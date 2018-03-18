Posted by Darren Urban on March 18, 2018 – 1:09 pm

New Cardinals guard Justin Pugh grew up on the East Coast and is playing some catch-up in learning about the history of his new team. But Pugh’s brother is in the military, and there is one Cardinal Pugh knows very well — Pat Tillman.

“It’s actually funny when I signed … My nephew is nine years old,” Pugh said. “We have a Pat Tillman jersey at my house. So, my nephew was like, ‘We already have a jersey hanging in the rafters right now,’ and it’s a Pat Tillman jersey.”

Pugh feels very strongly about the military, using his My Cause, My Cleats window to support Merging Vets and Players. Even though Pugh played for the Giants the past five years, it was a Cardinals jersey that hung near an American flag on the wall of the house in Holland, Pennsylvania.

“That’s (a picture) he sent to me,” Pugh said. “I sent him a picture of Pat Tillman’s locker right now, and he’s like, ‘No offense to you. I think Pat Tillman might be the first Cardinals (jersey I wear). I’ll have that jersey, wearing it, before I get your own jersey.’

“Obviously, (Tillman) made the ultimate sacrifice for this country, and everything that he did, you wish you could be half the man that he was.”