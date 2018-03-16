Tyrann Mathieu heads to TexansPosted by on March 16, 2018 – 8:11 pm
Tyrann Mathieu was released Wednesday. Friday, he found a new home — albeit for one year, at least for now.
The Honey Badger agreed to to a deal with the Houston Texans for one year. Reportedly, the Cardinals’ last offer on the pay cut was $8 million. Mathieu said a couple of times in interviews since his release money wasn’t the most important thing. The Houston Chronicle’s John McClain reports that the deal is worth $7 million — a $4.5 million signing bonus, $2 million in salary, and $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses (which would average $31,250 per game).
The Texans, assuming quarterback Deshaun Watson is healthy again after tearing his ACL, have a chance to be good. They also will get back from injury defensive end J.J. Watt — who is friends with Mathieu and who was openly recruiting Badger to come to Houston.
Whatever the contract, Mathieu will be in line to return to free agency in 2019. If he is able to take his game back to its 2015 levels, the bet on himself will be pretty valuable. The Cardinals don’t face the Texans in the regular season, but a preseason matchup wouldn’t be out of the question.
As a side note, guard Justin Pugh has also reportedly agreed to a deal with the Cardinals. I’d expect news on that tomorrow. Meanwhile, wide receiver Jaron Brown is headed to the Seahawks on a one-year contract.
Tags: Jaron Brown, Justin Pugh, Texans, Tyrann Mathieu
Posted in Blog | 34 Comments »
34 Responses
to “Tyrann Mathieu heads to Texans”
1 Trackback(s)
- Mar 17, 2018: Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals officially sign free agents, Tyrann Mathieu moving on and more | VegasPicks.com
By Justin on Mar 16, 2018 | Reply
Lol, they better hope Desean Watson can lead them to 40 points per game again. The Texans D is just a triage of players,
I’m disappointed that Matthieu really just wanted out of the team that gave home his chance and made him rich. Loyalty is not one of his strongest traits apparently.
By Darren Urban on Mar 16, 2018 | Reply
Justin —
RE: Loyalty
Just for argument’s sake, I’m pretty sure Mathieu would wonder about loyalty when he was the one released. The Cardinals did nothing wrong. But this isn’t about loyalty.
By Justin on Mar 16, 2018 | Reply
I would agree except that apparently he took less money with the Texans than the Cardinals were offering in the restructure. (If that isn’t true than good for him). He has to know he hasn’t lived up to the contract he signed, with the team that gave him his chance and made him a rich star. I wish him the best, but it feels like a pride move more than a logic move.
By Kurt on Mar 16, 2018 | Reply
Tyrann was duped by his agent…. hopefully the Texans plan on providing the same personal support for him… Sincerely wishing him the best, and hope he considers changing agents asap… for his futures sake.
By drblogubc on Mar 16, 2018 | Reply
Best wishes to Honey Badger and Jaron Brown with their new teams. I thought Brown had a lot to offer the Cardinals and particularly sorry to see him go, especially to the Seahawks.
By joe holst on Mar 16, 2018 | Reply
Tom Condon gave him bad advice
By Maricopa Rick on Mar 16, 2018 | Reply
So he turned down the Cards reported $8 million offer so he could take the Texans $7 million. Makes no sense, unless a) he felt disrespected by the Cards, or b) Condon screwed the pooch on this deal. Either way, bad deal for Tyrann.
By Patrick on Mar 16, 2018 | Reply
Abridge qb1 ✅ (Bradford)
Veteran Qb backup ✅ (Glennon)
Release Adrian Peterson ✅
Resolve HB contract ✅
Sign inside LB ✅ (Bynes)
Improve O-line ✅ (Andre Smith)
Improve O-line interior ✅ (Pugh)
Resolve Iupati contract ✅
To do list:
Draft QB of future preferably round 1 but definitely in first 2 rounds.
Sign Fullback
Sign WR2
Sign WR depth
Sign TE depth
Resolve Veldheer contract
Sign CB2
Sign slot CB
Improve Interior D line
By Don on Mar 16, 2018 | Reply
Ty refusing to take a pay cut made it seem about money but now it sounds like he just wanted out of AZ. I hope he isn’t cutting off his nose to spite his face. I think he is to small for the NFL. When he plays Badger balls to the wall he gets hurt but if he plays to not get hurt he isn’t much more than average. Either way, going to miss you TY, good luck.
By patrick on Mar 16, 2018 | Reply
JTDG After Free Agency (fanatic)
“By JTDG on Mar 14, 2018 | Reply
For those who love the Badger,
Just think , it was to clear money so they can sign Glennon.”
JTDG Before Free Agency (Cool, Calm, Clear, Insightful)
By JTDG on Mar 9, 2018 | Reply
“While 5 million is not a large amount to save vs the player, it is more about 2019 and that bonus he is due to get.”
By patrick on Mar 16, 2018 | Reply
The Cardinals are not trading Sam Bradford before the draft!
Maybe…Maybe…. if the Cardinals were fortunate to draft a quarterback of the future that ended up being ready by week 1…but that is an awfully big Maybe.
“By JCH on Mar 15, 2018 | Reply
Darren-
Could the cardinals trade Bradford for a higher spot in Draft? Or is he a done deal right now or can the Cardinals back out on him or is it to late because I don’t see where its “Official” that he is on Arizonas team?It said he intends to sign with Arizona but he heas not yet? I keep googling Sam Bradford and it says hes still on Vikings so is it to late for cards to back out?”
By John S. on Mar 16, 2018 | Reply
I would hope he fires his agent… be nuts not to do so after this fiasco. Really bad advice, the HB needs and deserves better representation.
Unreal… but can only wish him the best.
By patrick on Mar 16, 2018 | Reply
Here are some holes I see with this scenario
“LG – Andrew Norwell – First Team All Pro
C – Mike Pouncey – 3 time pro bowler
RG – Josh Sitton – 4 time pro bowler.”
1) Andrew Norwell sign a cap friendly contract with the Jaguars that also fit exactly how the Cardinals would have structured the deal. It was reported the Cardinals were interested in Norwell. But there are 32 teams in this league and he chose the Jaguars. Just like Brees chose the Saints and Cousins chose the Vikings. So the fact is he a Jaguar.
2) You would trade a 7th round draft pick for Mike Pouncey and “make” him play under that contract. He asked for his release so he can sign one more big contract. If you make him play under that contract, he will more likely be a cancer in the locker room, skip OTA’s and maybe training camp, and be unavailable due to nagging injuries (See Anquan Boldin)
Proof that this scenario is real is the fact the Dolphins granted the release!
3) “Sitton will sign because the other two signed”…. but Norwell did not sign and Pouncey would not be happy until he got a new contract. Sitton chose to sign another cap friendly contract with a different team.
All told this scenario is nice in Blog Comment World and the numbers do work for 2018, but because there are 32 NFL teams competing for these players, the chances of it happening in the real world is slim. EVEN for the DOLPHINS THAT HAD 2 OF THE 3 PIECES!
By Steve on Mar 16, 2018 | Reply
Darren: Why would the Badger refuse to accept the Cards higher restructured offer and accept a lower offer from the Texans? Tyrann also said he wanted to go to a team that had a winning culture, the Texans?? I know you mentioned that getting released by the team was not what he expected but his play, in my opinion, did not justify that huge contract. Keim stuck his neck out for HB and gave him top $$ even after getting injured and losing confidence in his play after the torn ACL’s. Mathieu’s stubborn refusal to compromise on a new deal with the team is nothing short of a slap in the face to Keim and the fans here who supported him.
By Chris G. on Mar 17, 2018 | Reply
We all do crazy things that we might regret later all because of spite. Good luck Tyrann. The Texans are 33 and 47 since 2013, I guess this is the winning culture you took a pay cut to join.
By Dan Nicholson on Mar 17, 2018 | Reply
Patrick
Keep checking off those boxes, kind of humorous, like it. Badger had impact from 1st NFL game when he hustled to pop ball out of Jared Cooks hands to save a TD. He was good for cardinal football and Arizona in general as he was a guy everyone rooted for. It’s a business but thanks for playing hard and becoming better all around
By Mark on Mar 17, 2018 | Reply
Darren,
So the Cardinals asked him to restructure his contact because he didn’t live up to that massive extension that Keim gave him. He was also paid a lot of money when he was hurt and could not perform but was still given a restructure worth more than what he got in free agency. So I think the cards are completely in the right here. First, they draft Budda Baker to replace him, Second they offer HB a good/fair restructure and he still takes a one year deal less than what the cards were offering for multi years on the restructure. This shows me the Money badger gambled and lost in free agency….bottom line. The cardinals tried to keep him and when he failed in free agency to get that big contract, pride kept him from coming back and taking cardinals offer.
By Lg on Mar 17, 2018 | Reply
If you take 7 million over 8 million you just didn’t want to be in Arizona no more if you don’t want to be part of bird Gang you can fly your ass out the front door dismiss good luck in Houston
By forbessh on Mar 17, 2018 | Reply
Surely, this is one of the dumbest moves of the FA period?
Why would a player with two recent ACL injury risk it all on a 1-year contract with the Texans which will pay him less than AZ were offering. He said he wanted to go to a winning organisation (an insult in itself to the Birdgang as if we didn’t want to win). Then he signs with the Pats; sorry I mean Texans! So this effectively means, if God-forbid, he gets injured, his career is probably over and he has to live off whatever is left of his salary for the rest of his life.
I knew this would probably happen. The HB was misled by his agent to think that there would be multiple teams bidding for him and thus more money for him. Teams seem to have watched his tape from last season and concluded that he is not all that anymore and his injuries make him a high risk. Alas, he realised that the phone was ringing and had to settle for this poor contract.
“Pride comes before a fall”, the Good Book cautions!
By Scott H on Mar 17, 2018 | Reply
Some decent additions to the O-line…..so that is good. Smith and Pugh aren’t household names but for THIS team, you’d have to say they are definite up-grades. Hey, as long as they stay healthy, they can only help.
But as we see our WR corps depleted by departures ( both Browns ), the overall gains are negated.
So far, this off-season looks like a break even proposition. Heck, factor in the departures of Palmer and the HB, and it’s not even a break even proposition yet. I’d say the departures still outweigh the gains.
Still a long way to go before it resembles anything I would call aggressive. Still resembles the 2017 off-season more than anything else. So far.
I am somewhat surprised by the HB getting a one-year deal, but given the injury history…..I guess other teams have tempered optimism as well. Looks like his hope for something better rides on another season of sustained health. On the Texans side, I can’t say I blame them.
By Steven Wilson on Mar 17, 2018 | Reply
Big Badger fan. Own his jersey. Badger saw the rising of Budda. Wanted out before he was eclipsed. Good luck HB! I’ll still be wearing the jersey!
By Russell Henriks on Mar 17, 2018 | Reply
WANTED: Injured players. Will pay top dollar for part-time players…? SK must get the league injury report and make his acquisitions from it. I’m trying to have faith, but come on…and as far as honey badger goes, he seen the product they were going to put out on the field and decided to fly the coup for an up and coming team with a star QB. Go Cards!
By Big Ken on Mar 17, 2018 | Reply
Time to cut or trade Veldheer.
By clssylssy on Mar 17, 2018 | Reply
I think this was a good move for Tyrann. He will have a job that doesn’t lock him into anything but has the opportunity with a young and forward thinking organization to continue getting his career back on track and “reset”. He will be close to NOLA, without being too close, with the incentives in this one year deal to allow him to make some money in a competitive environment with a roster of budding young players and standouts like JJ Watt. Rather than accepting a pay cut to play in a diminished role on a team sportswriters and analysts are describing as “a slapped together and uninspired roster”, in a transitional period, this will give him time to work on keeping his career alive. He is only twenty-five and the environment in Phoenix for the past two years has been, at the very least, “uninspired” for everybody.
I was hoping he would go to KC but taking a year to think it over, survey the landscape, and reset, while still having opportunities makes excellent sense. Sometimes these one year “prove it” deals are the perfect way for players to have a measure of control over their destiny. Good luck to the Honey Badger! I know the Houston community will be the big winners in this!
By clssylssy on Mar 17, 2018 | Reply
WOW! The Jets just traded for the #3 pick in the draft!!! Way to go Coach Bowles!!! Guess he knows what it is to be AGGRESSIVE!
By Joe C. on Mar 17, 2018 | Reply
Money Badger! Hah that’s good. So Houston has a forward looking FO that took a chance on an oft injured FA on a one year prove it deal. Did Keim move to the Texans? Clssy no wonder you love this deal!
By CARDS62 on Mar 17, 2018 | Reply
I agree with others the Honey Badger turning down our 8 million for the Texans 7 million is very disappointing. Guess he just wants a fresh start so I will wish him well and root for him when not playing us, but disappointing he would not want to return to play with PP and Fitz.
Darren can you give us an update on our cap number after the Pugh signing?
Anybody out there that can tell us about Justin Pugh game and is he much of an improvement from Boone at G? 2nd question is how many of you want Iupati at G over Boone?
I think the Jets are giving up too much to move from 6 to 3 but that is just me. Colts should be very happy.
Go Cards!
By D on Mar 17, 2018 | Reply
No idea how SK is working the Cap, but if he could sign EJ Gaines at CB and J. Matthews at WR it would be at decent free agency for SK including the Pugh signing.
With today’s draft moves, almost certain AZ will be left with the 5 best QB in the draft, will it be Jackson or Rudolph…..either one shouldn’t see the field in 18, hence the Glennon signing be important.
By El Gallo on Mar 17, 2018 | Reply
That Jets move though..
Making power move to ensure they get a shot at a Top 3 talent.
Nice, one can respect this effort.
By NJAzCardsFan on Mar 17, 2018 | Reply
Jets now have the 3rd pick in the draft….??? It amazes how aggressive all of the other teams are, especially when compared to the Cards GM’s “Aggressive” style… (NOT) The Cards could have done that….. The Cards will have to have a trade with the Giants or Browns to get a “good” QB in this years draft…. I have a suspicion Keim will wait until 2nd or 3rd Rd to find another Logan Thomas type QB….???
By Eric G on Mar 17, 2018 | Reply
Everyone realizes that the cards cannot trade into the top 5 without giving up a fortune right? #1 #2 #4 this year and likely #1 #3 next year at least. Sitting at 15 doesn’t give SK much leverage to go that high. Now with the jets moving up to #3, I think Darnold, Allen and Rosen are guaranteed picks 1-3. That leaves Mayfield and Jackson, neither of them I want. Maybe we stay and get Ridley. Maybe trade back, pick up a third round pick and then get Rudolph. Fact is Cardinals have too many good pieces now to trade away the future with too many picks to get the 4th best qb.
By Scott H on Mar 17, 2018 | Reply
Darren –
OK, so….the outrageous comments made by RagingREDBird are OK on this blog? Really?
You’ve gotta be kidding me.
C’mon, man, that is over the line. What place is there for that on a blog cite for a professional football team???
By Darren Urban on Mar 17, 2018 | Reply
Scott H —
RE: Comment
Sorry, I missed that. It’s been deleted.