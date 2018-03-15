Mike Iupati sticking aroundPosted by on March 15, 2018 – 8:00 am
As the Cardinals look to reshape their offensive line, it looks like one key member will be remaining. Guard Mike Iupati has restructured his contract, according to ESPN’s Field Yates, so he can remain on the roster this season. Iupati took a pay cut, from a scheduled salary of $7.75 million to $5 million for 2018, in addition to giving up a $250,000 roster bonus due Friday. In return, his 2018 salary is guaranteed, and — much like cornerback Justin Bethel did a season ago — his 2019 season, the final year of his deal, can now be voided, allowing him to reach free agency after this season.
The move earns the Cardinals some cap space, and it gives Iupati flexibility. It also points to Iupati remaining the starting left guard. The Cardinals have D.J. Humphries at left tackle, and they are reportedly signing Andre Smith, who could become the new right tackle (and leaving Jared Veldheer’s status up in the air.) There is also a report that the Cards will be visiting with free-agent guard Justin Pugh of the Giants.
Tags: Mike Iupati, offensive line
Posted in Blog | 62 Comments »
By Everett Cardinal on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
Justin Pugh?? The worst tackle in football?
By JTDG on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
So, with Justin Pugh coming in today (could sign today), the oline could look like this
LT – Humphries (played 18 out of 48 games since drafted – Played 5 games in 2017)
LG – Iupati (missed 15 games last year, struggled in 2016 – played 1 game in 2017)
C – Shipley or Boehm or draft pick
RG – Justin Pugh (solid guard, but missed 13 games the last two years and coming off back injury – played 8 games in 2017)
RT – Andre Smith ( missed 20 games the last 2 years – played 8 games in 2017)
So, potentially the line could be pretty good at run blocking , but the risk of injury is very great. The chances the oline plays together all year has to be very low.
There is potential that the offense could be pretty good, with Bradford and this run line with DJ behind them, but man is it a roll of the dice with guys who are aging and have been injured the last 2 years.
By TucsonTim on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
Smith starting RT. I was warming up to him being a solid back up.
Starting RT = Bradford on IR by game 3
By Phx Raiders on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
I’m ok with this one too. He and veldheer are good, but not worth current pay. I’d keep both at less money. It’s not a question of living up to potential. It’s al. About what else is out there. The tuff part of the cap is that teams are required to sign, in most cases, then draft. And there’s quality in the 2 no level of available OL. But like coughlin said, you pay the most for the guys closest to the ball. Listen to coupling and ask yourself what would Bill do. Love me both or hate em…..they build solid teams.
Lastly, we are in a tuff place re: the cap. It’s so tight for a few years forward we will need a stellar late round draft each of the next 3 years, and dumpster dive for short term cheap free agents and hope they overdeliver. The draft is huge becausetalent is basically on sale for the first three years.
By NYCardinals212 on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
I just came by to get my daily fix of bandwagon tears. Yummy, yummy salty raindrops soothe my soul. The Spring Cleaning has begun. Its my favorite time of the year.
Don’t let the door hit ya on the way out.
By Rob in Phx on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
Mr Keim is assembling a lot of broken down pieces for next year’s offensive unit. I wonder what our offense is going to look like by Week 5 of the season? SK is going to need to nail the draft and get a good QB, OL and WR to make this offense respectable. Larry and DJ are great players, but they need a solid unit around them to produce.
By Scott H on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
So, Iupati is sticking around…..but is that really a good thing??
We’re counting on him to be a starter. But can we? And should we?
He’s been in decline the past two seasons. He’s been less available due to injury and not as effective when he played. Although, he’s probably well-rested after not playing last year….
So….another aging player seeming to be in decline…..oh, but he’s willing to take less money! Perfect! He fits right in with our team concept.
This represents NO up-grade at all for an offensive line that is in dire need of being up-graded.
Has the 2017 off-season ended yet? I swear, it has been the longest off-season of my life.
By Cardinalfan4life on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
what the heck is wrong with the Cardinals? Signing Bradford skipping on other very good QB’s should of went after Teddy. Letting Mathieu go and not going after Sherman when he was available another mind bogging, head scratching decision.
Who is going to play opposite of Patrick? Mathieu should of took pay cut goes to show you he was not a team player. Cards give him a shot when others said hmmm, Good luck Mathieu you were not that good gave up way to many touchdowns.
By Cardinalfan4life on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
Glad to see Mike Iupat staying also need to keep Jared and lets hope Andre Smith pans out. not impressed with the decision makings at all thought we were going to be strong players in free agency instead watching good players pass us on by not impressed, Kleim
By dkerry5242 on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
So Iupati is taking a pay cut to $5 mill. Well that will probably equate to $1mill per game after he gets hurt and only lasts maybe 5 games.
By D on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
I agree JTDG, it’s going to be risky for the OL to go with players with injury concerns, pretty much the same for this team for the last several years on the Oline. Got to have faith in their Oline Coach with A. Smith and whoever the Center will be.
The problem Mr. Keim has is, he needs the multiple draft picks available if he needs to move up into the top 10 to grab a Franchise QB, but he has several areas on this team that need draft picks for these aging players. He still will need to draft a Guard, because I don’t see Iupati lasting more than one more year if lucky, also will need CB2 (if T. Williams is resigned) and a WR.
The positive is at least if they can sign Pugh, he is still in his late 20’s, so he should be reaching his prime now.
By KenCards on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
I anticipate a change from BA’s preference for slowly developing deep pass plays without backfield protection for the QB. That approach was highly entertaining, and was even effective (especially with Palmer’s patience, vision, and quick release) until bodies inevitably started breaking down. The PFF ratings for the entire line will improve if the Cards get a new system and/or a reliable blocking back.
I am pretty optimistic about the O-Line. Humphries is a Pro Bowl caliber tackle who has had time to heal, and Iupati was a Pro Bowl guard until he sprained his ankle in 2016. He came into 2017 with his leg healed, but a bone spur on his elbow cut into his tendon, so he had it removed and took a year to heal. Iupati is still relatively young, and (assuming his elbow heals) is still highly respected as a run blocker throughout the league, which will now have access to him as a free agent after one year. Boehm will now be playing his best position, and Pugh was a top flight guard for years, until he was forced to play right tackle in 2017 because of team injuries –and then missed half of 2017 with back injuries. I hope Veldheer sticks around. He was an excellent left tackle who had a rough 5 game transition to right tackle, but then played lights out the rest of the season.
Realistically, somebody is going to get injured. Probably Humphries, given his history. But even if it is Pugh or Iupati, Andre Smith is a starting caliber sub at guard or tackle.
By clssylssy on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
I read that Bradford was taking his physical today. Hmm…if he doesn’t pass, do we get Bradford on the PUP to start and Glennon as our No.1? Also, looking like Veldeer may be the odd man out, and while I understand the push to get younger, I think having a Veteran presence on the team, especially when transitioning, will be valuaable in helping to teach the newbies as well as maintaining focus which, in past years has been a problem especially on road games.
I would have hoped that we had learned that when we start with the walking wounded, we were most certainly doomed to lose our starters to IR.
Keim needs to start signing healthy players so we at least have a 50/50 chance.
By joe holst on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
lots of dead money on this Team Palmer over 6 million, Honey badger over 9 million I am upset on this waste of cap space, why would they even write a contract up like honeybadgers when there is no way he could live up to the expectations of the salary, what a waste
By JTDG on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
Please , Please Please, go out and sign Mike Pouncey (released by Dolphins)
This 3 time pro bowler has started 93 of 112 possible games, making him durable, including 16 last year.
It will be the best center the cards have had since……. well……… help me out old timers…….. got to be someone from St Louis days….
A steady pro bowl center is what the cards absolutely need.
By Adam Smith b1723 fka DTL on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
Seem to recall iUPAT was in GREAT shape going into last season before the odd injury. He’s setup, incented to perform at a high level… aka darkest before dawn.
Might be in sore for a mauler OL with quick tosses by Mr 71% and roadkill runs by DJ aka The Train. Like what Cards doing, focused. Maybe Pugh, maybe Smith maybe Boone maybe Veldy… Wilks has got some choices for OL.
Still curious who wins C spot between BIgBoehm and Short Arms.
Somebody on radio said Wilks will block the edge with a FB, looking for that still too…
Interesting days ahead.Maybe after what we went thru with QB injuries Mr 71% plays the whole year. Our turn to get out of the barrel. just don’t buy the 5 win season fear mongering…
By Coach K on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
Guaranteed the Cardinals draft a tackle in the top three picks.
By Adam Smith b1723 fka DTL on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
JTDG – Pouncey, oh ya
By CPPBrant on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
How quickly some fans have turned on Keim. Over the years he has made many great moves. A running back is only as good as an OL team that can work together. How ever fit and healthy an individual may be at the beginning of the year injuries happen. Injury is an equal opportunity factor. Last year members of the OL team were getting injured from the beginning of the season. The first OL team working together is like a seawall for once one member goes down there is a tendency for the wall to be breached and, therefore, others are then more vulnerable to injury too. Optimistically, our seawall this year will be able to create a cohesive unit from the beginning and stay strong, throughout the season. If that occurs will the same fans give Steve Keim credit for his off season moves?
By jeffcardinalfan on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
pugh is a GUARD period…andre smith is a horrible tackle-average GUARD
Boehm is a CENTER-cannot play guard and I fear is not athletic enough to play center-i saw EVERY game he played for mizzou
pouncey would be AWESOME
now I know sk’s secret: he has somehow acquired some of kevin cosner’s fairy dust to use in this years draft.
By John S. on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
Well, considering all the other questionable news this past week or so, I see this as a positive move and being more along the line of good news.
Again, it looks to me like the Cards may be just trying to muddle through so to say to next year with the little cap space they have until then; and let Wilkes/staff get his feet wet as a head coach at the same time. Next year to be a whole new ball game, could even get crazy… with a lot different faces around?
In fact, against my own initial thoughts going into this year, I now wouldn’t be all that surprised that this years draft picks will be pointed towards that longer next year goal plan as well… even leaving some to scratch their heads in disappointment given what would seem to be this years needs instead. That being “aggressive” now developing into a semi-rebuild season after all… we’ll see, ha?
By RagingREDBird on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
JTDG I enjoy your posts
RT get paid a lot so JV is not really over paid. It is obvious that this is going to be a run first team and will looking nothing like the BA team. I like traditional football so D first, run first, field position, time management, short quick passes.
There does seem to be a plan here for the Cards. O-line that seems to have more run ability then pass. QB the throws high percentage with low turnovers.My worry is that many of these players seem injury prone.
Thoughts…We need a center. Both guys don’t fit the run over you mold that I think the coach is trying to build. Second could they keep JV and just move Smith inside if they get Pugh for the right price?
By Big Ken on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
I’m surprised they haven’t brought in any DB’s.
By Robert on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
i am stunned..its like free agency opened for eh rest of the league yet the Cardinals have done nothing. Bradford according to Keins thinking will be another Palmer, but his history is out there for all to see, he gets hurt. The tops guards went elsewhere and i’m not all liking what the Cards have done so far. They struck out on their last 2 number one draft picks and missed out on some great players. Kein was on a roll, now we seem lost and ill tell you 6-10 best case scenario this year. Why do all these other teams have so much cap money? All our big ticket players need to play like bug ticket players or they should get cut.
By Adam Smith b1723 fka DTL on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
jeffcf – afraid Boehm not good enuff too… wonder about holden too.. but maybe new staff can make chicken soup from …
By JTDG on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
So, instead of releasing Iupati and saving 6 million, they got a pay decrease and saved 3 million. Seems Ok on the surface until you see this;
The best guard in FA (and ex-panther- you would think that would matter) Andrew Norwell signed with the Jags. Here is his contract.
1. Signing bonus: $15 million.
2. 2018 base salary (fully guaranteed): $2 million.
3. 2019 base salary (fully guaranteed): $13 million.
4. 2020 base salary: $11.5 million.
5. 2021 base salary: $12 million.
6. 2022 base salary: $13 million.
It’s a five-year, $51.5 million deal, but the structure makes it a two-year, fully-guaranteed $30 million deal, with a team option for each of the last three.
The cap numbers are $5 million, $16 million, $14.5 million, $15 million, and $16 million.
So, this year, he is counting only 5 million. That is how you work a contract.
Take it a step further, If you released Iupati (save 6 million) and signed Norwell (5 million cap hit) you would have added a younger and better guard and still had another million left over.
I really don’t like Keim.
By Dan Nicholson on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
That would be huge to get Pouncey. Better get on him quick because Rams center Sullivan is FA and as of now they have no center. JTDG. How much do you think it would take to get him? I do not know what his contract was with Miami so hope he is affordable.
By RagingREDBird on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
I know this is going to sound like a homer, but there is a difference between not getting the guys you want and not trying to get any guys. I could be wrong but I think the Cards try to pay Cousin and he did not want to play here. There was also a report out that they even went after Drew for 60 M. Pugh seems like a Plan B option to Plan A Norwell that chose to go to the big apple for a larger market. Talking Iupati into a 5 m contract is a win in my mind. I hate to say it cause I am born and raised here but maybe what is happened has more to do with the Cards lack of national importance causing lack of player interest in the organization. It is called FREE agency for a reason. Or maybe SK just sucks
By JTDG on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
Let’s go another step;
The Dolphins were shopping Mike Pouncey as they needed to cut money.
Pouncey was due 7.9 million in 2018.
So, if you cut Iupati and Veldheer, saving 13 million in cap room, you could have had Pouncey and Norwell at the same money for 2018.
Signing Norwell at 5 million for 2018 and trading a 7th rounder for Pouncey, you have two young talented guys.
By creditcard on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
I read in Revenge of the Birds that the Cards have sparse cap-room for really making any substantive future deal. Thus the prediction that several current Cards will be asked to take a pay-cut or be released.
Thus, Iupati will be making $5M, or basically $1M per game, based on his injury history. And Bradford will make $1M per throw based on his injury history. Humphreys about $1M per game, and Pugh about the same.
Well we got rid of Mathieu who happened to play the most amount of defensive snaps of any player in the NFL.
I don’t want to sound critical, but financially unsound moves by Keim — the other 31 GMs are howling with laughter right now.
By JTDG on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
Lets go one more step,
The cards signed Andre Smith to a 2 year 8 million dollar deal and signed Mike Glennon to a 2 year 8 million dollar deal.
So, for a really bad QB and a OT who has missed 20 games the last two years, the cards paid 16 million.
Josh Sitton (RG) signed with the Dolphins 2 years / 15 million. So for the price of Smith and Glennon, the cards could have had a 4 time pro bowl guard.
So to recap, for the money of releasing Iupati, Veldheer and signing Glennon and Smith , the cards interior line could be;
LG – Andrew Norwell – First Team All Pro
C – Mike Pouncey – 3 time pro bowler
RG – Josh Sitton – 4 time pro bowler.
That would have been aggressive but nothing myself and “D” have been calling for.
By El Gallo on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
– Up-graded OL
Seeing these numbers JTDG is putting up, of actual up-grades that could’ve been possible had they gone that route feels like a bunch of missed opportunities..
Ouch
By El Gallo on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
– Looking ahead
Well since we have to move on with the choices SK has made thus far at QB & OL..
I have a question for JTDG, Scott H, mitchaz, & anyone willing to participate.
As it currently stands with the new additions once official..
What do you do in the draft with your selections in Rd 1 (#15), Rd 2 and Rd 3 ?
By joe67 on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
JTDG
Best Cards center…How about Tom Banks from the Coryell era. He called them “the Mean Machine” Banks (nick name “Wolfman”) As I remember, too short, too small and REAL small hands. Made Pro Bowl 2 or 3 times!!
By Halagator on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
JTDG,
I like your money breakdown and analysis as always, but you are talking hypothetical signings based on just money. Norwell and Sitton might have had no desire to play for the Cards at all.
We aren’t privy to phone conversations GMs have with other GMs or with agents. They may have inquired and their agents may have said not interested.
I know we all wish it was like Madden video games where you could dump players for easy draft picks and sign all the best players based on just money and cap numbers…but real life is slightly more complicated when dealing with different personalities, area codes and expectations that each franchise has for its players and personal.
Aside from my thoughts though I don’t disagree that we could make those numbers work to pick up some notch talent.
We do have a lot of ifs on the O. If everyone stays healthy its a decent squad and we will win games. If they don’t we are in trouble.
I sure hope it works out in the Cards favor.
By JTDG on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
Haligator;
Think of the first line of what you said. Why would players not want to come here?
So far, we offered more money to Cousins, but he declined. He said winning was more important.
Then Badger said yesterday in an interview, that money isn’t important and he wants to be in a winning culture.
Is this becoming a trend?
I think if players don’t want to come here, you better have a conversation with you GM.
But back to the question, Norwell would be back with his old oline coach. A guy who helped him from undrafted to NFL All Pro. I would think he would come here for the same money?
Pouncey wouldn’t have a choice, since it would have been a trade for a 7th round pick .
So that leaves us Sitton. I think if you had those two guys in place, Sitton would come here.
I think Keim didn’t even try for this. Sometimes when you look cheap, you overlook some really good opportunities.
By JTDG on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
El Gallo,
The Draft;
The Free agency has been so confusing to me, that I’m not sure what they will do in the draft. It’s hard because FA and draft are tied together in many ways.
If I had to guess, I think at 15, they take a tackle like Conner Williams or Mike McGlichney or a CB
If it was me, my first move is to see if it is possible to trade up for Darnald or Allen. If there is just no opportunity, I would look at drafting Lamar Jackson. I really like the top two guys though.
If I was able to put together the oline like I mentioned above ( Norwell, Pouncey, Sitton) then in round two, I am looking CB, before I said Center, but if I landed Pouncey, time to look at CB. There are 3 CBs I like. I like Jaire Alexander, Isaiah Oliver, and Mike Hughes. If none of them are there, then I am looking Tackle. Jamarco Jones or Tyrell Crosby. They both could start day one at RT.
For Round 3, we have two picks, assuming I didn’t use them paired with next years 1st and this years first to move up to get Darnald or Allen.
Tough to know who will still be here. Before I said Guard, but again, if I landed Sitton, I am moving to another position. If DE/DT Nathen Sheppard is there, I think he would be a guy I jump on. He really will be a player in a year or so. With Olsen Pierre inside, I think by next year, a Sheppard, Peters, Pierre would be strong.
My other pick in round 2 has to be receiver. Mike Gallup is a stud and I would love to have him.
I also really like John Kelly at RB, and CBs Demontre Wade and Issac Yiadom for round 4
By RagingREDBird on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
My bad Norwell went to the Jags. That is not a big market at all so maybe the Cards did not want to pay him or he wanted to stay in the South?
By NJAzCardsFan on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
I am afraid if the Cards upcoming draft looks anything like their current FA efforts this team is going to look really ugly…. More aging, hurt, mediocre veterans seems to draw Keim’s attention for some reason. JTDG you have an excellent view at what could have been the Cards FA signings. Maybe you should offer your services as a Consultant to the Cards FO…. I am surprised Frostee Rucker hasn’t been resigned. He was a mainstay of the Cards locker room.
The Cards FA signings are now the main focus of derogatory comments by every NFL analyst in the media….. Embarrassing….
I think this is the most I have ever been disgusted at the Cards FO during a FA period….. Keim should have been sent packing when BA left.
Only empty seats will get Keim fired at this point…..
By Richard S on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
Looking like a rebuild year, not a reload year.
By JCH on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
Darren-
Could the cardinals trade Bradford for a higher spot in Draft? Or is he a done deal right now or can the Cardinals back out on him or is it to late because I don’t see where its “Official” that he is on Arizonas team?It said he intends to sign with Arizona but he heas not yet? I keep googling Sam Bradford and it says hes still on Vikings so is it to late for cards to back out?
By Joe C. on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
Clssy-We’re not getting along today. So here goes. Do you really think if Bradford fails his physical we still have to sign him and put him on the PUP? Obviously any contract is contingent on passing a physical. I assume you are being sarcastic.
By Dan Nicholson on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
JTDG
Re: Pouncey
He is still available last I checked. 49ers signed Richtburg in FA, then traded Kilgore to Miami for late round picks. Guess Shipley would be released if they go that route and make more cap space available. Pouncey has had a hip issue, but we are used to that by now
By Scott H on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
JTDG –
RE: Please, please, please sign Pouncey…
And why are we even hoping for them to do that? Nothing about doing that fits this organization’s way of doing things.
First, he’s a center. Clearly, we don’t value the center position here. You don’t need an impact player. As long as you have a Sendlein or a Shipley or any other below average player, hey, you’re fine.
Second, Pouncey is not a bargain-basement / one-year deal kind of player. That is what we look for. Does he fit the budget?
Third, how old is Pouncey? Is he old enough yet to fit in with the age group this organization prefers?
Fourth, you seem to believe Pouncey would be an impact player ( and I’m not dis-agreeing with you ). But is that who we target these days in FA? No, it is not. Pouncey is the kind of player who goes during the first wave of FA signings. Our front office takes that week off.
Fifth, he seems to be too durable for this roster. He plays too many games.
Nice try, though.
By Scott H on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
JCH –
RE: Trading Bradford
Well, who are you going to trade him TO at this point? Look around. EVERY team who needed a QB 48 hours ago now has one.
Here’s what we CAN hope for – we can hope for exactly what the Eagles did when Bradford was there. We can hope the Cardinals draft a QB that looks like the 2nd coming of Carson Wentz and that he looks ready to be an opening day starter THIS year by mid-August. Then, we need an injury to a starting QB somewhere else thereby creating a need for Bradford somewhere else. THEN, we dangle Bradford in a trade.
Hey, that is exactly what happened in Philly. And needless to say, it worked like a charm.
Now, do we dare even dream of being that fortunate? Probably not. But it beats pondering the idea of going into 2018 with Sam Bradford.
By JTDG on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
Scott H,
You’re right. What was I thinking ? 🙂
By JTDG on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
Dan,
Pouncey hip injury;
Yeah, he missed 11 games in 2016, but then bounced back from the injury and played 16 games last year.
He has started 93 out of a possible 112 , so he is pretty durable minus that one year.
By clssylssy on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
Joe C…
I apologize for taking my frustration out on you, it’s not personal. This time of year tends to be extremely difficult what with all the high hopes that consistently leave me feeling in the Lucy role with Charlie Brown & the football!! Actually, I was not being sarcastic but wondering just how much the Cards have their hearts committed to Bradford even if he doesn’t pass his physical.As you pointed out, there seems to be total silence which is curious. It wouldn’t be the first time they signed a player who couldn’t even make it into training camp (draftee Ryan Swope comes to mind) and so, I was wondering where that would leave us? He’s not really our player so I doubt that he could be on our PUP to start the season, but don’t really know. Perhaps somebody else knows.
The Ravens signed a WR, Ryan Grant, for what was a fairly obscene amount of money and a contract with certain guarantees, that they were able to void b/c he failed his physical and now the way is clear for them to pursue Michael Crabtree, who would have been awesome as a #2 with Larry but who we likely can’t afford either.
Regarding Pouncey, I would imagine that he wants a pretty good payday and is out of our price range too. Also, as I recall he’s had a few off field incidents and is somewhat of a spirited independent thinker so wonder if he would fit the conservative Cardinal model. I personally would love to get him, as he’s probably the best in the business.
Looking at our offense, I am concerned that nothing is being done to fill out our receiver room or bring depth to our rbs. I know AP was costly but was a good situational back who could give DJ some relief or provide a double threat.
Our situation is pretty critical with way more holes than we can possibly fill through either the draft (five picks?) or trade (nothing to trade) and out of money!
By Clh on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
Bradford is injury prone but better than Cousins …I will take a short term mistake over a long term one …perhaps McCown would have been a better verteran leader but other than Breeze non of the others have better numbers than Bradford. Real story will be told by draft.
By El Gallo on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
– Looking ahead
@JTDG
I hear you.
There’s a lot of moving pieces still with FA.
The QB additions definitely don’t feel long term.
Not with their issues.
Same could be said with OL but time will tell.
At both positions hopefully we catch a break and they last.
Hopefully…
I like your possible draft selections and I know it’s all a matter of who SK signs beforehand.
We will see with the lil cap space we have and his methods..
By JTDG on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
Comments about Bradford around the league;
Eric Weddle: Sam Bradford has been paid more for nothing than any player .
Reggie Wayne says he feels sorry for his friend Larry Fitzgerald for going out on a losing team. When asked why he felt that way, the answer was Bradford.
Sporting News – ranked the cards with a D. The reason? Bradford and Glennon
SB Nation gives the cards a D on Bradford, where SI and ESPN give C grades.
By El Gallo on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
– My take
For me this is all based on Fitz, choosing to stay.
I’d do my best to bring in immediate impact players at skill positions.
All this to make a run for it while Larry is still playing.
Rd 1:
I find a trading partner within the top 4.
To secure our QBoF. (can’t count on current QBs)
Trade our #15, and a Rd 2 or Rd 3 2019, whatever we can get away with.
Then add a Rd at a time from 4-7 till they agree.
Not trying to give them all away by any means but enough to make the jump.
Offer more of the low rounders in 2019 since we’ll have more cap space then to address needs in that manner that year.
With our current needs we will need the majority of our pics this year 2018.
The lil cap space we have makes it difficult to be able to attract or pay higher end FAs as you’ve laid out.
Then still having enough to pay rookies.
Rd 2:
CB.
Finally addressing the CB2 need with a legitimate corner.
Rd 3:
WR. We only have Larry and JJ.
We will never get where we want to be if we don’t get our QBoF at some point.
By drummer-1 on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
Darren i don’t know how you put up with so many grown kids.. The Cards could have signed Drew Brees and they would complain about o-line, fix o-line complain about how many years.. I wish people would stop crying and complaining and at least wait on the finished product..I feel for you darren..
By pbailey on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
better get one good fullback, with that OL your going to need a little help bradford down and out by four games
By pbailey on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
Hey SK , my grandmother wants to be on your OL . she has not been injured in four years. call her up. she’ a free agent.
By JTDG on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
So, it’s time to take it another step;
So, the release or Iupati and Veldheer and the money for Glennon and Smith would be equal to signing Norwell, and trade for Pouncey and Josh Sitton.
Let’s add Bradford’s contract; for a 20 million dollar contract
The cards could have signed Bridgewater, DE Muhammad Wilkerson, and RT Chris Hubbard.
So, for the Bradford, Glennon, Smith contracts, the release of Iupati and Veldheer and the release of Tyrann Mathieu, you could have had;
LG – Norwell
C – Pouncey
RG – Sitton
RT – Hubbard
QB – Bridgewater
WR – Jordy Nelson
DE Wilkerson
Just remember how well money is being spent by Keim .
By Big Ken on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
Stay put at the 15th pick but move up in the second round (Cleveland?) and draft Will Hernandez at the top of the second round. At this point in time the coming draft choices had better shine.
By georgiebird on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
Watching Keim perform over the past 5 years makes me think that SK should have become a Wrestler.
SK did well for many years in the Cards personnel department. His promotion to GM is a classic example of the Peter Principle at work.
.
By KenCards on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
I guess I am not clear on how the cap hit works on a multi-year contract. I was under the impression that Iupati’s guaranteed minimums for 2018 and 19 would have been cap hits even if he had been cut in 2018. If I was wrong, I was wrong. But if I was correct then, assuming that Norwell had been willing to come to Arizona, and assuming that the Cards had cut Iupati to make that happen, the Cards would have been on the hook for Iupati’s guaranteed minimums in both 2018 and 2019. The Jags are paying Norwell an enormous guaranteed minimum in 2019. Adding Iupati’s 2019 guaranteed minimum (which just went away thanks to the restructure) to Norwell’s guarantee for 2019 would have been paying starting QB money for a guard. Restructuring Iupati instead of cutting him seems like a pretty smart deal to me. And, of course, it will seem even smarter if Iupati remains healthy for this season and/or if Norwell gets injured sometime in the next couple of years.
By forbessh on Mar 16, 2018 | Reply
Darren,
Do you know if Steve Keim and the FO pay any attention to what the fans are saying? I’m not suggesting for a moment that they should base their recruitment decision on fanboards. However, there are lots of good ideas here for free and it seems the FO have stuck their fingers in their ears and singing “la la la…”, whilst they throw money at fragile ageing players. Some people think we are just being negative but we just want the Cards to succeed and compete. We have seen this sad movie with the Cards too many times.
This FA recruitment (e.g. £15m guaranteed to a QB with multiple health issues, signing Glennon for £8m!!! and not refreshing with younger upgrades) is just so dumb that if the new players don’t work out, Steve Keim needs to own up and walk out of the door. The ageing Cards have high ball IQ but maybe don’t have it in their legs.
By JCH on Mar 16, 2018 | Reply
Scot H-
Yeah lol thank your for atleast giving me hope for Arizona! Soooo i would say maybe Draft Calvin Ridley – WR, Alabama ROUND 1. Then hopefully draft a Qb in round 2.
By faster on Mar 16, 2018 | Reply
@scott h.
don`t forget, if the numbers are what is reported, a bradford trade would come with a nice cap space for the team who get him.
15 mio guaranted, i expect that to be the signing bonus, that means any team who trades for bradford gets a happy bradford for 5 mio for a year. and they could cut him after a year.
nevertheless, that doesn`t explain glennon. for me glennon is a sign for a restructuring year, where the team would like to lose as many games as possible to get a high draft pick in 19. i don`t know, who is are the highest qbs in 19 ranked (patterson, lock?), but thats the only explanation for the glennon signing.
and if i`m wrong, and glennon changes miraculously to a better then average qb, kudos to keim. but i doubt it.