired
Badger and AP let go.
Now get rid of Upati and Veldeer and I’m 6 for 6.
By TucsonTim on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Andre Smith
PFF: “Smith struggled in pass protection over the past three seasons in particular, allowing six sacks, eight hits and 62 hurries on 999 pass blocking snaps over that span with the Cincinnati Bengals and Minnesota Vikings. Smith was much better early in his career…”
Keimageden continues
By El Gallo on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
-HB
It didn’t have to be like this.
What happened to the phrase used by both MB & SK:
“HB would be a face of the franchise..”
Losing the Badger in this way will not only be a blemish, but a point of contention when looking back. And to think that it isn’t over, only day one of this new season.
What a bummer!
The best to you HB..
By Big Ken on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
@ Patrick
Keep your check lists coming. Things are getting interesting.
By TucsonTim on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
D –
Cue up Jim Mora… What’s that? PLAYOFFS? PLAYOFFS???
By TucsonTim on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
JTDG –
So are you saying that between Humphries and Smith we have one tackle spot covered for maybe 16 games?
By Scott H on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
D –
Sorry, I just can’t resist this…
Playoffs? Don’t talk about playoffs….PLAYOFFS? You kiddin’ me?
That Jim Mora rant never gets old.
My friend, you are being way too generous in saying it is going to be very difficult to make the playoffs. Let’s be honest – we have no shot. How can anyone look at the Cardinals at anything other than a 4th place team in their own division? C’mon – who are they better than just in that little group? Answer? No one. So…..when you are a last place team in your own division, you are pretty much a bottom-four team in the conference.
Only six teams in each conference make the playoffs, so….do the math.
Again – playoffs???? No. There’s no way.
By El Gallo on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
– Back-up QB
How does possibly having Glennon on the team make us better?
Who’s team did he improve while starting, let alone playing?
Last year he went 1-3.
Soon replaced.
Threw more INTs than TDs in that span 5-4.
Continually gets beat-out by in-coming rookies..
How does adding him into the fold make us any better??
Anyone
By John S. on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Bummer… but I get it. Just sad to see him go myself, and even worse that we didn’t get anything for him with that big money in play… sigh.
Having that gem of a pick with Budda Baker makes it less painful from an over-all team perspective I suppose and a consideration in it all too.
So… now what?
By JCH on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Okay im super MAD, CARDINALS MAY have lost me as their fan oh welll…..My whole fam is boycotting the NFL for the reason of them kneeling for the natonail anthem and im the only reason we even wathed any games last year and we only watched the arizona cardinals… WELP im putting my FOOT DOWN NOW!!! THIS IS STUPID okay we get Bradford and release Adrain Peterson and Tyran Mathieu JUST SO WE CAN PAYYYY FOR STUPIF FREAKING BRADFORD!!!!!!!!!!!!!
By El Gallo on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Loosing HB, possibly adding Glennon
But Why..
That feeling in the pit of your stomach
By RagingREDBird on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Darren,
Please set the record straight
So two years ago Ty was still in his rookie contract so really he played on year(his 5th) with 40 million in guarantees. Does that mean that really he played last year for 40 Million? I kind of remember that some of the Guarantee was based on his being on the roster? How much was that true Guarantee money cause that is what he got paid to play last year. It turned out to be a one year deal worth what? Right?
By Darren Urban on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Raging —
RE: Contract
The current deal was signed in 2016.
“The contract gives both sides satisfaction. According to profootballtalk.com, Mathieu was guaranteed more than $21 million over the next two seasons just for signing. But further salaries are based on being on the roster early in the league year (March), giving the Cardinals protection if Mathieu has further injury problems following two ACL tears in three seasons.”
http://www.azcardinals.com/news-and-events/article-2/Risk-Of-Tyrann-Mathieu-Gets-Rewarded/fc1f2c26-552d-4ecb-8aa3-74b710fb4850
By creditcard on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Raging Red Bird,
I’m not certain if any other team in their right mind would bid on Sam Bradford.
Keim simply got hood-winked, for the bargain price of $20M. Goodness, this is a head scratching move.
I see that Trevor Siemian is going to Minnesota, as their back-up. So the Vikings are getting Cousins and Siemian, while the Cards will get Bradford and Glennon.
For certain, 1 team is by far better than the Cards in the NFC.
By patrick on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Darren,
Is it coincidence or on purpose that there is no Cardinals Caravan this week?
Probably a good thing. Red might have been sacrificed by the angry villagers.
By Darren Urban on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Patrick —
RE: Caravan
That schedule is made well in advance.
By Adam Smith b1723 fka DTL on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
HB was overpaid post injury, underperformed, Cards asked for modest adjustment, HB walked. Gotta say, Cards were there for him when he was down, twice.HB disappoints with response. of course, that’s a market, thats $$. But Cards a family org, that went further than any other would have.
All that said, HB a step slow and pales in skill at this point to BB.
Fare thee well, HB.
By jeffcardinalfan on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
well now that we have 2 qbs(for better or worse) I think cards should offer later round pic for chad Kelly-he has supposedly been a model citizen since being drafted by Denver and his arm is ok-he has great physical tools and the Kelly bloodline. then, trade down in first round to get extra second, then we have 5 pics in first 3 rounds-corner, receiver, 2 ol and interior d line, with last 2 pics speedy receiver and speedy linebacker-special teams.
By D on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Justin Pugh would be a good get for the OL, we’ll see what happens..
He was the top run blocking Guard in 2015 and 2016.
By Scott H on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
So….already out the door this off-season are Carson Palmer and the Honey Badger. We have quite a head-start en route to another off-season where the departures far outweigh the gains. And that does not happen in the NFL when an organization knows that they are doing.
Entering the off-season with NO QB’s under contract for the following season? Again, should never happen with an organization that has even SOME idea what they are doing.
They set themselves up to have to over-pay for a QB, thereby ensuring that too much of their spending money would need to be spent on the QB, thereby ensuirng that other needs aren’t going to be adequately met, thereby making it very likely that it’s going to be another off-season of acquisitions via older players, injury-prone players, one-year Steve Keim specials, and picking through the scrap heap.
Heck, Sam Bradford already meets two of those criteria.
The 2017 off-season all over again. All that’s missing is hearing that Justin Bethel is being penciled in to be the starter at CB2. It’s already feeling like a failure in progress, so….why the hell not?
By Whyyy on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Compensatory pick for next year, or will the Bradford signing nullify that?
By Darren Urban on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Whyyy —
RE: Comp pick
Only players who are free agents because their contract runs out count in the comp pick equation. Mathieu was released, so he will not count. John Brown will.
On the other side, for instance, Bradford will count against in the equation, but Glennon — cut by the Bears — would not.
By patrick on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Find bridge qb1 ✅ (Bradford)
Veteran Qb backup ✅ (Glennon)
Release Adrian Peterson ✅
Resolve HB contract ✅
Sign inside LB ✅ (Bynes)
Improve O-line ✅ (Andre Smith)
I will add the entire to do list next time.
By NJAzCardsFan on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Maybe we all should just focus on the Cards Cheerleader tryouts…???
By RagingREDBird on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Just read the Darren HB link that was the article that Darren wrote on the new contract a few years ago. HB is quoted as saying that he does not play for the money……Right…We all know that he was not telling the truth at the time, but it is funny to have to eat your words by making such a big a deal he had made the last two days about taking a pay cut vs restructuring. I thought that it was not about the money Honey?!?
I don’t blame him, but his hypocrisy just got exposed.
Makes me think about Docket and what he said to Dansby and then left the team to get more money with the 49ers
By Richard S on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
With the cap you only have so much money to spend, so some cuts have to be made. To be sure the next QB will want to be paid. Other clubs are not so encumbered with cap problems.
By Dr. G. on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Confidence Lacking?
Jusr read an article about looking into see if 73 year old Jim Hart can come from retirement!
AGGRESSIVE? Please use different vernacular… talk about “”tired & false”” narrative oft used by our host….!
By dan on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Bradford = canceling my season tickets…..no thanks.
By Mojo cards on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
keim and glennon went to same college.Just like ole bruce using a 4th round on his guy from his college. 8 million for glennon bad management of money. Honey badger knows he has to make as much money as possible that is why he probably didn’t take pay cut and his new name is Money Badger. Goodbluck to him.
By Johnson on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Some of these comments mention about making the playoffs??? What are you people smoking? This team might end up going 0-16 next season…
By Chris G. on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
All I have left is a “wait and see” feeling. I was hoping for a “we’re going to be aggressive” feeling, but it looks like “wait and see” will have to do. Maybe they gave Sam a bionic knee? We’ll just have to and see.
Hey that rhymes.
By Aaron Allery on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
Honey Badger had lost a step but was still better than 80% of the safeties in the league. The real headscratcher is the business side. I guarantee, 100%, without a doubt, Honey Badger will make more merch sales wherever he lands than Bradford, Glennon, and the en tire cards team besides Larry. Does Keim get evaluated? We should conduct a fan evaluation of the Arizona Cardinals and publish it in the AZ Central. That way they can know how we really feel about their moronic decisions.